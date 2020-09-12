Austin, TX;91;72;92;73;Clouds breaking;NNE;6;59%;44%;7
Baltimore, MD;75;62;81;69;Rather cloudy, humid;SW;5;71%;47%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;90;74;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;7;75%;61%;6
Billings, MT;88;54;87;56;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;35%;3%;5
Birmingham, AL;89;72;90;72;A p.m. t-storm;E;6;64%;55%;6
Bismarck, ND;79;48;74;48;Sunny and beautiful;ESE;10;56%;2%;5
Boise, ID;86;59;96;62;Very hot;E;6;13%;0%;5
Boston, MA;67;55;74;66;Inc. clouds;SSW;7;65%;9%;5
Bridgeport, CT;70;59;76;66;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;64%;17%;5
Buffalo, NY;76;65;74;58;Showers and t-storms;WNW;15;79%;68%;1
Burlington, VT;73;56;70;57;Showers and t-storms;SSW;16;64%;77%;2
Caribou, ME;72;47;69;52;Cloudy with a shower;SSW;12;54%;83%;2
Casper, WY;79;45;80;48;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;12;34%;2%;5
Charleston, SC;86;76;86;74;A stray thunderstorm;E;7;77%;46%;2
Charleston, WV;85;71;81;65;Showers and t-storms;W;5;81%;87%;2
Charlotte, NC;79;69;85;69;Decreasing clouds;NE;5;68%;26%;2
Cheyenne, WY;73;46;81;50;Abundant sunshine;SSW;7;22%;2%;6
Chicago, IL;73;63;75;62;Clearing;NW;7;65%;8%;5
Cleveland, OH;81;72;78;64;Morning t-storms;NW;13;75%;71%;2
Columbia, SC;86;71;88;72;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;5;70%;58%;4
Columbus, OH;84;70;81;59;Morning t-storms;NNW;7;75%;67%;2
Concord, NH;71;46;72;58;Cloudy;SSW;7;67%;19%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;86;70;88;68;Humid with some sun;NE;10;68%;12%;7
Denver, CO;82;51;85;53;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;5;24%;2%;6
Des Moines, IA;69;53;76;54;Partly sunny;SSW;5;69%;1%;5
Detroit, MI;78;69;77;57;Showers around;NW;9;67%;66%;5
Dodge City, KS;85;52;85;55;Plenty of sunshine;SE;5;53%;0%;7
Duluth, MN;61;53;67;48;Partly sunny;N;7;64%;15%;4
El Paso, TX;83;68;89;67;Mostly sunny;SE;7;34%;26%;8
Fairbanks, AK;53;29;55;36;Clouds and sun;NNE;4;67%;13%;2
Fargo, ND;64;50;68;47;Mostly sunny;NE;8;70%;13%;5
Grand Junction, CO;79;50;82;53;Plenty of sun;SSE;7;31%;0%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;69;62;72;53;A shower in the a.m.;NW;10;75%;56%;3
Hartford, CT;73;52;76;64;Mostly cloudy;S;6;67%;17%;2
Helena, MT;90;49;88;51;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;5;32%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;88;75;88;74;Periods of sun;ENE;11;48%;18%;10
Houston, TX;93;76;92;77;Heavy p.m. t-storms;NE;7;75%;74%;4
Indianapolis, IN;85;68;80;59;Clouds and sun, warm;N;6;63%;16%;6
Jackson, MS;89;75;90;74;A thunderstorm;NNE;6;70%;54%;4
Jacksonville, FL;88;79;89;77;A thunderstorm;E;9;77%;71%;3
Juneau, AK;63;41;63;39;Mostly sunny;N;10;46%;0%;3
Kansas City, MO;78;56;77;58;Partly sunny;ENE;5;63%;9%;6
Knoxville, TN;88;70;87;70;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;4;76%;80%;3
Las Vegas, NV;98;72;101;74;Hot with sunshine;NNW;4;8%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;84;71;80;63;A couple of t-storms;N;6;83%;69%;2
Little Rock, AR;90;73;89;69;Sun and some clouds;NNE;7;60%;26%;7
Long Beach, CA;85;61;83;62;Smoky with hazy sun;SSW;6;61%;0%;7
Los Angeles, CA;82;63;85;63;Smoky with hazy sun;S;6;49%;1%;7
