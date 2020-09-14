Austin, TX;90;73;89;73;Mostly cloudy, humid;N;5;63%;29%;3
Baltimore, MD;79;53;72;56;Sunny and pleasant;SW;5;49%;5%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;89;77;88;75;Some wind and rain;E;22;75%;84%;2
Billings, MT;95;55;90;53;Hazy sun;NNE;8;26%;3%;5
Birmingham, AL;89;73;84;71;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;78%;78%;2
Bismarck, ND;79;55;81;49;Hazy and very warm;N;7;49%;5%;5
Boise, ID;91;62;89;60;Hazy and very warm;ENE;6;17%;0%;5
Boston, MA;78;50;66;54;Sunlit, not as warm;SSW;7;46%;1%;5
Bridgeport, CT;76;49;68;54;Plenty of sun;SSW;7;46%;1%;5
Buffalo, NY;65;46;68;58;Mostly sunny;S;6;55%;1%;5
Burlington, VT;63;43;66;52;Mostly sunny;S;3;48%;0%;5
Caribou, ME;63;39;61;41;Mostly sunny;N;7;45%;12%;4
Casper, WY;87;49;87;46;Hazy and very warm;ESE;11;21%;4%;5
Charleston, SC;88;74;83;73;Clouds and sun;ENE;10;71%;44%;3
Charleston, WV;79;53;83;59;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;4;62%;4%;6
Charlotte, NC;86;65;81;60;Not as warm;ENE;7;53%;15%;7
Cheyenne, WY;83;53;86;52;Mostly sunny;NW;11;15%;6%;6
Chicago, IL;71;59;79;61;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;9;58%;5%;5
Cleveland, OH;67;53;71;58;Mostly sunny;S;6;54%;3%;5
Columbia, SC;91;71;84;66;Cloudy, not as hot;ENE;6;56%;37%;3
Columbus, OH;75;47;74;51;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;5;58%;10%;6
Concord, NH;74;38;69;42;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;44%;2%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;69;85;70;Partly sunny, humid;N;9;72%;17%;5
Denver, CO;90;57;90;58;Brilliant sunshine;W;6;16%;4%;6
Des Moines, IA;79;57;83;60;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;10;61%;5%;5
Detroit, MI;67;48;73;56;Mostly sunny;S;6;63%;2%;5
Dodge City, KS;82;53;84;55;Sunny and nice;SSE;9;54%;3%;6
Duluth, MN;58;55;79;56;Partly sunny;NW;13;61%;15%;4
El Paso, TX;79;61;87;64;Sunny and beautiful;SSE;5;44%;0%;8
Fairbanks, AK;56;43;61;45;Mainly cloudy;WSW;5;54%;66%;2
Fargo, ND;75;62;78;53;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;8;54%;11%;4
Grand Junction, CO;87;53;87;55;Sunshine;NE;7;21%;0%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;67;50;76;58;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;67%;1%;5
Hartford, CT;78;47;70;50;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;46%;1%;5
Helena, MT;73;54;85;51;Hazy sun and warmer;WNW;5;29%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;89;76;89;76;Mostly sunny;ENE;11;49%;44%;10
Houston, TX;92;77;96;76;Clouds and sun;NNE;7;63%;39%;5
Indianapolis, IN;78;54;79;55;Sunny and nice;ESE;5;51%;7%;6
Jackson, MS;89;74;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;11;70%;82%;2
Jacksonville, FL;86;76;87;76;A shower or two;ENE;7;79%;83%;5
Juneau, AK;63;38;64;41;Mostly sunny;E;7;49%;0%;3
Kansas City, MO;80;59;83;62;Sunny and pleasant;S;5;59%;8%;6
Knoxville, TN;85;64;87;64;A t-storm around;NNE;5;65%;54%;3
Las Vegas, NV;101;76;102;76;Sunshine and hot;NW;6;15%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;79;54;79;62;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;7;57%;13%;6
Little Rock, AR;86;68;86;71;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;63%;38%;5
Long Beach, CA;86;64;88;65;Hazy sun and smoky;W;7;50%;0%;7
Los Angeles, CA;86;64;88;65;Smoky with hazy sun;SE;5;44%;0%;7
