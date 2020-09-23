Austin, TX;75;66;85;64;Mostly sunny;ESE;4;60%;2%;7
Baltimore, MD;80;60;79;59;Turning cloudy;SW;4;55%;20%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;83;70;79;66;Cloudy and humid;N;8;77%;32%;2
Billings, MT;84;61;86;54;Warm with some sun;NW;11;23%;27%;4
Birmingham, AL;80;63;75;67;A couple of t-storms;SSW;9;81%;87%;1
Bismarck, ND;81;46;82;55;Warm with some sun;NW;10;64%;12%;4
Boise, ID;87;60;74;53;Not as warm;E;7;40%;3%;3
Boston, MA;79;58;78;57;Partly sunny;SSW;7;53%;4%;5
Bridgeport, CT;78;54;76;58;Clouds and sun;SW;6;59%;8%;5
Buffalo, NY;72;59;73;59;Partly sunny;SSW;9;73%;27%;4
Burlington, VT;76;52;73;54;Partly sunny;E;6;63%;34%;3
Caribou, ME;73;49;66;34;Partly sunny;NW;10;54%;14%;3
Casper, WY;80;47;87;44;Partly sunny, windy;W;19;20%;8%;5
Charleston, SC;76;62;81;73;Clouds and sunshine;SE;6;67%;29%;4
Charleston, WV;74;58;75;58;Mostly cloudy;SE;4;70%;42%;2
Charlotte, NC;77;59;74;62;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;65%;85%;2
Cheyenne, WY;80;52;86;56;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;19%;5%;5
Chicago, IL;79;60;78;60;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;7;63%;17%;5
Cleveland, OH;75;62;76;61;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;8;62%;13%;5
Columbia, SC;77;56;80;68;Mostly cloudy;E;4;63%;73%;4
Columbus, OH;80;57;80;54;Clouds limiting sun;SSE;5;66%;30%;4
Concord, NH;80;48;78;47;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;6;56%;8%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;72;63;82;64;Partly sunny, nice;S;6;68%;0%;6
Denver, CO;87;56;90;59;Sunny and very warm;SSW;6;18%;4%;5
Des Moines, IA;80;61;81;62;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;66%;10%;5
Detroit, MI;80;57;80;57;Warm with hazy sun;SW;6;62%;5%;5
Dodge City, KS;86;55;93;60;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;43%;1%;5
Duluth, MN;82;54;57;53;Cooler;ENE;11;93%;31%;1
El Paso, TX;95;65;94;66;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;5;26%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;54;38;43;36;Cooler;NNW;5;86%;82%;0
Fargo, ND;81;54;76;61;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;68%;30%;4
Grand Junction, CO;84;55;88;58;Mostly sunny;E;8;24%;1%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;78;55;76;57;Sun and clouds, warm;SSW;8;69%;5%;4
Hartford, CT;78;53;79;56;Partly sunny;S;5;58%;9%;5
Helena, MT;77;55;67;46;Not as warm;S;13;40%;44%;2
Honolulu, HI;88;75;88;74;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;57%;32%;9
Houston, TX;78;68;81;66;Partly sunny;NNE;7;71%;30%;3
Indianapolis, IN;76;54;79;57;Warm with sunshine;SSE;5;58%;14%;5
Jackson, MS;73;69;75;64;A little rain;NW;8;83%;67%;1
Jacksonville, FL;82;68;85;73;Clouds and sun, nice;SE;7;65%;19%;7
Juneau, AK;54;45;54;46;Rain and drizzle;E;8;88%;84%;1
Kansas City, MO;76;59;81;64;Mostly sunny;S;8;62%;7%;5
Knoxville, TN;72;59;65;61;Rain;ENE;5;88%;95%;1
Las Vegas, NV;100;71;101;71;Hot with sunshine;WSW;6;12%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;72;58;69;57;Cloudy;SE;5;82%;44%;1
Little Rock, AR;64;60;73;59;Cloudy and warmer;NNE;7;78%;16%;2
Long Beach, CA;86;63;82;63;Partly sunny;SSE;5;63%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;85;63;86;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;53%;1%;6
