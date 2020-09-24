Atlantic City, NJ;75;62;75;65;Clouds and sun;SSW;8;67%;55%;5
Austin, TX;81;63;90;68;Plenty of sun;SE;1;58%;2%;7
Baltimore, MD;74;58;77;64;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;62%;72%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;75;66;81;65;Humid with some sun;ENE;6;74%;13%;5
Billings, MT;91;53;74;56;Cooler;W;8;32%;66%;3
Birmingham, AL;73;67;77;64;Cloudy with a shower;NW;6;83%;44%;1
Bismarck, ND;82;56;75;53;Rather cloudy;SSW;12;38%;8%;3
Boise, ID;73;53;76;55;Partly sunny;NNW;7;33%;35%;5
Boston, MA;79;58;77;59;Sunshine and warm;SSW;6;63%;3%;4
Bridgeport, CT;75;58;79;58;Partly sunny;SSW;7;62%;5%;5
Buffalo, NY;73;58;76;60;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;65%;4%;4
Burlington, VT;78;51;74;56;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;5;66%;21%;3
Caribou, ME;71;35;64;47;Clouds and sun;SW;5;46%;33%;4
Casper, WY;87;45;81;57;Windy in the p.m.;WSW;14;29%;7%;4
Charleston, SC;81;73;82;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;8;80%;84%;2
Charleston, WV;74;59;73;60;Areas of morning fog;SE;5;78%;40%;1
Charlotte, NC;74;62;77;66;Tropical rainstorm;ENE;6;87%;87%;1
Cheyenne, WY;85;55;84;57;Hazy sun;WSW;11;21%;5%;5
Chicago, IL;78;59;79;65;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;55%;8%;5
Cleveland, OH;74;59;77;62;Sunny and warm;SE;6;60%;5%;5
Columbia, SC;80;68;82;69;A couple of t-storms;SE;6;81%;88%;2
Columbus, OH;79;54;80;57;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;5;67%;8%;5
Concord, NH;81;50;79;49;Sunshine and warm;SE;4;62%;7%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;77;62;86;66;Sunny and nice;SSE;8;65%;2%;6
Denver, CO;92;59;92;61;Warm with sunshine;WSW;6;17%;3%;5
Des Moines, IA;82;61;84;65;Sunny and warm;SSW;14;63%;15%;5
Detroit, MI;79;55;80;59;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;5;61%;3%;5
Dodge City, KS;97;60;98;63;Blazing sunshine;S;11;30%;4%;5
Duluth, MN;52;49;67;53;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;79%;70%;1
El Paso, TX;94;65;98;66;Mostly sunny;W;6;24%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;41;36;46;38;Cloudy;N;3;85%;39%;0
Fargo, ND;81;61;77;56;Variable cloudiness;SW;9;49%;23%;3
Grand Junction, CO;87;59;88;57;Partly sunny;ENE;9;20%;3%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;77;54;80;61;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;65%;10%;4
Hartford, CT;80;56;84;57;Mostly sunny;S;5;61%;5%;5
Helena, MT;68;44;66;47;Mostly cloudy;WSW;8;46%;74%;3
Honolulu, HI;89;77;89;76;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;53%;44%;9
Houston, TX;76;67;83;67;Sun and some clouds;SE;4;68%;13%;5
Indianapolis, IN;79;57;81;60;Partly sunny, warm;S;5;64%;7%;5
Jackson, MS;70;65;78;64;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSW;3;75%;14%;2
Jacksonville, FL;85;74;88;73;A t-storm around;SSE;7;76%;55%;4
Juneau, AK;55;45;55;45;A touch of rain;E;8;86%;85%;1
Kansas City, MO;82;64;86;68;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;11;61%;9%;5
Knoxville, TN;65;62;71;64;Tropical rainstorm;NNE;6;92%;78%;1
Las Vegas, NV;102;71;100;69;Sunny and hot;WNW;6;11%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;71;59;76;60;Cloudy;SE;6;79%;28%;1
Little Rock, AR;70;59;80;62;Partly sunny, warmer;S;4;69%;3%;6
Long Beach, CA;81;64;80;64;Fog to sun;S;5;69%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;87;62;83;62;Mostly sunny;S;5;55%;1%;6
