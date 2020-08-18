Austin, TX;100;72;100;70;Partly sunny, warm;NE;6;29%;0%;11
Baltimore, MD;86;68;82;64;A t-storm around;W;5;55%;55%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;95;71;94;70;A thunderstorm;ENE;5;60%;57%;10
Billings, MT;98;68;95;67;Warm with some sun;SW;7;37%;34%;7
Birmingham, AL;93;69;91;69;Variable cloudiness;E;5;57%;44%;8
Bismarck, ND;97;65;98;64;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;42%;6%;7
Boise, ID;101;72;100;67;Very hot;E;6;29%;4%;8
Boston, MA;84;64;81;61;Some sun, pleasant;NW;6;48%;5%;7
Bridgeport, CT;82;61;78;59;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;6;55%;11%;7
Buffalo, NY;75;59;73;56;Sunshine and nice;SE;7;57%;27%;7
Burlington, VT;80;57;74;52;Partly sunny, nice;NW;6;57%;27%;5
Caribou, ME;70;51;74;49;Periods of sun;W;10;56%;33%;5
Casper, WY;97;58;93;57;A t-storm around;ESE;8;28%;50%;8
Charleston, SC;88;74;86;73;A couple of t-storms;S;6;78%;76%;8
Charleston, WV;85;62;82;59;Partly sunny;NNE;4;70%;33%;5
Charlotte, NC;87;68;86;68;A thunderstorm;ESE;5;69%;72%;6
Cheyenne, WY;94;61;88;58;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;8;34%;52%;9
Chicago, IL;75;64;77;64;Mostly sunny;E;8;51%;5%;8
Cleveland, OH;76;62;72;59;Mostly sunny;ENE;10;54%;7%;8
Columbia, SC;87;70;87;70;A thunderstorm;ESE;5;72%;74%;4
Columbus, OH;79;55;79;53;Sunshine and nice;NNE;7;62%;12%;8
Concord, NH;85;53;78;48;Partly sunny;NW;7;50%;8%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;68;92;69;Partly sunny;ENE;8;46%;0%;10
Denver, CO;98;66;95;64;A strong t-storm;S;6;31%;50%;9
Des Moines, IA;81;56;82;58;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;7;54%;6%;8
Detroit, MI;77;57;77;58;Sunshine and nice;E;6;55%;6%;8
Dodge City, KS;91;64;86;61;Partly sunny;SSE;13;55%;12%;9
Duluth, MN;79;61;82;64;Showers and t-storms;SW;9;66%;77%;6
El Paso, TX;96;72;99;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;5;26%;3%;11
Fairbanks, AK;75;49;73;49;Becoming cloudy;NW;4;58%;28%;3
Fargo, ND;84;64;88;65;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;9;63%;20%;6
Grand Junction, CO;101;67;102;67;Partly sunny;ENE;8;14%;4%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;76;52;80;57;Sunshine and nice;SW;5;54%;0%;7
Hartford, CT;84;59;80;57;Partly sunny, nice;NW;6;52%;7%;7
Helena, MT;92;63;90;60;Partly sunny;SW;6;40%;44%;7
Honolulu, HI;89;76;89;77;Sprinkles;ENE;15;54%;60%;12
Houston, TX;96;75;98;74;Partly sunny and hot;SE;6;45%;4%;11
Indianapolis, IN;80;58;80;57;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;7;57%;3%;8
Jackson, MS;91;68;88;67;Mostly sunny;N;6;59%;23%;9
Jacksonville, FL;90;74;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;68%;71%;8
Juneau, AK;59;50;64;51;A shower;NE;6;71%;81%;3
Kansas City, MO;80;59;82;62;Clouds and sun, nice;E;6;59%;7%;8
Knoxville, TN;89;67;86;67;Showers and t-storms;NNE;5;74%;72%;5
Las Vegas, NV;114;85;114;84;Sunshine, very hot;NW;6;14%;9%;9
Lexington, KY;83;63;80;59;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;7;70%;31%;8
Little Rock, AR;89;67;88;64;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;7;56%;4%;9
Long Beach, CA;100;73;90;71;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;56%;11%;10
Los Angeles, CA;97;72;98;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;6;47%;7%;10
