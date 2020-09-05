Atlantic City, NJ;77;66;81;69;Sunny and pleasant;SE;7;53%;4%;7
Austin, TX;89;73;92;73;Partly sunny;SW;1;68%;33%;9
Baltimore, MD;81;62;85;64;Sunny;S;5;49%;2%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;96;71;94;70;Partly sunny;ENE;6;49%;9%;9
Billings, MT;103;62;84;49;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;9;29%;44%;5
Birmingham, AL;89;65;90;65;Clouds and sun;E;5;50%;4%;8
Bismarck, ND;89;62;78;49;Breezy with some sun;NNW;15;42%;28%;5
Boise, ID;101;64;95;63;Dimmed sunshine;NE;6;16%;0%;6
Boston, MA;79;61;79;64;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;53%;2%;6
Bridgeport, CT;78;60;80;65;Partly sunny;S;7;56%;4%;6
Buffalo, NY;73;55;74;65;Clouds and sun;SSE;12;56%;30%;6
Burlington, VT;76;55;75;58;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;4;51%;7%;5
Caribou, ME;71;46;70;46;Partly sunny;WSW;6;50%;43%;5
Casper, WY;98;54;89;47;Sunny and very warm;ENE;9;20%;10%;6
Charleston, SC;91;73;85;72;A t-storm in spots;NE;8;67%;56%;2
Charleston, WV;81;54;86;60;Mostly sunny;SE;5;56%;10%;7
Charlotte, NC;82;60;85;60;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;6;47%;1%;8
Cheyenne, WY;95;66;93;55;Mostly sunny;NE;13;13%;5%;7
Chicago, IL;80;62;83;68;Showers and t-storms;SSW;17;67%;87%;2
Cleveland, OH;79;65;76;69;Clouds and sun;S;12;55%;44%;5
Columbia, SC;85;66;88;61;Partly sunny;ENE;6;47%;6%;8
Columbus, OH;82;55;81;64;Nice with some sun;SSE;5;61%;14%;6
Concord, NH;78;51;78;53;Partly sunny;E;5;50%;5%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;92;72;92;74;Humid with sunshine;S;6;70%;8%;8
Denver, CO;100;67;98;59;Winds subsiding;NNW;15;11%;4%;7
Des Moines, IA;88;72;94;60;Windy with some sun;WNW;19;57%;30%;6
Detroit, MI;75;54;74;66;Increasingly windy;S;16;62%;77%;6
Dodge City, KS;96;68;101;63;Blazing sunshine;S;20;43%;6%;7
Duluth, MN;74;56;74;50;Showers and t-storms;WNW;9;79%;64%;2
El Paso, TX;94;69;94;70;Sunshine;S;5;35%;2%;9
Fairbanks, AK;52;36;62;46;Turning cloudy;E;5;55%;74%;3
Fargo, ND;81;61;78;47;Windy in the p.m.;NNW;14;54%;17%;5
Grand Junction, CO;99;62;99;63;Mostly sunny;S;8;11%;0%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;75;51;73;66;Windy;S;20;75%;86%;2
Hartford, CT;79;58;81;62;Sun and some clouds;SSE;5;57%;2%;6
Helena, MT;99;56;87;48;Sunny;NW;8;29%;28%;5
Honolulu, HI;90;75;88;76;Spotty showers;ENE;15;54%;86%;11
Houston, TX;90;76;93;75;Clouds and sun;S;5;63%;36%;8
Indianapolis, IN;82;59;83;68;Variable cloudiness;S;6;59%;31%;3
Jackson, MS;91;69;94;67;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;41%;3%;8
Jacksonville, FL;95;77;88;76;A stray thunderstorm;NE;8;76%;66%;5
Juneau, AK;61;41;65;46;Mostly cloudy;E;5;56%;9%;3
Kansas City, MO;91;75;93;72;Mostly sunny, windy;SSW;19;55%;27%;7
Knoxville, TN;83;56;86;60;Mostly sunny;E;4;56%;4%;8
Las Vegas, NV;112;83;113;83;Very hot;NW;6;9%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;80;56;84;62;Partly sunny, nice;S;5;59%;9%;7
Little Rock, AR;86;66;90;66;Sunny and pleasant;S;5;60%;7%;8
Long Beach, CA;102;73;101;72;Very hot;SSE;6;34%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;99;82;110;75;Very hot;SE;6;27%;0%;8
