US Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;65;34;66;47;Sunny and breezy;NNW;15;50%;0%;5

Albuquerque, NM;86;58;85;58;Partly sunny;NNW;5;28%;1%;7

Anchorage, AK;55;43;56;45;Cloudy;NNE;10;73%;64%;1

Asheville, NC;66;40;72;48;Mostly sunny;NW;5;61%;1%;6

Atlanta, GA;69;52;72;54;Sun and clouds;S;5;58%;12%;6

Atlantic City, NJ;65;48;72;56;Sunny and breezy;WNW;15;45%;1%;5

Austin, TX;69;66;75;67;Rain and wind;N;18;83%;84%;2

Baltimore, MD;68;46;73;54;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;42%;2%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;74;68;77;72;Rain and wind;E;18;85%;90%;2

Billings, MT;80;48;85;51;Hazy sun and warm;NW;7;29%;8%;4

Birmingham, AL;75;57;76;61;Partly sunny, nice;E;6;60%;19%;6

Bismarck, ND;82;48;84;55;Partly sunny, warm;SE;9;45%;6%;4

Boise, ID;88;55;81;58;Hazy sunshine;E;5;30%;0%;5

Boston, MA;62;45;68;56;High clouds, windy;NW;21;39%;0%;5

Bridgeport, CT;65;43;70;52;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;14;40%;2%;5

Buffalo, NY;67;46;68;58;Hazy sun;WSW;8;52%;2%;5

Burlington, VT;64;38;65;47;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;13;50%;2%;4

Caribou, ME;64;33;64;46;A p.m. shower or two;NNW;14;50%;82%;3

Casper, WY;81;44;85;49;Partly sunny;SW;12;23%;21%;5

Charleston, SC;73;55;74;55;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;50%;6%;7

Charleston, WV;72;43;74;48;Sunshine;SSW;4;58%;6%;5

Charlotte, NC;68;46;72;50;Plenty of sunshine;W;4;54%;3%;6

Cheyenne, WY;82;50;83;56;Mostly cloudy;W;8;24%;17%;4

Chicago, IL;75;56;78;61;Warm with hazy sun;WSW;6;56%;2%;5

Cleveland, OH;70;51;69;59;Hazy sunshine;SW;7;52%;1%;5

Columbia, SC;72;49;74;51;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;44%;5%;6

Columbus, OH;70;42;73;49;Hazy sun;W;3;59%;1%;5

Concord, NH;66;31;68;46;High clouds, breezy;NW;13;45%;0%;5

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;76;63;71;64;Rain and wind;NE;17;92%;71%;1

Denver, CO;88;57;85;57;Clouds and sun;WSW;6;26%;25%;5

Des Moines, IA;79;54;81;58;Hazy sunshine;SSW;8;59%;7%;5

Detroit, MI;69;49;75;55;Hazy sun;WSW;6;56%;2%;5

Dodge City, KS;84;52;83;57;Plenty of sun;SSE;10;57%;3%;6

Duluth, MN;76;54;76;53;Sunny and warm;ESE;5;68%;8%;4

El Paso, TX;89;62;93;64;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;6;22%;0%;7

Fairbanks, AK;53;31;55;39;Turning cloudy;N;4;69%;15%;2

Fargo, ND;84;52;82;58;Partly sunny, warm;SE;7;47%;8%;4

Grand Junction, CO;87;57;82;55;Partly sunny;E;8;29%;39%;5

Grand Rapids, MI;73;49;76;57;Hazy sun;SW;8;63%;3%;5

Hartford, CT;66;38;72;52;High clouds, breezy;NW;14;40%;2%;5

Helena, MT;78;45;74;47;Clouds and sun;W;4;43%;0%;3

Honolulu, HI;90;74;88;75;A shower or two;ENE;15;52%;60%;9

Houston, TX;75;73;82;72;Wind and rain;ENE;36;84%;93%;2

Indianapolis, IN;76;49;77;54;Hazy sun;W;5;64%;6%;5

Jackson, MS;74;62;70;64;Rain and wind;E;13;81%;86%;2

Jacksonville, FL;77;71;79;63;Mostly cloudy;NE;12;63%;33%;3

Juneau, AK;53;46;55;46;Cloudy with a shower;ENE;9;79%;89%;1

Kansas City, MO;79;60;79;61;Some sun, pleasant;S;6;63%;9%;5

Knoxville, TN;75;46;75;53;Partly sunny;ENE;4;63%;3%;6

Las Vegas, NV;100;74;100;71;Hazy sun and hot;NNW;7;16%;0%;6

Lexington, KY;72;44;74;52;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;68%;6%;5

