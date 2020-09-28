US Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;78;63;74;57;Afternoon rain;W;9;78%;95%;1

Albuquerque, NM;68;46;75;50;Sunny and nice;SE;5;26%;0%;6

Anchorage, AK;55;44;54;44;Mostly cloudy;NNE;8;69%;75%;2

Asheville, NC;76;56;59;47;Heavy morning rain;NW;5;96%;89%;1

Atlanta, GA;81;59;65;51;A passing shower;WNW;7;80%;66%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;80;69;76;64;Showers and t-storms;S;10;91%;93%;2

Austin, TX;79;56;83;57;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;5;28%;0%;7

Baltimore, MD;80;68;76;58;Showers and t-storms;NW;7;83%;92%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;85;57;76;49;Not as warm;W;9;55%;3%;6

Billings, MT;72;52;82;46;Sunshine and warmer;W;12;25%;2%;4

Birmingham, AL;84;58;69;49;Cloudy and cooler;NW;7;66%;29%;2

Bismarck, ND;60;49;71;45;Increasingly windy;NW;14;46%;9%;4

Boise, ID;75;49;80;51;Sunny and nice;ENE;6;35%;0%;4

Boston, MA;79;65;80;70;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;73%;81%;2

Bridgeport, CT;76;65;75;66;A shower or two;SSE;8;83%;94%;1

Buffalo, NY;79;59;64;54;Cloudy and cooler;SSW;11;72%;67%;1

Burlington, VT;77;66;74;55;Afternoon rain;NNW;12;73%;95%;1

Caribou, ME;78;63;78;63;Low clouds may break;S;14;67%;72%;2

Casper, WY;62;38;78;39;Sunny and warmer;WSW;14;21%;2%;5

Charleston, SC;76;73;82;60;A heavy thunderstorm;S;8;81%;85%;2

Charleston, WV;84;56;62;50;Periods of rain;SSE;4;85%;85%;1

Charlotte, NC;79;69;78;53;Heavy p.m. t-storms;NNW;7;89%;91%;1

Cheyenne, WY;58;43;77;47;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;13;14%;2%;5

Chicago, IL;61;48;62;51;Clouds and sun;W;13;65%;48%;3

Cleveland, OH;79;54;65;53;Cooler;S;12;66%;39%;2

Columbia, SC;79;70;82;57;Heavy thunderstorms;W;6;84%;89%;2

Columbus, OH;76;48;64;47;Cooler;W;5;71%;26%;2

Concord, NH;82;59;79;64;Low clouds breaking;S;7;73%;89%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;78;53;80;57;Mostly sunny, nice;S;11;32%;0%;6

Denver, CO;63;44;81;49;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;5;16%;1%;5

Des Moines, IA;63;43;64;51;Partial sunshine;WNW;10;58%;9%;4

Detroit, MI;67;51;64;49;Mostly cloudy;WSW;9;65%;41%;1

Dodge City, KS;71;41;81;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;WSW;12;25%;5%;5

Duluth, MN;57;48;59;46;Mostly cloudy;W;9;68%;55%;1

El Paso, TX;75;52;81;55;Sunny and pleasant;SE;6;27%;0%;7

Fairbanks, AK;52;38;55;43;Clouds and sun;NNE;3;68%;48%;1

Fargo, ND;57;46;67;47;Partly sunny;NW;11;52%;10%;4

Grand Junction, CO;69;41;77;47;Sunny and pleasant;WNW;5;17%;0%;5

Grand Rapids, MI;58;51;61;50;Rather cloudy;SW;11;74%;81%;2

Hartford, CT;79;64;78;68;Mostly cloudy;SSE;8;79%;93%;2

Helena, MT;73;43;78;45;Sunny and very warm;WSW;7;39%;0%;4

Honolulu, HI;88;75;89;74;Partly sunny;NE;9;51%;30%;9

Houston, TX;76;59;80;57;Plenty of sunshine;SW;8;44%;0%;7

Indianapolis, IN;62;47;65;48;Clouds and sun;WSW;6;65%;9%;4

Jackson, MS;74;55;72;51;Clouds and sun, nice;WNW;9;53%;8%;6

Jacksonville, FL;83;73;86;60;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;82%;82%;2

Juneau, AK;54;41;52;44;Rain and drizzle;E;7;84%;73%;1

Kansas City, MO;66;46;69;53;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;51%;0%;5

