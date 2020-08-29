Atlantic City, NJ;79;67;81;67;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;15;56%;3%;7
Austin, TX;100;79;103;80;Partly sunny;S;5;48%;2%;10
Baltimore, MD;85;66;82;66;Lots of sun, breezy;NW;14;54%;5%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;88;77;91;77;A t-storm around;S;6;76%;67%;5
Billings, MT;93;58;69;49;A shower in the a.m.;S;10;44%;58%;5
Birmingham, AL;83;73;87;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;81%;66%;7
Bismarck, ND;82;59;73;46;Windy;WNW;19;59%;60%;3
Boise, ID;93;55;78;53;Sunny and cooler;NNW;9;20%;0%;6
Boston, MA;77;65;79;57;Mostly sunny, windy;NW;19;46%;5%;6
Bridgeport, CT;78;62;79;56;Partly sunny, windy;NNW;18;55%;8%;7
Buffalo, NY;77;60;73;56;Clouds and sun, nice;S;7;64%;27%;4
Burlington, VT;76;59;69;51;Mostly cloudy, windy;WNW;19;57%;19%;3
Caribou, ME;61;51;62;45;Cloudy;NW;10;76%;55%;1
Casper, WY;90;55;82;40;Windy, then cooler;ENE;20;25%;11%;7
Charleston, SC;90;77;90;76;A t-storm around;SW;6;75%;64%;7
Charleston, WV;84;61;83;64;Partly sunny;E;4;62%;67%;8
Charlotte, NC;89;71;89;72;Sunshine and humid;ESE;5;64%;58%;8
Cheyenne, WY;78;59;86;45;Becoming very windy;NNE;19;23%;6%;6
Chicago, IL;80;65;76;65;Nice with sunshine;ESE;7;54%;5%;7
Cleveland, OH;78;63;71;61;Clouds and sun;E;9;61%;16%;4
Columbia, SC;89;74;91;74;A t-storm around;SSE;5;71%;71%;9
Columbus, OH;83;56;77;59;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;60%;29%;7
Concord, NH;68;57;74;47;Windy;WNW;18;52%;4%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;106;79;99;80;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;7;61%;18%;9
Denver, CO;84;60;91;52;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;7;27%;11%;8
Des Moines, IA;80;54;82;63;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;49%;56%;7
Detroit, MI;78;57;74;59;Sunshine and nice;SSE;6;58%;13%;6
Dodge City, KS;82;64;90;62;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;11;67%;13%;8
Duluth, MN;74;54;71;59;Partly sunny;SSE;7;73%;82%;5
El Paso, TX;102;79;99;76;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;7;27%;28%;10
Fairbanks, AK;67;45;66;50;Partly sunny;E;5;55%;65%;2
Fargo, ND;75;57;76;49;Showers and t-storms;NW;15;61%;87%;5
Grand Junction, CO;86;63;91;62;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;11;26%;7%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;75;55;76;55;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;5;60%;7%;6
Hartford, CT;79;62;78;53;Partly sunny, windy;NW;18;55%;7%;7
Helena, MT;90;51;73;47;Cooler with sunshine;WSW;10;32%;29%;6
Honolulu, HI;89;76;88;76;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;17;52%;56%;11
Houston, TX;96;79;95;81;Clouds and sun;S;7;67%;30%;10
Indianapolis, IN;84;60;79;62;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;56%;30%;7
Jackson, MS;91;73;89;76;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSW;7;75%;36%;7
Jacksonville, FL;87;76;88;76;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;75%;55%;4
Juneau, AK;59;49;53;50;Rain;ESE;11;92%;96%;1
Kansas City, MO;79;61;82;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;61%;64%;6
Knoxville, TN;86;72;86;72;A t-storm around;E;4;73%;71%;6
Las Vegas, NV;105;76;103;74;Mostly sunny;NW;8;13%;2%;8
Lexington, KY;82;62;79;65;Sunny and nice;E;6;65%;69%;8
Little Rock, AR;95;73;86;74;Rain and a t-storm;SE;7;80%;85%;2
Long Beach, CA;82;61;79;61;Low clouds, then sun;W;6;64%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;80;60;82;60;Partly sunny;SW;6;57%;1%;8
