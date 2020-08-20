Austin, TX;97;73;101;75;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;4;44%;44%;10
Baltimore, MD;82;70;86;72;A t-storm around;SSW;5;65%;55%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;90;70;91;71;A thunderstorm;SE;5;61%;54%;10
Billings, MT;92;65;93;63;Sunny and very warm;ESE;6;32%;5%;7
Birmingham, AL;87;69;84;68;A thunderstorm;S;6;78%;71%;5
Bismarck, ND;96;65;93;63;A t-storm around;NE;6;52%;45%;6
Boise, ID;92;65;98;61;Sunny and very hot;E;6;22%;0%;7
Boston, MA;80;63;89;68;Mostly sunny;SW;10;48%;5%;7
Bridgeport, CT;78;63;84;68;Partly sunny;SW;8;60%;13%;8
Buffalo, NY;77;65;82;66;Mostly sunny;SW;11;57%;15%;7
Burlington, VT;77;62;78;62;A p.m. t-storm;N;8;60%;80%;5
Caribou, ME;74;53;71;49;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;71%;44%;3
Casper, WY;91;56;91;53;Sunny and very warm;ENE;9;25%;5%;8
Charleston, SC;87;74;86;73;A thunderstorm;S;6;79%;72%;5
Charleston, WV;85;67;83;68;A t-storm around;SE;4;74%;55%;6
Charlotte, NC;83;70;81;69;A heavy thunderstorm;NE;5;81%;73%;3
Cheyenne, WY;88;61;92;58;Mostly sunny and hot;N;11;23%;3%;8
Chicago, IL;85;66;86;67;Sunlit and pleasant;SSW;7;53%;10%;8
Cleveland, OH;77;66;81;68;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;7;50%;11%;8
Columbia, SC;87;71;84;70;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;5;77%;80%;4
Columbus, OH;82;58;85;64;Clouds and sun;ENE;5;66%;44%;7
Concord, NH;80;52;89;58;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;46%;28%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;70;94;72;Clouds and sun;E;7;49%;25%;10
Denver, CO;92;63;97;64;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;23%;1%;9
Des Moines, IA;83;63;89;66;Partly sunny;S;10;52%;6%;8
Detroit, MI;81;63;88;65;Sunny and warm;SSW;6;58%;6%;7
Dodge City, KS;91;65;89;65;Mostly sunny, humid;S;13;53%;16%;9
Duluth, MN;81;61;73;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;ENE;7;88%;77%;2
El Paso, TX;104;76;106;76;A t-storm around;NW;7;24%;51%;11
Fairbanks, AK;72;48;75;49;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;4;56%;19%;3
Fargo, ND;90;68;90;66;A strong t-storm;NNE;6;70%;80%;3
Grand Junction, CO;100;65;100;66;Partly sunny;E;8;19%;0%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;83;63;86;63;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;7;62%;3%;7
Hartford, CT;81;60;88;66;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;56%;9%;7
Helena, MT;90;55;91;57;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;5;35%;0%;7
Honolulu, HI;89;77;89;76;Clouds and sun, nice;ENE;14;52%;44%;11
Houston, TX;94;74;94;75;Partly sunny;S;5;55%;9%;10
Indianapolis, IN;82;59;86;66;Lots of sun, nice;E;5;57%;15%;8
Jackson, MS;87;69;85;68;A thunderstorm;N;4;73%;63%;10
Jacksonville, FL;89;72;87;73;A t-storm or two;SE;6;81%;82%;4
Juneau, AK;65;53;62;52;Cloudy;SE;5;86%;90%;1
Kansas City, MO;86;65;88;67;Mostly sunny, nice;S;5;52%;5%;8
Knoxville, TN;85;68;80;66;Heavy p.m. t-storms;SW;4;80%;79%;3
Las Vegas, NV;114;83;112;83;Very hot;W;8;14%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;84;65;82;67;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;78%;64%;4
Little Rock, AR;87;68;89;68;Sunshine and nice;ENE;6;62%;26%;9
Long Beach, CA;93;72;87;73;Partly sunny, humid;S;6;63%;3%;9
