Atlantic City, NJ;76;68;76;68;Decreasing clouds;S;11;85%;64%;3
Austin, TX;90;64;78;56;Not as warm;N;13;40%;2%;7
Baltimore, MD;77;65;81;69;Clouds and sun;S;8;72%;64%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;89;72;86;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNW;8;82%;52%;3
Billings, MT;63;40;72;50;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;30%;1%;4
Birmingham, AL;85;70;83;57;Clouds and sun;N;8;69%;69%;3
Bismarck, ND;60;45;60;46;Partly sunny, breezy;W;13;54%;1%;4
Boise, ID;68;46;73;50;Sunny and nice;ENE;6;39%;0%;4
Boston, MA;76;68;78;65;Cloudy with a shower;S;9;76%;48%;1
Bridgeport, CT;77;67;76;66;Decreasing clouds;SSE;8;82%;55%;2
Buffalo, NY;79;66;79;60;Clouds breaking;SSW;10;66%;75%;4
Burlington, VT;80;65;80;66;Mostly cloudy;S;10;67%;44%;2
Caribou, ME;78;62;76;62;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;11;73%;66%;1
Casper, WY;55;29;62;38;Sunshine;SW;11;33%;1%;5
Charleston, SC;80;70;80;73;A stray thunderstorm;S;7;84%;74%;2
Charleston, WV;79;64;83;56;Some sun, a shower;W;7;65%;80%;3
Charlotte, NC;75;65;80;69;A passing shower;SSE;7;81%;80%;2
Cheyenne, WY;51;33;58;42;Sunny and nice;WNW;13;24%;1%;5
Chicago, IL;77;55;61;48;Cooler with showers;WNW;13;78%;69%;1
Cleveland, OH;81;66;78;55;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;13;62%;88%;1
Columbia, SC;75;67;80;70;A thunderstorm;SSE;6;84%;66%;2
Columbus, OH;77;62;77;50;Couple of t-storms;W;10;73%;87%;1
Concord, NH;78;62;80;60;A shower or two;S;8;74%;66%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;59;76;51;Windy and cooler;NNW;19;45%;1%;6
Denver, CO;57;38;64;43;Sunshine, but cool;SSW;6;25%;1%;5
Des Moines, IA;62;49;60;44;Some sun, a shower;NW;16;67%;55%;3
Detroit, MI;77;62;71;52;Rain and a t-storm;WSW;10;77%;88%;1
Dodge City, KS;74;46;70;38;Sunny, breezy, nice;NW;19;30%;0%;5
Duluth, MN;65;48;56;47;Clouds and sunshine;NW;10;70%;44%;2
El Paso, TX;97;56;76;53;Sunny and cooler;ESE;10;30%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;57;36;50;38;A little p.m. rain;S;5;71%;80%;1
Fargo, ND;64;47;54;45;Clouds and sun;NW;13;75%;44%;2
Grand Junction, CO;77;43;70;41;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;20%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;75;55;58;50;Cooler with showers;W;6;93%;75%;1
Hartford, CT;79;68;78;65;Variable clouds;SSE;8;80%;55%;2
Helena, MT;63;37;70;41;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;4;46%;0%;4
Honolulu, HI;88;74;90;73;Clouds and sun;NE;8;56%;33%;8
Houston, TX;90;71;78;59;A t-storm around;N;10;59%;40%;4
Indianapolis, IN;80;61;63;46;Cooler with rain;WNW;11;76%;71%;1
Jackson, MS;84;70;76;54;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;10;83%;69%;2
Jacksonville, FL;84;73;85;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSE;6;84%;74%;2
Juneau, AK;53;47;53;41;Periods of rain;SE;13;85%;92%;1
Kansas City, MO;71;49;65;45;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;13;59%;17%;5
Knoxville, TN;77;65;81;56;A t-storm around;NW;7;76%;75%;3
Las Vegas, NV;97;67;93;65;Mostly sunny;N;9;12%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;79;63;75;51;Couple of t-storms;W;10;81%;88%;2
Little Rock, AR;85;59;72;51;Rain and drizzle;NW;11;59%;57%;4
Long Beach, CA;75;65;85;63;Some sun;W;5;65%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;82;64;96;66;Sizzling sunshine;WSW;5;47%;0%;6
Louisville, KY;82;65;71;50;Showers and t-storms;WSW;10;79%;83%;2