Louisville, KY;84;64;80;66;Partly sunny;ENE;6;63%;72%;8
Madison, WI;77;51;76;58;Sunny and pleasant;SE;6;62%;8%;6
Memphis, TN;93;73;82;73;Rain and a t-storm;SW;9;86%;89%;2
Miami, FL;90;79;90;80;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;72%;71%;8
Milwaukee, WI;79;59;72;62;Partly sunny;ESE;8;63%;6%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;56;78;61;Partly sunny, nice;SE;10;57%;65%;6
Mobile, AL;87;77;88;77;A thunderstorm;SSW;6;79%;65%;3
Montgomery, AL;91;73;86;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;5;79%;57%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;54;36;38;32;Mostly cloudy, windy;WNW;36;93%;42%;2
Nashville, TN;90;70;83;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;5;74%;91%;3
New Orleans, LA;89;78;89;80;A thunderstorm;S;7;75%;62%;5
New York, NY;79;65;79;63;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;51%;5%;7
Newark, NJ;84;63;79;59;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;53%;6%;7
Norfolk, VA;89;73;85;68;Mostly sunny;SE;6;57%;10%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;91;69;91;74;A t-storm around;ESE;7;73%;55%;8
Olympia, WA;75;47;74;54;Nice with some sun;SW;4;58%;35%;5
Omaha, NE;83;59;84;62;Mostly cloudy;SSE;13;47%;59%;5
Orlando, FL;94;78;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;9;75%;58%;4
Philadelphia, PA;80;64;79;62;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;54%;4%;7
Phoenix, AZ;104;78;98;81;A severe t-storm;WSW;6;55%;80%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;82;61;78;59;Partial sunshine;NE;6;58%;14%;6
Portland, ME;66;61;73;52;Mostly cloudy, windy;WNW;18;55%;5%;4
Portland, OR;76;52;77;59;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;5;53%;33%;6
Providence, RI;77;62;79;53;Mostly sunny, windy;NW;18;55%;5%;6
Raleigh, NC;85;70;89;71;Mostly sunny;SE;4;60%;16%;8
Reno, NV;94;60;92;56;Hazy sunshine;WNW;6;26%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;86;67;86;65;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;57%;13%;8
Roswell, NM;101;69;100;71;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;8;30%;12%;9
Sacramento, CA;93;57;93;59;Hazy and seasonable;S;5;47%;0%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;93;67;89;59;Mostly sunny;N;10;24%;0%;7
San Antonio, TX;103;78;102;80;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;53%;2%;10
San Diego, CA;78;65;76;66;Low clouds, then sun;NW;7;65%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;70;57;70;57;Partly sunny;WSW;9;65%;0%;7
Savannah, GA;91;76;91;75;A t-storm around;WSW;7;72%;55%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;54;75;59;Nice with some sun;WNW;6;55%;34%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;82;56;80;54;Mostly cloudy, windy;SSW;18;51%;66%;5
Spokane, WA;83;48;78;53;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;26%;10%;5
Springfield, IL;81;52;81;61;Sunny and delightful;SSE;7;55%;13%;7
St. Louis, MO;84;63;80;66;A passing shower;ESE;6;62%;66%;2
Tampa, FL;92;78;87;78;A morning t-storm;SW;6;81%;74%;5
Toledo, OH;79;53;74;54;Sunshine, pleasant;N;3;64%;13%;7
Tucson, AZ;99;76;89;74;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;7;61%;78%;3
Tulsa, OK;87;72;89;73;Humid with a t-storm;SE;5;75%;63%;3
Vero Beach, FL;92;74;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;72%;75%;6
Washington, DC;85;65;83;65;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;57%;3%;7
Wichita, KS;79;65;86;69;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;6;67%;61%;8
Wilmington, DE;81;62;79;62;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;14;60%;2%;7
