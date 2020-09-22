Austin, TX;73;69;82;66;Cloudy and warmer;N;10;68%;8%;2
Baltimore, MD;72;54;81;59;Sunny and nice;WNW;8;47%;5%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;75;72;82;72;Tropical rainstorm;ESE;11;84%;87%;2
Billings, MT;84;51;82;60;Partly sunny;SSW;7;36%;2%;4
Birmingham, AL;73;61;76;63;A shower in the p.m.;E;5;60%;82%;2
Bismarck, ND;87;52;77;46;Partly sunny;NE;7;57%;27%;4
Boise, ID;82;58;84;60;Partly sunny;SE;6;25%;4%;5
Boston, MA;67;55;78;58;Breezy with some sun;WNW;17;44%;4%;5
Bridgeport, CT;70;50;77;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;15;55%;5%;5
Buffalo, NY;68;57;72;59;Lots of sun, nice;SW;9;67%;10%;5
Burlington, VT;64;48;71;53;Some sun;WNW;7;64%;42%;3
Caribou, ME;63;44;68;49;Partly sunny;NW;12;54%;33%;4
Casper, WY;85;50;81;49;Partly sunny;S;11;28%;1%;5
Charleston, SC;73;55;75;61;Partly sunny;SSW;5;54%;10%;7
Charleston, WV;74;47;78;56;Sunshine and nice;SE;4;63%;6%;5
Charlotte, NC;72;51;77;60;Mostly sunny;SW;5;59%;11%;6
Cheyenne, WY;82;57;81;52;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;11;23%;3%;5
Chicago, IL;78;61;79;60;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;7;59%;6%;5
Cleveland, OH;70;59;74;63;Sunny and beautiful;S;8;63%;0%;5
Columbia, SC;73;51;75;57;Nice with some sun;SW;4;53%;14%;6
Columbus, OH;73;47;80;57;Sunshine and warm;WSW;5;68%;6%;5
Concord, NH;67;45;75;49;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;15;52%;7%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;70;65;76;64;Low clouds and humid;NNE;9;81%;16%;2
Denver, CO;87;57;86;56;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;24%;1%;5
Des Moines, IA;80;58;79;60;Mostly sunny;S;9;68%;27%;4
Detroit, MI;75;54;80;58;Sunny and very warm;W;6;66%;3%;5
Dodge City, KS;83;56;85;56;Mostly sunny;S;10;63%;3%;6
Duluth, MN;81;55;77;55;Turning cloudy, warm;E;5;72%;67%;4
El Paso, TX;92;64;95;66;Mostly sunny;SW;6;26%;17%;7
Fairbanks, AK;55;40;53;38;Becoming cloudy;N;5;66%;66%;1
Fargo, ND;88;56;80;53;A shower or two;N;7;54%;66%;4
Grand Junction, CO;81;54;85;56;Mostly sunny;E;6;34%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;73;55;78;57;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;8;70%;5%;5
Hartford, CT;72;51;78;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;15;54%;4%;5
Helena, MT;74;47;78;53;Sun and clouds;SW;4;46%;1%;4
Honolulu, HI;88;73;87;77;A passing shower;ENE;15;56%;73%;9
Houston, TX;79;72;80;68;A little rain;N;11;85%;67%;2
Indianapolis, IN;79;54;79;58;Lots of sun, warm;SW;5;62%;6%;5
Jackson, MS;78;65;75;68;A little rain;ESE;8;87%;85%;2
Jacksonville, FL;79;63;81;68;Cloudy;E;7;60%;13%;3
Juneau, AK;55;47;56;47;Occasional rain;E;8;81%;84%;1
Kansas City, MO;78;62;77;59;Clouds breaking;SSE;6;69%;4%;3
Knoxville, TN;73;53;75;59;Partly sunny;E;4;62%;30%;5
Las Vegas, NV;99;71;99;71;Sunny and hot;NW;5;15%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;72;52;76;59;Mostly sunny;W;5;69%;11%;5
Little Rock, AR;68;60;66;60;A little rain;NE;8;89%;86%;2
Long Beach, CA;84;62;83;62;Partly sunny;SSW;5;62%;0%;6
Los Angeles, CA;82;61;85;62;Partly sunny;S;6;54%;1%;6
Louisville, KY;75;55;78;60;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;4;65%;11%;5
Madison, WI;79;55;79;61;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;6;67%;17%;5
Memphis, TN;73;61;66;60;Showers around;E;8;83%;94%;1