Madison, WI;67;51;60;45;Cooler;WNW;11;72%;45%;2
Memphis, TN;84;64;70;53;Heavy a.m. showers;NNW;11;69%;74%;2
Miami, FL;88;79;88;80;A stray thunderstorm;ESE;9;74%;71%;5
Milwaukee, WI;74;54;61;48;A shower or two;WNW;12;75%;65%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;67;48;55;46;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;15;71%;60%;2
Mobile, AL;87;73;87;61;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;75%;78%;7
Montgomery, AL;86;71;84;59;Partly sunny;W;5;72%;66%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;55;49;54;48;Winds subsiding;S;24;96%;67%;1
Nashville, TN;82;65;73;50;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;8;74%;82%;1
New Orleans, LA;87;75;87;64;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;7;74%;79%;6
New York, NY;77;70;77;68;Decreasing clouds;SSE;8;76%;55%;2
Newark, NJ;79;68;79;66;Decreasing clouds;SSE;7;74%;79%;2
Norfolk, VA;78;67;82;69;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;74%;69%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;82;54;71;47;Mostly sunny, cooler;WNW;13;45%;0%;5
Olympia, WA;69;47;73;48;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;7;69%;3%;4
Omaha, NE;64;50;63;43;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;17;56%;21%;5
Orlando, FL;92;76;88;75;A thunderstorm;SSE;5;80%;76%;2
Philadelphia, PA;80;68;81;67;Decreasing clouds;SSE;8;71%;66%;3
Phoenix, AZ;102;73;102;75;Sunny and hot;E;6;16%;0%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;80;62;82;56;Partly sunny;SW;8;68%;81%;3
Portland, ME;71;62;70;62;Cloudy with a shower;S;8;95%;55%;1
Portland, OR;71;52;80;56;Sunny, nice and warm;ENE;9;55%;3%;4
Providence, RI;77;67;76;64;A shower or two;S;7;84%;67%;1
Raleigh, NC;78;64;81;69;A p.m. shower or two;SSE;7;78%;82%;2
Reno, NV;76;43;79;45;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;27%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;75;66;83;69;Partly sunny;S;8;70%;73%;2
Roswell, NM;101;53;72;43;Mostly sunny, cooler;ESE;11;26%;1%;6
Sacramento, CA;96;65;97;59;Hazy sun, very hot;W;7;23%;0%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;67;44;70;47;Mostly sunny;NE;8;30%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;95;66;78;53;Partly sunny, cooler;N;14;44%;2%;7
San Diego, CA;74;65;80;68;Partly sunny;NNW;6;63%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;91;66;97;59;Very hot;WSW;7;36%;0%;5
Savannah, GA;82;70;82;71;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSW;6;87%;73%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;51;71;53;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;69%;4%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;71;45;59;40;Windy and cooler;NNW;18;61%;25%;3
Spokane, WA;65;38;70;42;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;0;57%;0%;4
Springfield, IL;81;51;64;42;Cooler;WNW;12;73%;45%;2
St. Louis, MO;81;54;66;48;Cooler;NW;11;68%;55%;2
Tampa, FL;89;76;87;76;Humid with a t-storm;E;5;84%;76%;2
Toledo, OH;80;59;69;48;Rain and a t-storm;W;9;87%;85%;1
Tucson, AZ;98;69;97;69;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;7;21%;0%;6
Tulsa, OK;77;55;72;49;Partly sunny;WNW;11;51%;5%;5
Vero Beach, FL;89;76;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;7;77%;74%;4
Washington, DC;78;66;83;69;Sun and clouds;SSE;7;74%;64%;2
Wichita, KS;70;48;69;42;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;14;46%;1%;5
Wilmington, DE;79;67;81;68;Decreasing clouds;SSE;9;77%;70%;3
