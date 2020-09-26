Austin, TX;88;74;92;68;Clouds and sun;S;9;64%;44%;7
Baltimore, MD;73;65;79;67;Mostly cloudy;SSW;4;79%;44%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;83;67;87;69;Clouds and sun, nice;SSE;6;67%;10%;7
Billings, MT;67;46;62;39;Mostly cloudy;NW;13;37%;5%;3
Birmingham, AL;80;67;84;69;A t-storm in spots;S;5;71%;52%;5
Bismarck, ND;70;48;60;44;A shower or two;NW;15;62%;60%;1
Boise, ID;68;46;68;45;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;46%;0%;4
Boston, MA;75;64;79;68;Partly sunny;SSE;9;74%;31%;2
Bridgeport, CT;73;64;76;66;Clouds breaking;SE;7;81%;72%;3
Buffalo, NY;77;66;79;66;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;15;66%;29%;4
Burlington, VT;82;64;80;66;Clouds and sun, warm;S;15;63%;25%;4
Caribou, ME;81;55;75;63;Variable cloudiness;S;11;66%;18%;1
Casper, WY;69;37;55;30;Some sun, a shower;N;14;45%;42%;5
Charleston, SC;81;70;83;72;Humid;S;5;75%;56%;5
Charleston, WV;79;60;81;64;Partly sunny;S;5;72%;34%;2
Charlotte, NC;73;62;80;66;Partly sunny;SSW;4;74%;39%;3
Cheyenne, WY;73;43;53;33;Cooler with some sun;NNW;15;46%;44%;3
Chicago, IL;77;67;76;55;A shower in the p.m.;SW;9;62%;88%;2
Cleveland, OH;81;67;81;65;Partly sunny, warm;S;15;61%;31%;5
Columbia, SC;73;65;81;68;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;4;74%;60%;4
Columbus, OH;82;61;81;62;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;72%;33%;5
Concord, NH;75;56;82;63;Clouds and sun, warm;S;8;71%;44%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;70;89;62;Sunny, breezy, humid;ESE;16;74%;55%;6
Denver, CO;89;50;65;39;Cooler;NNE;9;40%;36%;3
Des Moines, IA;87;61;70;49;Cooler, a.m. showers;NW;10;47%;73%;2
Detroit, MI;80;64;78;60;Mostly cloudy, warm;WSW;15;71%;41%;3
Dodge City, KS;102;60;77;46;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;21;37%;8%;5
Duluth, MN;62;53;64;48;Showers around;WNW;15;68%;70%;2
El Paso, TX;97;69;98;59;Blazing sunshine;WNW;10;17%;2%;7
Fairbanks, AK;55;36;54;35;Cloudy;NNE;6;64%;34%;1
Fargo, ND;81;52;62;46;A shower or two;NW;14;68%;67%;2
Grand Junction, CO;88;54;75;42;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;8;32%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;81;65;74;55;Mostly cloudy;WNW;11;74%;75%;1
Hartford, CT;77;63;79;67;Some sun, more humid;SSE;7;79%;70%;2
Helena, MT;63;43;59;36;Partly sunny;SW;10;47%;5%;4
Honolulu, HI;89;73;88;73;A shower in the p.m.;NE;9;52%;66%;9
Houston, TX;86;73;89;75;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;7;71%;9%;5
Indianapolis, IN;77;64;81;59;Breezy with some sun;SW;15;67%;50%;4
Jackson, MS;81;68;85;67;Sun and clouds;SSE;4;70%;46%;6
Jacksonville, FL;89;73;85;73;A p.m. t-storm;E;7;77%;83%;4
Juneau, AK;54;46;53;47;Windy with downpours;S;18;90%;95%;0
Kansas City, MO;90;66;68;50;Downpours;WSW;8;78%;82%;2
Knoxville, TN;75;61;80;65;Partly sunny;S;5;75%;57%;3
Las Vegas, NV;99;70;97;66;Sunny and hot;NNE;6;15%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;78;62;80;64;Partly sunny;S;9;71%;30%;5
Little Rock, AR;75;62;84;61;Humid with sunshine;SSE;6;68%;80%;6
Long Beach, CA;76;65;79;64;Low clouds and fog;SE;5;75%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;81;63;83;64;Hazy sun, seasonable;SSW;5;69%;0%;6