Miami, FL;86;78;86;80;Clouds and sun;E;12;59%;79%;5
Milwaukee, WI;80;59;79;60;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;8;62%;11%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;59;82;63;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;60%;60%;4
Mobile, AL;76;69;81;75;Showers around;SE;9;81%;84%;2
Montgomery, AL;72;62;76;64;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;69%;76%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;47;33;44;38;Partly sunny, windy;NW;26;88%;74%;3
Nashville, TN;72;58;73;59;Partly sunny, nice;N;3;59%;72%;3
New Orleans, LA;77;76;84;76;A couple of t-storms;SE;11;80%;85%;2
New York, NY;73;57;80;59;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;15;48%;5%;5
Newark, NJ;73;54;81;55;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;15;48%;7%;5
Norfolk, VA;70;53;78;58;Sunny and pleasant;SW;6;52%;5%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;71;63;74;58;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;86%;14%;2
Olympia, WA;72;56;64;55;Downpours, cooler;SSW;13;91%;96%;1
Omaha, NE;83;60;81;62;Mostly sunny;S;12;72%;12%;5
Orlando, FL;86;72;86;72;Partly sunny;E;8;62%;35%;5
Philadelphia, PA;73;52;81;55;Sunny and nice;WNW;8;50%;6%;5
Phoenix, AZ;102;77;103;77;Sunny and hot;W;6;19%;0%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;72;48;79;55;Sunshine and nice;W;6;58%;7%;5
Portland, ME;65;54;74;55;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;15;51%;4%;4
Portland, OR;72;59;70;58;Rain;SW;7;72%;95%;1
Providence, RI;68;51;78;55;Breezy with sunshine;WNW;15;45%;4%;5
Raleigh, NC;71;51;78;56;Sunny and beautiful;SW;5;55%;5%;6
Reno, NV;83;48;85;48;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;7;24%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;71;49;80;54;Abundant sunshine;SW;6;55%;5%;5
Roswell, NM;91;57;92;58;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;28%;15%;7
Sacramento, CA;90;55;87;57;Mostly sunny;S;5;45%;2%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;87;58;85;61;Partly sunny;ESE;6;28%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;81;70;88;65;Mostly cloudy, humid;NNE;9;67%;2%;3
San Diego, CA;79;65;80;64;Some sun;NW;7;60%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;78;59;73;62;Partly sunny;W;10;66%;4%;5
Savannah, GA;76;57;76;63;Partly sunny;WNW;2;63%;12%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;73;58;65;56;A soaking rain;SSW;13;89%;95%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;89;59;86;60;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;13;57%;25%;5
Spokane, WA;74;54;74;54;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;48%;74%;2
Springfield, IL;78;53;78;55;Mostly sunny;S;4;61%;9%;5
St. Louis, MO;77;57;75;55;Variable cloudiness;SSW;5;71%;25%;2
Tampa, FL;87;69;87;72;Periods of sun;E;8;65%;12%;8
Toledo, OH;76;48;80;54;Sunshine and warm;N;3;65%;3%;5
Tucson, AZ;96;73;98;72;Sunny and hot;E;6;23%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;70;61;75;58;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;75%;10%;3
Vero Beach, FL;88;73;86;76;Clouds and sun;ESE;11;59%;42%;7
Washington, DC;72;53;82;58;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;7;51%;2%;5
Wichita, KS;72;61;77;57;Mainly cloudy;S;7;78%;26%;2
Wilmington, DE;72;52;80;56;Sunny and pleasant;WNW;9;53%;4%;5
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.