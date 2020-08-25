Austin, TX;96;78;97;76;Very windy;SSE;20;55%;55%;6
Baltimore, MD;93;71;88;73;Partly sunny;WSW;7;48%;3%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;87;78;90;79;Some wind and rain;ESE;23;80%;89%;3
Billings, MT;94;64;90;63;Warm with some sun;NNE;7;45%;58%;6
Birmingham, AL;78;74;91;73;Showers and t-storms;ESE;6;71%;69%;7
Bismarck, ND;93;68;86;61;Partly sunny;E;9;57%;34%;6
Boise, ID;92;63;92;62;Sunny and very warm;N;7;38%;32%;7
Boston, MA;90;59;78;56;Not as warm;WNW;10;36%;1%;7
Bridgeport, CT;90;61;78;62;Not as warm;WNW;8;40%;11%;7
Buffalo, NY;81;60;76;70;Periods of sun;S;6;63%;58%;6
Burlington, VT;83;53;69;50;Partly sunny, cooler;WNW;11;47%;25%;6
Caribou, ME;80;47;63;43;Winds subsiding;W;16;44%;11%;5
Casper, WY;95;57;91;55;Partly sunny;ENE;9;32%;9%;7
Charleston, SC;87;77;91;77;A thunderstorm;SSW;5;74%;61%;8
Charleston, WV;91;68;92;73;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;5;67%;40%;8
Charlotte, NC;82;69;93;73;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;5;63%;14%;9
Cheyenne, WY;92;64;89;60;Clouds limiting sun;SW;10;30%;31%;6
Chicago, IL;86;74;93;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;9;56%;16%;7
Cleveland, OH;82;68;85;77;A strong t-storm;SSW;7;61%;73%;7
Columbia, SC;85;74;92;74;A thunderstorm;SW;5;67%;59%;5
Columbus, OH;93;68;90;72;A t-storm around;SW;7;67%;55%;8
Concord, NH;90;49;73;45;Mostly sunny, cooler;WNW;14;41%;2%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;77;92;75;A stray thunderstorm;NE;7;69%;55%;5
Denver, CO;98;66;96;64;Mostly cloudy, warm;WNW;6;30%;42%;6
Des Moines, IA;94;72;94;73;Sunny, breezy, hot;SSW;14;49%;5%;7
Detroit, MI;86;67;87;75;A strong t-storm;SSW;7;73%;67%;6
Dodge City, KS;95;62;95;66;Plenty of sun;SSE;16;43%;2%;8
Duluth, MN;76;61;80;61;A couple of t-storms;W;7;84%;66%;2
El Paso, TX;95;71;98;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;6;23%;0%;10
Fairbanks, AK;64;47;62;49;Cloudy with a shower;NE;4;81%;80%;1
Fargo, ND;86;71;83;58;A thunderstorm;NNE;8;79%;64%;5
Grand Junction, CO;97;65;97;66;Partly sunny;SE;7;25%;3%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;80;67;91;75;A morning t-storm;SW;10;71%;60%;7
Hartford, CT;91;59;76;58;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;8;40%;8%;7
Helena, MT;84;54;83;54;Partly sunny;SSW;5;47%;36%;6
Honolulu, HI;89;77;89;77;Mostly sunny;ENE;14;50%;33%;11
Houston, TX;95;80;92;79;Some wind and rain;NNE;21;77%;91%;3
Indianapolis, IN;93;72;92;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;7;63%;48%;8
Jackson, MS;80;76;92;76;Showers and t-storms;SW;11;72%;68%;5
Jacksonville, FL;92;77;92;76;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;8;69%;13%;10
Juneau, AK;56;50;58;49;A bit of rain;ESE;6;86%;86%;1
Kansas City, MO;96;72;93;74;Partly sunny;SSW;8;48%;9%;8
Knoxville, TN;86;70;88;72;Partly sunny;SSW;4;72%;38%;9
Las Vegas, NV;109;83;110;82;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;9;12%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;91;69;91;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;6;70%;48%;8
Little Rock, AR;95;74;88;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;77%;56%;3
Long Beach, CA;87;68;88;69;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;7;60%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;86;69;91;69;Clouds break;S;6;52%;0%;8