Louisville, KY;85;73;86;64;Showers around;N;5;67%;77%;3
Madison, WI;68;55;73;53;Some sun, pleasant;NW;6;73%;5%;5
Memphis, TN;84;73;85;71;A shower or two;NE;7;81%;67%;3
Miami, FL;81;80;87;81;A thunderstorm;ESE;10;77%;74%;4
Milwaukee, WI;70;59;74;59;Turning sunny, nice;WNW;9;68%;9%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;64;53;73;55;Partly sunny, warmer;N;6;72%;8%;5
Mobile, AL;90;76;92;77;A thunderstorm;ENE;8;70%;80%;7
Montgomery, AL;90;72;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;E;7;72%;63%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;51;40;51;38;Cloudy and windy;WSW;26;53%;55%;1
Nashville, TN;88;73;82;70;Heavy thunderstorms;NNE;5;82%;75%;2
New Orleans, LA;84;79;90;80;A t-storm around;ENE;8;73%;64%;6
New York, NY;73;63;77;68;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;62%;42%;3
Newark, NJ;73;60;78;67;Partly sunny;SSW;6;65%;43%;3
Norfolk, VA;79;70;82;72;Humid with a t-storm;NNE;7;77%;59%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;81;62;83;58;Partly sunny, humid;NE;8;71%;2%;7
Olympia, WA;67;48;70;53;Variable cloudiness;SSW;5;69%;8%;4
Omaha, NE;73;50;79;55;Sunny and nice;S;4;67%;1%;5
Orlando, FL;88;77;88;78;A thunderstorm;SE;10;79%;77%;2
Philadelphia, PA;74;61;80;68;Mainly cloudy;SSW;5;66%;42%;2
Phoenix, AZ;99;77;105;83;Mostly sunny and hot;E;5;17%;6%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;82;67;77;61;Showers and t-storms;NNW;7;80%;77%;2
Portland, ME;66;55;69;63;Cloudy;SSW;8;65%;14%;2
Portland, OR;66;54;73;57;Hazy sun and smoky;NNE;4;64%;4%;5
Providence, RI;70;52;74;64;Sunny intervals;SSW;6;67%;11%;4
Raleigh, NC;80;65;86;69;Some sun returning;N;4;72%;36%;4
Reno, NV;90;52;91;53;Dimmed sunshine;WSW;6;17%;0%;6
Richmond, VA;78;63;85;69;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;4;72%;37%;3
Roswell, NM;86;58;88;60;A t-storm around;SE;9;36%;55%;8
Sacramento, CA;89;57;81;54;Hazy and smoky;S;5;46%;2%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;87;58;90;62;Sunny and hot;ESE;7;19%;0%;6
San Antonio, TX;91;73;93;74;Clouds breaking;NNE;8;64%;40%;8
San Diego, CA;79;65;79;66;Decreasing clouds;NW;7;64%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;77;57;65;57;Hazy sun and smoky;WSW;9;75%;1%;6
Savannah, GA;88;77;86;75;A couple of t-storms;E;9;83%;83%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;55;70;58;Partly sunny, smoky;SSW;7;72%;4%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;69;49;82;55;Sunny and warmer;S;8;60%;2%;5
Spokane, WA;79;51;89;59;Mostly sunny;ESE;3;28%;3%;5
Springfield, IL;75;58;77;55;Clouds and sun, nice;NNE;7;72%;6%;6
St. Louis, MO;80;63;79;60;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;58%;4%;6
Tampa, FL;85;76;84;76;Thunderstorms;E;11;88%;82%;2
Toledo, OH;79;67;77;55;Showers around;NW;7;73%;67%;5
Tucson, AZ;93;73;100;76;Partly sunny and hot;E;7;23%;17%;8
Tulsa, OK;79;64;83;61;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;66%;7%;5
Vero Beach, FL;90;78;88;77;A t-storm in spots;ESE;13;74%;74%;3
Washington, DC;76;64;83;71;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;5;69%;48%;2
Wichita, KS;82;54;83;54;Partly sunny;E;6;57%;1%;6
Wilmington, DE;75;62;80;69;Rather cloudy, humid;S;6;69%;42%;2
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.