US Forecast for Monday, September 14, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;75;58;69;40;Partly sunny;N;9;59%;1%;5

Albuquerque, NM;81;54;81;56;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;32%;1%;7

Anchorage, AK;58;44;59;45;Partly sunny;WNW;3;69%;27%;3

Asheville, NC;79;66;81;62;Couple of t-storms;E;5;79%;70%;2

Atlanta, GA;84;71;88;71;Cloudy and humid;ENE;5;70%;55%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;79;70;81;60;Mostly sunny;N;10;65%;17%;6

Austin, TX;92;73;90;73;Mostly cloudy, humid;N;8;59%;36%;3

Baltimore, MD;80;69;80;54;Sunshine, less humid;NNE;11;59%;6%;6

Baton Rouge, LA;93;76;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;NE;8;70%;71%;4

Billings, MT;73;56;96;55;Hazy sun;SW;10;22%;6%;5

Birmingham, AL;89;73;89;73;A t-storm around;ENE;6;70%;55%;3

Bismarck, ND;68;46;83;55;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;15;59%;3%;5

Boise, ID;90;62;94;62;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;6;14%;0%;5

Boston, MA;75;66;78;51;Mostly sunny;NNW;12;51%;2%;5

Bridgeport, CT;75;65;78;49;Partly sunny;N;11;57%;4%;5

Buffalo, NY;75;57;66;46;Partly sunny;ESE;8;59%;4%;5

Burlington, VT;74;57;63;42;Partly sunny;NNW;12;56%;2%;3

Caribou, ME;69;53;61;38;Breezy with some sun;NW;14;51%;10%;3

Casper, WY;82;47;85;50;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;14;25%;5%;5

Charleston, SC;84;74;88;74;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;6;76%;66%;5

Charleston, WV;80;65;81;53;Clearing;NE;5;69%;8%;6

Charlotte, NC;85;70;88;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;ENE;6;66%;49%;2

Cheyenne, WY;82;49;84;53;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;8;20%;2%;6

Chicago, IL;75;62;72;58;Partly sunny;ESE;8;62%;25%;5

Cleveland, OH;76;62;67;52;Mostly sunny;NNE;13;62%;2%;5

Columbia, SC;88;71;91;71;Mostly cloudy, humid;NE;5;67%;44%;3

Columbus, OH;81;58;75;46;Mostly sunny;NE;8;63%;5%;6

Concord, NH;76;57;72;38;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;13;51%;2%;5

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;86;67;85;70;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;11;71%;53%;5

Denver, CO;88;54;88;57;Sunny;S;6;20%;2%;6

Des Moines, IA;77;55;80;58;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;6;65%;3%;5

Detroit, MI;77;55;69;48;Mostly sunny;NE;7;54%;3%;5

Dodge City, KS;87;54;83;56;Sunny and nice;SSE;7;56%;3%;6

Duluth, MN;66;47;63;57;Sun and clouds;SSE;7;72%;10%;5

El Paso, TX;86;66;84;63;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;43%;2%;7

Fairbanks, AK;56;37;57;42;Partly sunny;NNE;4;62%;19%;1

Fargo, ND;66;43;76;66;Partly sunny, warmer;S;11;66%;15%;5

Grand Junction, CO;84;52;85;54;Plenty of sunshine;SE;7;26%;0%;6

Grand Rapids, MI;68;52;70;49;Sunshine, pleasant;ESE;6;57%;0%;5

Hartford, CT;76;64;78;48;Partly sunny;N;11;53%;3%;5

Helena, MT;77;51;91;54;Hazy sun and smoky;SW;7;25%;0%;5

Honolulu, HI;90;72;89;74;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;11;48%;32%;10

Houston, TX;92;77;94;77;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;8;65%;44%;5

Indianapolis, IN;80;58;78;52;Sunshine, pleasant;ENE;7;60%;1%;6

Jackson, MS;91;73;91;74;A t-storm around;ENE;11;67%;64%;4

Jacksonville, FL;84;77;89;76;Partly sunny;E;8;72%;50%;8

Juneau, AK;62;40;61;38;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;7;50%;0%;3

Kansas City, MO;77;57;79;60;Sunny and nice;E;6;64%;5%;6

Knoxville, TN;87;70;85;64;Rather cloudy, humid;NE;6;72%;33%;5

Las Vegas, NV;100;74;101;76;Sunny and hot;SW;5;14%;0%;7

Lexington, KY;78;61;79;53;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;8;66%;1%;6

