Atlantic City, NJ;64;54;65;49;Winds subsiding;NNE;17;49%;1%;5
Austin, TX;84;66;72;67;Rain and wind;NNE;17;84%;90%;2
Baltimore, MD;66;47;67;46;Sunny, but cool;NNW;7;42%;2%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;72;68;74;69;Rain and wind;E;20;82%;84%;2
Billings, MT;75;47;80;49;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;39%;5%;4
Birmingham, AL;77;58;76;57;Partly sunny, nice;E;7;51%;4%;7
Bismarck, ND;80;54;79;50;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;9;46%;4%;4
Boise, ID;80;54;85;55;Mostly sunny;E;7;26%;2%;5
Boston, MA;60;45;62;45;Mostly sunny, cool;N;10;43%;1%;5
Bridgeport, CT;63;43;66;43;Plenty of sun;NNE;9;43%;2%;5
Buffalo, NY;64;42;67;47;Plenty of sunshine;SE;5;46%;4%;5
Burlington, VT;60;35;64;37;Plenty of sun;E;3;46%;0%;4
Caribou, ME;58;28;63;32;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;3;42%;0%;4
Casper, WY;74;38;81;45;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;10;25%;6%;5
Charleston, SC;75;57;73;56;Some sun, pleasant;NNE;10;61%;10%;6
Charleston, WV;72;43;73;44;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;4;53%;5%;5
Charlotte, NC;69;49;70;47;Mostly sunny;NE;8;51%;2%;6
Cheyenne, WY;79;48;82;52;Partly sunny;NNW;8;22%;7%;5
Chicago, IL;71;54;74;57;Sunny and delightful;S;7;47%;5%;5
Cleveland, OH;67;51;69;50;Mostly sunny;SE;9;43%;8%;5
Columbia, SC;73;52;73;50;Mostly sunny, cool;NE;7;46%;4%;6
Columbus, OH;69;42;70;42;Mostly sunny;E;6;52%;9%;5
Concord, NH;64;30;65;32;Plenty of sunshine;N;5;42%;2%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;81;65;70;64;Rain and wind;ENE;10;87%;88%;2
Denver, CO;86;56;87;57;Partly sunny;SW;5;25%;13%;5
Des Moines, IA;74;53;80;55;Hazy sunshine;S;11;59%;4%;5
Detroit, MI;67;47;68;49;Mostly sunny;SE;7;50%;10%;5
Dodge City, KS;87;54;85;53;Mostly sunny;SSE;16;49%;4%;6
Duluth, MN;72;56;75;54;Periods of sun, warm;SW;11;63%;26%;4
El Paso, TX;87;62;90;62;Sunny;SE;6;29%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;51;32;54;32;Becoming cloudy;N;4;70%;24%;2
Fargo, ND;77;58;81;52;Sunny and very warm;SSW;10;45%;4%;4
Grand Junction, CO;85;57;87;58;Partly sunny;ESE;7;24%;20%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;71;44;73;50;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;53%;3%;5
Hartford, CT;63;38;66;39;Plenty of sun;NNE;7;43%;2%;5
Helena, MT;72;43;76;46;Partly sunny;SW;4;46%;0%;4
Honolulu, HI;88;77;88;76;Periods of sun;ENE;15;54%;55%;10
Houston, TX;74;69;79;73;Tropical storm;ESE;22;86%;95%;1
Indianapolis, IN;73;46;76;48;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;6;48%;7%;5
Jackson, MS;81;65;73;63;Winds subsiding;E;15;72%;44%;3
Jacksonville, FL;76;73;78;71;Cloudy with a shower;NE;15;65%;80%;2
Juneau, AK;55;45;52;45;Cloudy with a shower;ESE;10;92%;80%;1
Kansas City, MO;75;58;80;60;Hazy sun;SE;7;58%;4%;5
Knoxville, TN;75;45;75;47;Sunny and nice;NNE;5;56%;3%;6
Las Vegas, NV;101;74;101;73;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;7;15%;10%;6
Lexington, KY;71;45;72;45;Sunny and beautiful;ENE;6;53%;6%;5
Little Rock, AR;81;60;78;63;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;62%;62%;6
Long Beach, CA;77;63;80;62;Partly sunny;SSW;5;69%;0%;6
