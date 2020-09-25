Austin, TX;88;67;90;74;Plenty of sun;SSE;4;63%;25%;7
Baltimore, MD;73;62;75;66;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;82%;51%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;81;67;85;68;Spotty showers;SE;6;71%;66%;6
Billings, MT;73;55;67;46;Partly sunny, windy;WNW;21;32%;22%;4
Birmingham, AL;75;62;82;65;Partly sunny, humid;S;5;71%;28%;3
Bismarck, ND;77;53;71;48;Windy in the p.m.;W;13;42%;33%;3
Boise, ID;76;56;68;45;Clouds and sun, nice;NNW;8;47%;11%;4
Boston, MA;74;58;77;65;Partly sunny;SSW;8;67%;33%;4
Bridgeport, CT;78;59;72;64;Clearing;ESE;7;75%;30%;2
Buffalo, NY;76;60;77;66;Mostly sunny, warm;S;9;65%;5%;4
Burlington, VT;73;56;80;64;Sunshine and warm;S;11;54%;21%;4
Caribou, ME;68;43;77;55;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;56%;31%;4
Casper, WY;81;58;70;38;Windy, not as warm;NE;20;32%;67%;5
Charleston, SC;80;72;84;71;A stray thunderstorm;SSW;5;81%;47%;4
Charleston, WV;72;58;80;61;Warmer;SSE;4;75%;8%;2
Charlotte, NC;67;64;79;64;Decreasing clouds;NNW;4;78%;14%;2
Cheyenne, WY;81;56;79;45;Sunshine and breezy;NW;15;21%;27%;5
Chicago, IL;79;64;82;67;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;14;65%;16%;5
Cleveland, OH;77;63;81;66;Partly sunny, warm;S;9;61%;5%;5
Columbia, SC;82;68;81;67;Decreasing clouds;NNW;4;77%;15%;3
Columbus, OH;79;57;81;61;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;72%;5%;5
Concord, NH;80;47;80;58;Mostly sunny;S;5;63%;28%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;83;65;88;71;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;10;67%;0%;6
Denver, CO;89;60;90;52;Mostly sunny;S;7;17%;9%;5
Des Moines, IA;86;65;87;60;Partly sunny, breezy;W;16;60%;22%;5
Detroit, MI;80;60;81;66;Warm with some sun;S;8;67%;11%;4
Dodge City, KS;102;63;98;57;Mostly sunny;S;12;29%;10%;5
Duluth, MN;60;52;68;52;Heavy p.m. t-storms;NE;6;78%;83%;2
El Paso, TX;97;66;99;68;Blazing sunshine;WNW;7;20%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;45;37;53;36;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;5;71%;30%;1
Fargo, ND;81;55;72;50;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;49%;50%;2
Grand Junction, CO;88;57;86;55;Brilliant sunshine;WSW;10;19%;3%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;81;60;82;66;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;10;67%;17%;3
Hartford, CT;84;57;76;64;Dense fog will lift;SE;6;72%;29%;3
Helena, MT;63;48;61;42;Mostly cloudy, windy;WSW;19;37%;47%;3
Honolulu, HI;88;76;89;75;A passing shower;ENE;12;52%;62%;9
Houston, TX;82;67;85;70;Periods of sun;SSE;4;70%;8%;7
Indianapolis, IN;80;61;82;65;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;8;66%;13%;5
Jackson, MS;73;64;83;67;Partly sunny, humid;S;2;68%;34%;4
Jacksonville, FL;90;73;89;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;ESE;6;73%;30%;5
Juneau, AK;54;45;53;46;Occasional rain;E;9;92%;85%;1
Kansas City, MO;87;67;89;67;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;15;56%;19%;5
Knoxville, TN;69;62;79;62;Clouds and sun;ENE;4;80%;10%;3
Las Vegas, NV;101;69;99;70;Sunny and hot;NW;5;12%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;75;59;80;62;Partly sunny;SSW;6;75%;6%;5
Little Rock, AR;76;61;80;63;Partly sunny;S;5;70%;6%;6
Long Beach, CA;77;64;79;64;Fog to sun;SE;5;72%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;82;62;84;62;Mostly sunny;S;5;59%;0%;6