Los Angeles, CA;94;71;92;73;Partly sunny;SSW;6;53%;3%;9
Louisville, KY;83;65;85;70;A t-storm around;ESE;5;68%;64%;4
Madison, WI;83;59;85;62;Sunshine and warm;SSW;7;60%;6%;7
Memphis, TN;89;71;87;70;A thunderstorm;SE;6;68%;63%;8
Miami, FL;90;82;91;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;9;71%;52%;10
Milwaukee, WI;83;64;85;66;Sunny and warm;SSW;9;52%;9%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;68;87;69;A t-storm around;E;11;63%;79%;6
Mobile, AL;84;73;88;74;Some sun, a t-storm;S;6;71%;60%;10
Montgomery, AL;84;68;83;68;Heavy p.m. t-storms;S;6;85%;74%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;47;43;52;45;Very windy;WNW;36;92%;64%;3
Nashville, TN;87;69;84;69;A thunderstorm;ENE;4;73%;64%;3
New Orleans, LA;88;74;89;75;Some sun, a t-storm;S;6;62%;54%;10
New York, NY;85;66;85;71;Mostly sunny;SW;7;57%;17%;8
Newark, NJ;81;64;86;70;Mostly sunny;SW;7;55%;22%;8
Norfolk, VA;83;71;84;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;79%;64%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;89;65;90;67;Becoming cloudy;SE;8;54%;33%;9
Olympia, WA;79;60;71;53;Rain and drizzle;SW;17;76%;70%;2
Omaha, NE;88;68;90;69;Clouds and sun;S;12;56%;57%;8
Orlando, FL;91;74;91;75;A t-storm or two;WSW;7;68%;77%;5
Philadelphia, PA;83;65;85;70;Partly sunny;SSW;6;59%;32%;7
Phoenix, AZ;110;84;107;87;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;8;34%;22%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;87;62;87;67;A t-storm around;SSW;5;59%;55%;7
Portland, ME;75;62;83;64;A t-storm in spots;NW;9;54%;55%;7
Portland, OR;82;66;76;57;Rain and drizzle;SW;17;65%;63%;2
Providence, RI;80;60;86;65;Mostly sunny;SW;8;55%;3%;7
Raleigh, NC;83;69;82;69;A heavy thunderstorm;S;5;84%;73%;3
Reno, NV;93;55;95;57;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;W;8;15%;0%;9
Richmond, VA;83;68;83;70;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;4;83%;65%;3
Roswell, NM;102;69;101;68;A t-storm around;SSE;7;30%;51%;10
Sacramento, CA;91;63;97;64;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;S;5;38%;0%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;98;70;99;72;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;6;21%;0%;8
San Antonio, TX;101;73;102;75;Sunshine and warm;SSE;7;45%;9%;11
San Diego, CA;85;72;82;73;Partly sunny, humid;SW;6;68%;31%;10
San Francisco, CA;74;61;76;60;Partly sunny, smoky;WSW;12;63%;0%;8
Savannah, GA;89;71;88;69;A heavy thunderstorm;S;5;77%;73%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;64;74;58;Spotty showers;SSW;17;74%;70%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;88;69;91;68;A strong t-storm;ESE;11;63%;74%;6
Spokane, WA;86;63;91;62;Partly sunny;SW;9;33%;2%;6
Springfield, IL;80;55;84;58;Sunny and nice;SSE;4;57%;12%;8
St. Louis, MO;83;60;86;64;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;5;59%;4%;8
Tampa, FL;88;74;87;75;Clearing, a t-storm;ENE;5;86%;81%;8
Toledo, OH;81;58;86;60;Sunny and warm;SSW;3;56%;10%;8
Tucson, AZ;106;80;101;79;Periods of sun;WNW;7;42%;44%;10
Tulsa, OK;90;65;91;66;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;54%;17%;9
Vero Beach, FL;90;72;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;74%;52%;9
Washington, DC;84;68;85;71;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;73%;63%;5
Wichita, KS;90;66;90;67;Partial sunshine;SSE;10;53%;62%;9
Wilmington, DE;83;65;84;71;Partly sunny;SSW;7;64%;35%;7
