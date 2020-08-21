US Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;88;60;85;61;A passing shower;SSE;5;63%;57%;6

Albuquerque, NM;99;70;95;68;A t-storm around;ESE;6;27%;45%;10

Anchorage, AK;71;53;72;55;Clouding up;SE;5;63%;44%;4

Asheville, NC;72;62;81;62;A t-storm around;SSE;6;75%;55%;6

Atlanta, GA;78;67;84;68;A t-storm around;S;5;71%;64%;6

Atlantic City, NJ;81;73;80;71;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;73%;63%;4

Austin, TX;99;76;97;72;A t-storm around;S;4;51%;55%;10

Baltimore, MD;86;73;87;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;4;65%;71%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;90;71;92;73;Thunderstorm;SE;5;62%;57%;9

Billings, MT;93;66;100;65;Abundant sunshine;NNE;8;24%;7%;7

Birmingham, AL;82;67;84;68;A t-storm around;SSE;5;72%;64%;9

Bismarck, ND;92;62;94;64;Mostly sunny;E;6;43%;3%;6

Boise, ID;94;60;93;63;Hazy and very warm;NE;7;34%;0%;7

Boston, MA;89;66;83;66;Clouds and sun;E;6;62%;28%;5

Bridgeport, CT;85;68;86;67;Partly sunny, humid;SW;7;63%;28%;8

Buffalo, NY;81;67;85;68;Humid with sunshine;S;7;63%;27%;7

Burlington, VT;78;59;79;60;Partly sunny;SE;4;63%;31%;7

Caribou, ME;71;49;76;50;Mostly cloudy;NE;4;48%;5%;5

Casper, WY;93;53;97;58;Mostly sunny;ENE;10;20%;5%;8

Charleston, SC;86;75;85;76;A t-storm or two;S;6;76%;70%;3

Charleston, WV;81;66;83;65;Thunderstorm;SSE;4;78%;61%;2

Charlotte, NC;77;68;86;70;Thunderstorms;SSW;6;72%;76%;6

Cheyenne, WY;91;59;93;62;Partly sunny;S;8;20%;2%;8

Chicago, IL;85;68;87;70;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;7;54%;10%;7

Cleveland, OH;82;67;83;70;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;56%;32%;8

Columbia, SC;85;70;87;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;75%;67%;6

Columbus, OH;85;65;84;65;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;70%;63%;3

Concord, NH;92;57;84;56;A t-storm in spots;S;5;59%;43%;7

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;73;95;73;Mostly sunny;E;6;49%;18%;10

Denver, CO;95;64;99;64;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;16%;2%;9

Des Moines, IA;88;66;89;70;A stray thunderstorm;S;10;57%;55%;6

Detroit, MI;87;65;90;68;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;6;58%;12%;7

Dodge City, KS;88;65;95;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;47%;3%;9

Duluth, MN;66;63;72;63;A thunderstorm;NE;6;86%;71%;3

El Paso, TX;102;77;102;77;Partly sunny;ESE;6;29%;17%;11

Fairbanks, AK;68;50;74;51;Mostly cloudy;SW;4;59%;44%;2

Fargo, ND;88;67;86;64;A thunderstorm;N;7;71%;53%;6

Grand Junction, CO;97;64;101;67;Partly sunny;W;8;14%;1%;9

Grand Rapids, MI;85;62;88;65;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;7;63%;3%;7

Hartford, CT;89;65;90;65;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;5;59%;34%;7

Helena, MT;92;58;90;56;Sunshine;WSW;8;32%;0%;7

Honolulu, HI;89;77;90;78;Nice with some sun;ENE;13;54%;55%;12

Houston, TX;93;74;94;73;Partly sunny;SSE;5;58%;21%;10

Indianapolis, IN;85;65;86;67;A t-storm around;SSE;5;62%;48%;5

Jackson, MS;84;68;88;70;Thunderstorm;E;4;66%;55%;10

Jacksonville, FL;86;74;86;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;SE;6;74%;71%;4

Juneau, AK;63;51;61;52;A thick cloud cover;E;6;87%;55%;1

Kansas City, MO;91;69;91;72;Partly sunny;S;6;49%;10%;8

Knoxville, TN;80;67;83;68;Thunderstorm;S;5;77%;71%;5

Las Vegas, NV;111;83;107;82;Partly sunny and hot;N;6;27%;37%;9

Lexington, KY;80;66;78;65;A thunderstorm;SE;5;86%;72%;2

Little Rock, AR;89;68;90;68;Lots of sun, nice;ESE;5;59%;26%;9

Long Beach, CA;86;74;87;75;Humid with some sun;SSE;7;61%;25%;5

Los Angeles, CA;91;73;91;72;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;7;55%;26%;9

