Austin, TX;69;66;75;67;Rain and wind;N;18;83%;84%;2
Baltimore, MD;68;46;73;54;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;42%;2%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;74;68;77;72;Rain and wind;E;18;85%;90%;2
Billings, MT;80;48;85;51;Hazy sun and warm;NW;7;29%;8%;4
Birmingham, AL;75;57;76;61;Partly sunny, nice;E;6;60%;19%;6
Bismarck, ND;82;48;84;55;Partly sunny, warm;SE;9;45%;6%;4
Boise, ID;88;55;81;58;Hazy sunshine;E;5;30%;0%;5
Boston, MA;62;45;68;56;High clouds, windy;NW;21;39%;0%;5
Bridgeport, CT;65;43;70;52;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;14;40%;2%;5
Buffalo, NY;67;46;68;58;Hazy sun;WSW;8;52%;2%;5
Burlington, VT;64;38;65;47;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;13;50%;2%;4
Caribou, ME;64;33;64;46;A p.m. shower or two;NNW;14;50%;82%;3
Casper, WY;81;44;85;49;Partly sunny;SW;12;23%;21%;5
Charleston, SC;73;55;74;55;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;50%;6%;7
Charleston, WV;72;43;74;48;Sunshine;SSW;4;58%;6%;5
Charlotte, NC;68;46;72;50;Plenty of sunshine;W;4;54%;3%;6
Cheyenne, WY;82;50;83;56;Mostly cloudy;W;8;24%;17%;4
Chicago, IL;75;56;78;61;Warm with hazy sun;WSW;6;56%;2%;5
Cleveland, OH;70;51;69;59;Hazy sunshine;SW;7;52%;1%;5
Columbia, SC;72;49;74;51;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;44%;5%;6
Columbus, OH;70;42;73;49;Hazy sun;W;3;59%;1%;5
Concord, NH;66;31;68;46;High clouds, breezy;NW;13;45%;0%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;76;63;71;64;Rain and wind;NE;17;92%;71%;1
Denver, CO;88;57;85;57;Clouds and sun;WSW;6;26%;25%;5
Des Moines, IA;79;54;81;58;Hazy sunshine;SSW;8;59%;7%;5
Detroit, MI;69;49;75;55;Hazy sun;WSW;6;56%;2%;5
Dodge City, KS;84;52;83;57;Plenty of sun;SSE;10;57%;3%;6
Duluth, MN;76;54;76;53;Sunny and warm;ESE;5;68%;8%;4
El Paso, TX;89;62;93;64;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;6;22%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;53;31;55;39;Turning cloudy;N;4;69%;15%;2
Fargo, ND;84;52;82;58;Partly sunny, warm;SE;7;47%;8%;4
Grand Junction, CO;87;57;82;55;Partly sunny;E;8;29%;39%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;73;49;76;57;Hazy sun;SW;8;63%;3%;5
Hartford, CT;66;38;72;52;High clouds, breezy;NW;14;40%;2%;5
Helena, MT;78;45;74;47;Clouds and sun;W;4;43%;0%;3
Honolulu, HI;90;74;88;75;A shower or two;ENE;15;52%;60%;9
Houston, TX;75;73;82;72;Wind and rain;ENE;36;84%;93%;2
Indianapolis, IN;76;49;77;54;Hazy sun;W;5;64%;6%;5
Jackson, MS;74;62;70;64;Rain and wind;E;13;81%;86%;2
Jacksonville, FL;77;71;79;63;Mostly cloudy;NE;12;63%;33%;3
Juneau, AK;53;46;55;46;Cloudy with a shower;ENE;9;79%;89%;1
Kansas City, MO;79;60;79;61;Some sun, pleasant;S;6;63%;9%;5
Knoxville, TN;75;46;75;53;Partly sunny;ENE;4;63%;3%;6
Las Vegas, NV;100;74;100;71;Hazy sun and hot;NNW;7;16%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;72;44;74;52;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;68%;6%;5
Little Rock, AR;76;64;69;60;Rain and wind;ENE;15;77%;84%;2
Long Beach, CA;81;61;81;60;Partly sunny;W;5;67%;0%;6
Los Angeles, CA;81;61;83;60;Partly sunny;SSW;6;58%;0%;6
