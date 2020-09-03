Austin, TX;89;72;86;72;A morning t-storm;E;3;74%;78%;4
Baltimore, MD;87;71;87;61;Partly sunny;NW;8;62%;19%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;93;75;94;77;Mostly cloudy, humid;E;5;67%;22%;6
Billings, MT;89;56;91;62;Sunny and hot;ESE;7;31%;2%;5
Birmingham, AL;92;71;92;71;Partly sunny, humid;N;6;64%;26%;8
Bismarck, ND;74;48;79;51;Brilliant sunshine;NW;10;44%;1%;5
Boise, ID;95;63;99;69;Very hot;E;6;19%;0%;6
Boston, MA;75;70;86;61;Partly sunny;WNW;8;52%;11%;6
Bridgeport, CT;84;69;85;58;Partly sunny;NNW;8;59%;11%;6
Buffalo, NY;80;63;71;59;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;57%;15%;6
Burlington, VT;79;63;77;54;Clouds and sun, nice;WSW;10;49%;36%;4
Caribou, ME;80;58;78;49;Mostly cloudy;WSW;11;49%;24%;4
Casper, WY;85;47;90;53;Brilliant sunshine;SE;7;25%;2%;6
Charleston, SC;94;78;96;76;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;57%;4%;8
Charleston, WV;81;70;81;54;A t-storm around;NNW;5;67%;44%;3
Charlotte, NC;93;71;92;69;Mostly sunny and hot;NNE;5;63%;30%;8
Cheyenne, WY;79;54;88;57;Sunny;SSE;7;22%;2%;7
Chicago, IL;86;59;79;63;Sunshine and nice;SW;9;41%;3%;6
Cleveland, OH;84;66;73;61;Not as warm;WNW;15;50%;14%;6
Columbia, SC;96;74;97;75;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;5;54%;26%;8
Columbus, OH;82;58;76;51;Partly sunny;NW;7;55%;9%;7
Concord, NH;79;60;83;50;Partly sunny;WNW;9;51%;14%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;83;71;86;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;SE;6;82%;50%;4
Denver, CO;90;58;92;61;Warm with sunshine;S;5;22%;2%;7
Des Moines, IA;81;54;84;60;Sunny and less humid;SW;8;39%;15%;6
Detroit, MI;85;57;74;55;Not as warm;WSW;9;46%;5%;6
Dodge City, KS;84;56;90;66;Clouds and sun;SSE;10;47%;0%;7
Duluth, MN;67;50;70;50;Partly sunny;W;10;59%;1%;5
El Paso, TX;100;75;99;72;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;22%;0%;9
Fairbanks, AK;63;45;51;43;Rain and drizzle;WSW;6;82%;70%;1
Fargo, ND;68;48;71;49;Sunshine, pleasant;SSE;7;59%;5%;5
Grand Junction, CO;93;60;96;63;Sunshine and hot;SSW;7;14%;0%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;83;55;73;56;Not as warm;SW;11;51%;5%;6
Hartford, CT;85;68;85;56;Partly sunny;NW;7;56%;11%;6
Helena, MT;90;53;92;57;Sunny and very warm;SW;5;27%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;89;75;90;75;Nice with some sun;E;13;49%;36%;11
Houston, TX;94;79;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;6;71%;73%;6
Indianapolis, IN;85;58;77;56;Sun and clouds;WNW;6;50%;7%;7
Jackson, MS;92;74;94;75;Partly sunny;NNE;4;59%;20%;9
Jacksonville, FL;92;77;95;77;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;62%;30%;9
Juneau, AK;55;48;57;43;A touch of rain;ENE;6;83%;63%;1
Kansas City, MO;83;58;84;67;Partly sunny;S;5;44%;27%;7
Knoxville, TN;88;72;86;62;A t-storm around;N;5;76%;50%;4
Las Vegas, NV;108;80;110;81;Sunshine, very hot;NW;5;11%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;82;68;80;53;Inc. clouds;N;7;62%;29%;7
Little Rock, AR;85;73;85;62;A t-storm around;NE;7;71%;42%;5
Long Beach, CA;82;66;87;70;Clearing;W;6;62%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;84;65;92;73;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;49%;0%;8
