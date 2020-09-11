Austin, TX;83;66;90;71;Partly sunny, warmer;NNE;3;61%;18%;5
Baltimore, MD;80;66;76;64;Inc. clouds;E;9;65%;7%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;92;75;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;6;74%;63%;7
Billings, MT;82;51;88;54;Sunny and nice;WSW;8;32%;2%;5
Birmingham, AL;90;74;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;77%;57%;4
Bismarck, ND;62;48;80;49;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;6;56%;5%;5
Boise, ID;89;57;91;60;Hazy sun and hot;E;6;17%;0%;5
Boston, MA;67;55;68;55;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;56%;3%;5
Bridgeport, CT;76;55;71;60;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;9;56%;6%;6
Buffalo, NY;63;50;79;66;Warmer;S;7;57%;68%;3
Burlington, VT;64;44;73;56;Clouds and sun, nice;SSE;6;50%;5%;5
Caribou, ME;64;38;70;47;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;5;50%;3%;5
Casper, WY;55;40;76;45;Sunny and warmer;SSW;10;40%;4%;6
Charleston, SC;87;77;87;77;A t-storm around;ENE;7;77%;65%;4
Charleston, WV;84;69;88;71;Partly sunny;SE;6;66%;44%;3
Charlotte, NC;89;74;81;71;A couple of t-storms;ENE;7;81%;72%;2
Cheyenne, WY;56;45;75;46;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;13;30%;3%;6
Chicago, IL;67;63;72;63;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;90%;84%;1
Cleveland, OH;70;62;81;71;Showers around;S;10;61%;85%;2
Columbia, SC;94;75;87;73;A t-storm or two;ENE;6;77%;82%;3
Columbus, OH;72;60;86;70;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;77%;90%;3
Concord, NH;74;43;71;45;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;5;53%;4%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;63;87;69;Humid and warmer;SW;5;70%;7%;7
Denver, CO;70;48;80;50;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;6;29%;3%;6
Des Moines, IA;61;57;72;54;A shower in the p.m.;NW;8;79%;66%;4
Detroit, MI;67;58;78;69;Warmer;SE;7;68%;75%;5
Dodge City, KS;73;53;82;52;Sunny and warmer;ESE;10;52%;0%;7
Duluth, MN;64;52;60;52;Spotty showers;WSW;6;86%;90%;1
El Paso, TX;78;62;90;68;Mostly sunny, warmer;NE;5;45%;1%;8
Fairbanks, AK;47;39;52;35;Mostly cloudy;W;4;67%;49%;1
Fargo, ND;64;51;65;50;A shower or two;S;5;86%;63%;1
Grand Junction, CO;67;45;78;50;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;6;39%;0%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;68;56;73;62;Increasing clouds;SSW;7;80%;86%;2
Hartford, CT;75;51;75;53;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;6;54%;6%;5
Helena, MT;86;49;87;49;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;33%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;90;75;88;74;Partly sunny;ENE;11;53%;33%;10
Houston, TX;89;74;94;77;Some sun;NE;6;65%;39%;8
Indianapolis, IN;78;64;86;69;Warmer;SSW;6;73%;66%;3
Jackson, MS;87;73;90;74;A t-storm in spots;E;4;72%;56%;6
Jacksonville, FL;89;79;89;78;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;10;76%;86%;5
Juneau, AK;62;40;60;40;Mostly sunny;NE;8;51%;0%;3
Kansas City, MO;64;58;79;57;Humid and warmer;NW;7;71%;44%;6
Knoxville, TN;90;70;88;70;A t-storm or two;ENE;4;76%;71%;4
Las Vegas, NV;92;69;99;72;Hazy sun;NW;4;10%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;77;66;87;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;74%;100%;6
