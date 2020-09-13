Austin, TX;92;73;90;73;Mostly cloudy, humid;N;8;59%;36%;3
Baltimore, MD;80;69;80;54;Sunshine, less humid;NNE;11;59%;6%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;93;76;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;NE;8;70%;71%;4
Billings, MT;73;56;96;55;Hazy sun;SW;10;22%;6%;5
Birmingham, AL;89;73;89;73;A t-storm around;ENE;6;70%;55%;3
Bismarck, ND;68;46;83;55;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;15;59%;3%;5
Boise, ID;90;62;94;62;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;6;14%;0%;5
Boston, MA;75;66;78;51;Mostly sunny;NNW;12;51%;2%;5
Bridgeport, CT;75;65;78;49;Partly sunny;N;11;57%;4%;5
Buffalo, NY;75;57;66;46;Partly sunny;ESE;8;59%;4%;5
Burlington, VT;74;57;63;42;Partly sunny;NNW;12;56%;2%;3
Caribou, ME;69;53;61;38;Breezy with some sun;NW;14;51%;10%;3
Casper, WY;82;47;85;50;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;14;25%;5%;5
Charleston, SC;84;74;88;74;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;6;76%;66%;5
Charleston, WV;80;65;81;53;Clearing;NE;5;69%;8%;6
Charlotte, NC;85;70;88;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;ENE;6;66%;49%;2
Cheyenne, WY;82;49;84;53;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;8;20%;2%;6
Chicago, IL;75;62;72;58;Partly sunny;ESE;8;62%;25%;5
Cleveland, OH;76;62;67;52;Mostly sunny;NNE;13;62%;2%;5
Columbia, SC;88;71;91;71;Mostly cloudy, humid;NE;5;67%;44%;3
Columbus, OH;81;58;75;46;Mostly sunny;NE;8;63%;5%;6
Concord, NH;76;57;72;38;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;13;51%;2%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;86;67;85;70;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;11;71%;53%;5
Denver, CO;88;54;88;57;Sunny;S;6;20%;2%;6
Des Moines, IA;77;55;80;58;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;6;65%;3%;5
Detroit, MI;77;55;69;48;Mostly sunny;NE;7;54%;3%;5
Dodge City, KS;87;54;83;56;Sunny and nice;SSE;7;56%;3%;6
Duluth, MN;66;47;63;57;Sun and clouds;SSE;7;72%;10%;5
El Paso, TX;86;66;84;63;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;43%;2%;7
Fairbanks, AK;56;37;57;42;Partly sunny;NNE;4;62%;19%;1
Fargo, ND;66;43;76;66;Partly sunny, warmer;S;11;66%;15%;5
Grand Junction, CO;84;52;85;54;Plenty of sunshine;SE;7;26%;0%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;68;52;70;49;Sunshine, pleasant;ESE;6;57%;0%;5
Hartford, CT;76;64;78;48;Partly sunny;N;11;53%;3%;5
Helena, MT;77;51;91;54;Hazy sun and smoky;SW;7;25%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;90;72;89;74;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;11;48%;32%;10
Houston, TX;92;77;94;77;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;8;65%;44%;5
Indianapolis, IN;80;58;78;52;Sunshine, pleasant;ENE;7;60%;1%;6
Jackson, MS;91;73;91;74;A t-storm around;ENE;11;67%;64%;4
Jacksonville, FL;84;77;89;76;Partly sunny;E;8;72%;50%;8
Juneau, AK;62;40;61;38;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;7;50%;0%;3
Kansas City, MO;77;57;79;60;Sunny and nice;E;6;64%;5%;6
Knoxville, TN;87;70;85;64;Rather cloudy, humid;NE;6;72%;33%;5
Las Vegas, NV;100;74;101;76;Sunny and hot;SW;5;14%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;78;61;79;53;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;8;66%;1%;6
Little Rock, AR;86;70;86;68;Clouds and sun, nice;NE;9;66%;30%;4