Louisville, KY;83;68;83;68;A p.m. t-storm;NE;4;75%;65%;2

Madison, WI;85;62;86;66;Partly sunny;S;7;61%;45%;7

Memphis, TN;80;68;87;70;A p.m. t-storm;SE;4;68%;57%;9

Miami, FL;91;83;90;83;Thunderstorm;E;10;69%;71%;11

Milwaukee, WI;85;67;86;70;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;10;52%;15%;7

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;87;70;85;70;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSW;9;71%;63%;4

Mobile, AL;88;73;89;75;Thunderstorm;SE;6;66%;71%;10

Montgomery, AL;88;67;86;69;A t-storm around;SSE;5;71%;55%;8

Mt. Washington, NH;51;44;52;46;Partly sunny;NW;21;91%;14%;4

Nashville, TN;76;68;82;68;A thunderstorm;NNE;4;77%;66%;4

New Orleans, LA;89;74;90;76;Thunderstorms;SE;6;59%;70%;10

New York, NY;86;73;87;72;Clouds and sun;SSW;7;58%;30%;6

Newark, NJ;87;71;89;70;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;6;57%;34%;6

Norfolk, VA;84;72;86;74;Thunderstorm;SSW;6;75%;57%;5

Oklahoma City, OK;90;66;92;68;Partly sunny;SSE;8;50%;5%;9

Olympia, WA;68;53;76;48;Partly sunny;NNE;5;61%;7%;6

Omaha, NE;94;70;93;70;Partly sunny;E;12;54%;22%;8

Orlando, FL;92;77;91;78;Thunderstorm;SE;6;67%;71%;11

Philadelphia, PA;85;71;86;70;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;64%;63%;7

Phoenix, AZ;102;87;106;89;Warm with some sun;WSW;8;37%;14%;10

Pittsburgh, PA;87;67;89;67;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;4;59%;63%;6

Portland, ME;81;64;77;62;Sunshine and humid;SSW;5;69%;28%;7

Portland, OR;75;57;79;55;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;56%;4%;6

Providence, RI;86;64;88;66;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;61%;44%;7

Raleigh, NC;82;70;87;71;Thunderstorm;SSW;6;75%;57%;5

Reno, NV;95;56;95;61;Mostly sunny and hot;W;8;18%;0%;9

Richmond, VA;83;70;84;70;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;81%;57%;3

Roswell, NM;98;68;99;70;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;33%;3%;10

Sacramento, CA;94;65;97;63;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;S;5;40%;0%;8

Salt Lake City, UT;98;72;101;75;Hazy sunshine;SE;8;19%;1%;8

San Antonio, TX;101;76;97;73;Mostly sunny;SE;6;52%;39%;11

San Diego, CA;83;74;83;74;Partly sunny, humid;WSW;7;68%;12%;5

San Francisco, CA;77;59;71;58;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;10;70%;0%;8

Savannah, GA;89;73;86;74;A couple of t-storms;S;5;77%;70%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;72;58;76;54;Partly sunny;NNE;8;61%;11%;6

Sioux Falls, SD;93;68;93;65;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;58%;14%;7

Spokane, WA;90;59;82;50;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;6;35%;0%;6

Springfield, IL;84;59;86;63;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;60%;14%;8

St. Louis, MO;85;63;87;66;Mostly sunny;SE;5;62%;5%;8

Tampa, FL;89;74;89;76;Thunderstorm;ENE;5;78%;71%;4

Toledo, OH;87;60;89;63;Partly sunny, warm;S;2;55%;23%;7

Tucson, AZ;96;79;101;80;Partly sunny;N;7;45%;32%;10

Tulsa, OK;91;65;93;69;Clouds and sun;SE;6;51%;2%;9

Vero Beach, FL;94;75;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;10;72%;79%;9

Washington, DC;85;71;86;71;A p.m. t-storm;SE;5;75%;63%;4

Wichita, KS;86;67;94;69;Partly sunny;SSE;10;51%;3%;9

Wilmington, DE;85;71;85;70;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;70%;63%;6