Louisville, KY;77;65;83;64;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;65%;30%;5
Madison, WI;75;64;68;50;Spotty showers;SW;6;60%;73%;1
Memphis, TN;76;66;83;64;Partly sunny, humid;S;8;66%;62%;5
Miami, FL;89;77;88;79;A stray thunderstorm;E;7;78%;74%;7
Milwaukee, WI;79;67;73;52;A few showers;SW;10;64%;89%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;70;57;67;47;Spotty p.m. showers;NW;14;53%;69%;4
Mobile, AL;83;73;86;71;A t-storm around;S;6;75%;45%;6
Montgomery, AL;86;67;82;69;A t-storm around;S;5;75%;53%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;55;46;55;48;Windy;SSW;30;94%;44%;2
Nashville, TN;78;62;82;65;Partly sunny, humid;S;6;66%;55%;5
New Orleans, LA;82;71;86;74;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;5;64%;7%;7
New York, NY;73;67;77;69;Clouds breaking;SSE;6;79%;68%;3
Newark, NJ;74;65;78;68;Clouds breaking;SSE;5;80%;66%;3
Norfolk, VA;79;67;79;68;Partly sunny;SSE;5;82%;37%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;88;68;83;55;A t-storm around;NNE;10;75%;85%;4
Olympia, WA;63;48;67;45;Partly sunny;NE;4;76%;3%;4
Omaha, NE;92;61;73;50;Showers around;NNW;11;44%;68%;3
Orlando, FL;95;77;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;75%;58%;6
Philadelphia, PA;75;66;80;68;Some sun returning;S;5;77%;44%;3
Phoenix, AZ;103;75;102;75;Sunny and hot;W;6;17%;0%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;80;60;81;62;Partly sunny;S;7;68%;26%;5
Portland, ME;66;60;72;63;Clouds and sun;S;9;86%;65%;2
Portland, OR;66;51;71;53;Partly sunny;NNE;7;64%;3%;4
Providence, RI;76;62;78;66;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;80%;44%;2
Raleigh, NC;73;62;79;65;Partly sunny;SSW;5;79%;39%;2
Reno, NV;79;49;77;44;Plenty of sunshine;E;6;34%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;72;66;79;66;Partly sunny;S;4;76%;41%;3
Roswell, NM;103;68;99;54;Blazing sunshine;NE;13;13%;3%;6
Sacramento, CA;90;67;96;64;Hazy and hot;NNE;9;30%;0%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;74;51;68;43;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;11;40%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;89;74;95;70;Partly sunny;SSE;9;71%;28%;6
San Diego, CA;74;66;75;65;Fog to sun;W;6;73%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;74;60;92;65;Hazy sunshine;SSW;5;48%;0%;5
Savannah, GA;87;71;85;71;A t-storm around;SSE;3;79%;79%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;65;52;66;51;Partly sunny;NNE;5;75%;3%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;81;50;68;46;Windy and cooler;NW;18;45%;41%;4
Spokane, WA;61;38;63;38;Partly sunny;S;1;61%;0%;4
Springfield, IL;87;61;75;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;9;74%;98%;2
St. Louis, MO;85;61;81;55;Inc. clouds;N;6;67%;78%;5
Tampa, FL;91;75;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;5;82%;82%;6
Toledo, OH;82;62;81;58;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSW;15;69%;39%;4
Tucson, AZ;99;70;98;70;Sunny and hot;SW;7;22%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;87;69;84;57;A t-storm or two;NNE;9;75%;90%;4
Vero Beach, FL;92;74;89;76;A thunderstorm;SE;6;76%;63%;7
Washington, DC;73;67;79;67;Rather cloudy;S;5;80%;29%;2
Wichita, KS;91;67;71;51;Showers around;N;9;73%;65%;2
Wilmington, DE;75;66;79;67;Some sun returning;SSE;5;82%;37%;3
