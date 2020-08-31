Atlantic City, NJ;76;70;79;72;A shower or two;ENE;11;76%;77%;2
Austin, TX;98;81;102;79;Partly sunny and hot;S;10;54%;33%;8
Baltimore, MD;76;66;80;72;Rain and drizzle;E;7;76%;80%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;90;78;94;76;Partly sunny, humid;S;8;69%;28%;9
Billings, MT;68;51;86;59;Sunny and warmer;WSW;12;32%;1%;6
Birmingham, AL;89;74;89;75;Humid with a t-storm;S;6;78%;58%;5
Bismarck, ND;76;51;81;55;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;39%;2%;5
Boise, ID;72;50;82;60;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;6;37%;0%;6
Boston, MA;73;59;76;64;Partly sunny;SE;9;63%;7%;6
Bridgeport, CT;73;66;76;68;A shower or two;ESE;10;69%;67%;2
Buffalo, NY;80;67;81;71;Rather cloudy, humid;S;8;70%;43%;2
Burlington, VT;74;58;80;66;Mostly cloudy;S;13;56%;25%;2
Caribou, ME;68;44;76;52;Sun and some clouds;S;7;54%;14%;5
Casper, WY;63;41;79;47;Sunny and warmer;NNW;13;32%;1%;7
Charleston, SC;88;76;90;77;A t-storm around;S;5;78%;52%;8
Charleston, WV;82;69;90;73;Humid and warmer;SSE;5;73%;55%;2
Charlotte, NC;80;73;87;74;Partly sunny;E;5;78%;44%;4
Cheyenne, WY;71;48;77;51;Partly sunny, nice;NW;8;31%;3%;7
Chicago, IL;83;67;73;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;9;84%;74%;2
Cleveland, OH;81;69;84;73;Periods of sun, warm;SSE;8;64%;42%;3
Columbia, SC;90;74;92;75;Humid with some sun;SSE;4;72%;44%;7
Columbus, OH;81;66;84;71;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;77%;67%;3
Concord, NH;76;52;79;58;Partly sunny;SE;7;60%;16%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;78;91;73;Heavy p.m. t-storms;SE;14;79%;85%;5
Denver, CO;80;54;80;55;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;35%;6%;8
Des Moines, IA;79;57;70;58;A bit of rain;NW;8;67%;64%;2
Detroit, MI;80;65;82;69;Inc. clouds;SSE;6;72%;71%;5
Dodge City, KS;82;58;78;60;Showers around;N;9;74%;87%;4
Duluth, MN;71;50;74;58;Partly sunny;SW;12;57%;13%;5
El Paso, TX;94;75;93;71;Partly sunny;WNW;10;30%;18%;8
Fairbanks, AK;65;48;59;48;A little rain;SW;4;77%;83%;1
Fargo, ND;72;51;77;53;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;46%;10%;5
Grand Junction, CO;89;56;81;55;Sunlit, not as warm;S;8;37%;4%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;82;64;76;62;A t-storm around;ESE;6;78%;71%;4
Hartford, CT;77;59;79;64;Partly sunny;ESE;7;64%;26%;5
Helena, MT;65;49;83;55;Sunny and warmer;SSW;12;35%;0%;6
Honolulu, HI;89;77;89;76;Breezy with some sun;ENE;16;50%;29%;11
Houston, TX;97;83;96;82;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;9;67%;10%;9
Indianapolis, IN;84;69;84;70;A t-storm around;SSW;7;80%;73%;3
Jackson, MS;92;76;93;74;Humid with some sun;SSW;8;67%;30%;7
Jacksonville, FL;85;76;90;76;A t-storm around;SW;6;78%;55%;6
Juneau, AK;57;52;55;50;Rain;SE;10;95%;96%;1
Kansas City, MO;75;68;78;65;A little rain;NNW;6;81%;72%;2
Knoxville, TN;87;71;88;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;5;78%;55%;5
Las Vegas, NV;104;75;98;74;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;6;15%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;80;69;86;73;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSW;7;83%;64%;3
Little Rock, AR;82;76;88;75;Drenching t-storms;ESE;7;82%;85%;4
Long Beach, CA;80;63;78;62;Partly sunny;SW;7;66%;1%;8
