Austin, TX;101;78;104;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;5;48%;4%;10
Baltimore, MD;91;74;84;66;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;9;78%;78%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;87;77;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;79%;65%;5
Billings, MT;83;55;95;56;Sunshine;W;7;34%;15%;6
Birmingham, AL;80;75;88;74;Humid with a t-storm;SSW;7;79%;63%;6
Bismarck, ND;75;46;80;58;Plenty of sun;SE;8;55%;6%;6
Boise, ID;91;62;94;54;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;6;20%;0%;7
Boston, MA;80;66;79;65;Thunderstorms;SW;10;85%;82%;2
Bridgeport, CT;84;71;79;62;Heavy p.m. t-storms;W;8;85%;85%;2
Buffalo, NY;76;72;78;60;Showers and t-storms;WNW;14;75%;77%;2
Burlington, VT;77;59;75;58;Thunderstorms;SW;11;85%;86%;1
Caribou, ME;71;44;63;53;Overcast;ENE;5;66%;75%;2
Casper, WY;81;47;89;55;Abundant sunshine;SW;11;30%;20%;7
Charleston, SC;90;78;90;75;A t-storm around;WSW;10;74%;55%;6
Charleston, WV;88;70;85;59;A couple of t-storms;NW;5;83%;75%;2
Charlotte, NC;89;75;89;71;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;9;76%;57%;4
Cheyenne, WY;76;54;78;59;A t-storm in spots;WSW;10;47%;48%;8
Chicago, IL;96;70;79;65;Sunshine and cooler;NW;11;63%;16%;6
Cleveland, OH;82;71;79;65;A morning t-storm;NW;17;73%;64%;2
Columbia, SC;89;75;89;73;A t-storm around;WSW;8;71%;48%;7
Columbus, OH;86;70;83;56;A morning t-storm;NW;9;77%;72%;2
Concord, NH;81;55;72;55;Thunderstorms;W;6;91%;80%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;104;79;104;77;A strong t-storm;SSE;10;57%;48%;9
Denver, CO;80;58;80;60;A t-storm around;SSW;6;51%;50%;5
Des Moines, IA;96;60;81;56;Sunlit and cooler;NE;10;48%;8%;7
Detroit, MI;79;70;79;58;Decreasing clouds;NW;10;66%;24%;5
Dodge City, KS;103;64;77;61;A t-storm, cooler;ENE;12;78%;79%;5
Duluth, MN;72;57;74;53;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;65%;1%;6
El Paso, TX;103;76;103;77;Partly sunny;NW;6;23%;1%;10
Fairbanks, AK;59;47;66;45;Partly sunny;NE;5;61%;42%;3
Fargo, ND;75;51;73;55;Mostly sunny;SE;6;69%;5%;6
Grand Junction, CO;92;68;89;63;Clouds and sun;SSE;11;32%;27%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;86;66;77;55;Not as warm;NW;12;70%;10%;6
Hartford, CT;83;68;79;62;Thunderstorms;WSW;8;83%;82%;2
Helena, MT;86;50;89;48;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;8;28%;7%;6
Honolulu, HI;89;75;90;76;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;48%;19%;11
Houston, TX;94;80;96;79;Clouds and sun;S;6;66%;24%;10
Indianapolis, IN;86;71;82;59;A t-storm around;N;9;73%;42%;3
Jackson, MS;85;76;92;75;A couple of t-storms;SW;7;71%;66%;5
Jacksonville, FL;92;77;87;76;A thunderstorm;WSW;9;79%;66%;3
Juneau, AK;56;47;59;49;Mostly cloudy;E;6;79%;75%;2
Kansas City, MO;93;70;79;60;A t-storm around;WSW;8;59%;55%;7
Knoxville, TN;87;72;87;71;A couple of t-storms;WNW;7;79%;84%;3
Las Vegas, NV;107;82;104;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;8;14%;18%;8
Lexington, KY;86;72;84;61;A t-storm in spots;NNW;8;78%;50%;2
Little Rock, AR;91;75;96;73;Clouds and sun;SSE;5;63%;71%;9
Long Beach, CA;85;64;82;63;Mostly sunny;W;7;62%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;86;63;84;61;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;52%;1%;8