Long Beach, CA;84;62;85;64;Hazy sun and smoky;SSW;6;57%;0%;7
Los Angeles, CA;85;64;87;64;Hazy, warm and smoky;SSE;5;45%;0%;7
Louisville, KY;83;62;82;57;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;6;59%;1%;6
Madison, WI;72;53;71;56;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;73%;7%;5
Memphis, TN;86;73;86;69;Partly sunny;ENE;12;71%;37%;4
Miami, FL;87;81;88;80;A couple of showers;E;8;75%;75%;7
Milwaukee, WI;69;58;67;57;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;67%;9%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;73;55;77;64;Sunlit and pleasant;SSW;11;67%;11%;5
Mobile, AL;92;78;85;76;Rain and wind;E;33;77%;91%;2
Montgomery, AL;89;74;87;73;Cloudy and humid;ESE;8;71%;44%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;53;37;39;27;Windy;NW;35;84%;7%;2
Nashville, TN;77;69;85;63;Mostly sunny;NE;7;66%;18%;7
New Orleans, LA;89;79;88;76;Rain and wind;NNE;23;78%;95%;3
New York, NY;77;69;79;54;Mostly sunny;N;9;53%;3%;5
Newark, NJ;76;67;79;52;Sunshine and nice;N;8;53%;5%;5
Norfolk, VA;82;73;81;67;A t-storm around;NNE;9;76%;56%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;82;60;79;63;Increasing clouds;NE;7;79%;7%;3
Olympia, WA;68;53;68;58;A shower or two;NNE;3;72%;74%;1
Omaha, NE;81;55;81;59;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;9;65%;5%;5
Orlando, FL;87;77;90;76;Thunderstorms;ESE;7;78%;75%;3
Philadelphia, PA;80;68;80;53;Mostly sunny;N;8;56%;10%;6
Phoenix, AZ;104;81;104;81;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;6;18%;1%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;78;60;74;47;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;61%;11%;6
Portland, ME;68;63;73;47;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;54%;2%;5
Portland, OR;64;57;66;62;A little p.m. rain;E;4;65%;79%;3
Providence, RI;74;64;79;48;Periods of sun;N;11;53%;2%;5
Raleigh, NC;84;69;87;62;A t-storm around;NNE;6;74%;42%;3
Reno, NV;91;53;90;52;Hazy sun and smoky;W;7;19%;0%;6
Richmond, VA;83;70;82;56;Clouds and sun;NNE;7;69%;41%;4
Roswell, NM;85;60;84;56;Partly sunny;SSE;6;49%;27%;7
Sacramento, CA;89;54;86;56;Hazy sunshine;S;5;49%;1%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;91;62;93;64;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;9;16%;0%;6
San Antonio, TX;93;74;91;74;Mostly cloudy;NNE;9;59%;42%;3
San Diego, CA;77;66;81;67;Dimmed sunshine;NW;7;62%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;72;57;69;59;Clearing;W;9;68%;1%;6
Savannah, GA;86;74;88;74;Humid with some sun;ESE;6;78%;44%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;63;58;70;61;Low clouds;N;5;69%;64%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;86;56;86;63;Plenty of sun;S;12;58%;5%;5
Spokane, WA;70;59;83;58;Smoky with hazy sun;S;6;28%;0%;4
Springfield, IL;79;55;79;54;Mostly sunny;E;6;67%;3%;6
St. Louis, MO;79;59;82;58;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;7;59%;4%;6
Tampa, FL;80;75;87;75;Thunderstorms;E;7;86%;85%;3
Toledo, OH;76;53;70;45;Mostly sunny, nice;E;5;63%;1%;5
Tucson, AZ;97;76;97;74;Mostly sunny;E;9;26%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;83;63;83;65;Clouds and sunshine;NE;6;70%;8%;5
Vero Beach, FL;87;76;89;76;Humid with some sun;ESE;9;73%;65%;8
Washington, DC;82;72;81;53;Mostly sunny;N;8;59%;27%;6
Wichita, KS;82;54;80;56;Sunshine, pleasant;E;7;67%;4%;6
Wilmington, DE;79;69;80;53;Sunshine, less humid;N;10;59%;8%;6
