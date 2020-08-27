Austin, TX;98;77;105;78;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;47%;13%;10
Baltimore, MD;94;76;90;77;A t-storm around;SW;8;62%;55%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;87;76;87;77;A t-storm or two;S;9;85%;72%;4
Billings, MT;86;57;83;56;Sunshine, pleasant;E;7;47%;4%;6
Birmingham, AL;90;75;83;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;83%;81%;3
Bismarck, ND;76;59;76;49;Sunny and nice;WNW;11;64%;4%;6
Boise, ID;90;58;90;60;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;6;24%;2%;7
Boston, MA;67;60;81;68;Partly sunny, warmer;ESE;6;61%;70%;6
Bridgeport, CT;87;68;85;71;A t-storm around;WSW;7;65%;71%;7
Buffalo, NY;82;67;78;71;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;6;81%;84%;2
Burlington, VT;66;55;75;59;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;5;59%;74%;3
Caribou, ME;66;47;72;45;Sun and clouds;WNW;10;43%;6%;3
Casper, WY;92;51;83;52;Not as hot;SE;10;40%;13%;7
Charleston, SC;91;78;88;78;Sun and clouds;SSW;7;78%;59%;7
Charleston, WV;88;72;89;71;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;5;70%;88%;2
Charlotte, NC;91;74;91;74;A strong t-storm;SSW;6;68%;73%;7
Cheyenne, WY;89;60;78;57;Not as warm;S;10;48%;33%;8
Chicago, IL;93;75;90;68;A severe t-storm;SSW;8;67%;84%;6
Cleveland, OH;89;74;83;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;8;77%;80%;2
Columbia, SC;93;76;91;76;A t-storm around;SW;6;70%;75%;7
Columbus, OH;87;72;86;70;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;7;78%;78%;3
Concord, NH;63;49;79;57;Warmer;NNE;7;59%;61%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;76;103;81;Mostly sunny and hot;S;9;56%;4%;9
Denver, CO;95;64;84;60;A t-storm around;S;6;45%;55%;7
Des Moines, IA;94;73;94;64;A t-storm in spots;NNW;11;59%;55%;7
Detroit, MI;92;71;82;71;A thunderstorm;SSW;6;83%;81%;2
Dodge City, KS;99;67;100;64;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;9;47%;58%;8
Duluth, MN;80;62;69;57;A stray a.m. t-storm;NW;8;82%;47%;2
El Paso, TX;99;75;104;76;Mostly sunny;S;6;19%;3%;10
Fairbanks, AK;66;47;64;47;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;4;66%;66%;1
Fargo, ND;82;63;74;52;A t-storm around;WNW;9;84%;40%;4
Grand Junction, CO;98;68;96;69;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;21%;29%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;87;70;84;66;A strong t-storm;SW;7;89%;84%;2
Hartford, CT;85;64;85;69;Humid and warmer;SSW;6;65%;55%;7
Helena, MT;84;50;85;50;Mostly sunny;SW;5;39%;0%;6
Honolulu, HI;89;77;90;77;Showers around;ENE;13;52%;84%;11
Houston, TX;97;81;96;80;A t-storm around;S;8;65%;48%;8
Indianapolis, IN;84;74;87;71;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;7;71%;76%;3
Jackson, MS;84;76;88;76;A t-storm or two;SW;12;79%;71%;3
Jacksonville, FL;92;76;92;77;A t-storm around;SW;6;72%;50%;8
Juneau, AK;58;49;55;46;A.M. showers, cloudy;ENE;13;85%;100%;1
Kansas City, MO;92;72;95;72;Mostly sunny, warm;WNW;4;57%;28%;8
Knoxville, TN;89;74;87;72;A thunderstorm;SSW;6;73%;88%;3
Las Vegas, NV;108;79;107;79;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;8;11%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;87;74;87;72;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSE;8;77%;91%;3
Little Rock, AR;78;72;90;75;A couple of t-storms;SW;11;68%;71%;6