Louisville, KY;82;73;86;64;A thunderstorm;N;7;76%;59%;2
Madison, WI;87;63;77;52;Not as warm;NW;8;64%;6%;7
Memphis, TN;82;74;93;74;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;8;72%;46%;8
Miami, FL;92;81;91;79;A t-storm around;SW;8;71%;56%;8
Milwaukee, WI;85;67;78;60;Sunshine and breezy;N;15;57%;9%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;59;77;57;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;53%;4%;6
Mobile, AL;89;77;90;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;SSW;6;76%;74%;6
Montgomery, AL;89;74;87;73;A t-storm around;SW;6;77%;55%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;47;41;51;36;Windy;W;30;93%;87%;2
Nashville, TN;84;72;90;71;Showers and t-storms;N;7;74%;86%;5
New Orleans, LA;93;78;90;78;A t-storm or two;SSW;6;74%;78%;6
New York, NY;87;73;80;66;Heavy p.m. t-storms;W;8;84%;85%;2
Newark, NJ;88;72;80;64;Heavy p.m. t-storms;W;7;83%;85%;2
Norfolk, VA;94;78;88;73;A couple of t-storms;WSW;15;78%;93%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;101;75;99;68;Partly sunny and hot;NNE;7;55%;44%;8
Olympia, WA;80;50;73;46;Sunshine, pleasant;SW;6;58%;11%;5
Omaha, NE;121;63;82;58;Sunlit and cooler;E;8;48%;11%;7
Orlando, FL;95;80;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;9;71%;57%;7
Philadelphia, PA;89;71;82;65;A heavy thunderstorm;W;8;86%;74%;2
Phoenix, AZ;112;86;103;78;Partly sunny;W;6;39%;74%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;81;70;82;60;Showers and t-storms;WNW;7;79%;68%;2
Portland, ME;74;61;71;61;Thunderstorms;SSW;10;81%;75%;1
Portland, OR;83;58;77;51;Sunny and pleasant;NW;6;49%;5%;6
Providence, RI;83;65;78;62;Thunderstorms;SW;8;86%;81%;2
Raleigh, NC;92;76;85;70;Some sun, a t-storm;W;10;80%;76%;4
Reno, NV;90;60;92;59;Partly sunny;W;6;25%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;93;75;83;67;A couple of t-storms;WNW;13;85%;84%;2
Roswell, NM;105;69;98;70;Clouds and sun, hot;ENE;9;35%;9%;9
Sacramento, CA;94;60;91;57;Hazy sun;S;6;47%;0%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;93;67;93;70;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;10;24%;0%;8
San Antonio, TX;104;76;103;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;52%;4%;10
San Diego, CA;79;67;78;65;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;67%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;70;57;69;57;Partly sunny;WSW;10;68%;0%;7
Savannah, GA;92;76;90;74;A t-storm around;WSW;11;72%;48%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;78;58;73;53;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;63%;12%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;86;53;80;56;Sunny and delightful;ESE;6;50%;0%;6
Spokane, WA;87;53;84;50;Mostly sunny;NW;11;26%;2%;5
Springfield, IL;91;71;82;56;Not as hot;NNW;10;61%;21%;7
St. Louis, MO;85;74;86;64;Humid with clearing;NNE;8;65%;42%;5
Tampa, FL;91;79;90;78;A t-storm around;WSW;7;81%;79%;7
Toledo, OH;86;70;80;54;Decreasing clouds;WNW;10;68%;27%;5
Tucson, AZ;106;79;98;76;Partly sunny;S;7;47%;68%;8
Tulsa, OK;99;76;95;69;A thunderstorm;NE;7;66%;83%;8
Vero Beach, FL;94;77;93;76;A thunderstorm;SSW;7;72%;64%;7
Washington, DC;92;73;84;66;A couple of t-storms;WNW;7;78%;84%;2
Wichita, KS;99;72;77;62;A t-storm, cooler;NE;11;81%;72%;3
Wilmington, DE;89;74;82;65;A heavy thunderstorm;W;8;84%;78%;2