Louisville, KY;83;61;86;67;Clouds and sun, nice;S;5;56%;10%;7
Madison, WI;77;55;81;56;A severe t-storm;WSW;18;78%;72%;2
Memphis, TN;88;66;91;69;Nice with sunshine;SE;4;50%;6%;8
Miami, FL;91;82;90;80;A morning t-storm;ENE;10;67%;83%;4
Milwaukee, WI;77;62;78;60;A severe t-storm;SSW;19;79%;87%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;62;84;52;A shower in the a.m.;NW;13;68%;59%;4
Mobile, AL;96;73;94;73;Clouds and sun;NE;7;52%;14%;8
Montgomery, AL;89;66;89;65;Clouds and sun;E;6;57%;4%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;44;35;46;37;Windy;ESE;29;81%;8%;6
Nashville, TN;84;60;89;64;Partly sunny, nice;S;5;46%;6%;7
New Orleans, LA;95;79;93;76;Sun and clouds;SE;7;49%;9%;8
New York, NY;79;65;81;66;Partly sunny, nice;S;7;51%;5%;6
Newark, NJ;80;61;83;63;Partly sunny;S;6;51%;10%;6
Norfolk, VA;82;68;82;68;Partly sunny;ENE;8;50%;27%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;90;70;90;72;Sunny, breezy, humid;S;14;62%;3%;8
Olympia, WA;77;51;81;54;Lots of sun, warm;N;6;61%;3%;5
Omaha, NE;94;78;99;61;Winds subsiding;N;17;43%;13%;6
Orlando, FL;96;79;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;ENE;6;69%;65%;8
Philadelphia, PA;81;61;85;63;Plenty of sun;S;6;48%;6%;6
Phoenix, AZ;114;87;111;85;Sunshine;SW;6;16%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;80;59;81;63;Partly sunny;S;6;55%;15%;6
Portland, ME;74;57;73;61;Clouds and sunshine;E;7;55%;4%;5
Portland, OR;76;56;88;59;Brilliant sunshine;NNW;6;52%;3%;5
Providence, RI;79;57;80;61;Partly sunny;S;6;53%;1%;6
Raleigh, NC;82;59;84;59;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;6;53%;2%;8
Reno, NV;99;64;100;63;Very hot;W;5;19%;0%;7
Richmond, VA;80;56;85;57;Sunshine;ESE;5;53%;4%;7
Roswell, NM;93;65;96;63;Sunny and hot;S;11;36%;3%;9
Sacramento, CA;100;69;111;69;Very hot;SSW;5;27%;0%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;100;69;98;68;Sunshine;SE;7;17%;0%;7
San Antonio, TX;89;74;92;73;Clouds and sun;S;6;63%;33%;9
San Diego, CA;90;73;93;72;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;46%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;88;62;86;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;7;51%;0%;7
Savannah, GA;94;72;86;70;A morning t-storm;ENE;9;72%;69%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;57;78;59;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;63%;4%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;89;70;92;54;Mostly sunny;NNW;13;42%;17%;6
Spokane, WA;91;59;91;61;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;30%;4%;5
Springfield, IL;87;62;87;70;Breezy with some sun;SSW;15;68%;66%;5
St. Louis, MO;87;65;90;73;Partial sunshine;SSW;7;61%;23%;7
Tampa, FL;93;76;93;75;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;6;69%;44%;9
Toledo, OH;79;50;76;66;Increasingly windy;S;16;64%;74%;5
Tucson, AZ;106;79;105;78;Plenty of sunshine;NE;7;21%;0%;9
Tulsa, OK;93;73;93;75;Plenty of sunshine;S;10;59%;3%;7
Vero Beach, FL;91;78;89;75;A morning t-storm;ENE;7;72%;82%;7
Washington, DC;82;61;86;63;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;50%;1%;7
Wichita, KS;93;71;95;71;Increasingly windy;SSW;19;55%;8%;7
Wilmington, DE;80;61;84;62;Plenty of sun;SSE;6;52%;4%;6
