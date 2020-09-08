Austin, TX;85;74;84;69;Showers and t-storms;ENE;5;84%;82%;2
Baltimore, MD;85;69;82;73;Mostly cloudy, humid;E;6;74%;67%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;92;74;94;72;Clouds and sun;ENE;7;64%;35%;8
Billings, MT;54;36;68;42;Sunny and cool;S;7;42%;2%;5
Birmingham, AL;89;66;89;70;Humid with sunshine;ENE;5;62%;8%;8
Bismarck, ND;52;30;63;38;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;45%;2%;5
Boise, ID;70;46;76;50;Sunny and beautiful;E;6;20%;0%;5
Boston, MA;83;64;79;69;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSW;6;71%;26%;3
Bridgeport, CT;81;64;79;70;Mostly cloudy, humid;ESE;6;71%;49%;5
Buffalo, NY;74;62;80;65;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;67%;25%;4
Burlington, VT;81;60;81;61;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;65%;44%;2
Caribou, ME;79;52;67;48;A t-storm around;NNE;5;75%;77%;1
Casper, WY;33;19;44;25;Sunny, but chilly;E;6;74%;30%;6
Charleston, SC;83;74;85;75;A couple of t-storms;ENE;7;83%;83%;3
Charleston, WV;88;63;92;67;Mostly sunny;E;5;64%;13%;7
Charlotte, NC;84;71;79;72;Spotty showers;NNE;8;79%;92%;2
Cheyenne, WY;31;26;39;28;Partly sunny, cold;S;6;83%;43%;3
Chicago, IL;65;61;66;62;Spotty showers;NNE;12;85%;74%;2
Cleveland, OH;83;67;77;67;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;8;76%;12%;4
Columbia, SC;87;72;83;73;A t-storm or two;NNE;6;81%;86%;2
Columbus, OH;87;64;89;66;Sunny and very warm;NNE;5;65%;13%;6
Concord, NH;86;59;85;59;Partly sunny;S;5;57%;15%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;73;82;68;Showers and t-storms;E;10;84%;86%;2
Denver, CO;37;30;42;33;Rain and snow shower;ESE;5;89%;62%;3
Des Moines, IA;53;46;52;48;Cloudy with showers;NNE;13;95%;87%;1
Detroit, MI;66;59;73;60;Clouds and sun;NNE;7;80%;36%;2
Dodge City, KS;51;39;49;42;Rain and drizzle;N;18;85%;91%;2
Duluth, MN;54;41;57;40;Cloudy and cool;SW;6;64%;5%;2
El Paso, TX;98;60;72;55;Rain and drizzle;E;10;69%;85%;5
Fairbanks, AK;54;44;50;37;Spotty showers;WSW;6;76%;81%;1
Fargo, ND;54;36;59;39;Mostly sunny, cool;S;7;51%;2%;5
Grand Junction, CO;50;37;58;42;Windy in the morning;ENE;13;62%;80%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;57;51;63;53;Spotty showers;NE;9;95%;73%;1
Hartford, CT;86;63;83;69;Variable cloudiness;S;5;64%;31%;5
Helena, MT;58;35;71;41;Sunny and warmer;SW;4;41%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;88;77;89;78;A passing shower;ENE;15;53%;59%;11
Houston, TX;87;77;91;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;E;7;73%;66%;3
Indianapolis, IN;89;67;88;66;Partly sunny, warm;NE;5;66%;24%;5
Jackson, MS;91;71;93;70;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;54%;12%;8
Jacksonville, FL;85;74;88;76;Morning showers;ENE;7;75%;86%;4
Juneau, AK;59;54;60;52;Rain and drizzle;SSW;7;91%;82%;1
Kansas City, MO;60;52;63;56;A little rain;NNE;10;87%;68%;1
Knoxville, TN;88;61;89;67;Mostly sunny;NE;5;66%;33%;7
Las Vegas, NV;83;61;82;60;Sunny, but cool;NNE;7;13%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;87;64;90;67;Mostly sunny;NE;6;60%;5%;7
Little Rock, AR;90;69;90;70;A t-storm around;NE;6;66%;44%;6
Long Beach, CA;76;69;89;65;Dimmed sunshine;SSE;11;46%;1%;8
Los Angeles, CA;80;68;89;66;Dimmed sunshine;SE;9;38%;1%;8
