Austin, TX;82;65;75;66;A couple of t-storms;NNE;6;80%;85%;3
Baltimore, MD;81;71;82;72;Thunderstorms;N;4;87%;90%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;92;71;96;73;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;59%;13%;8
Billings, MT;69;44;74;47;Partly sunny;E;7;37%;2%;5
Birmingham, AL;89;71;89;72;Mostly sunny, humid;NNE;5;69%;31%;6
Bismarck, ND;61;37;72;42;Partly sunny, warmer;S;8;45%;27%;5
Boise, ID;78;51;83;55;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;5;19%;0%;5
Boston, MA;80;70;79;65;Showers/thunderstorm;SW;6;82%;87%;1
Bridgeport, CT;78;71;78;67;Thunderstorms;SSE;6;86%;88%;2
Buffalo, NY;79;66;76;57;A passing shower;NNE;7;73%;58%;2
Burlington, VT;79;61;82;52;Spotty showers;N;10;68%;70%;2
Caribou, ME;61;51;72;44;Spotty showers;NNW;8;80%;71%;1
Casper, WY;45;27;54;39;Cool with some sun;SSW;8;59%;38%;5
Charleston, SC;84;74;88;75;Humid with a t-storm;ESE;6;82%;64%;2
Charleston, WV;88;68;89;69;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;4;70%;61%;3
Charlotte, NC;78;72;85;73;Clearing, a t-storm;NNE;5;79%;74%;2
Cheyenne, WY;38;28;49;37;A shower in the a.m.;S;9;70%;66%;4
Chicago, IL;66;62;66;62;Mainly cloudy;NE;12;84%;34%;2
Cleveland, OH;77;67;74;63;Mostly cloudy;N;12;79%;13%;2
Columbia, SC;83;74;88;75;A thunderstorm;NNE;5;79%;65%;2
Columbus, OH;87;65;85;61;Warm with some sun;NNE;7;69%;32%;4
Concord, NH;84;59;78;58;Partly sunny;WNW;5;79%;42%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;84;63;71;64;A couple of t-storms;N;10;88%;70%;2
Denver, CO;42;35;56;39;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;6;66%;66%;3
Des Moines, IA;51;46;58;53;Occasional rain;ENE;9;90%;87%;1
Detroit, MI;70;62;69;53;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;9;84%;32%;2
Dodge City, KS;45;39;58;48;Cloudy and cool;ENE;11;77%;44%;2
Duluth, MN;56;39;64;43;Mostly sunny;SW;9;65%;1%;5
El Paso, TX;74;52;71;57;Partly sunny;E;8;62%;18%;6
Fairbanks, AK;51;36;48;36;Cloudy with a shower;WSW;6;71%;74%;1
Fargo, ND;61;38;66;41;Partly sunny;S;10;48%;8%;5
Grand Junction, CO;56;40;56;43;A shower or two;NNW;7;80%;61%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;63;54;65;48;Clouds and sun;NE;7;88%;21%;2
Hartford, CT;83;70;79;65;Thunderstorms;S;5;86%;86%;2
Helena, MT;71;40;79;45;Sunshine;SW;4;41%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;89;77;89;77;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;49%;28%;11
Houston, TX;91;77;92;74;A t-storm around;N;6;71%;53%;5
Indianapolis, IN;89;68;83;64;Not as hot but humid;NE;8;72%;27%;4
Jackson, MS;93;69;94;72;Mostly sunny, humid;NE;5;53%;28%;7
Jacksonville, FL;87;76;88;76;A t-storm or two;E;7;81%;71%;5
Juneau, AK;60;51;60;43;Showers around;E;6;81%;67%;1
Kansas City, MO;58;53;61;58;Cool with rain;NE;8;89%;99%;1
Knoxville, TN;89;66;90;70;A thunderstorm;NE;4;71%;57%;4
Las Vegas, NV;82;62;86;65;Nice with sunshine;NNW;4;15%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;85;66;89;67;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;7;69%;54%;7
Little Rock, AR;90;69;91;70;Clouds and sun;NE;5;62%;25%;5
Long Beach, CA;87;65;89;65;Hazy sunshine;SSW;7;46%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;83;63;91;66;Hazy sunshine;SSW;6;40%;0%;8
