Atlantic City, NJ;82;72;83;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;82%;63%;8
Austin, TX;90;74;97;73;Warm with sunshine;ESE;3;49%;7%;10
Baltimore, MD;85;72;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;W;4;66%;63%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;93;71;92;75;A t-storm around;E;7;63%;64%;10
Billings, MT;98;63;94;63;Sunny and very warm;ESE;7;33%;6%;7
Birmingham, AL;85;69;87;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;69%;55%;6
Bismarck, ND;94;64;89;62;Mostly sunny;NE;7;50%;30%;6
Boise, ID;92;63;96;71;Very hot;ENE;5;26%;1%;7
Boston, MA;82;66;87;70;A t-storm around;SW;6;65%;47%;7
Bridgeport, CT;87;68;86;70;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;65%;58%;7
Buffalo, NY;83;67;86;71;Partly sunny;SSW;8;60%;35%;7
Burlington, VT;81;63;84;66;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;65%;71%;5
Caribou, ME;78;52;77;52;Rain and drizzle;WNW;7;57%;64%;2
Casper, WY;96;58;98;58;Mostly sunny;ENE;10;18%;5%;8
Charleston, SC;84;75;86;76;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;79%;67%;3
Charleston, WV;85;67;85;68;A stray thunderstorm;SSW;5;76%;76%;6
Charlotte, NC;83;68;86;71;A stray thunderstorm;SSW;6;73%;55%;3
Cheyenne, WY;93;60;93;61;Partly sunny;SSW;9;22%;5%;8
Chicago, IL;88;69;86;72;A stray thunderstorm;SSW;9;66%;55%;7
Cleveland, OH;84;70;84;71;A thunderstorm;S;7;65%;63%;7
Columbia, SC;84;70;87;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;71%;71%;3
Columbus, OH;88;66;85;66;A thunderstorm;SSW;6;73%;63%;4
Concord, NH;88;55;87;61;A p.m. t-storm;SW;4;63%;60%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;71;95;72;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;53%;4%;10
Denver, CO;97;64;99;66;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;20%;10%;9
Des Moines, IA;90;69;93;70;Sunny;S;7;56%;14%;7
Detroit, MI;89;67;90;70;Partly sunny and hot;SW;7;61%;23%;7
Dodge City, KS;95;64;96;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;43%;14%;9
Duluth, MN;73;64;73;64;Low clouds may break;E;5;86%;55%;4
El Paso, TX;101;76;102;75;Clouds and sun;SE;6;26%;6%;10
Fairbanks, AK;75;53;68;51;Cloudy;WSW;4;70%;73%;1
Fargo, ND;90;64;89;67;Mostly sunny;NE;6;66%;56%;6
Grand Junction, CO;99;68;100;68;Some sun;NW;9;14%;4%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;87;65;87;67;Periods of sun;SSE;8;67%;33%;7
Hartford, CT;93;66;90;70;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;58%;53%;7
Helena, MT;91;55;93;57;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;6;30%;0%;6
Honolulu, HI;89;76;90;76;Partly sunny;ENE;13;55%;44%;12
Houston, TX;91;75;94;75;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;56%;25%;10
Indianapolis, IN;87;67;86;70;More clouds than sun;SSW;6;62%;30%;7
Jackson, MS;89;67;91;71;Partly sunny;ESE;5;59%;23%;10
Jacksonville, FL;87;77;87;78;A thunderstorm;ESE;7;77%;64%;3
Juneau, AK;60;52;57;51;Rain and drizzle;SSE;5;96%;85%;1
Kansas City, MO;91;72;93;73;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;48%;7%;8
Knoxville, TN;83;68;84;69;A t-storm around;SSW;5;75%;66%;7
Las Vegas, NV;105;82;107;83;Partly sunny and hot;NW;6;26%;29%;9
Lexington, KY;80;66;82;66;Showers around;SSW;6;79%;74%;4
Little Rock, AR;91;68;94;68;Mostly sunny;SE;5;55%;5%;9
Long Beach, CA;90;74;88;72;Partly sunny;WSW;7;64%;8%;7
Los Angeles, CA;96;72;88;70;Humid with some sun;SW;6;62%;10%;8
Louisville, KY;83;69;85;69;Sun and clouds;SW;5;70%;48%;4
