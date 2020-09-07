US Forecast for Tuesday, September 8, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;80;61;83;62;Partly sunny;SSE;7;67%;16%;5

Albuquerque, NM;96;66;82;43;Windy;E;20;29%;75%;3

Anchorage, AK;64;49;62;47;Cloudy;S;8;69%;44%;1

Asheville, NC;81;56;83;64;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;59%;24%;8

Atlanta, GA;85;62;87;67;Partly sunny;ENE;6;53%;11%;8

Atlantic City, NJ;79;69;80;72;Partly sunny, humid;E;8;78%;6%;6

Austin, TX;94;75;89;75;Mostly cloudy, humid;SE;6;67%;61%;3

Baltimore, MD;82;66;86;69;Periods of sun;ESE;5;66%;5%;6

Baton Rouge, LA;94;72;92;74;Partly sunny;ESE;7;65%;27%;9

Billings, MT;48;35;53;34;Partly sunny;S;7;60%;2%;5

Birmingham, AL;89;66;90;68;Clouds and sun;E;6;58%;16%;8

Bismarck, ND;50;35;55;30;Partly sunny, cool;WNW;8;49%;7%;5

Boise, ID;85;43;69;46;Sunny, not as warm;NE;6;23%;0%;6

Boston, MA;81;65;82;65;Mostly sunny;S;6;68%;4%;6

Bridgeport, CT;79;64;82;65;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;67%;5%;6

Buffalo, NY;73;62;73;63;Clouds breaking;ENE;8;73%;30%;3

Burlington, VT;80;63;79;62;Partly sunny, nice;N;5;62%;55%;3

Caribou, ME;76;56;78;54;Rather cloudy;NNW;8;60%;41%;4

Casper, WY;66;26;37;21;A bit of a.m. snow;ENE;16;88%;70%;2

Charleston, SC;84;73;85;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;NE;7;73%;83%;2

Charleston, WV;87;62;92;66;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;4;55%;4%;7

Charlotte, NC;84;61;86;71;Hazy sun;ENE;6;60%;31%;5

Cheyenne, WY;86;29;32;24;Colder with snow;NNE;9;89%;92%;1

Chicago, IL;75;62;68;62;Showers and t-storms;NE;12;82%;83%;1

Cleveland, OH;73;68;81;68;Partly sunny;E;9;73%;33%;3

Columbia, SC;88;63;89;73;Increasing clouds;ENE;6;53%;38%;7

Columbus, OH;85;65;88;63;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;6;69%;11%;6

Concord, NH;84;58;86;60;Some sun, more humid;S;4;61%;12%;5

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;74;89;71;A p.m. t-storm;SE;15;72%;71%;6

Denver, CO;94;35;38;29;Snow and rain;NNE;7;89%;92%;1

Des Moines, IA;77;51;54;47;A little rain;NNE;17;89%;85%;1

Detroit, MI;80;59;68;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;8;85%;74%;2

Dodge City, KS;98;54;55;40;A bit of rain;NNE;24;78%;89%;1

Duluth, MN;60;44;57;45;Cloudy and cool;NE;7;62%;19%;1

El Paso, TX;100;75;96;55;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;10;33%;80%;9

Fairbanks, AK;70;48;59;46;Showers around;SW;5;68%;74%;1

Fargo, ND;54;38;54;35;Mostly cloudy, cool;N;9;60%;14%;1

Grand Junction, CO;92;53;54;36;Mostly cloudy;W;14;66%;44%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;74;55;60;52;Showers and t-storms;ENE;11;92%;86%;1

Hartford, CT;81;63;86;64;Partly sunny;SSE;5;65%;5%;6

Helena, MT;50;32;58;33;Mostly sunny, cool;SW;4;44%;0%;5

Honolulu, HI;90;75;90;74;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;53%;56%;11

Houston, TX;94;77;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;7;76%;69%;6

Indianapolis, IN;84;68;89;66;Periods of sun, warm;SSE;6;67%;21%;6

Jackson, MS;91;69;93;73;Clouds and sun;SE;5;52%;12%;8

Jacksonville, FL;86;76;87;76;A thunderstorm;E;8;76%;72%;3

Juneau, AK;56;52;59;54;Rain and drizzle;S;7;93%;87%;1

Kansas City, MO;92;65;70;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;10;81%;84%;2

Knoxville, TN;87;62;90;63;Partly sunny;ENE;5;60%;6%;7

Las Vegas, NV;109;76;84;57;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;8;8%;0%;7