Louisville, KY;88;66;92;69;Mostly sunny and hot;NNE;5;58%;7%;7
Madison, WI;55;49;54;47;Rain and drizzle;NNE;9;90%;83%;1
Memphis, TN;88;73;92;71;Humid with some sun;ENE;6;56%;10%;7
Miami, FL;88;80;89;80;A thunderstorm;E;7;73%;72%;7
Milwaukee, WI;59;55;59;54;Rain and drizzle;N;15;86%;66%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;52;44;52;41;Rain and drizzle;E;5;74%;56%;2
Mobile, AL;89;74;93;76;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;7;60%;32%;8
Montgomery, AL;89;67;88;72;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;7;64%;11%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;57;51;60;51;Windy;SW;23;81%;48%;2
Nashville, TN;89;66;92;68;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;5;57%;6%;7
New Orleans, LA;91;79;91;79;Partly sunny, humid;E;8;63%;35%;9
New York, NY;84;68;82;73;Mostly cloudy, humid;ESE;6;64%;52%;5
Newark, NJ;85;65;83;72;Mostly cloudy, humid;SE;5;64%;38%;5
Norfolk, VA;84;76;81;75;Showers and t-storms;E;9;82%;85%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;88;61;68;57;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;9;100%;92%;2
Olympia, WA;82;46;91;49;Plenty of sun;NNE;8;30%;3%;5
Omaha, NE;51;44;51;46;Rain and drizzle;NNE;14;93%;87%;1
Orlando, FL;93;76;91;77;A couple of t-storms;ESE;5;78%;77%;4
Philadelphia, PA;87;67;83;72;Variable cloudiness;E;5;67%;69%;4
Phoenix, AZ;99;71;91;70;Plenty of sun;SSW;6;17%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;89;64;91;66;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;5;58%;7%;6
Portland, ME;76;62;72;63;Partly sunny;SSE;7;80%;17%;5
Portland, OR;79;61;91;63;Hazy sun;ENE;8;19%;3%;5
Providence, RI;83;62;80;68;Humid with some sun;SSW;5;73%;43%;5
Raleigh, NC;84;71;79;72;Showers and t-storms;NE;7;87%;87%;2
Reno, NV;70;43;77;46;Partly sunny;S;6;17%;0%;7
Richmond, VA;84;70;80;72;Showers and t-storms;NE;6;83%;86%;2
Roswell, NM;84;46;55;47;Rain and drizzle;N;18;75%;76%;2
Sacramento, CA;92;61;92;58;Hazy and smoky;SSW;4;21%;1%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;51;41;65;44;Windy in the morning;NW;17;35%;15%;6
San Antonio, TX;92;76;87;70;Showers and t-storms;NE;9;78%;85%;2
San Diego, CA;76;68;82;66;Dimmed sunshine;NW;6;48%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;80;59;76;60;Decreasing clouds;WSW;8;54%;2%;6
Savannah, GA;84;74;85;75;Morning showers;NNE;8;85%;85%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;57;90;59;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;11;30%;3%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;49;41;54;40;A little a.m. rain;NNE;7;72%;61%;2
Spokane, WA;72;43;85;50;Sunny and warmer;ENE;4;31%;0%;5
Springfield, IL;82;62;80;61;A t-storm around;NNE;5;82%;45%;2
St. Louis, MO;90;67;86;67;A t-storm around;NNE;5;67%;48%;3
Tampa, FL;90;75;90;75;A couple of t-storms;ESE;5;82%;70%;4
Toledo, OH;78;59;74;58;Clouds and sun;NE;5;87%;23%;3
Tucson, AZ;96;70;90;64;Mostly sunny;SW;9;26%;1%;8
Tulsa, OK;91;66;81;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;6;82%;80%;2
Vero Beach, FL;87;73;89;75;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;74%;67%;7
Washington, DC;86;70;82;74;Showers around;NE;5;71%;85%;2
Wichita, KS;66;49;57;50;Rain and drizzle;N;10;100%;94%;2
Wilmington, DE;86;68;82;73;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;72%;66%;4