Little Rock, AR;91;70;90;72;Sunny intervals;E;5;71%;36%;7
Long Beach, CA;87;62;80;62;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;63%;0%;7
Los Angeles, CA;84;63;80;63;Hazy sun and smoky;SSE;6;51%;0%;7
Louisville, KY;76;68;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;70%;88%;4
Madison, WI;61;57;70;56;Periods of rain;W;7;89%;85%;1
Memphis, TN;92;75;89;74;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;5;75%;74%;6
Miami, FL;88;80;84;81;Tropical rainstorm;ESE;19;83%;92%;2
Milwaukee, WI;63;60;70;59;Morning showers;WSW;12;91%;87%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;59;53;64;53;Spotty showers;W;7;90%;70%;1
Mobile, AL;92;77;90;76;A thunderstorm;ENE;8;75%;66%;3
Montgomery, AL;91;75;87;72;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;77%;64%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;44;34;48;38;Partly sunny;S;17;56%;4%;5
Nashville, TN;92;70;89;73;A thunderstorm;SSE;6;75%;75%;3
New Orleans, LA;85;78;88;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;ENE;8;77%;76%;4
New York, NY;77;61;72;64;Partly sunny;E;8;54%;4%;6
Newark, NJ;78;59;73;61;Clouds and sunshine;ESE;7;56%;5%;6
Norfolk, VA;84;72;77;71;Not as warm;ENE;11;80%;57%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;69;58;84;63;Sunshine and warmer;S;8;72%;7%;7
Olympia, WA;74;47;79;47;Sunshine;SW;3;61%;3%;5
Omaha, NE;60;53;70;51;Clouds and sun;NNW;8;78%;26%;2
Orlando, FL;93;79;87;77;A couple of t-storms;ESE;13;84%;94%;4
Philadelphia, PA;79;62;74;62;Partly sunny;E;8;62%;6%;3
Phoenix, AZ;94;73;103;79;Hazy sun and warm;NNW;5;16%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;77;62;82;66;Mostly cloudy, humid;SE;7;64%;70%;3
Portland, ME;70;52;67;55;Mostly sunny;S;7;52%;3%;5
Portland, OR;70;54;84;55;Hazy sunshine;N;4;50%;3%;5
Providence, RI;69;52;71;52;Sunshine and nice;ENE;8;58%;4%;5
Raleigh, NC;86;72;78;67;Spotty showers;ENE;7;87%;77%;2
Reno, NV;88;50;90;53;Hazy sun and warm;WSW;4;19%;0%;6
Richmond, VA;83;69;79;64;A thick cloud cover;NE;7;72%;21%;2
Roswell, NM;76;53;89;57;Partly sunny;NNW;5;41%;6%;8
Sacramento, CA;84;57;87;56;Smoky with hazy sun;S;4;44%;0%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;81;56;87;58;Hazy sun;ESE;7;19%;0%;6
San Antonio, TX;86;67;91;71;Warmer with some sun;NE;6;69%;24%;6
San Diego, CA;79;66;78;67;Mostly cloudy;WNW;8;64%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;75;57;68;57;Hazy and smoky;WSW;7;71%;0%;6
Savannah, GA;89;76;88;76;A t-storm or two;E;10;79%;82%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;73;55;78;55;Mostly sunny;N;6;61%;4%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;57;51;68;49;Inc. clouds;WNW;7;80%;52%;2
Spokane, WA;88;53;89;52;Partly sunny;SSE;6;29%;2%;5
Springfield, IL;80;68;76;60;Showers around;WSW;7;89%;72%;2
St. Louis, MO;85;70;79;66;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;80%;65%;3
Tampa, FL;93;77;88;76;A couple of t-storms;ENE;9;83%;94%;4
Toledo, OH;67;58;80;67;Warmer;SSE;3;75%;75%;2
Tucson, AZ;91;69;99;74;Hazy sunshine;NNE;6;22%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;69;60;85;65;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;5;70%;8%;7
Vero Beach, FL;89;79;85;77;Tropical rainstorm;SE;17;81%;93%;3
Washington, DC;82;68;77;65;Not as warm;E;7;65%;7%;3
Wichita, KS;66;57;83;54;Warmer;NNE;8;68%;27%;7
Wilmington, DE;79;63;75;62;Clouds and sun;ENE;9;66%;4%;4
