Austin, TX;96;73;100;75;Partly sunny;N;5;39%;30%;10
Baltimore, MD;91;76;94;70;A t-storm around;WNW;10;56%;44%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;92;77;89;78;A couple of t-storms;SSE;15;80%;75%;2
Billings, MT;97;66;94;65;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;6;35%;41%;6
Birmingham, AL;87;73;84;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;6;85%;73%;3
Bismarck, ND;89;62;96;68;Partly sunny and hot;NE;8;61%;57%;6
Boise, ID;91;67;93;63;Warm with some sun;E;7;33%;8%;7
Boston, MA;88;72;91;59;A t-storm around;NW;10;54%;42%;7
Bridgeport, CT;88;71;89;61;A t-storm around;NW;8;59%;47%;6
Buffalo, NY;84;73;81;61;Thunderstorm;NNW;9;68%;52%;4
Burlington, VT;85;66;78;51;A morning t-storm;NNW;10;68%;56%;5
Caribou, ME;81;61;75;48;A morning t-storm;NW;9;74%;67%;2
Casper, WY;96;63;96;58;Mostly cloudy;W;10;23%;17%;6
Charleston, SC;83;77;86;76;Cloudy and humid;S;5;83%;33%;3
Charleston, WV;89;70;93;70;Humid with some sun;SW;5;63%;34%;8
Charlotte, NC;83;72;84;70;Variable cloudiness;WSW;6;79%;27%;4
Cheyenne, WY;92;62;93;64;Mostly cloudy;W;8;25%;34%;6
Chicago, IL;94;75;87;74;Partly sunny;E;8;68%;32%;7
Cleveland, OH;86;74;80;68;A strong t-storm;S;11;73%;55%;7
Columbia, SC;85;72;82;73;Rather cloudy, humid;WSW;5;83%;31%;2
Columbus, OH;86;72;89;69;A strong t-storm;NW;7;74%;57%;8
Concord, NH;91;63;87;50;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;10;63%;56%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;73;95;74;Partly sunny;ESE;8;48%;29%;9
Denver, CO;99;67;98;67;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;24%;34%;8
Des Moines, IA;95;70;96;71;Hot with sunshine;SSW;12;46%;3%;7
Detroit, MI;89;72;85;67;A strong t-storm;E;7;72%;64%;6
Dodge City, KS;97;66;94;64;Sunny and very warm;SSE;15;41%;3%;8
Duluth, MN;84;59;75;60;Becoming cloudy;ENE;7;77%;58%;6
El Paso, TX;97;72;96;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;7;28%;0%;10
Fairbanks, AK;62;50;62;49;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;4;73%;67%;1
Fargo, ND;84;63;86;71;Partly sunny, humid;SE;9;61%;29%;6
Grand Junction, CO;99;66;98;67;Partly sunny;SE;8;23%;36%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;90;70;86;66;A strong t-storm;NE;7;73%;75%;6
Hartford, CT;89;69;90;59;A t-storm around;NW;7;56%;44%;7
Helena, MT;89;59;86;55;Partly sunny, smoky;S;6;38%;37%;6
Honolulu, HI;90;78;90;77;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;52%;12%;11
Houston, TX;93;76;96;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSE;12;62%;80%;4
Indianapolis, IN;90;72;93;72;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;63%;23%;8
Jackson, MS;90;75;86;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;9;80%;75%;3
Jacksonville, FL;89;78;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;74%;71%;5
Juneau, AK;57;51;55;49;Periods of rain;E;9;96%;86%;1
Kansas City, MO;95;71;95;72;Sunny and very warm;S;7;48%;4%;8
Knoxville, TN;87;70;85;70;A t-storm in spots;SW;3;76%;47%;5
Las Vegas, NV;108;85;109;83;Mostly sunny and hot;W;7;16%;1%;9
Lexington, KY;89;68;92;69;Sunshine, hot, humid;WSW;6;68%;12%;8
Little Rock, AR;95;70;93;74;Partly sunny;E;7;62%;36%;8
Long Beach, CA;84;71;88;70;Clearing;W;9;61%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;81;69;90;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;55%;0%;9