Louisville, KY;92;73;93;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;6;67%;50%;8
Madison, WI;90;71;92;72;Mostly sunny;SW;9;58%;9%;7
Memphis, TN;93;75;90;76;A t-storm in spots;ESE;9;75%;50%;6
Miami, FL;91;83;90;82;Showers and t-storms;E;10;68%;82%;9
Milwaukee, WI;77;71;92;75;Mostly sunny;SW;13;56%;11%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;90;74;91;71;Mostly sunny;WSW;12;51%;34%;6
Mobile, AL;88;79;91;80;Showers and t-storms;SE;13;75%;68%;6
Montgomery, AL;85;74;91;74;A thunderstorm;SE;6;71%;60%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;54;30;37;33;Very windy;NW;48;85%;0%;7
Nashville, TN;91;72;87;73;A thunderstorm;SSE;6;71%;60%;4
New Orleans, LA;90;83;90;82;Some wind and rain;SE;26;77%;71%;3
New York, NY;92;66;80;69;Not as warm;W;9;40%;11%;7
Newark, NJ;92;64;81;66;Not as warm;W;9;41%;13%;7
Norfolk, VA;92;75;87;72;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;53%;7%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;94;71;92;73;Clouds and sun;SE;6;57%;33%;9
Olympia, WA;78;47;78;48;Partly sunny;N;4;58%;3%;6
Omaha, NE;99;73;96;74;Sunshine, windy, hot;S;18;44%;21%;7
Orlando, FL;96;80;94;79;A t-storm around;ESE;9;63%;47%;9
Philadelphia, PA;92;66;83;69;Some sun, not as hot;SW;8;48%;10%;7
Phoenix, AZ;113;88;112;90;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;6;22%;46%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;90;61;85;72;A strong t-storm;SSW;5;62%;73%;5
Portland, ME;85;56;73;54;Not as warm;WNW;12;43%;1%;7
Portland, OR;80;54;81;56;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;53%;3%;6
Providence, RI;92;58;77;54;Mostly sunny, cooler;WNW;8;39%;2%;7
Raleigh, NC;91;71;91;72;Partly sunny;S;4;61%;8%;9
Reno, NV;89;60;89;57;Hazy sun;WNW;6;33%;7%;8
Richmond, VA;92;70;89;72;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;53%;5%;8
Roswell, NM;95;66;97;66;Mostly sunny and hot;S;10;25%;3%;10
Sacramento, CA;94;63;92;58;Hazy sun and smoky;S;7;44%;0%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;96;70;98;73;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;6;27%;1%;8
San Antonio, TX;99;77;98;77;Mostly cloudy, warm;E;7;54%;35%;8
San Diego, CA;81;74;84;72;Low clouds, then sun;NW;9;58%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;71;58;68;58;Mostly sunny;WSW;11;67%;1%;8
Savannah, GA;90;76;93;75;Some sun, a t-storm;SSW;4;73%;56%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;78;55;77;55;Partly sunny;NE;8;56%;3%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;96;74;96;69;Hot with sunshine;S;15;42%;45%;7
Spokane, WA;86;53;87;52;Mostly sunny, nice;S;5;30%;2%;6
Springfield, IL;92;67;92;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;8;61%;37%;8
St. Louis, MO;95;70;91;73;A t-storm around;SSW;6;65%;65%;6
Tampa, FL;94;77;93;77;A t-storm around;E;7;75%;50%;9
Toledo, OH;87;63;90;71;A strong t-storm;SW;5;69%;62%;7
Tucson, AZ;107;81;107;83;A t-storm in spots;W;6;21%;44%;10
Tulsa, OK;96;72;93;74;Humid with some sun;SE;5;60%;40%;9
Vero Beach, FL;91;80;90;79;Some sun, a t-storm;ESE;12;70%;63%;11
Washington, DC;93;69;88;73;Not as hot but humid;SSW;6;52%;0%;8
Wichita, KS;95;68;94;71;Partly sunny;SSE;10;50%;2%;8
Wilmington, DE;91;65;83;69;Not as hot;SW;7;53%;6%;8
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.