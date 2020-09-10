Atlantic City, NJ;79;74;78;68;Mostly cloudy;NE;12;82%;34%;2
Austin, TX;67;63;84;68;Humid and warmer;NNE;5;66%;37%;4
Baltimore, MD;80;72;82;65;Mostly cloudy;ENE;9;74%;44%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;95;72;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;6;71%;63%;8
Billings, MT;75;46;83;52;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;36%;3%;5
Birmingham, AL;88;72;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;E;5;76%;65%;6
Bismarck, ND;72;40;65;49;Mostly cloudy;S;10;70%;58%;3
Boise, ID;85;54;89;57;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;19%;0%;5
Boston, MA;81;65;69;56;Not as warm;NE;9;71%;25%;3
Bridgeport, CT;78;67;77;55;Clouds and sun;NE;8;67%;38%;4
Buffalo, NY;72;59;69;51;Partly sunny, nice;E;9;59%;8%;5
Burlington, VT;83;51;66;44;Partly sunny, cooler;ESE;9;54%;2%;5
Caribou, ME;64;42;63;37;Clouds and sun;W;8;55%;3%;5
Casper, WY;51;39;63;41;Mostly sunny;SW;14;56%;27%;6
Charleston, SC;88;76;87;77;Showers and t-storms;ESE;6;84%;83%;3
Charleston, WV;87;68;87;69;Partly sunny;NE;5;71%;22%;3
Charlotte, NC;82;74;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;NE;6;70%;83%;3
Cheyenne, WY;52;38;59;46;A shower in the p.m.;W;9;51%;55%;5
Chicago, IL;66;62;68;63;Mostly cloudy;ESE;11;77%;44%;2
Cleveland, OH;74;64;71;62;Clouds and sun;ENE;16;68%;14%;3
Columbia, SC;88;74;90;75;Showers and t-storms;E;5;75%;78%;4
Columbus, OH;87;62;78;60;Not as warm;NE;7;72%;22%;3
Concord, NH;79;58;73;42;Mostly sunny;N;9;52%;2%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;69;62;78;66;Clouds and sun;NNW;9;78%;36%;3
Denver, CO;55;39;71;48;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;6;44%;7%;7
Des Moines, IA;54;50;62;56;Cloudy with a shower;SSE;8;97%;85%;1
Detroit, MI;66;56;69;58;Partly sunny;ENE;8;67%;19%;5
Dodge City, KS;54;47;74;54;Mostly cloudy;S;9;63%;17%;2
Duluth, MN;63;42;65;52;Becoming cloudy;SSE;6;67%;72%;5
El Paso, TX;66;55;83;63;Nice with some sun;E;6;53%;25%;8
Fairbanks, AK;47;38;51;39;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;68%;41%;1
Fargo, ND;70;41;64;52;Mostly cloudy;S;9;59%;67%;4
Grand Junction, CO;53;42;70;47;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;6;58%;3%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;64;51;69;56;Partly sunny;E;8;69%;26%;5
Hartford, CT;83;66;76;51;Clouds and sun;NE;8;64%;15%;5
Helena, MT;81;45;84;50;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;6;35%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;88;78;89;77;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;13;49%;33%;11
Houston, TX;88;73;91;75;Clouds and sun;N;6;68%;37%;8
Indianapolis, IN;75;63;80;63;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;8;67%;31%;3
Jackson, MS;92;74;91;75;A t-storm around;N;6;64%;55%;6
Jacksonville, FL;89;77;88;78;Showers and t-storms;E;8;80%;84%;4
Juneau, AK;65;44;61;40;Partly sunny;NE;7;67%;0%;3
Kansas City, MO;57;55;66;59;A couple of t-storms;W;5;88%;83%;1
Knoxville, TN;90;69;90;70;A p.m. t-storm;NE;5;73%;65%;5
Las Vegas, NV;86;65;94;69;Mostly sunny;NW;5;12%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;86;68;85;67;Mostly sunny;NE;8;68%;22%;6
Little Rock, AR;89;70;90;70;A t-storm around;NNE;5;65%;47%;4