Little Rock, AR;86;70;86;68;Clouds and sun, nice;NE;9;66%;30%;4

Long Beach, CA;84;62;85;64;Hazy sun and smoky;SSW;6;57%;0%;7

Los Angeles, CA;85;64;87;64;Hazy, warm and smoky;SSE;5;45%;0%;7

Louisville, KY;83;62;82;57;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;6;59%;1%;6

Madison, WI;72;53;71;56;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;73%;7%;5

Memphis, TN;86;73;86;69;Partly sunny;ENE;12;71%;37%;4

Miami, FL;87;81;88;80;A couple of showers;E;8;75%;75%;7

Milwaukee, WI;69;58;67;57;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;67%;9%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;73;55;77;64;Sunlit and pleasant;SSW;11;67%;11%;5

Mobile, AL;92;78;85;76;Rain and wind;E;33;77%;91%;2

Montgomery, AL;89;74;87;73;Cloudy and humid;ESE;8;71%;44%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;53;37;39;27;Windy;NW;35;84%;7%;2

Nashville, TN;77;69;85;63;Mostly sunny;NE;7;66%;18%;7

New Orleans, LA;89;79;88;76;Rain and wind;NNE;23;78%;95%;3

New York, NY;77;69;79;54;Mostly sunny;N;9;53%;3%;5

Newark, NJ;76;67;79;52;Sunshine and nice;N;8;53%;5%;5

Norfolk, VA;82;73;81;67;A t-storm around;NNE;9;76%;56%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;82;60;79;63;Increasing clouds;NE;7;79%;7%;3

Olympia, WA;68;53;68;58;A shower or two;NNE;3;72%;74%;1

Omaha, NE;81;55;81;59;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;9;65%;5%;5

Orlando, FL;87;77;90;76;Thunderstorms;ESE;7;78%;75%;3

Philadelphia, PA;80;68;80;53;Mostly sunny;N;8;56%;10%;6

Phoenix, AZ;104;81;104;81;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;6;18%;1%;7

Pittsburgh, PA;78;60;74;47;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;61%;11%;6

Portland, ME;68;63;73;47;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;54%;2%;5

Portland, OR;64;57;66;62;A little p.m. rain;E;4;65%;79%;3

Providence, RI;74;64;79;48;Periods of sun;N;11;53%;2%;5

Raleigh, NC;84;69;87;62;A t-storm around;NNE;6;74%;42%;3

Reno, NV;91;53;90;52;Hazy sun and smoky;W;7;19%;0%;6

Richmond, VA;83;70;82;56;Clouds and sun;NNE;7;69%;41%;4

Roswell, NM;85;60;84;56;Partly sunny;SSE;6;49%;27%;7

Sacramento, CA;89;54;86;56;Hazy sunshine;S;5;49%;1%;6

Salt Lake City, UT;91;62;93;64;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;9;16%;0%;6

San Antonio, TX;93;74;91;74;Mostly cloudy;NNE;9;59%;42%;3

San Diego, CA;77;66;81;67;Dimmed sunshine;NW;7;62%;0%;7

San Francisco, CA;72;57;69;59;Clearing;W;9;68%;1%;6

Savannah, GA;86;74;88;74;Humid with some sun;ESE;6;78%;44%;8

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;63;58;70;61;Low clouds;N;5;69%;64%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;86;56;86;63;Plenty of sun;S;12;58%;5%;5

Spokane, WA;70;59;83;58;Smoky with hazy sun;S;6;28%;0%;4

Springfield, IL;79;55;79;54;Mostly sunny;E;6;67%;3%;6

St. Louis, MO;79;59;82;58;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;7;59%;4%;6

Tampa, FL;80;75;87;75;Thunderstorms;E;7;86%;85%;3

Toledo, OH;76;53;70;45;Mostly sunny, nice;E;5;63%;1%;5

Tucson, AZ;97;76;97;74;Mostly sunny;E;9;26%;0%;8

Tulsa, OK;83;63;83;65;Clouds and sunshine;NE;6;70%;8%;5

Vero Beach, FL;87;76;89;76;Humid with some sun;ESE;9;73%;65%;8

Washington, DC;82;72;81;53;Mostly sunny;N;8;59%;27%;6

Wichita, KS;82;54;80;56;Sunshine, pleasant;E;7;67%;4%;6

Wilmington, DE;79;69;80;53;Sunshine, less humid;N;10;59%;8%;6