Little Rock, AR;76;64;69;60;Rain and wind;ENE;15;77%;84%;2

Long Beach, CA;81;61;81;60;Partly sunny;W;5;67%;0%;6

Los Angeles, CA;81;61;83;60;Partly sunny;SSW;6;58%;0%;6

Louisville, KY;76;50;77;55;Mostly sunny;NW;4;64%;7%;5

Madison, WI;74;53;78;56;Hazy sun and warm;SW;6;63%;3%;5

Memphis, TN;80;61;72;62;Becoming cloudy;NE;7;63%;66%;4

Miami, FL;83;79;86;79;Some sun, a shower;ENE;15;57%;55%;6

Milwaukee, WI;73;54;78;59;Warm with hazy sun;WSW;8;59%;2%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;58;82;60;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;64%;9%;4

Mobile, AL;71;65;75;68;Cloudy;ENE;9;76%;66%;2

Montgomery, AL;73;56;72;62;Periods of sun, nice;E;6;69%;33%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;40;30;43;37;High clouds, windy;NNW;26;47%;0%;5

Nashville, TN;76;51;75;58;Nice with some sun;ENE;5;55%;10%;6

New Orleans, LA;74;73;80;74;Rain and wind;E;17;83%;89%;2

New York, NY;66;48;73;57;Sunny, breezy, nice;NW;15;37%;1%;5

Newark, NJ;66;44;73;54;Sunny and breezy;NW;14;37%;3%;5

Norfolk, VA;69;56;70;54;Sunshine;W;8;48%;0%;6

Oklahoma City, OK;80;64;71;62;A little rain;E;6;90%;61%;1

Olympia, WA;72;54;69;56;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;72%;68%;1

Omaha, NE;83;58;84;60;Hazy sunshine;SSE;10;59%;7%;5

Orlando, FL;86;72;84;70;Sun and clouds;NE;12;65%;35%;8

Philadelphia, PA;66;44;73;53;Sunny and breezy;NW;14;41%;1%;5

Phoenix, AZ;103;80;103;78;Mostly sunny and hot;W;6;21%;0%;7

Pittsburgh, PA;68;40;71;49;Hazy sunshine;W;4;51%;6%;5

Portland, ME;61;43;64;55;Increasingly windy;NNW;16;45%;0%;4

Portland, OR;73;57;70;58;Decreasing clouds;SSW;5;69%;44%;3

Providence, RI;64;42;68;53;High clouds, breezy;NW;14;37%;1%;5

Raleigh, NC;67;47;72;49;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;6;51%;0%;6

Reno, NV;84;52;83;48;Hazy sun;W;8;27%;0%;5

Richmond, VA;66;42;72;48;Plenty of sunshine;W;6;54%;0%;5

Roswell, NM;87;55;90;57;Sunny;SSE;8;36%;6%;7

Sacramento, CA;91;59;86;55;Sunshine;S;6;45%;3%;5

Salt Lake City, UT;85;65;87;59;Hazy sunshine;SE;11;27%;1%;5

San Antonio, TX;75;69;81;69;A passing shower;NNE;17;78%;59%;2

San Diego, CA;77;65;78;64;Partly sunny;NW;7;70%;0%;6

San Francisco, CA;75;60;70;59;Mostly sunny;W;11;65%;2%;5

Savannah, GA;76;56;76;56;Partly sunny, nice;NW;7;57%;6%;7

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;57;70;58;Mostly cloudy;S;8;73%;69%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;84;57;87;60;Warm with hazy sun;S;8;57%;17%;5

Spokane, WA;74;51;73;51;Partly sunny;SSE;4;56%;38%;4

Springfield, IL;78;52;77;53;Hazy sun;S;4;59%;10%;5

St. Louis, MO;79;53;77;55;Partly sunny, nice;S;5;62%;7%;5

Tampa, FL;86;71;86;69;Nice with some sun;ENE;9;64%;32%;7

Toledo, OH;71;43;75;49;Hazy sunshine;W;2;60%;1%;5

Tucson, AZ;98;73;97;73;Partly sunny;WNW;6;26%;0%;7

Tulsa, OK;82;65;69;61;Rain and wind;ESE;13;90%;84%;1

Vero Beach, FL;86;75;85;72;Winds subsiding;ENE;16;59%;50%;7

Washington, DC;67;44;72;53;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;50%;1%;5

Wichita, KS;80;56;77;60;Increasing clouds;SSE;7;76%;14%;4

Wilmington, DE;66;45;72;52;Sunny and breezy;WNW;14;45%;0%;5

_____

