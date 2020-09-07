Baltimore, MD;82;66;86;69;Periods of sun;ESE;5;66%;5%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;94;72;92;74;Partly sunny;ESE;7;65%;27%;9
Billings, MT;48;35;53;34;Partly sunny;S;7;60%;2%;5
Birmingham, AL;89;66;90;68;Clouds and sun;E;6;58%;16%;8
Bismarck, ND;50;35;55;30;Partly sunny, cool;WNW;8;49%;7%;5
Boise, ID;85;43;69;46;Sunny, not as warm;NE;6;23%;0%;6
Boston, MA;81;65;82;65;Mostly sunny;S;6;68%;4%;6
Bridgeport, CT;79;64;82;65;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;67%;5%;6
Buffalo, NY;73;62;73;63;Clouds breaking;ENE;8;73%;30%;3
Burlington, VT;80;63;79;62;Partly sunny, nice;N;5;62%;55%;3
Caribou, ME;76;56;78;54;Rather cloudy;NNW;8;60%;41%;4
Casper, WY;66;26;37;21;A bit of a.m. snow;ENE;16;88%;70%;2
Charleston, SC;84;73;85;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;NE;7;73%;83%;2
Charleston, WV;87;62;92;66;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;4;55%;4%;7
Charlotte, NC;84;61;86;71;Hazy sun;ENE;6;60%;31%;5
Cheyenne, WY;86;29;32;24;Colder with snow;NNE;9;89%;92%;1
Chicago, IL;75;62;68;62;Showers and t-storms;NE;12;82%;83%;1
Cleveland, OH;73;68;81;68;Partly sunny;E;9;73%;33%;3
Columbia, SC;88;63;89;73;Increasing clouds;ENE;6;53%;38%;7
Columbus, OH;85;65;88;63;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;6;69%;11%;6
Concord, NH;84;58;86;60;Some sun, more humid;S;4;61%;12%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;74;89;71;A p.m. t-storm;SE;15;72%;71%;6
Denver, CO;94;35;38;29;Snow and rain;NNE;7;89%;92%;1
Des Moines, IA;77;51;54;47;A little rain;NNE;17;89%;85%;1
Detroit, MI;80;59;68;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;8;85%;74%;2
Dodge City, KS;98;54;55;40;A bit of rain;NNE;24;78%;89%;1
Duluth, MN;60;44;57;45;Cloudy and cool;NE;7;62%;19%;1
El Paso, TX;100;75;96;55;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;10;33%;80%;9
Fairbanks, AK;70;48;59;46;Showers around;SW;5;68%;74%;1
Fargo, ND;54;38;54;35;Mostly cloudy, cool;N;9;60%;14%;1
Grand Junction, CO;92;53;54;36;Mostly cloudy;W;14;66%;44%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;74;55;60;52;Showers and t-storms;ENE;11;92%;86%;1
Hartford, CT;81;63;86;64;Partly sunny;SSE;5;65%;5%;6
Helena, MT;50;32;58;33;Mostly sunny, cool;SW;4;44%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;90;75;90;74;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;53%;56%;11
Houston, TX;94;77;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;7;76%;69%;6
Indianapolis, IN;84;68;89;66;Periods of sun, warm;SSE;6;67%;21%;6
Jackson, MS;91;69;93;73;Clouds and sun;SE;5;52%;12%;8
Jacksonville, FL;86;76;87;76;A thunderstorm;E;8;76%;72%;3
Juneau, AK;56;52;59;54;Rain and drizzle;S;7;93%;87%;1
Kansas City, MO;92;65;70;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;10;81%;84%;2
Knoxville, TN;87;62;90;63;Partly sunny;ENE;5;60%;6%;7
Las Vegas, NV;109;76;84;57;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;8;8%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;85;62;89;64;Sunny intervals;ENE;5;62%;9%;7
Little Rock, AR;91;67;91;69;Clouds and sun;E;6;61%;11%;8
Long Beach, CA;77;69;82;67;Fog, then sun;S;9;70%;0%;7
Los Angeles, CA;87;69;88;69;Fog, then sun;SSE;6;54%;0%;7