Louisville, KY;85;68;81;56;Clouds and sun;NNE;6;55%;12%;7
Madison, WI;75;48;76;54;Sunshine, pleasant;SW;7;49%;7%;6
Memphis, TN;87;73;85;64;A stray thunderstorm;NE;7;73%;41%;4
Miami, FL;92;83;92;83;Partly sunny;ENE;11;65%;64%;10
Milwaukee, WI;82;56;76;60;Mostly sunny;WNW;13;42%;8%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;70;52;75;56;Sunny and pleasant;NNW;9;47%;4%;5
Mobile, AL;93;75;94;76;Partly sunny;WSW;6;65%;16%;9
Montgomery, AL;93;71;92;73;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;61%;12%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;58;45;48;33;Very windy, cooler;WNW;39;87%;28%;6
Nashville, TN;85;72;84;59;A passing shower;NNE;7;68%;58%;3
New Orleans, LA;91;78;92;78;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;6;66%;22%;7
New York, NY;87;72;86;64;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;54%;10%;6
Newark, NJ;87;71;86;61;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;52%;10%;6
Norfolk, VA;95;77;91;74;Mostly sunny;SE;6;58%;31%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;89;69;88;70;Nice with some sun;SE;6;72%;3%;7
Olympia, WA;86;52;85;54;Sunny and very warm;SW;5;54%;3%;5
Omaha, NE;81;55;88;61;Sunshine;SW;11;39%;27%;6
Orlando, FL;97;80;95;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;4;67%;56%;9
Philadelphia, PA;88;71;86;62;Periods of sun;NW;8;56%;12%;7
Phoenix, AZ;107;84;113;89;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;19%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;76;63;78;54;Partly sunny;NW;7;53%;16%;7
Portland, ME;75;64;81;57;Decreasing clouds;WNW;7;57%;14%;6
Portland, OR;92;60;89;57;Sunny and very warm;ENE;5;48%;3%;5
Providence, RI;79;69;87;58;Partly sunny;NW;7;57%;10%;6
Raleigh, NC;94;74;93;70;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;60%;17%;8
Reno, NV;98;61;101;62;Very hot;W;4;21%;0%;7
Richmond, VA;92;74;92;64;Clouds and sun;N;6;56%;24%;7
Roswell, NM;102;65;97;65;Partly sunny;SE;7;31%;4%;9
Sacramento, CA;92;57;93;58;Hazy and warm;S;5;44%;0%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;92;63;95;67;Hot with sunshine;ESE;6;21%;0%;7
San Antonio, TX;98;76;87;75;A stray thunderstorm;E;7;71%;64%;3
San Diego, CA;80;68;81;72;Turning sunny;NNW;6;64%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;69;57;68;57;Decreasing clouds;WSW;11;62%;0%;6
Savannah, GA;96;74;98;74;Mostly sunny;SW;5;55%;5%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;84;58;84;57;Sunny and very warm;SW;7;54%;4%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;75;51;84;53;Sunny and warmer;N;7;40%;0%;6
Spokane, WA;90;55;96;62;Sunny;N;2;31%;2%;5
Springfield, IL;88;51;79;57;Partly sunny;SSW;4;48%;2%;7
St. Louis, MO;89;57;81;57;Partly sunny;SSE;5;46%;3%;7
Tampa, FL;94;77;94;76;Humid with sunshine;NE;5;73%;44%;10
Toledo, OH;85;54;75;52;Not as warm;WSW;8;52%;2%;6
Tucson, AZ;100;78;108;81;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;7;23%;0%;9
Tulsa, OK;92;69;89;71;Humid with some sun;SE;5;67%;14%;8
Vero Beach, FL;92;77;92;77;Sunshine and humid;E;7;69%;22%;10
Washington, DC;90;73;88;61;Sun and clouds;NNW;7;58%;23%;6
Wichita, KS;91;58;88;66;Partly sunny;SSE;7;54%;1%;7
Wilmington, DE;87;71;86;61;Partly sunny;NW;8;61%;12%;7