Louisville, KY;90;71;93;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;5;64%;10%;8
Madison, WI;91;70;89;69;Partial sunshine;SE;7;65%;38%;7
Memphis, TN;94;74;91;74;Partly sunny;SSE;7;62%;44%;4
Miami, FL;88;83;91;82;A thunderstorm;SE;12;67%;72%;10
Milwaukee, WI;94;73;81;70;A stray thunderstorm;ESE;8;75%;55%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;89;69;88;72;Humid with sunshine;E;9;70%;15%;6
Mobile, AL;81;77;89;80;A t-storm, warmer;ENE;9;80%;81%;3
Montgomery, AL;84;73;87;75;A thunderstorm;ESE;6;82%;78%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;60;51;53;28;Very windy;NW;43;99%;64%;2
Nashville, TN;90;70;90;72;Mostly cloudy;S;4;67%;44%;5
New Orleans, LA;84;78;89;82;A couple of t-storms;SE;11;78%;75%;3
New York, NY;90;75;91;67;A t-storm around;NW;8;55%;49%;7
Newark, NJ;91;73;92;65;A t-storm around;NW;8;56%;48%;7
Norfolk, VA;87;76;93;76;Periods of sun;SW;8;61%;9%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;94;69;94;69;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;49%;5%;9
Olympia, WA;78;47;79;48;Sunshine and nice;WNW;4;57%;3%;6
Omaha, NE;100;72;98;72;Sunshine and hot;S;14;45%;3%;7
Orlando, FL;95;78;94;78;A p.m. t-storm;SE;12;66%;56%;10
Philadelphia, PA;91;73;92;67;A t-storm around;NW;8;60%;47%;8
Phoenix, AZ;115;89;113;90;Mostly cloudy;E;6;21%;36%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;89;70;88;64;A t-storm around;N;7;68%;55%;6
Portland, ME;81;66;85;56;A p.m. t-storm;NW;8;66%;52%;5
Portland, OR;80;56;82;55;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;6;49%;4%;6
Providence, RI;85;69;91;58;A t-storm around;NW;8;60%;44%;7
Raleigh, NC;85;73;89;71;Humid with some sun;WSW;6;71%;26%;8
Reno, NV;92;60;89;58;A stray thunderstorm;W;6;35%;41%;8
Richmond, VA;86;72;94;72;Partly sunny;W;7;60%;10%;8
Roswell, NM;96;66;95;68;Sunny and hot;S;11;31%;3%;10
Sacramento, CA;94;64;93;62;Hazy and warm;S;6;48%;0%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;99;70;97;70;Partly sunny and hot;SE;7;29%;17%;8
San Antonio, TX;97;73;100;75;Lots of sun, warm;NE;6;46%;14%;10
San Diego, CA;82;74;83;73;Clearing;NNW;9;65%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;76;60;71;58;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;71%;3%;8
Savannah, GA;87;75;89;73;Humid with a t-storm;S;5;82%;55%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;76;54;78;55;Sunshine, pleasant;NE;7;57%;4%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;95;71;99;73;Blazing sunshine;SSW;9;46%;12%;7
Spokane, WA;88;57;87;54;Mostly sunny;S;7;32%;2%;6
Springfield, IL;92;70;94;69;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;57%;5%;8
St. Louis, MO;95;71;95;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;5;58%;6%;8
Tampa, FL;90;77;94;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;ESE;16;74%;82%;6
Toledo, OH;89;68;85;64;A strong t-storm;S;5;71%;71%;7
Tucson, AZ;107;83;107;82;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;24%;71%;10
Tulsa, OK;95;70;96;72;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;6;50%;8%;9
Vero Beach, FL;92;82;91;80;A thunderstorm;SSE;10;71%;63%;11
Washington, DC;89;73;95;69;Mostly sunny;NW;7;59%;36%;8
Wichita, KS;95;68;95;69;Sunny and very warm;SSE;9;48%;4%;8
Wilmington, DE;89;73;92;66;A t-storm around;NNW;8;63%;46%;8