Lexington, KY;85;62;89;64;Sunny intervals;ENE;5;62%;9%;7

Little Rock, AR;91;67;91;69;Clouds and sun;E;6;61%;11%;8

Long Beach, CA;77;69;82;67;Fog, then sun;S;9;70%;0%;7

Los Angeles, CA;87;69;88;69;Fog, then sun;SSE;6;54%;0%;7

Louisville, KY;87;67;91;67;Mostly sunny and hot;E;5;59%;10%;7

Madison, WI;65;53;56;48;Cooler with rain;NNE;10;85%;85%;1

Memphis, TN;90;71;91;72;Clouds and sun;SE;7;52%;14%;7

Miami, FL;85;80;88;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;76%;73%;4

Milwaukee, WI;68;57;60;54;Showers and t-storms;NE;17;86%;85%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;57;45;54;45;Rain and drizzle;NE;9;69%;92%;1

Mobile, AL;92;73;91;75;A t-storm around;ENE;7;63%;51%;9

Montgomery, AL;91;68;88;69;Clouds and sun, nice;E;7;64%;31%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;49;46;58;50;Windy in the morning;SW;24;89%;31%;3

Nashville, TN;90;64;91;66;Clouds and sun;ENE;6;52%;7%;7

New Orleans, LA;92;77;89;79;Partly sunny;ESE;9;66%;51%;9

New York, NY;80;67;83;68;Partly sunny;SE;6;63%;5%;6

Newark, NJ;81;64;85;66;Partly sunny;SE;5;64%;6%;6

Norfolk, VA;82;73;84;75;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;9;75%;80%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;92;73;89;58;A strong t-storm;NNE;12;66%;86%;7

Olympia, WA;84;47;83;46;Sunny;NNE;11;25%;3%;5

Omaha, NE;79;49;50;45;Windy with rain;NNE;21;91%;87%;1

Orlando, FL;91;77;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;7;75%;60%;5

Philadelphia, PA;84;65;87;67;Partly sunny;SE;5;66%;9%;6

Phoenix, AZ;109;83;100;71;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;29%;9%;8

Pittsburgh, PA;83;64;91;65;Partly sunny and hot;SE;6;56%;12%;6

Portland, ME;74;62;74;63;Some sun, more humid;S;7;80%;13%;5

Portland, OR;86;59;82;59;Sunny and windy;ENE;22;20%;2%;5

Providence, RI;79;63;83;64;Partly sunny;S;6;63%;4%;6

Raleigh, NC;84;65;85;71;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;6;76%;63%;2

Reno, NV;95;49;71;42;Mostly sunny;SE;6;23%;0%;7

Richmond, VA;82;64;86;69;A t-storm around;E;6;75%;70%;3

Roswell, NM;99;67;87;45;Increasingly windy;N;15;39%;79%;8

Sacramento, CA;102;71;95;62;Hazy sunshine;N;13;19%;2%;7

Salt Lake City, UT;93;48;57;39;Sunny and windy;ENE;21;35%;29%;6

San Antonio, TX;94;76;91;76;Partly sunny;ESE;9;67%;67%;5

San Diego, CA;75;71;79;67;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;56%;2%;7

San Francisco, CA;92;61;84;59;Sunny and not as hot;WSW;12;43%;1%;7

Savannah, GA;83;72;84;72;A thunderstorm;NE;9;82%;79%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;84;59;83;56;Sunny;NNE;15;23%;3%;5

Sioux Falls, SD;63;43;51;42;Brief a.m. showers;NNE;16;73%;89%;1

Spokane, WA;69;43;72;43;Sunny and pleasant;E;4;29%;0%;5

Springfield, IL;84;66;84;63;A p.m. t-storm;NE;7;77%;63%;4

St. Louis, MO;90;70;92;66;A p.m. t-storm;SE;7;61%;63%;7

Tampa, FL;89;73;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;E;6;76%;66%;8

Toledo, OH;80;62;76;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;6;87%;67%;2

Tucson, AZ;103;77;99;70;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;10;34%;19%;9

Tulsa, OK;96;77;90;65;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;9;65%;79%;7

Vero Beach, FL;86;75;88;76;A t-storm around;SE;8;74%;64%;6

Washington, DC;85;67;88;70;Partly sunny;E;5;66%;3%;6

Wichita, KS;98;69;75;49;Rain and a t-storm;NNE;14;78%;89%;2

Wilmington, DE;83;65;87;67;Periods of sunshine;ESE;5;70%;7%;6

