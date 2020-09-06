Austin, TX;92;74;94;75;A thunderstorm;SSE;4;62%;56%;9
Baltimore, MD;84;64;84;69;Mostly sunny;S;6;59%;3%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;94;69;95;72;Partly sunny;SE;5;56%;12%;9
Billings, MT;83;50;52;35;Rain;NNE;12;80%;87%;1
Birmingham, AL;88;63;89;65;Partly sunny;E;5;49%;5%;8
Bismarck, ND;74;48;54;35;Morning rain, cloudy;N;8;65%;71%;1
Boise, ID;94;62;87;44;Sunny;NE;11;20%;0%;6
Boston, MA;78;64;81;64;Nice with sunshine;S;10;54%;4%;6
Bridgeport, CT;80;65;79;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;59%;2%;6
Buffalo, NY;74;65;74;62;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;14;66%;78%;3
Burlington, VT;74;58;81;65;Windy;S;19;48%;44%;2
Caribou, ME;71;45;76;58;Mostly cloudy;S;14;53%;44%;2
Casper, WY;92;46;71;27;Becoming very windy;NNE;18;42%;94%;6
Charleston, SC;85;72;86;71;Rather cloudy;ENE;7;66%;44%;4
Charleston, WV;83;59;90;61;Partial sunshine;SE;6;52%;16%;7
Charlotte, NC;83;59;87;63;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;51%;3%;8
Cheyenne, WY;92;53;87;28;Clouds and sun;NNE;14;19%;86%;7
Chicago, IL;83;68;74;62;Variable cloudiness;NE;11;56%;72%;5
Cleveland, OH;76;70;78;68;A passing shower;SE;15;63%;73%;2
Columbia, SC;86;62;89;64;Partly sunny;ENE;5;49%;5%;8
Columbus, OH;81;64;84;65;Periods of sun, warm;ESE;8;65%;44%;3
Concord, NH;79;53;81;57;Partly sunny, nice;S;10;54%;12%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;73;93;75;Sunshine and humid;S;11;65%;13%;8
Denver, CO;97;58;94;33;Mostly sunny;N;8;19%;64%;7
Des Moines, IA;93;60;74;51;Cooler but pleasant;NNE;11;44%;75%;6
Detroit, MI;72;68;79;59;A shower in the a.m.;NE;7;67%;85%;3
Dodge City, KS;100;63;98;53;Sunshine and hot;S;13;43%;24%;7
Duluth, MN;77;50;61;45;Cloudy and cooler;NNW;8;66%;18%;1
El Paso, TX;94;70;100;75;Sunshine;SSW;6;26%;0%;9
Fairbanks, AK;64;46;64;48;Rain and drizzle;SSW;5;62%;65%;1
Fargo, ND;77;46;55;38;A little a.m. rain;N;9;71%;60%;1
Grand Junction, CO;99;63;96;50;Blazing sunshine;SSW;12;12%;41%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;77;65;72;53;Sun and clouds;NE;8;60%;75%;5
Hartford, CT;81;62;81;63;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;58%;3%;6
Helena, MT;90;50;51;31;Breezy with rain;N;14;73%;76%;1
Honolulu, HI;88;78;89;78;Partly sunny;ENE;14;53%;74%;11
Houston, TX;93;75;92;77;Humid with some sun;SSE;5;67%;44%;8
Indianapolis, IN;80;69;81;67;Partly sunny;SSE;7;71%;44%;3
Jackson, MS;93;68;93;69;Mostly sunny;SE;4;46%;5%;8
Jacksonville, FL;88;75;86;75;A thunderstorm;E;8;80%;83%;3
Juneau, AK;64;46;56;51;Rain and drizzle;E;10;75%;86%;1
Kansas City, MO;92;73;87;64;Mostly sunny;S;10;61%;44%;7
Knoxville, TN;85;58;88;63;Mostly sunny;E;4;58%;6%;7
Las Vegas, NV;114;84;113;79;Sunny and very hot;NW;6;7%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;84;62;87;62;Sunny and warm;S;9;57%;11%;7
Little Rock, AR;89;65;92;67;Sunshine;SSE;6;55%;5%;8
Long Beach, CA;104;73;86;69;Mostly sunny, cooler;SE;7;61%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;111;75;95;68;Sunny and cooler;SSW;6;42%;0%;8