Louisville, KY;76;50;77;55;Mostly sunny;NW;4;64%;7%;5
Madison, WI;74;53;78;56;Hazy sun and warm;SW;6;63%;3%;5
Memphis, TN;80;61;72;62;Becoming cloudy;NE;7;63%;66%;4
Miami, FL;83;79;86;79;Some sun, a shower;ENE;15;57%;55%;6
Milwaukee, WI;73;54;78;59;Warm with hazy sun;WSW;8;59%;2%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;58;82;60;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;64%;9%;4
Mobile, AL;71;65;75;68;Cloudy;ENE;9;76%;66%;2
Montgomery, AL;73;56;72;62;Periods of sun, nice;E;6;69%;33%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;40;30;43;37;High clouds, windy;NNW;26;47%;0%;5
Nashville, TN;76;51;75;58;Nice with some sun;ENE;5;55%;10%;6
New Orleans, LA;74;73;80;74;Rain and wind;E;17;83%;89%;2
New York, NY;66;48;73;57;Sunny, breezy, nice;NW;15;37%;1%;5
Newark, NJ;66;44;73;54;Sunny and breezy;NW;14;37%;3%;5
Norfolk, VA;69;56;70;54;Sunshine;W;8;48%;0%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;80;64;71;62;A little rain;E;6;90%;61%;1
Olympia, WA;72;54;69;56;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;72%;68%;1
Omaha, NE;83;58;84;60;Hazy sunshine;SSE;10;59%;7%;5
Orlando, FL;86;72;84;70;Sun and clouds;NE;12;65%;35%;8
Philadelphia, PA;66;44;73;53;Sunny and breezy;NW;14;41%;1%;5
Phoenix, AZ;103;80;103;78;Mostly sunny and hot;W;6;21%;0%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;68;40;71;49;Hazy sunshine;W;4;51%;6%;5
Portland, ME;61;43;64;55;Increasingly windy;NNW;16;45%;0%;4
Portland, OR;73;57;70;58;Decreasing clouds;SSW;5;69%;44%;3
Providence, RI;64;42;68;53;High clouds, breezy;NW;14;37%;1%;5
Raleigh, NC;67;47;72;49;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;6;51%;0%;6
Reno, NV;84;52;83;48;Hazy sun;W;8;27%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;66;42;72;48;Plenty of sunshine;W;6;54%;0%;5
Roswell, NM;87;55;90;57;Sunny;SSE;8;36%;6%;7
Sacramento, CA;91;59;86;55;Sunshine;S;6;45%;3%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;85;65;87;59;Hazy sunshine;SE;11;27%;1%;5
San Antonio, TX;75;69;81;69;A passing shower;NNE;17;78%;59%;2
San Diego, CA;77;65;78;64;Partly sunny;NW;7;70%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;75;60;70;59;Mostly sunny;W;11;65%;2%;5
Savannah, GA;76;56;76;56;Partly sunny, nice;NW;7;57%;6%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;57;70;58;Mostly cloudy;S;8;73%;69%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;84;57;87;60;Warm with hazy sun;S;8;57%;17%;5
Spokane, WA;74;51;73;51;Partly sunny;SSE;4;56%;38%;4
Springfield, IL;78;52;77;53;Hazy sun;S;4;59%;10%;5
St. Louis, MO;79;53;77;55;Partly sunny, nice;S;5;62%;7%;5
Tampa, FL;86;71;86;69;Nice with some sun;ENE;9;64%;32%;7
Toledo, OH;71;43;75;49;Hazy sunshine;W;2;60%;1%;5
Tucson, AZ;98;73;97;73;Partly sunny;WNW;6;26%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;82;65;69;61;Rain and wind;ESE;13;90%;84%;1
Vero Beach, FL;86;75;85;72;Winds subsiding;ENE;16;59%;50%;7
Washington, DC;67;44;72;53;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;50%;1%;5
Wichita, KS;80;56;77;60;Increasing clouds;SSE;7;76%;14%;4
Wilmington, DE;66;45;72;52;Sunny and breezy;WNW;14;45%;0%;5