Louisville, KY;82;58;81;63;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;5;52%;13%;6
Madison, WI;71;57;79;62;Hazy sun and warm;SSW;9;66%;4%;5
Memphis, TN;86;68;87;72;Humid with some sun;E;9;67%;44%;4
Miami, FL;88;81;89;80;Partly sunny;ESE;8;70%;39%;9
Milwaukee, WI;68;59;79;63;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;14;64%;3%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;79;64;83;61;Winds subsiding;SW;17;57%;7%;5
Mobile, AL;84;77;80;77;Hurricane Sally;SE;44;84%;98%;1
Montgomery, AL;88;74;81;72;A t-storm in spots;E;10;77%;73%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;39;27;44;38;Windy in the morning;SW;21;35%;2%;5
Nashville, TN;83;63;85;67;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;65%;55%;4
New Orleans, LA;87;78;83;76;Rain and wind;SSW;40;82%;96%;1
New York, NY;78;53;68;57;Sunny and cooler;S;6;45%;1%;5
Newark, NJ;78;51;70;53;Sunny and pleasant;S;5;43%;2%;5
Norfolk, VA;82;66;75;64;Clouds and sun;ENE;10;60%;6%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;78;64;83;63;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;6;68%;27%;7
Olympia, WA;71;58;72;57;Low clouds;NNW;2;72%;43%;2
Omaha, NE;79;60;85;61;Plenty of sunshine;S;12;62%;7%;5
Orlando, FL;91;78;89;77;A shower;E;6;75%;68%;5
Philadelphia, PA;79;53;72;53;Sunny and beautiful;SSE;5;44%;3%;6
Phoenix, AZ;103;80;103;79;Hot with sunshine;SW;5;21%;0%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;73;47;75;52;Sunny and nice;SE;5;47%;4%;5
Portland, ME;73;47;64;53;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;47%;1%;5
Portland, OR;71;62;66;60;A little a.m. rain;N;4;83%;68%;3
Providence, RI;78;47;69;49;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;47%;0%;5
Raleigh, NC;84;61;79;58;Sunny, not as warm;ENE;7;56%;6%;7
Reno, NV;89;52;89;52;Hazy sun and warm;WSW;6;21%;0%;6
Richmond, VA;79;56;75;52;Sunny and delightful;E;6;53%;3%;6
Roswell, NM;82;56;88;57;Sunny;S;6;40%;3%;8
Sacramento, CA;88;56;89;61;Smoky with hazy sun;SSW;4;45%;1%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;92;62;91;62;Hazy sun and hot;ESE;8;17%;0%;6
San Antonio, TX;92;74;90;73;A t-storm around;NNE;8;65%;44%;4
San Diego, CA;80;67;82;67;Smoky with hazy sun;NNW;8;58%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;74;59;71;61;Decreasing clouds;WSW;8;71%;1%;5
Savannah, GA;90;76;84;74;A passing shower;ENE;12;80%;80%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;61;73;61;Rather cloudy;NNE;5;68%;30%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;89;63;88;60;Winds subsiding;SSW;17;52%;11%;5
Spokane, WA;74;58;80;56;Smoky with hazy sun;SE;2;40%;2%;4
Springfield, IL;78;54;81;54;Sunny and nice;SE;5;63%;9%;6
St. Louis, MO;82;58;82;59;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;6;58%;12%;6
Tampa, FL;85;76;86;76;A t-storm around;ENE;6;86%;64%;4
Toledo, OH;69;47;73;50;Mostly sunny, nice;N;3;65%;4%;5
Tucson, AZ;95;73;97;71;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;31%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;81;65;84;64;Partly sunny;NE;5;62%;10%;7
Vero Beach, FL;89;75;90;76;Partial sunshine;ESE;8;70%;44%;9
Washington, DC;80;53;73;54;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;51%;3%;6
Wichita, KS;79;59;83;60;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;6;66%;5%;6
Wilmington, DE;78;53;72;53;Sunny and nice;SSE;6;49%;2%;6