Louisville, KY;84;66;89;67;Mostly sunny, warm;S;8;54%;15%;7
Madison, WI;80;56;67;52;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;61%;74%;4
Memphis, TN;91;68;92;70;Sunshine;SSE;7;52%;8%;8
Miami, FL;90;81;88;80;A thunderstorm;E;9;70%;71%;5
Milwaukee, WI;81;61;69;56;Mostly cloudy;NE;11;56%;83%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;51;61;46;Cloudy with showers;N;8;63%;87%;1
Mobile, AL;94;71;92;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;ENE;7;54%;19%;7
Montgomery, AL;89;64;88;68;Partly sunny;E;6;55%;5%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;45;38;51;47;Very windy;S;37;89%;35%;3
Nashville, TN;88;63;91;64;Sunshine and warm;S;7;50%;7%;7
New Orleans, LA;92;75;92;77;Clouds and sun;SE;7;55%;17%;9
New York, NY;84;66;79;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;55%;0%;6
Newark, NJ;85;62;81;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;56%;1%;6
Norfolk, VA;81;68;83;74;Clouds and sun;ENE;8;71%;47%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;90;71;93;73;Plenty of sunshine;S;14;56%;7%;8
Olympia, WA;81;53;84;47;Partly sunny, breezy;NE;13;51%;3%;5
Omaha, NE;96;62;77;49;Cooler;NE;14;43%;75%;5
Orlando, FL;94;76;89;75;A thunderstorm;ENE;7;75%;79%;5
Philadelphia, PA;86;62;85;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;56%;3%;6
Phoenix, AZ;112;84;109;85;Sunny and hot;WSW;7;19%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;80;62;86;64;Periods of sun;SW;8;53%;42%;5
Portland, ME;73;61;73;62;Nice with sunshine;S;10;66%;10%;5
Portland, OR;87;59;90;59;Partly sunny;ENE;10;44%;3%;5
Providence, RI;80;61;79;62;Partly sunny, nice;S;8;55%;3%;6
Raleigh, NC;83;59;85;68;Partly sunny;NNE;5;60%;7%;7
Reno, NV;96;63;98;52;Very hot;NW;8;17%;0%;7
Richmond, VA;82;58;86;67;Mostly sunny, humid;ESE;5;65%;13%;7
Roswell, NM;96;63;100;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;30%;5%;9
Sacramento, CA;107;70;108;69;Very hot;SSE;5;29%;0%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;97;67;94;47;Hot with sunshine;NW;11;17%;27%;7
San Antonio, TX;92;72;93;75;Partial sunshine;S;7;64%;14%;9
San Diego, CA;89;71;82;70;Fog in the morning;SSW;8;69%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;98;63;78;59;Hazy sun and cooler;WSW;9;57%;0%;7
Savannah, GA;85;72;85;72;A t-storm in spots;ENE;9;76%;64%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;59;84;59;Partly sunny, warm;E;15;52%;3%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;91;53;60;43;Showers around;NNE;15;61%;86%;3
Spokane, WA;91;61;69;43;Winds subsiding;E;16;32%;3%;5
Springfield, IL;86;70;81;65;Severe thunderstorms;S;6;82%;84%;3
St. Louis, MO;89;72;88;69;Clouds and sun;S;6;64%;42%;3
Tampa, FL;94;75;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;6;75%;57%;7
Toledo, OH;73;67;79;61;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;9;75%;85%;2
Tucson, AZ;105;78;105;77;Mostly sunny;S;8;22%;0%;9
Tulsa, OK;93;75;95;76;Sunny and very warm;S;11;57%;9%;7
Vero Beach, FL;90;74;88;75;A thunderstorm;E;8;72%;86%;5
Washington, DC;85;62;85;69;Mostly sunny;SE;6;60%;1%;7
Wichita, KS;96;71;97;66;Sunny and hot;S;13;51%;17%;7
Wilmington, DE;83;61;83;67;Mostly sunny;SE;7;61%;1%;6