Louisville, KY;74;61;79;62;Cloudy;SSE;5;74%;18%;1
Madison, WI;72;59;78;64;Warm with sunshine;SSW;10;62%;20%;4
Memphis, TN;67;63;78;65;Cloudy and warmer;SSE;5;76%;3%;2
Miami, FL;86;78;88;79;Showers and t-storms;SE;9;80%;77%;2
Milwaukee, WI;80;60;77;64;Mostly sunny;SSW;12;59%;22%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;84;60;83;59;Breezy with some sun;WNW;13;66%;16%;4
Mobile, AL;84;67;84;68;Cloudy and humid;WNW;5;71%;11%;4
Montgomery, AL;81;66;78;63;Cloudy with a shower;NNW;5;78%;57%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;45;43;50;44;Windy with some sun;SW;25;87%;20%;2
Nashville, TN;65;63;78;63;Cloudy and warmer;ENE;5;74%;26%;1
New Orleans, LA;81;69;81;71;Variable cloudiness;SE;6;72%;16%;6
New York, NY;77;62;80;62;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;52%;10%;5
Newark, NJ;78;58;82;58;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;5;53%;14%;5
Norfolk, VA;72;61;74;67;Tropical rainstorm;ESE;6;80%;93%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;82;62;87;64;Sunny and warm;S;13;63%;4%;6
Olympia, WA;68;55;63;49;Periods of rain;SSW;13;84%;90%;1
Omaha, NE;85;62;89;65;Abundant sunshine;S;12;62%;18%;5
Orlando, FL;92;76;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;78%;63%;4
Philadelphia, PA;78;59;79;63;Partly sunny;SSW;6;55%;27%;5
Phoenix, AZ;105;77;105;78;Sunny and hot;W;5;16%;0%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;77;56;82;59;Areas of morning fog;SE;5;62%;10%;5
Portland, ME;77;56;67;54;Mostly sunny;E;6;73%;9%;4
Portland, OR;67;58;63;54;Periods of rain;SW;9;85%;77%;1
Providence, RI;79;56;82;56;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;6;59%;3%;5
Raleigh, NC;74;61;74;68;Tropical rainstorm;ESE;7;89%;93%;1
Reno, NV;83;46;85;50;Mostly sunny, warm;W;6;27%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;71;59;71;64;Tropical rainstorm;ESE;6;85%;89%;1
Roswell, NM;93;59;99;60;Sunshine;S;8;23%;4%;7
Sacramento, CA;90;55;83;59;Smoky with hazy sun;SW;5;51%;2%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;91;58;84;59;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;8;29%;3%;5
San Antonio, TX;87;62;91;68;Sunshine;SE;4;62%;0%;7
San Diego, CA;81;65;77;64;Fog to sun;WSW;7;70%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;71;58;71;60;Windy in the p.m.;WSW;15;66%;2%;5
Savannah, GA;83;73;85;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;83%;71%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;56;64;53;Periods of rain;SSW;17;80%;84%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;89;63;84;57;Partial sunshine;NNW;13;51%;14%;4
Spokane, WA;64;51;58;45;A bit of rain;WSW;11;79%;69%;1
Springfield, IL;78;53;80;61;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;65%;7%;5
St. Louis, MO;78;55;81;61;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;66%;6%;5
Tampa, FL;89;76;89;76;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;80%;56%;2
Toledo, OH;79;50;80;56;Mostly sunny, warm;N;2;63%;3%;5
Tucson, AZ;101;72;101;71;Plenty of sunshine;SW;6;18%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;82;62;86;66;Plenty of sun;S;9;65%;3%;6
Vero Beach, FL;88;77;87;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;9;81%;72%;2
Washington, DC;75;58;75;65;A little p.m. rain;SSE;5;71%;84%;2
Wichita, KS;85;62;88;65;Sunny and very warm;S;12;59%;4%;5
Wilmington, DE;75;57;78;62;Periods of sun;SSW;6;62%;42%;5