Long Beach, CA;82;63;87;64;Hazy sunshine;SSW;7;49%;0%;7
Los Angeles, CA;80;66;86;65;Hazy sun, seasonable;SSE;6;40%;1%;7
Louisville, KY;88;70;87;68;Partly sunny;ENE;6;65%;21%;4
Madison, WI;55;50;63;57;Cloudy and cool;ESE;6;75%;77%;1
Memphis, TN;91;73;92;74;A t-storm around;NE;6;59%;47%;6
Miami, FL;88;80;89;79;Showers and t-storms;ENE;8;75%;89%;7
Milwaukee, WI;59;55;64;60;Mostly cloudy;SE;10;79%;67%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;60;43;59;54;Cloudy;ESE;8;74%;75%;2
Mobile, AL;93;76;91;77;A thunderstorm;NNW;7;72%;63%;4
Montgomery, AL;84;73;88;74;A thunderstorm;E;6;76%;63%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;59;39;43;34;Windy;N;30;69%;2%;5
Nashville, TN;90;69;91;71;Mostly sunny, humid;ENE;6;67%;34%;7
New Orleans, LA;93;79;89;78;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;8;70%;63%;5
New York, NY;80;69;76;62;Decreasing clouds;NE;8;66%;41%;4
Newark, NJ;82;69;77;59;Decreasing clouds;NNE;8;65%;20%;5
Norfolk, VA;83;75;82;73;A thunderstorm;NE;5;89%;80%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;63;57;69;60;A shower in the a.m.;SSE;7;93%;60%;2
Olympia, WA;91;49;82;47;Dimmed sunshine;SSW;6;54%;3%;5
Omaha, NE;56;50;61;53;Cloudy with a shower;SW;5;92%;83%;1
Orlando, FL;91;77;90;78;A thunderstorm;ENE;8;75%;66%;4
Philadelphia, PA;83;71;79;63;Partly sunny;NE;7;69%;27%;4
Phoenix, AZ;93;73;98;77;Plenty of sunshine;NW;5;18%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;88;64;81;61;Not as warm;ENE;6;65%;17%;5
Portland, ME;77;59;70;51;Mostly sunny;N;9;59%;1%;5
Portland, OR;80;56;87;55;Hazy and very warm;N;4;43%;3%;5
Providence, RI;79;65;70;52;Clearing, less humid;NNE;9;77%;23%;3
Raleigh, NC;88;73;86;72;Showers and t-storms;NE;5;87%;89%;3
Reno, NV;84;51;88;53;Hazy and smoky;W;4;20%;0%;7
Richmond, VA;84;74;84;69;Showers and t-storms;NE;6;82%;79%;2
Roswell, NM;56;47;80;54;Pleasant and warmer;SSW;8;49%;9%;8
Sacramento, CA;81;57;89;57;Hazy sun;SSW;5;46%;0%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;71;51;82;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;ESE;7;23%;0%;6
San Antonio, TX;72;65;85;69;Humid and warmer;NNE;8;78%;35%;3
San Diego, CA;80;66;81;67;Hazy sunshine;NW;8;56%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;69;60;70;58;Hazy sunshine;WSW;8;67%;0%;6
Savannah, GA;89;76;88;77;Showers and t-storms;E;7;83%;71%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;91;59;83;56;Sunny and very warm;SW;7;51%;3%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;66;46;58;52;Spotty showers;S;8;88%;89%;1
Spokane, WA;85;50;90;54;Sunny and very warm;S;4;30%;2%;5
Springfield, IL;73;62;78;66;Nice with some sun;ESE;7;79%;63%;3
St. Louis, MO;83;67;83;69;Clouds and sun;E;6;74%;63%;3
Tampa, FL;91;76;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;6;84%;75%;7
Toledo, OH;67;55;68;57;Clouds and sun, nice;E;7;74%;24%;3
Tucson, AZ;90;67;95;72;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;7;26%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;66;60;69;60;Cloudy, a t-storm;NNW;6;93%;63%;2
Vero Beach, FL;90;78;89;79;A morning t-storm;E;9;74%;85%;5
Washington, DC;79;74;84;69;Cloudy and humid;NE;7;71%;44%;2
Wichita, KS;58;54;70;56;Cloudy with a shower;S;5;87%;60%;2
Wilmington, DE;82;73;80;64;Partly sunny;NE;8;72%;28%;4
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.