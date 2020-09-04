Austin, TX;78;72;90;72;A t-storm around;NE;4;70%;55%;3
Baltimore, MD;87;62;81;62;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;45%;4%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;94;76;95;71;Partly sunny;NNE;6;64%;37%;8
Billings, MT;89;61;103;64;Partly sunny;WNW;11;21%;6%;5
Birmingham, AL;92;69;89;64;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;47%;18%;6
Bismarck, ND;79;50;87;61;Mostly sunny, warm;S;11;44%;3%;5
Boise, ID;101;69;101;63;Very hot;NNE;7;17%;0%;6
Boston, MA;85;61;79;59;Sunshine and nice;SW;8;40%;6%;6
Bridgeport, CT;84;59;79;59;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;7;45%;6%;6
Buffalo, NY;73;59;73;58;A shower or two;WSW;12;52%;66%;6
Burlington, VT;78;54;74;53;Partial sunshine;SSW;9;46%;33%;5
Caribou, ME;77;49;71;46;Partly sunny;WSW;9;47%;37%;5
Casper, WY;91;52;97;55;Mostly sunny;SW;15;16%;5%;6
Charleston, SC;95;78;91;74;A t-storm around;NE;6;68%;64%;8
Charleston, WV;81;55;82;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;3;60%;6%;7
Charlotte, NC;91;70;85;61;Not as hot;NE;7;52%;20%;4
Cheyenne, WY;86;58;94;65;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;17%;2%;7
Chicago, IL;79;64;81;64;Mostly sunny;ENE;10;50%;25%;6
Cleveland, OH;74;61;77;63;Partly sunny;E;10;48%;36%;5
Columbia, SC;96;75;89;67;Mostly sunny, humid;NE;6;60%;41%;8
Columbus, OH;79;50;80;57;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;6;57%;1%;7
Concord, NH;81;50;77;49;Sunshine, pleasant;WSW;8;44%;6%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;71;89;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;78%;45%;5
Denver, CO;92;61;99;66;Sunshine and hot;SW;6;19%;2%;7
Des Moines, IA;84;58;87;68;A t-storm around;SSE;6;42%;73%;6
Detroit, MI;75;55;75;57;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;59%;55%;3
Dodge City, KS;93;66;95;70;Plenty of sunshine;S;14;53%;0%;7
Duluth, MN;71;50;72;56;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;6;59%;29%;5
El Paso, TX;98;72;96;70;Plenty of sun;ESE;7;30%;0%;9
Fairbanks, AK;52;43;53;36;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;73%;44%;1
Fargo, ND;77;48;76;60;Partly sunny;SE;6;60%;9%;5
Grand Junction, CO;98;62;99;63;Brilliant sunshine;SSE;9;12%;0%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;73;57;76;50;Clearing;NNE;7;60%;46%;3
Hartford, CT;84;57;79;56;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;44%;6%;6
Helena, MT;92;56;94;57;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;9;24%;1%;5
Honolulu, HI;88;77;89;76;Sunshine and breezy;ENE;16;49%;36%;10
Houston, TX;91;77;91;77;Becoming cloudy;ENE;6;70%;44%;5
Indianapolis, IN;77;55;82;59;Sunshine and nice;SSW;7;50%;11%;7
Jackson, MS;93;75;91;67;Clouds and sun, nice;ENE;7;56%;27%;8
Jacksonville, FL;94;76;97;76;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSE;6;58%;8%;7
Juneau, AK;57;42;61;42;Mostly cloudy;E;5;66%;0%;3
Kansas City, MO;84;67;91;76;A t-storm around;S;6;62%;41%;7
Knoxville, TN;88;62;83;58;Clouds and sun;NE;6;59%;6%;8
Las Vegas, NV;110;82;111;83;Sunshine, very hot;W;6;10%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;81;54;81;57;Mostly sunny;S;5;56%;2%;7
Little Rock, AR;87;66;86;64;Partly sunny;ENE;5;53%;5%;8
Long Beach, CA;89;69;101;74;Sunshine, very hot;SSW;8;39%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;87;72;105;82;Very hot;ENE;5;31%;0%;8
