US Forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;75;59;77;65;Mostly cloudy;SSE;8;62%;26%;2

Albuquerque, NM;89;63;77;57;Not as warm;SSE;11;42%;27%;9

Anchorage, AK;59;49;61;47;A little a.m. rain;ESE;7;80%;82%;1

Asheville, NC;78;67;84;68;A t-storm around;SE;4;78%;55%;4

Atlanta, GA;86;72;90;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;72%;55%;6

Atlantic City, NJ;76;70;79;72;A shower or two;ENE;11;76%;77%;2

Austin, TX;98;81;102;79;Partly sunny and hot;S;10;54%;33%;8

Baltimore, MD;76;66;80;72;Rain and drizzle;E;7;76%;80%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;90;78;94;76;Partly sunny, humid;S;8;69%;28%;9

Billings, MT;68;51;86;59;Sunny and warmer;WSW;12;32%;1%;6

Birmingham, AL;89;74;89;75;Humid with a t-storm;S;6;78%;58%;5

Bismarck, ND;76;51;81;55;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;39%;2%;5

Boise, ID;72;50;82;60;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;6;37%;0%;6

Boston, MA;73;59;76;64;Partly sunny;SE;9;63%;7%;6

Bridgeport, CT;73;66;76;68;A shower or two;ESE;10;69%;67%;2

Buffalo, NY;80;67;81;71;Rather cloudy, humid;S;8;70%;43%;2

Burlington, VT;74;58;80;66;Mostly cloudy;S;13;56%;25%;2

Caribou, ME;68;44;76;52;Sun and some clouds;S;7;54%;14%;5

Casper, WY;63;41;79;47;Sunny and warmer;NNW;13;32%;1%;7

Charleston, SC;88;76;90;77;A t-storm around;S;5;78%;52%;8

Charleston, WV;82;69;90;73;Humid and warmer;SSE;5;73%;55%;2

Charlotte, NC;80;73;87;74;Partly sunny;E;5;78%;44%;4

Cheyenne, WY;71;48;77;51;Partly sunny, nice;NW;8;31%;3%;7

Chicago, IL;83;67;73;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;9;84%;74%;2

Cleveland, OH;81;69;84;73;Periods of sun, warm;SSE;8;64%;42%;3

Columbia, SC;90;74;92;75;Humid with some sun;SSE;4;72%;44%;7

Columbus, OH;81;66;84;71;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;77%;67%;3

Concord, NH;76;52;79;58;Partly sunny;SE;7;60%;16%;6

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;78;91;73;Heavy p.m. t-storms;SE;14;79%;85%;5

Denver, CO;80;54;80;55;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;35%;6%;8

Des Moines, IA;79;57;70;58;A bit of rain;NW;8;67%;64%;2

Detroit, MI;80;65;82;69;Inc. clouds;SSE;6;72%;71%;5

Dodge City, KS;82;58;78;60;Showers around;N;9;74%;87%;4

Duluth, MN;71;50;74;58;Partly sunny;SW;12;57%;13%;5

El Paso, TX;94;75;93;71;Partly sunny;WNW;10;30%;18%;8

Fairbanks, AK;65;48;59;48;A little rain;SW;4;77%;83%;1

Fargo, ND;72;51;77;53;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;46%;10%;5

Grand Junction, CO;89;56;81;55;Sunlit, not as warm;S;8;37%;4%;8

Grand Rapids, MI;82;64;76;62;A t-storm around;ESE;6;78%;71%;4

Hartford, CT;77;59;79;64;Partly sunny;ESE;7;64%;26%;5

Helena, MT;65;49;83;55;Sunny and warmer;SSW;12;35%;0%;6

Honolulu, HI;89;77;89;76;Breezy with some sun;ENE;16;50%;29%;11

Houston, TX;97;83;96;82;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;9;67%;10%;9

Indianapolis, IN;84;69;84;70;A t-storm around;SSW;7;80%;73%;3

Jackson, MS;92;76;93;74;Humid with some sun;SSW;8;67%;30%;7

Jacksonville, FL;85;76;90;76;A t-storm around;SW;6;78%;55%;6

Juneau, AK;57;52;55;50;Rain;SE;10;95%;96%;1

Kansas City, MO;75;68;78;65;A little rain;NNW;6;81%;72%;2

Knoxville, TN;87;71;88;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;5;78%;55%;5

Las Vegas, NV;104;75;98;74;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;6;15%;0%;8

