Atlantic City, NJ;79;73;83;75;Humid in the morning;SSW;9;86%;44%;2
Austin, TX;95;79;91;76;A thunderstorm;SSE;7;69%;82%;4
Baltimore, MD;80;71;86;73;A t-storm around;WSW;7;77%;64%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;93;77;93;74;Mostly sunny, humid;S;7;68%;11%;9
Billings, MT;85;59;94;53;Becoming very windy;ENE;18;26%;3%;6
Birmingham, AL;88;74;91;72;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;7;68%;12%;9
Bismarck, ND;80;53;89;52;Mostly sunny;NW;11;41%;13%;5
Boise, ID;83;59;93;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;ENE;6;28%;0%;6
Boston, MA;76;63;75;71;Spotty showers;S;8;82%;72%;2
Bridgeport, CT;76;67;77;71;A shower or two;SW;7;85%;69%;1
Buffalo, NY;81;72;79;65;Cloudy with a shower;WSW;14;74%;49%;2
Burlington, VT;77;66;77;62;Windy;SSW;18;67%;65%;2
Caribou, ME;75;51;74;61;Mostly cloudy;S;15;54%;86%;4
Casper, WY;77;46;89;45;Sunny and warmer;NW;16;23%;2%;7
Charleston, SC;90;79;92;79;A t-storm around;SSW;6;74%;50%;8
Charleston, WV;88;73;86;72;Cloudy, a t-storm;SW;7;78%;72%;2
Charlotte, NC;87;74;93;73;Mostly sunny;SW;5;67%;28%;8
Cheyenne, WY;77;49;87;52;Plenty of sun;WNW;10;21%;2%;7
Chicago, IL;74;68;85;67;Warmer;SW;7;63%;14%;6
Cleveland, OH;84;73;82;68;Showers and t-storms;WSW;13;72%;65%;2
Columbia, SC;93;76;96;75;Mostly sunny, humid;SW;6;64%;15%;8
Columbus, OH;83;71;83;67;A thunderstorm;WNW;9;82%;63%;2
Concord, NH;78;55;70;63;Spotty showers;S;7;86%;84%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;71;82;72;Drenching t-storms;NE;9;93%;85%;2
Denver, CO;82;54;90;58;Sunny and warmer;WSW;6;23%;1%;8
Des Moines, IA;71;59;87;63;Sunshine and warmer;SW;6;51%;10%;7
Detroit, MI;83;70;83;61;Mostly cloudy, humid;W;9;70%;55%;3
Dodge City, KS;86;60;88;61;Sunny;SSE;6;51%;6%;8
Duluth, MN;70;56;74;57;Sun and clouds, warm;SSW;11;58%;42%;5
El Paso, TX;93;73;96;72;Sunny;ESE;6;24%;0%;9
Fairbanks, AK;60;47;58;42;A shower;NNW;4;74%;67%;1
Fargo, ND;77;53;79;53;Nice with sunshine;WNW;9;51%;27%;5
Grand Junction, CO;78;54;89;59;Plenty of sunshine;SW;8;24%;0%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;79;66;80;60;Clouds and sun;SW;9;72%;17%;6
Hartford, CT;79;64;76;69;Spotty showers;S;6;90%;78%;2
Helena, MT;82;57;85;53;Windy;WNW;18;27%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;89;74;90;75;Partial sunshine;ENE;12;52%;55%;11
Houston, TX;96;82;97;80;Lots of sun, humid;SSE;8;61%;14%;9
Indianapolis, IN;84;71;83;69;A morning t-storm;W;7;80%;63%;2
Jackson, MS;93;76;94;73;Lots of sun, humid;SW;8;62%;15%;9
Jacksonville, FL;90;76;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;76%;63%;8
Juneau, AK;56;50;54;49;Rain;ESE;9;95%;95%;1
Kansas City, MO;84;66;86;67;Clouds and sun;S;3;64%;4%;7
Knoxville, TN;88;73;91;72;A t-storm around;WSW;7;71%;55%;4
Las Vegas, NV;98;75;103;78;Sunny and hot;N;6;13%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;84;73;83;72;Cloudy, a t-storm;SW;9;84%;77%;2
Little Rock, AR;86;74;81;73;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;6;87%;75%;2
Long Beach, CA;79;63;79;64;Partly sunny;S;7;67%;0%;7
Los Angeles, CA;79;62;81;63;Some sun;S;6;63%;0%;7
Louisville, KY;85;76;86;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;SW;8;77%;82%;2
Madison, WI;72;59;79;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;58%;9%;6