Louisville, KY;79;62;83;65;Partly sunny;S;6;70%;7%;5
Madison, WI;78;64;80;61;Mainly cloudy, warm;SW;15;67%;20%;3
Memphis, TN;70;64;81;66;Mostly sunny;S;7;70%;9%;5
Miami, FL;87;79;90;78;A t-storm in spots;S;6;77%;68%;4
Milwaukee, WI;79;64;79;66;Mostly cloudy, warm;SW;15;66%;18%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;58;78;56;Partial sunshine;WNW;8;65%;38%;4
Mobile, AL;84;68;85;72;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;5;74%;44%;7
Montgomery, AL;78;63;80;66;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;4;73%;17%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;48;44;53;46;Mostly sunny, windy;SSW;27;79%;23%;4
Nashville, TN;75;62;81;63;Clouds and sun;S;5;72%;10%;3
New Orleans, LA;80;71;82;71;Humid with some sun;SSE;7;75%;50%;5
New York, NY;80;63;73;67;Not as warm;SE;7;74%;38%;2
Newark, NJ;80;60;73;65;Decreasing clouds;SE;6;78%;39%;2
Norfolk, VA;70;67;78;67;A passing shower;NNE;6;82%;60%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;85;64;88;68;Sunny and breezy;S;15;64%;3%;6
Olympia, WA;64;49;63;49;A touch of rain;SSW;8;83%;66%;1
Omaha, NE;92;64;91;60;Clouds and sunshine;N;13;53%;21%;5
Orlando, FL;94;78;93;77;A t-storm around;SSW;5;70%;64%;6
Philadelphia, PA;78;62;75;65;A shower or two;E;6;81%;64%;2
Phoenix, AZ;105;77;103;76;Sunny and hot;W;5;16%;0%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;80;57;80;60;Partly sunny;S;5;67%;16%;2
Portland, ME;66;53;68;60;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;79%;18%;4
Portland, OR;64;55;66;52;Mostly cloudy;N;6;70%;57%;2
Providence, RI;81;57;75;62;Dense fog will lift;S;7;69%;23%;4
Raleigh, NC;70;67;79;65;Warmer with clearing;NNW;4;79%;30%;2
Reno, NV;85;50;82;48;Abundant sunshine;N;6;34%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;68;62;77;65;Humid and warmer;E;5;82%;47%;1
Roswell, NM;100;59;101;65;Blazing sunshine;W;9;17%;3%;6
Sacramento, CA;85;60;89;67;Sunny;NNW;8;39%;0%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;83;60;76;52;Sunny and beautiful;NNW;9;37%;1%;5
San Antonio, TX;89;67;91;73;Partly sunny;SSE;8;68%;25%;7
San Diego, CA;74;64;76;64;Clouds, then sun;S;6;70%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;72;60;75;59;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;9;62%;0%;5
Savannah, GA;86;71;88;71;A t-storm in spots;S;4;78%;45%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;63;53;63;53;A little rain;SSW;11;81%;67%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;81;55;79;52;Mostly sunny;WNW;12;51%;22%;4
Spokane, WA;60;44;61;40;Partly sunny;WSW;9;60%;15%;3
Springfield, IL;81;59;86;63;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;14;63%;13%;5
St. Louis, MO;80;61;86;61;Mostly sunny, warm;S;8;61%;12%;5
Tampa, FL;89;76;90;75;A t-storm in spots;NW;5;78%;45%;5
Toledo, OH;80;57;82;64;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;7;67%;9%;5
Tucson, AZ;100;71;99;71;Sunny and hot;SSW;6;20%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;84;65;88;68;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;14;63%;5%;5
Vero Beach, FL;89;76;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;76%;47%;6
Washington, DC;70;63;77;66;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;83%;48%;1
Wichita, KS;89;65;91;66;Mostly sunny and hot;S;16;51%;10%;5
Wilmington, DE;77;62;75;66;A shower or two;ESE;7;85%;64%;1
_____
