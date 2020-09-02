Atlantic City, NJ;83;76;85;74;Very humid;W;8;76%;74%;7
Austin, TX;83;77;92;74;A thunderstorm;E;4;68%;75%;6
Baltimore, MD;87;72;88;71;Heavy p.m. t-storms;WNW;5;76%;86%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;94;74;93;74;Partly sunny;S;4;70%;13%;9
Billings, MT;92;53;89;56;Sunny and nice;SSE;8;35%;1%;6
Birmingham, AL;91;73;92;73;Mostly cloudy, humid;WSW;7;64%;15%;7
Bismarck, ND;91;52;74;48;Sunny and cooler;WNW;12;45%;1%;5
Boise, ID;96;61;94;64;Sunny and very warm;ENE;6;22%;0%;6
Boston, MA;71;70;82;71;Humid and warmer;SW;6;70%;64%;5
Bridgeport, CT;78;71;85;69;Partly sunny;SSW;6;69%;76%;6
Buffalo, NY;77;63;80;62;Mostly cloudy, humid;WSW;10;60%;69%;4
Burlington, VT;76;61;80;64;Clouds and sunshine;S;5;55%;27%;6
Caribou, ME;73;61;81;59;Warmer;SSE;4;57%;31%;5
Casper, WY;90;46;86;48;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;8;34%;2%;7
Charleston, SC;92;79;94;78;Humid with sunshine;SW;7;67%;27%;8
Charleston, WV;84;73;84;70;Heavy thunderstorms;WSW;8;82%;85%;2
Charlotte, NC;93;73;95;73;Partly sunny and hot;SW;6;63%;14%;8
Cheyenne, WY;86;52;81;54;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;11;30%;1%;7
Chicago, IL;84;68;86;59;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;14;48%;29%;5
Cleveland, OH;79;67;84;66;Partly sunny;WSW;10;56%;38%;4
Columbia, SC;96;75;98;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;6;58%;7%;8
Columbus, OH;83;67;82;58;A thunderstorm;WSW;7;81%;57%;5
Concord, NH;68;64;84;62;Warmer with some sun;SW;6;62%;14%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;71;86;72;A stray thunderstorm;ESE;7;87%;64%;5
Denver, CO;92;57;87;59;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;6;27%;1%;7
Des Moines, IA;91;67;80;53;Winds subsiding;NW;16;43%;5%;6
Detroit, MI;82;60;85;57;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;10;57%;33%;6
Dodge City, KS;91;63;86;57;Partly sunny;ENE;15;47%;1%;8
Duluth, MN;75;58;67;50;Partly sunny, breezy;W;16;66%;27%;4
El Paso, TX;96;70;100;74;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;21%;2%;9
Fairbanks, AK;56;42;61;46;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;4;75%;68%;1
Fargo, ND;79;53;69;49;Not as warm;W;16;56%;3%;5
Grand Junction, CO;89;58;93;60;Sunny and very warm;NNW;7;19%;0%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;78;61;82;56;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;59%;31%;5
Hartford, CT;75;70;86;68;Humid and warmer;SSW;6;66%;74%;6
Helena, MT;89;55;88;54;Sunny;SW;10;32%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;87;76;88;77;Periods of sun, nice;E;11;52%;55%;11
Houston, TX;96;80;92;78;Partly sunny;SSE;6;70%;30%;6
Indianapolis, IN;80;69;87;58;Mostly cloudy, humid;NW;7;66%;34%;5
Jackson, MS;94;72;92;73;Clouds and sun;SSW;5;63%;14%;9
Jacksonville, FL;92;77;92;76;A t-storm around;S;6;69%;54%;9
Juneau, AK;55;49;55;47;Afternoon rain;SSE;8;91%;85%;1
Kansas City, MO;86;70;86;59;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;10;56%;7%;7
Knoxville, TN;89;73;89;71;A t-storm around;WSW;8;70%;64%;4
Las Vegas, NV;103;79;107;81;Sunny and hot;NW;5;14%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;82;72;83;68;A t-storm or two;WSW;9;82%;67%;4
Little Rock, AR;81;73;85;73;A stray thunderstorm;SW;6;79%;65%;3