Los Angeles, CA;82;61;83;62;Partly sunny;SSW;5;59%;0%;6
Louisville, KY;74;49;76;49;Sunny and nice;ESE;6;49%;8%;5
Madison, WI;69;47;73;53;Mostly sunny;S;8;56%;5%;5
Memphis, TN;83;61;79;63;Sunny and nice;ESE;9;56%;10%;6
Miami, FL;90;80;85;79;Showers;NE;16;81%;95%;2
Milwaukee, WI;68;53;71;56;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;56%;4%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;74;58;78;60;Clouds and sun;SSW;12;57%;32%;4
Mobile, AL;70;67;73;66;Becoming cloudy;ENE;16;77%;44%;3
Montgomery, AL;73;59;72;57;Partly sunny;E;8;59%;6%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;33;24;40;29;Sunny, not as cold;NNE;13;39%;0%;5
Nashville, TN;77;54;77;52;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;6;49%;8%;6
New Orleans, LA;74;72;77;74;Rain and wind;E;21;79%;84%;2
New York, NY;64;48;66;49;Plenty of sun;N;8;39%;1%;5
Newark, NJ;64;45;67;45;Sunny, but cool;N;7;38%;2%;5
Norfolk, VA;70;60;67;57;Clouds and sun;NNE;13;56%;2%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;78;58;78;63;Hazy sunshine;ESE;7;69%;74%;5
Olympia, WA;70;52;71;54;Clouds breaking;SW;3;74%;14%;4
Omaha, NE;80;59;83;59;Mostly sunny;S;13;58%;9%;5
Orlando, FL;83;75;83;72;Windy;ENE;18;70%;62%;2
Philadelphia, PA;65;46;66;45;Sunny, but cool;NNW;8;41%;2%;5
Phoenix, AZ;107;78;104;79;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;5;19%;4%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;67;41;68;41;Plenty of sun;ESE;5;44%;5%;5
Portland, ME;61;41;61;44;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;7;39%;1%;4
Portland, OR;72;55;72;55;Clouds breaking;NNW;4;66%;6%;3
Providence, RI;61;41;64;42;Mostly sunny;N;10;41%;1%;5
Raleigh, NC;69;50;68;47;Partly sunny, cool;NNE;8;60%;2%;6
Reno, NV;82;50;85;51;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;7;26%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;67;47;67;43;Sunshine and cool;NNE;7;55%;1%;6
Roswell, NM;88;55;88;55;Plenty of sunshine;S;9;34%;5%;7
Sacramento, CA;89;58;88;59;Mostly sunny;S;5;44%;0%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;77;54;86;66;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;31%;12%;5
San Antonio, TX;87;69;76;69;Rain and wind;NNE;17;79%;88%;2
San Diego, CA;77;66;77;65;Partly sunny;WNW;6;72%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;81;59;71;60;Partly sunny;WSW;9;64%;0%;5
Savannah, GA;76;59;75;58;Breezy with some sun;NNE;14;61%;15%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;56;71;57;Some sun returning;SSW;4;73%;18%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;80;61;84;58;Mostly sunny, warm;S;12;53%;35%;5
Spokane, WA;70;45;74;52;Partly sunny;SSW;1;57%;2%;4
Springfield, IL;75;46;77;53;Hazy sun;SE;5;55%;7%;5
St. Louis, MO;75;49;77;55;Hazy sunshine;SE;5;57%;7%;5
Tampa, FL;86;76;85;70;Periods of sun, nice;ENE;11;74%;31%;4
Toledo, OH;66;43;71;44;Mostly sunny;N;3;54%;14%;5
Tucson, AZ;100;74;99;73;Mostly sunny;S;5;22%;2%;7
Tulsa, OK;79;59;81;65;Hazy sunshine;SE;6;65%;64%;6
Vero Beach, FL;90;78;85;76;Windy with a shower;ENE;22;70%;62%;4
Washington, DC;68;47;67;44;Sunny and cool;NNE;6;48%;1%;5
Wichita, KS;80;57;80;59;Hazy sun;SSE;10;68%;4%;6
Wilmington, DE;65;46;66;45;Sunny, but cool;N;9;46%;1%;5