Knoxville, TN;82;56;62;49;A touch of rain;W;5;83%;84%;1

Las Vegas, NV;93;66;94;67;Plenty of sun;NNW;5;12%;0%;5

Lexington, KY;75;49;64;46;Cloudy;W;5;76%;27%;2

Little Rock, AR;73;51;72;52;Nice with some sun;W;7;52%;15%;5

Long Beach, CA;88;65;95;67;Sunny;W;7;43%;0%;6

Los Angeles, CA;86;67;98;71;Sunny;ENE;5;33%;0%;6

Louisville, KY;68;50;67;50;Mostly cloudy;W;5;66%;15%;2

Madison, WI;58;44;58;44;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;78%;45%;2

Memphis, TN;73;53;70;54;Clouds and sun;SW;9;54%;13%;4

Miami, FL;88;80;88;77;A t-storm around;SSW;10;71%;79%;8

Milwaukee, WI;63;46;62;48;Clouds and sun;WSW;12;65%;54%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;58;46;64;49;Periods of sun;WNW;10;64%;16%;2

Mobile, AL;87;62;75;53;Not as warm;NW;9;59%;40%;6

Montgomery, AL;85;59;67;50;A shower or two;NW;7;71%;60%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;50;47;53;45;Very windy;SSE;34;95%;92%;1

Nashville, TN;71;50;67;47;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;66%;24%;2

New Orleans, LA;91;64;75;59;Cooler;NNW;11;55%;7%;7

New York, NY;78;68;74;65;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;89%;91%;1

Newark, NJ;80;65;77;65;A shower or two;SSE;6;83%;95%;1

Norfolk, VA;84;69;80;63;Showers and t-storms;S;8;85%;92%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;71;47;77;54;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;8;35%;0%;5

Olympia, WA;75;48;78;50;Sunshine and warm;N;6;67%;4%;4

Omaha, NE;66;43;74;53;Mostly sunny;NW;9;50%;0%;4

Orlando, FL;88;76;89;68;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;78%;85%;3

Philadelphia, PA;80;67;78;60;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;83%;94%;1

Phoenix, AZ;103;74;100;73;Sunny and warm;ENE;6;16%;0%;6

Pittsburgh, PA;81;56;62;51;A little rain;SSW;5;77%;82%;1

Portland, ME;70;61;71;63;Low clouds and fog;S;8;89%;82%;1

Portland, OR;80;56;84;55;Sunny and very warm;ENE;6;49%;3%;4

Providence, RI;76;64;79;69;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;81%;82%;2

Raleigh, NC;81;69;80;58;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;86%;94%;1

Reno, NV;77;46;86;50;Sunny and very warm;W;5;24%;0%;5

Richmond, VA;82;69;80;59;Couple of t-storms;S;7;80%;93%;1

Roswell, NM;72;43;81;48;Sunny and warmer;S;6;22%;4%;6

Sacramento, CA;99;59;96;59;Hazy, hot and smoky;SSW;3;27%;0%;5

Salt Lake City, UT;70;47;77;50;Sunny and pleasant;E;7;27%;0%;5

San Antonio, TX;78;54;83;55;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;6;29%;0%;7

San Diego, CA;79;67;91;69;Brilliant sunshine;N;7;52%;0%;6

San Francisco, CA;92;59;84;59;Hazy sun, not as hot;WSW;6;50%;0%;5

Savannah, GA;82;70;83;56;Heavy thunderstorms;WNW;6;86%;88%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;76;54;74;55;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;7;70%;4%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;60;42;72;49;Warmer with some sun;NW;13;47%;3%;4

Spokane, WA;71;40;77;45;Sunny and nice;N;1;53%;0%;4

Springfield, IL;68;44;63;47;Clouds and sun;SW;8;64%;21%;4

St. Louis, MO;67;50;64;52;Partly sunny;WSW;7;60%;20%;4

Tampa, FL;88;75;88;67;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;81%;84%;3

Toledo, OH;65;47;65;46;Rather cloudy;WSW;8;69%;34%;2

Tucson, AZ;97;69;96;67;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;9;20%;0%;6

Tulsa, OK;73;48;75;56;Partly sunny, nice;SW;6;45%;4%;5

Vero Beach, FL;91;75;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;10;72%;63%;7

Washington, DC;81;69;76;58;Rain and a t-storm;NNW;5;83%;96%;1

Wichita, KS;70;41;76;51;Mostly sunny;SW;8;38%;4%;5

Wilmington, DE;80;67;77;59;A thunderstorm;SSE;8;87%;93%;1

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.