Louisville, KY;87;67;91;67;Mostly sunny and hot;E;5;59%;10%;7
Madison, WI;65;53;56;48;Cooler with rain;NNE;10;85%;85%;1
Memphis, TN;90;71;91;72;Clouds and sun;SE;7;52%;14%;7
Miami, FL;85;80;88;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;76%;73%;4
Milwaukee, WI;68;57;60;54;Showers and t-storms;NE;17;86%;85%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;57;45;54;45;Rain and drizzle;NE;9;69%;92%;1
Mobile, AL;92;73;91;75;A t-storm around;ENE;7;63%;51%;9
Montgomery, AL;91;68;88;69;Clouds and sun, nice;E;7;64%;31%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;49;46;58;50;Windy in the morning;SW;24;89%;31%;3
Nashville, TN;90;64;91;66;Clouds and sun;ENE;6;52%;7%;7
New Orleans, LA;92;77;89;79;Partly sunny;ESE;9;66%;51%;9
New York, NY;80;67;83;68;Partly sunny;SE;6;63%;5%;6
Newark, NJ;81;64;85;66;Partly sunny;SE;5;64%;6%;6
Norfolk, VA;82;73;84;75;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;9;75%;80%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;92;73;89;58;A strong t-storm;NNE;12;66%;86%;7
Olympia, WA;84;47;83;46;Sunny;NNE;11;25%;3%;5
Omaha, NE;79;49;50;45;Windy with rain;NNE;21;91%;87%;1
Orlando, FL;91;77;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;7;75%;60%;5
Philadelphia, PA;84;65;87;67;Partly sunny;SE;5;66%;9%;6
Phoenix, AZ;109;83;100;71;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;29%;9%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;83;64;91;65;Partly sunny and hot;SE;6;56%;12%;6
Portland, ME;74;62;74;63;Some sun, more humid;S;7;80%;13%;5
Portland, OR;86;59;82;59;Sunny and windy;ENE;22;20%;2%;5
Providence, RI;79;63;83;64;Partly sunny;S;6;63%;4%;6
Raleigh, NC;84;65;85;71;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;6;76%;63%;2
Reno, NV;95;49;71;42;Mostly sunny;SE;6;23%;0%;7
Richmond, VA;82;64;86;69;A t-storm around;E;6;75%;70%;3
Roswell, NM;99;67;87;45;Increasingly windy;N;15;39%;79%;8
Sacramento, CA;102;71;95;62;Hazy sunshine;N;13;19%;2%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;93;48;57;39;Sunny and windy;ENE;21;35%;29%;6
San Antonio, TX;94;76;91;76;Partly sunny;ESE;9;67%;67%;5
San Diego, CA;75;71;79;67;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;56%;2%;7
San Francisco, CA;92;61;84;59;Sunny and not as hot;WSW;12;43%;1%;7
Savannah, GA;83;72;84;72;A thunderstorm;NE;9;82%;79%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;84;59;83;56;Sunny;NNE;15;23%;3%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;63;43;51;42;Brief a.m. showers;NNE;16;73%;89%;1
Spokane, WA;69;43;72;43;Sunny and pleasant;E;4;29%;0%;5
Springfield, IL;84;66;84;63;A p.m. t-storm;NE;7;77%;63%;4
St. Louis, MO;90;70;92;66;A p.m. t-storm;SE;7;61%;63%;7
Tampa, FL;89;73;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;E;6;76%;66%;8
Toledo, OH;80;62;76;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;6;87%;67%;2
Tucson, AZ;103;77;99;70;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;10;34%;19%;9
Tulsa, OK;96;77;90;65;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;9;65%;79%;7
Vero Beach, FL;86;75;88;76;A t-storm around;SE;8;74%;64%;6
Washington, DC;85;67;88;70;Partly sunny;E;5;66%;3%;6
Wichita, KS;98;69;75;49;Rain and a t-storm;NNE;14;78%;89%;2
Wilmington, DE;83;65;87;67;Periods of sunshine;ESE;5;70%;7%;6
_____