Memphis, TN;89;75;86;75;Humid with clearing;SSE;9;79%;55%;3
Miami, FL;91;82;91;83;Partly sunny;E;10;64%;55%;10
Milwaukee, WI;71;64;81;64;Mostly sunny;WSW;11;56%;9%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;57;79;61;Sunshine, pleasant;S;10;46%;6%;6
Mobile, AL;90;77;92;75;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;70%;9%;9
Montgomery, AL;89;73;89;72;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;69%;16%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;46;43;53;48;Very windy;SSW;34;95%;71%;2
Nashville, TN;86;75;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;79%;57%;3
New Orleans, LA;94;78;93;76;Partly sunny, humid;S;6;66%;10%;9
New York, NY;77;70;80;73;A shower or two;SSW;6;84%;84%;2
Newark, NJ;77;70;80;72;A shower or two;SW;5;84%;84%;2
Norfolk, VA;84;74;91;77;Humid with some sun;S;6;76%;53%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;78;71;81;68;Spotty showers;S;6;86%;74%;2
Olympia, WA;83;54;81;52;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;66%;4%;5
Omaha, NE;74;58;90;65;Sunny and warmer;S;6;41%;10%;7
Orlando, FL;94;78;94;77;A p.m. t-storm;S;3;67%;63%;9
Philadelphia, PA;79;70;84;73;A t-storm in spots;S;6;82%;64%;2
Phoenix, AZ;101;83;102;84;Mostly sunny;W;7;36%;25%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;84;70;82;68;A thunderstorm;WSW;7;83%;72%;2
Portland, ME;71;60;69;66;Mostly cloudy;SSE;8;83%;74%;2
Portland, OR;86;61;89;60;Mostly sunny, warm;N;6;53%;4%;5
Providence, RI;77;62;75;70;Spotty showers;S;7;88%;71%;2
Raleigh, NC;84;74;93;75;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;74%;67%;7
Reno, NV;86;55;94;59;Hazy and very warm;W;5;24%;0%;7
Richmond, VA;79;72;91;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;6;75%;44%;5
Roswell, NM;100;63;92;63;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;37%;25%;9
Sacramento, CA;93;57;89;58;Hazy sun and smoky;S;6;52%;0%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;74;57;88;63;Warmer with sunshine;ESE;7;29%;0%;7
San Antonio, TX;98;78;96;78;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;68%;72%;5
San Diego, CA;79;67;77;67;Partly sunny, nice;NW;8;61%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;69;58;68;57;Dimmed sunshine;WSW;10;73%;1%;7
Savannah, GA;94;75;94;76;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;72%;42%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;58;79;57;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;65%;5%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;80;56;86;61;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;9;39%;10%;6
Spokane, WA;86;60;88;56;Mostly sunny;N;9;35%;0%;5
Springfield, IL;75;68;85;63;Partly sunny;SSE;6;70%;30%;6
St. Louis, MO;75;71;84;70;A stray thunderstorm;S;5;77%;71%;2
Tampa, FL;92;76;93;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNE;5;76%;56%;10
Toledo, OH;84;68;82;57;A t-storm around;N;8;73%;46%;5
Tucson, AZ;94;74;96;74;A p.m. t-storm;NW;7;49%;51%;9
Tulsa, OK;82;72;82;70;Spotty showers;S;5;84%;78%;2
Vero Beach, FL;91;76;91;77;Periods of sun;ESE;7;69%;54%;10
Washington, DC;80;73;88;74;A t-storm around;SSW;6;76%;55%;2
Wichita, KS;85;67;88;64;Partly sunny;S;5;62%;8%;7
Wilmington, DE;79;71;84;73;A t-storm around;S;7;83%;66%;2