Long Beach, CA;91;65;85;63;Partly sunny;WSW;7;56%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;89;66;89;63;Partly sunny;SSW;6;46%;1%;8
Louisville, KY;88;76;88;73;A couple of t-storms;SE;8;80%;93%;2
Madison, WI;91;71;84;61;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;6;78%;64%;3
Memphis, TN;86;72;81;75;Thunderstorms/wind;SW;19;86%;89%;2
Miami, FL;90;81;92;81;Clouds and sun;S;8;68%;39%;10
Milwaukee, WI;93;73;83;66;A heavy thunderstorm;W;9;78%;73%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;88;68;79;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;10;79%;57%;3
Mobile, AL;89;79;87;78;A t-storm or two;SSW;7;78%;76%;5
Montgomery, AL;92;74;84;74;A stray thunderstorm;SSW;6;79%;55%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;45;40;47;41;Very windy;WNW;35;80%;74%;3
Nashville, TN;90;76;86;74;Thunderstorms/wind;SSW;19;78%;96%;2
New Orleans, LA;83;79;88;79;A t-storm in spots;S;8;80%;68%;5
New York, NY;90;74;88;74;A t-storm around;WSW;7;64%;72%;7
Newark, NJ;92;72;88;73;A t-storm around;WSW;6;62%;73%;7
Norfolk, VA;95;76;94;78;Partly sunny;SSW;7;60%;41%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;89;71;101;75;Sunny and hot;SE;8;56%;2%;9
Olympia, WA;81;47;81;50;Mostly sunny;NNW;3;58%;4%;6
Omaha, NE;99;73;95;64;A t-storm in spots;NNW;11;54%;46%;7
Orlando, FL;91;78;93;79;A t-storm around;SSW;5;66%;55%;7
Philadelphia, PA;93;73;90;74;Humid with some sun;SW;8;65%;55%;7
Phoenix, AZ;112;88;112;86;Partly sunny;WSW;7;20%;3%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;85;71;83;70;A thunderstorm;SSW;8;74%;83%;2
Portland, ME;68;54;74;60;Turning cloudy;WNW;6;55%;25%;6
Portland, OR;81;56;84;57;Sunny;NNW;6;49%;4%;6
Providence, RI;69;61;83;68;Humid and warmer;S;6;62%;63%;6
Raleigh, NC;94;74;93;76;Variable cloudiness;SSW;6;66%;35%;8
Reno, NV;89;59;91;60;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;5;28%;9%;8
Richmond, VA;93;74;95;76;Very hot;SSW;6;59%;42%;6
Roswell, NM;100;71;105;72;Mostly sunny;N;8;20%;11%;10
Sacramento, CA;92;59;95;60;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;42%;0%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;93;64;92;67;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;32%;15%;8
San Antonio, TX;100;77;104;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;53%;8%;10
San Diego, CA;82;70;81;68;Partly sunny;NW;8;64%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;68;55;71;57;Partly sunny;WSW;8;65%;0%;7
Savannah, GA;93;76;91;75;A t-storm around;SW;6;74%;55%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;56;79;57;Mostly sunny;NE;7;53%;4%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;92;68;86;54;Not as hot;NNW;14;65%;27%;6
Spokane, WA;85;51;88;55;Plenty of sun;S;4;28%;2%;6
Springfield, IL;88;72;88;69;Periods of sun;SSW;8;72%;64%;3
St. Louis, MO;87;74;86;72;A thunderstorm;S;7;76%;76%;2
Tampa, FL;92;77;91;78;A t-storm around;WSW;6;80%;52%;9
Toledo, OH;94;70;84;68;A t-storm in spots;S;5;84%;80%;3
Tucson, AZ;106;81;106;81;Partly sunny;WSW;8;27%;6%;10
Tulsa, OK;87;72;99;77;Hot with sunshine;SE;5;59%;5%;8
Vero Beach, FL;91;77;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;7;71%;56%;9
Washington, DC;95;76;92;77;A t-storm around;SW;7;62%;55%;6
Wichita, KS;94;70;99;73;Abundant sunshine;SE;8;55%;41%;8
Wilmington, DE;93;73;90;74;A t-storm around;SW;8;67%;55%;7
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.