Louisville, KY;81;56;83;61;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;4;50%;1%;7
Madison, WI;76;53;77;54;Partly sunny;SE;5;60%;60%;5
Memphis, TN;87;65;87;65;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;47%;4%;8
Miami, FL;92;83;91;82;Some sun;E;11;66%;55%;10
Milwaukee, WI;78;59;76;60;Clouds and sun, nice;NW;6;55%;59%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;74;55;78;60;Turning out cloudy;SSE;6;52%;59%;5
Mobile, AL;95;76;96;72;Partly sunny;N;7;59%;38%;9
Montgomery, AL;94;72;90;67;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;53%;24%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;48;33;43;35;Windy;WSW;34;76%;11%;5
Nashville, TN;81;58;85;60;Partly sunny;NNE;5;49%;2%;8
New Orleans, LA;93;79;95;78;Humid with some sun;NNE;7;60%;42%;9
New York, NY;86;65;78;64;Mostly sunny;SW;7;43%;4%;6
Newark, NJ;86;62;80;60;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;6;42%;6%;6
Norfolk, VA;92;75;81;68;Not as warm;NE;10;59%;23%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;90;69;89;70;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;68%;1%;8
Olympia, WA;84;52;78;52;Partly sunny;N;5;59%;4%;5
Omaha, NE;88;59;94;77;A t-storm around;S;8;44%;42%;6
Orlando, FL;97;78;94;77;A t-storm around;SE;5;65%;55%;8
Philadelphia, PA;87;63;80;60;Mostly sunny;SW;6;43%;4%;7
Phoenix, AZ;115;88;113;88;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;15%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;79;53;80;58;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;7;52%;13%;6
Portland, ME;81;57;75;56;Nice with sunshine;WSW;8;50%;6%;6
Portland, OR;86;56;81;57;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;55%;4%;5
Providence, RI;86;58;79;56;Mostly sunny;SW;6;44%;5%;6
Raleigh, NC;92;71;83;60;Not as hot;NE;7;53%;34%;5
Reno, NV;101;62;100;64;Very hot;W;4;18%;0%;7
Richmond, VA;91;65;82;57;Not as hot;NNE;7;49%;6%;7
Roswell, NM;97;66;94;66;Sunny and very warm;SSE;7;39%;2%;9
Sacramento, CA;94;59;103;68;Hazy sun and hot;S;4;37%;0%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;94;66;100;70;Very hot;SE;6;17%;0%;7
San Antonio, TX;82;74;91;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;NE;8;70%;62%;3
San Diego, CA;81;71;91;73;Mostly sunny, warm;WNW;7;48%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;77;56;80;61;Clearing and warmer;SW;7;55%;0%;6
Savannah, GA;98;75;97;74;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;59%;55%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;83;57;76;57;Partly sunny;NNE;6;62%;4%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;87;52;87;69;A strong t-storm;SE;10;44%;65%;6
Spokane, WA;95;59;94;59;Mostly sunny;S;8;30%;2%;5
Springfield, IL;80;56;85;62;Sunny and nice;NE;9;55%;20%;7
St. Louis, MO;82;58;86;65;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;50%;8%;7
Tampa, FL;95;77;93;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;5;77%;61%;8
Toledo, OH;75;52;79;53;Clouds breaking;NNE;6;55%;39%;6
Tucson, AZ;108;80;107;79;Sunshine;ESE;9;20%;2%;9
Tulsa, OK;91;72;92;74;Mostly sunny;S;6;64%;25%;8
Vero Beach, FL;92;77;91;76;A t-storm around;ESE;8;69%;48%;10
Washington, DC;89;62;81;62;Partly sunny;SSW;6;48%;2%;7
Wichita, KS;91;69;92;71;Mostly sunny;S;10;61%;1%;7
Wilmington, DE;86;62;80;60;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;6;46%;2%;7
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.