Louisville, KY;91;69;91;69;Partly sunny;NNE;6;64%;27%;5
Madison, WI;53;47;60;46;Mostly cloudy, cool;NE;6;84%;23%;2
Memphis, TN;90;70;91;72;Partly sunny;NNE;6;57%;14%;6
Miami, FL;86;80;89;80;A morning shower;ENE;8;75%;79%;4
Milwaukee, WI;57;53;60;55;Mostly cloudy;N;12;86%;29%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;50;39;62;44;Partly sunny;SW;4;64%;10%;5
Mobile, AL;93;76;93;76;Sunshine, a t-storm;NNE;7;65%;60%;8
Montgomery, AL;89;72;86;73;A thunderstorm;ENE;6;74%;60%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;63;50;57;38;Windy;NW;31;90%;74%;2
Nashville, TN;89;67;91;70;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;5;63%;54%;7
New Orleans, LA;91;77;94;79;Sunshine and humid;NE;7;59%;54%;9
New York, NY;81;74;78;68;Thunderstorms;NE;5;91%;89%;2
Newark, NJ;83;72;79;67;Thunderstorms;N;4;85%;89%;2
Norfolk, VA;81;75;86;75;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;84%;82%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;56;52;65;56;Periods of rain;N;9;91%;85%;2
Olympia, WA;91;48;93;48;Plenty of sunshine;SW;4;34%;3%;5
Omaha, NE;51;46;59;52;A touch of rain;E;9;88%;85%;1
Orlando, FL;92;77;89;78;A couple of t-storms;NE;6;79%;72%;4
Philadelphia, PA;88;72;81;70;Thunderstorms;S;4;88%;89%;2
Phoenix, AZ;91;69;93;73;Plenty of sun;N;5;16%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;89;66;89;64;Sunny intervals;NNW;5;65%;36%;3
Portland, ME;72;64;74;59;Decreasing clouds;NW;7;84%;56%;2
Portland, OR;88;63;96;57;Dimmed sunshine;E;5;21%;3%;5
Providence, RI;80;69;79;65;Thunderstorms;SSW;5;87%;90%;1
Raleigh, NC;80;72;84;72;Couple of t-storms;ENE;5;88%;83%;2
Reno, NV;78;48;84;50;Hazy sunshine;WSW;5;15%;0%;7
Richmond, VA;80;72;83;72;Thunderstorms;NNE;5;88%;89%;2
Roswell, NM;48;44;60;51;Partly sunny;NW;8;69%;41%;3
Sacramento, CA;83;59;91;58;Sunshine and warmer;SSW;5;39%;0%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;63;44;71;51;Partly sunny, nice;SE;7;32%;0%;6
San Antonio, TX;83;66;76;66;A couple of t-storms;NNE;9;93%;77%;2
San Diego, CA;80;66;83;67;Dimmed sunshine;NNW;7;51%;1%;8
San Francisco, CA;68;59;71;59;Decreasing clouds;WSW;8;73%;0%;6
Savannah, GA;85;74;87;74;Humid with a t-storm;N;5;83%;63%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;87;59;92;58;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;6;34%;3%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;51;36;63;48;Turning sunny;E;5;62%;30%;5
Spokane, WA;83;47;88;51;Sunny and very warm;N;2;32%;0%;5
Springfield, IL;79;60;73;60;More clouds than sun;NE;9;86%;39%;2
St. Louis, MO;85;67;82;66;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;76%;42%;2
Tampa, FL;90;75;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;5;82%;78%;6
Toledo, OH;71;61;71;52;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;85%;23%;2
Tucson, AZ;88;60;90;68;Plenty of sunshine;E;6;20%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;74;62;68;61;Cloudy, a t-storm;N;7;90%;91%;2
Vero Beach, FL;88;76;89;77;A shower in the a.m.;E;8;74%;77%;6
Washington, DC;78;74;83;73;Thunderstorms;SSW;4;84%;89%;2
Wichita, KS;52;48;59;53;Cool with rain;N;9;92%;88%;1
Wilmington, DE;82;73;81;71;Thunderstorms;SSE;5;90%;89%;2
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.