Louisville, KY;83;65;82;60;Mostly sunny;NE;6;64%;19%;8
Madison, WI;77;53;81;58;Partly sunny;SSW;4;63%;6%;7
Memphis, TN;89;70;84;68;Partly sunny;NE;10;64%;33%;6
Miami, FL;91;80;89;81;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;74%;75%;10
Milwaukee, WI;76;60;78;64;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;57%;6%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;81;62;83;66;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;10;56%;8%;7
Mobile, AL;93;74;91;74;A thunderstorm;S;6;63%;71%;10
Montgomery, AL;92;68;89;69;More clouds than sun;ESE;5;62%;44%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;47;39;46;34;Partial sunshine;WNW;18;85%;21%;4
Nashville, TN;87;67;84;66;A t-storm around;NE;6;67%;55%;6
New Orleans, LA;92;77;93;76;A thunderstorm;ENE;5;58%;78%;11
New York, NY;84;67;81;63;Periods of sun;N;6;51%;12%;5
Newark, NJ;83;63;81;60;Clouds and sun;N;5;53%;31%;5
Norfolk, VA;87;71;86;71;A thunderstorm;SSW;5;67%;71%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;89;63;87;64;Partly sunny;ENE;6;57%;1%;9
Olympia, WA;80;56;80;58;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;61%;65%;4
Omaha, NE;85;58;84;62;Partly sunny;SSE;10;57%;3%;8
Orlando, FL;94;73;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;70%;66%;5
Philadelphia, PA;86;65;82;62;Some sun returning;N;5;59%;36%;6
Phoenix, AZ;113;88;113;90;Very hot;W;7;22%;21%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;82;58;80;57;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;55%;8%;8
Portland, ME;77;61;76;58;Partly sunny;WNW;7;56%;6%;7
Portland, OR;83;59;84;62;Mostly cloudy;NNE;4;55%;31%;5
Providence, RI;84;59;80;57;Some sun, pleasant;WNW;6;53%;27%;7
Raleigh, NC;88;67;86;69;A thunderstorm;ESE;5;69%;71%;4
Reno, NV;97;66;97;61;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;10;22%;0%;9
Richmond, VA;87;66;81;65;A thunderstorm;ENE;5;76%;73%;5
Roswell, NM;95;68;100;70;Mostly sunny and hot;S;11;27%;19%;10
Sacramento, CA;104;71;102;60;Mostly sunny and hot;S;7;26%;2%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;101;71;101;73;Sun and some clouds;ESE;6;22%;5%;8
San Antonio, TX;102;75;102;72;Partly sunny, warm;NE;7;39%;0%;11
San Diego, CA;84;73;84;72;Mostly sunny, humid;SW;7;69%;9%;10
San Francisco, CA;85;62;76;59;Sunny and pleasant;W;14;54%;1%;9
Savannah, GA;91;72;89;73;A t-storm or two;S;5;77%;77%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;59;81;62;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;62%;67%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;86;61;87;65;Partly sunny, humid;S;13;56%;9%;7
Spokane, WA;98;67;95;63;Inc. clouds;S;6;27%;4%;6
Springfield, IL;82;53;81;54;Mostly sunny, nice;E;7;52%;5%;8
St. Louis, MO;83;60;81;58;Mostly sunny;NE;7;57%;1%;8
Tampa, FL;86;75;89;75;A thunderstorm;SSE;6;78%;73%;6
Toledo, OH;77;54;76;52;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;59%;5%;8
Tucson, AZ;107;80;108;82;Very hot;W;6;23%;10%;10
Tulsa, OK;89;62;87;64;Mostly sunny;NE;6;57%;0%;9
Vero Beach, FL;92;74;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;73%;71%;9
Washington, DC;86;68;81;64;A t-storm around;NNE;5;67%;55%;5
Wichita, KS;88;63;87;63;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;56%;2%;9
Wilmington, DE;84;66;82;62;A t-storm around;N;5;63%;50%;5
_____