Lexington, KY;80;69;86;73;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSW;7;83%;64%;3

Little Rock, AR;82;76;88;75;Drenching t-storms;ESE;7;82%;85%;4

Long Beach, CA;80;63;78;62;Partly sunny;SW;7;66%;1%;8

Los Angeles, CA;77;60;80;61;Partly sunny;SW;6;65%;1%;8

Louisville, KY;82;72;86;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSW;6;80%;67%;2

Madison, WI;74;50;72;54;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;60%;87%;2

Memphis, TN;88;75;87;76;Heavy thunderstorms;SSW;8;85%;83%;3

Miami, FL;90;80;91;82;Clouds and sun;ESE;8;66%;45%;10

Milwaukee, WI;78;59;71;59;Occasional rain;E;7;65%;82%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;74;54;74;58;Mostly cloudy;SSW;9;51%;7%;4

Mobile, AL;89;79;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;78%;46%;9

Montgomery, AL;89;74;89;74;A stray thunderstorm;SSW;5;76%;45%;8

Mt. Washington, NH;48;39;50;43;Increasingly windy;SSE;24;88%;27%;4

Nashville, TN;86;73;87;75;Humid with a t-storm;S;5;79%;72%;2

New Orleans, LA;92;81;94;78;Partly sunny, humid;S;8;66%;28%;8

New York, NY;75;69;78;71;A shower or two;ESE;8;67%;74%;2

Newark, NJ;77;66;78;70;A shower or two;ESE;7;68%;74%;2

Norfolk, VA;85;75;85;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;8;79%;77%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;93;71;83;71;Heavy thunderstorms;S;8;89%;97%;4

Olympia, WA;72;50;81;54;Sunny;NW;6;60%;4%;5

Omaha, NE;80;56;77;58;Mainly cloudy;SSE;8;48%;29%;2

Orlando, FL;89;76;92;78;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;71%;55%;4

Philadelphia, PA;78;65;79;70;A shower or two;E;7;75%;69%;2

Phoenix, AZ;100;80;101;83;Partly sunny;SW;7;34%;4%;9

Pittsburgh, PA;77;66;85;70;Humid and warmer;SE;6;71%;44%;3

Portland, ME;69;59;71;61;Partly sunny;SSE;8;66%;12%;6

Portland, OR;74;57;88;61;Warmer with sunshine;NNW;6;53%;3%;6

Providence, RI;76;58;78;63;Partly sunny;ESE;7;60%;31%;6

Raleigh, NC;90;72;87;73;A stray thunderstorm;E;5;82%;55%;2

Reno, NV;89;56;87;56;Hazy sun;WSW;6;27%;0%;8

Richmond, VA;78;69;83;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;5;82%;66%;2

Roswell, NM;92;69;94;64;Periods of sun;NNW;10;33%;33%;8

Sacramento, CA;96;59;92;58;Hazy, hot and smoky;S;5;43%;1%;7

Salt Lake City, UT;78;50;75;58;Sunny and nice;NE;8;39%;0%;7

San Antonio, TX;100;81;102;79;Clouds and sun, hot;SSE;9;59%;25%;8

San Diego, CA;77;66;75;67;Partly sunny;NW;7;58%;0%;8

San Francisco, CA;74;57;70;59;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;72%;2%;7

Savannah, GA;90;75;94;77;A t-storm around;SSW;5;71%;55%;8

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;57;79;59;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;8;58%;4%;5

Sioux Falls, SD;77;54;78;55;Mostly cloudy;SSW;9;45%;7%;5

Spokane, WA;75;57;87;60;Sunshine;S;8;36%;2%;5

Springfield, IL;81;67;77;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;7;91%;80%;2

St. Louis, MO;82;72;80;71;A thunderstorm;W;6;83%;71%;2

Tampa, FL;85;77;90;77;A t-storm in spots;NW;5;79%;51%;5

Toledo, OH;81;62;84;68;Clouds and sun, warm;ENE;4;73%;71%;3

Tucson, AZ;91;73;93;73;A morning t-storm;WSW;7;55%;63%;5

Tulsa, OK;91;73;84;73;Drenching t-storms;SE;7;85%;92%;3

Vero Beach, FL;93;75;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;73%;71%;9

Washington, DC;77;68;81;73;Rain tapering off;ESE;6;80%;72%;2

Wichita, KS;79;65;82;65;A couple of t-storms;NE;6;82%;82%;2

Wilmington, DE;77;65;79;70;A shower or two;E;8;80%;74%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.