Long Beach, CA;80;65;82;66;Partly sunny;SSE;6;65%;0%;7
Los Angeles, CA;80;63;86;65;Some sun;S;6;58%;0%;7
Louisville, KY;84;74;85;67;A thunderstorm;SW;7;79%;66%;4
Madison, WI;80;58;76;49;Sunshine;W;11;53%;11%;6
Memphis, TN;88;74;86;74;Humid with a t-storm;WSW;9;80%;63%;3
Miami, FL;91;84;91;84;Partly sunny;E;11;66%;48%;10
Milwaukee, WI;83;64;81;55;Winds subsiding;NW;18;50%;15%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;61;71;53;Winds subsiding;W;19;50%;5%;6
Mobile, AL;93;76;92;74;Mostly sunny, humid;SW;6;69%;11%;9
Montgomery, AL;92;71;91;70;Clouds and sun;W;5;67%;13%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;52;47;56;45;Windy in the morning;WSW;20;74%;17%;3
Nashville, TN;86;74;86;72;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;75%;55%;3
New Orleans, LA;94;77;91;77;Sunshine and humid;SSW;6;67%;13%;9
New York, NY;80;73;86;72;Partly sunny;SSW;6;65%;69%;6
Newark, NJ;81;72;87;70;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;5;62%;71%;5
Norfolk, VA;92;78;95;78;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;7;65%;44%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;83;69;90;69;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;71%;17%;8
Olympia, WA;83;51;84;53;Sunny;NE;8;55%;4%;5
Omaha, NE;91;67;81;54;Winds subsiding;N;16;38%;3%;6
Orlando, FL;94;79;94;78;A t-storm around;SE;4;67%;55%;10
Philadelphia, PA;84;73;88;71;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;6;66%;80%;5
Phoenix, AZ;103;83;107;85;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;6;28%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;82;68;79;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;6;84%;68%;2
Portland, ME;67;65;77;65;Humid and warmer;SSW;6;82%;18%;5
Portland, OR;89;60;93;61;Sunny;NNW;6;46%;3%;5
Providence, RI;71;70;85;70;Humid and warmer;SSW;5;74%;64%;4
Raleigh, NC;92;76;95;74;Partly sunny and hot;SW;6;65%;19%;8
Reno, NV;94;59;98;61;Hazy and very hot;W;4;23%;0%;7
Richmond, VA;89;74;95;73;Partly sunny;SW;6;64%;44%;7
Roswell, NM;95;64;98;67;Clouds and sun, warm;ESE;6;30%;4%;9
Sacramento, CA;87;57;91;57;Hazy sun, seasonable;S;5;51%;0%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;87;62;93;63;Sunny and very warm;E;7;21%;0%;7
San Antonio, TX;94;78;95;76;A thunderstorm;ESE;6;65%;72%;7
San Diego, CA;77;67;78;68;Partly sunny;W;7;64%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;69;58;67;57;Decreasing clouds;W;11;68%;1%;7
Savannah, GA;93;77;97;76;Mostly sunny;SW;6;62%;27%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;57;81;57;Sunny;NNE;10;56%;4%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;89;60;76;51;Winds subsiding;W;18;41%;0%;6
Spokane, WA;88;56;90;55;Sunny;SSE;3;34%;0%;5
Springfield, IL;83;60;87;51;Partly sunny, humid;NNW;11;61%;13%;7
St. Louis, MO;81;67;90;57;Clouds breaking;N;7;58%;28%;6
Tampa, FL;93;76;93;78;A t-storm around;N;5;76%;50%;10
Toledo, OH;81;60;85;54;Partly sunny, warm;NW;8;58%;33%;6
Tucson, AZ;96;74;101;77;Partly sunny;NE;7;35%;0%;9
Tulsa, OK;85;71;92;68;Clouds and sun;SE;5;66%;28%;7
Vero Beach, FL;91;77;92;77;Lots of sun, humid;SE;9;69%;27%;10
Washington, DC;88;73;91;72;Heavy p.m. t-storms;WNW;6;73%;85%;7
Wichita, KS;86;67;90;59;Partly sunny, nice;NE;8;55%;4%;7
Wilmington, DE;85;73;88;71;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;6;71%;82%;5