Los Angeles, CA;77;60;80;61;Partly sunny;SW;6;65%;1%;8
Louisville, KY;82;72;86;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSW;6;80%;67%;2
Madison, WI;74;50;72;54;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;60%;87%;2
Memphis, TN;88;75;87;76;Heavy thunderstorms;SSW;8;85%;83%;3
Miami, FL;90;80;91;82;Clouds and sun;ESE;8;66%;45%;10
Milwaukee, WI;78;59;71;59;Occasional rain;E;7;65%;82%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;74;54;74;58;Mostly cloudy;SSW;9;51%;7%;4
Mobile, AL;89;79;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;78%;46%;9
Montgomery, AL;89;74;89;74;A stray thunderstorm;SSW;5;76%;45%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;48;39;50;43;Increasingly windy;SSE;24;88%;27%;4
Nashville, TN;86;73;87;75;Humid with a t-storm;S;5;79%;72%;2
New Orleans, LA;92;81;94;78;Partly sunny, humid;S;8;66%;28%;8
New York, NY;75;69;78;71;A shower or two;ESE;8;67%;74%;2
Newark, NJ;77;66;78;70;A shower or two;ESE;7;68%;74%;2
Norfolk, VA;85;75;85;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;8;79%;77%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;93;71;83;71;Heavy thunderstorms;S;8;89%;97%;4
Olympia, WA;72;50;81;54;Sunny;NW;6;60%;4%;5
Omaha, NE;80;56;77;58;Mainly cloudy;SSE;8;48%;29%;2
Orlando, FL;89;76;92;78;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;71%;55%;4
Philadelphia, PA;78;65;79;70;A shower or two;E;7;75%;69%;2
Phoenix, AZ;100;80;101;83;Partly sunny;SW;7;34%;4%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;77;66;85;70;Humid and warmer;SE;6;71%;44%;3
Portland, ME;69;59;71;61;Partly sunny;SSE;8;66%;12%;6
Portland, OR;74;57;88;61;Warmer with sunshine;NNW;6;53%;3%;6
Providence, RI;76;58;78;63;Partly sunny;ESE;7;60%;31%;6
Raleigh, NC;90;72;87;73;A stray thunderstorm;E;5;82%;55%;2
Reno, NV;89;56;87;56;Hazy sun;WSW;6;27%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;78;69;83;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;5;82%;66%;2
Roswell, NM;92;69;94;64;Periods of sun;NNW;10;33%;33%;8
Sacramento, CA;96;59;92;58;Hazy, hot and smoky;S;5;43%;1%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;78;50;75;58;Sunny and nice;NE;8;39%;0%;7
San Antonio, TX;100;81;102;79;Clouds and sun, hot;SSE;9;59%;25%;8
San Diego, CA;77;66;75;67;Partly sunny;NW;7;58%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;74;57;70;59;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;72%;2%;7
Savannah, GA;90;75;94;77;A t-storm around;SSW;5;71%;55%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;57;79;59;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;8;58%;4%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;77;54;78;55;Mostly cloudy;SSW;9;45%;7%;5
Spokane, WA;75;57;87;60;Sunshine;S;8;36%;2%;5
Springfield, IL;81;67;77;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;7;91%;80%;2
St. Louis, MO;82;72;80;71;A thunderstorm;W;6;83%;71%;2
Tampa, FL;85;77;90;77;A t-storm in spots;NW;5;79%;51%;5
Toledo, OH;81;62;84;68;Clouds and sun, warm;ENE;4;73%;71%;3
Tucson, AZ;91;73;93;73;A morning t-storm;WSW;7;55%;63%;5
Tulsa, OK;91;73;84;73;Drenching t-storms;SE;7;85%;92%;3
Vero Beach, FL;93;75;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;73%;71%;9
Washington, DC;77;68;81;73;Rain tapering off;ESE;6;80%;72%;2
Wichita, KS;79;65;82;65;A couple of t-storms;NE;6;82%;82%;2
Wilmington, DE;77;65;79;70;A shower or two;E;8;80%;74%;2