Louisville, KY;73;60;72;58;Cloudy;ESE;5;73%;44%;1
Madison, WI;79;58;73;61;Not as warm;S;7;78%;71%;2
Memphis, TN;63;60;71;63;Cloudy and humid;N;10;87%;31%;1
Miami, FL;86;80;88;81;Partly sunny;ESE;12;65%;74%;6
Milwaukee, WI;80;59;76;62;Mostly cloudy;S;9;67%;39%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;84;63;74;60;A stray thunderstorm;ENE;6;78%;43%;2
Mobile, AL;81;76;85;70;A little rain;SW;8;78%;69%;2
Montgomery, AL;82;66;79;67;A couple of t-storms;S;8;80%;86%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;43;40;48;41;Windy;WNW;29;79%;50%;2
Nashville, TN;68;59;67;61;Periods of rain;ENE;6;83%;89%;1
New Orleans, LA;82;75;83;71;Cloudy and humid;N;9;70%;33%;2
New York, NY;80;62;78;62;Partly sunny;SSW;6;53%;9%;5
Newark, NJ;80;56;80;59;Partial sunshine;SW;5;54%;11%;5
Norfolk, VA;75;58;74;62;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;61%;66%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;72;58;82;61;Mostly sunny, nice;S;5;75%;2%;6
Olympia, WA;62;55;64;56;Rain and drizzle;SSW;11;85%;93%;1
Omaha, NE;80;62;85;62;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;63%;7%;5
Orlando, FL;88;72;89;76;Clouds and sun;SE;8;62%;29%;7
Philadelphia, PA;81;56;79;59;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;5;60%;15%;5
Phoenix, AZ;103;76;105;78;Sunny and hot;W;5;17%;0%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;81;57;79;56;Variable clouds;SW;6;65%;44%;4
Portland, ME;75;54;73;55;Partly sunny;SSW;6;61%;14%;4
Portland, OR;70;58;67;59;A little rain;SSW;7;73%;83%;1
Providence, RI;79;55;79;56;Partly sunny;SSW;6;52%;5%;5
Raleigh, NC;76;58;74;61;Mainly cloudy;SSE;5;63%;80%;2
Reno, NV;84;47;83;46;Sunny and warm;WSW;8;25%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;78;56;74;60;Nice with some sun;SW;5;64%;65%;4
Roswell, NM;93;58;91;60;Sunny and very warm;SSW;5;35%;0%;7
Sacramento, CA;91;57;86;55;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;49%;3%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;86;63;88;58;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;9;20%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;83;65;89;64;Mostly sunny;E;5;62%;1%;7
San Diego, CA;84;64;79;64;Some sun;SSW;6;64%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;77;62;72;58;Partly sunny;W;11;67%;5%;5
Savannah, GA;78;63;84;74;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;67%;44%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;63;57;65;57;Rain and drizzle;S;13;83%;93%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;89;59;84;62;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;7;60%;12%;4
Spokane, WA;75;52;65;51;Clearing and cooler;SSW;12;61%;39%;2
Springfield, IL;77;53;78;53;Partly sunny, nice;SE;6;58%;9%;5
St. Louis, MO;76;52;78;54;Clouds and sun, nice;SE;6;60%;4%;5
Tampa, FL;88;71;90;76;Partly sunny, nice;E;7;68%;33%;8
Toledo, OH;81;53;79;52;Warm with hazy sun;SSW;4;62%;2%;5
Tucson, AZ;97;71;101;73;Sunny and hot;SSW;6;20%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;75;59;82;61;Nice with some sun;SSE;4;66%;0%;6
Vero Beach, FL;87;76;88;78;Clouds and sunshine;SE;12;61%;47%;8
Washington, DC;82;58;78;60;Turning cloudy;SSW;5;62%;24%;3
Wichita, KS;77;58;85;62;Mostly sunny, nice;S;9;67%;3%;5
Wilmington, DE;81;57;78;58;Clouds and sun;S;5;63%;16%;5