Madison, WI;84;65;87;67;Some sun, a t-storm;W;5;71%;56%;6
Memphis, TN;88;70;91;72;Mostly sunny;ESE;4;56%;9%;9
Miami, FL;90;83;91;83;A thunderstorm;ENE;10;67%;80%;7
Milwaukee, WI;87;68;83;70;A stray thunderstorm;SSW;9;69%;53%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;84;68;90;71;Humid with some sun;WSW;5;64%;14%;7
Mobile, AL;90;74;87;75;A thunderstorm;E;7;77%;72%;3
Montgomery, AL;86;70;83;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;78%;55%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;51;44;57;48;Windy;W;28;87%;58%;3
Nashville, TN;80;69;87;70;A t-storm around;SE;4;68%;50%;6
New Orleans, LA;91;77;88;75;Clouds, a t-storm;ESE;8;69%;81%;4
New York, NY;88;73;85;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;68%;63%;7
Newark, NJ;90;71;87;72;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;65%;63%;7
Norfolk, VA;87;74;90;75;A t-storm around;SW;7;68%;48%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;92;67;93;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;49%;0%;9
Olympia, WA;76;49;79;49;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;53%;4%;6
Omaha, NE;95;71;96;71;Mostly sunny and hot;E;7;53%;28%;8
Orlando, FL;93;76;92;79;A p.m. t-storm;E;10;68%;66%;9
Philadelphia, PA;88;71;87;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;71%;71%;7
Phoenix, AZ;105;88;110;89;Mostly cloudy, warm;SE;6;31%;29%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;89;68;84;68;A thunderstorm;SW;6;68%;63%;6
Portland, ME;75;62;77;65;A t-storm around;SSW;6;78%;55%;7
Portland, OR;77;55;83;55;Sunny and pleasant;NNW;6;49%;4%;6
Providence, RI;86;66;87;69;A t-storm around;SSW;6;64%;44%;7
Raleigh, NC;86;70;88;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;70%;50%;8
Reno, NV;95;62;96;63;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;WNW;6;20%;8%;8
Richmond, VA;82;70;90;73;A t-storm around;SW;7;70%;47%;7
Roswell, NM;101;68;101;69;Partly sunny;SSE;8;28%;18%;10
Sacramento, CA;96;64;94;62;Hazy sun and smoky;S;6;36%;41%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;100;75;99;74;Partly sunny;SE;8;24%;9%;8
San Antonio, TX;89;72;96;72;Mostly sunny;SE;7;49%;5%;10
San Diego, CA;86;73;83;73;Periods of sun;NW;6;65%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;78;57;70;58;Partly sunny;WSW;11;63%;40%;8
Savannah, GA;83;74;87;77;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;75%;68%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;55;78;56;Sunshine, pleasant;NNE;8;55%;4%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;95;66;95;69;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;4;54%;1%;7
Spokane, WA;82;50;89;56;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;2;31%;2%;6
Springfield, IL;85;64;89;68;Partly sunny;S;7;60%;7%;8
St. Louis, MO;88;67;92;69;Mostly sunny, humid;S;5;57%;5%;8
Tampa, FL;89;76;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;E;7;75%;64%;11
Toledo, OH;89;63;89;67;Partly sunny;SSW;4;58%;22%;7
Tucson, AZ;100;79;104;81;Partly sunny;SE;7;36%;23%;10
Tulsa, OK;93;68;95;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;50%;0%;9
Vero Beach, FL;91;79;91;81;A thunderstorm;E;14;72%;72%;10
Washington, DC;85;72;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;71%;62%;8
Wichita, KS;93;67;94;68;Warm with sunshine;S;10;47%;8%;8
Wilmington, DE;86;72;86;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;76%;63%;6
