Austin, TX;79;56;83;57;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;5;28%;0%;7
Baltimore, MD;80;68;76;58;Showers and t-storms;NW;7;83%;92%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;85;57;76;49;Not as warm;W;9;55%;3%;6
Billings, MT;72;52;82;46;Sunshine and warmer;W;12;25%;2%;4
Birmingham, AL;84;58;69;49;Cloudy and cooler;NW;7;66%;29%;2
Bismarck, ND;60;49;71;45;Increasingly windy;NW;14;46%;9%;4
Boise, ID;75;49;80;51;Sunny and nice;ENE;6;35%;0%;4
Boston, MA;79;65;80;70;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;73%;81%;2
Bridgeport, CT;76;65;75;66;A shower or two;SSE;8;83%;94%;1
Buffalo, NY;79;59;64;54;Cloudy and cooler;SSW;11;72%;67%;1
Burlington, VT;77;66;74;55;Afternoon rain;NNW;12;73%;95%;1
Caribou, ME;78;63;78;63;Low clouds may break;S;14;67%;72%;2
Casper, WY;62;38;78;39;Sunny and warmer;WSW;14;21%;2%;5
Charleston, SC;76;73;82;60;A heavy thunderstorm;S;8;81%;85%;2
Charleston, WV;84;56;62;50;Periods of rain;SSE;4;85%;85%;1
Charlotte, NC;79;69;78;53;Heavy p.m. t-storms;NNW;7;89%;91%;1
Cheyenne, WY;58;43;77;47;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;13;14%;2%;5
Chicago, IL;61;48;62;51;Clouds and sun;W;13;65%;48%;3
Cleveland, OH;79;54;65;53;Cooler;S;12;66%;39%;2
Columbia, SC;79;70;82;57;Heavy thunderstorms;W;6;84%;89%;2
Columbus, OH;76;48;64;47;Cooler;W;5;71%;26%;2
Concord, NH;82;59;79;64;Low clouds breaking;S;7;73%;89%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;78;53;80;57;Mostly sunny, nice;S;11;32%;0%;6
Denver, CO;63;44;81;49;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;5;16%;1%;5
Des Moines, IA;63;43;64;51;Partial sunshine;WNW;10;58%;9%;4
Detroit, MI;67;51;64;49;Mostly cloudy;WSW;9;65%;41%;1
Dodge City, KS;71;41;81;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;WSW;12;25%;5%;5
Duluth, MN;57;48;59;46;Mostly cloudy;W;9;68%;55%;1
El Paso, TX;75;52;81;55;Sunny and pleasant;SE;6;27%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;52;38;55;43;Clouds and sun;NNE;3;68%;48%;1
Fargo, ND;57;46;67;47;Partly sunny;NW;11;52%;10%;4
Grand Junction, CO;69;41;77;47;Sunny and pleasant;WNW;5;17%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;58;51;61;50;Rather cloudy;SW;11;74%;81%;2
Hartford, CT;79;64;78;68;Mostly cloudy;SSE;8;79%;93%;2
Helena, MT;73;43;78;45;Sunny and very warm;WSW;7;39%;0%;4
Honolulu, HI;88;75;89;74;Partly sunny;NE;9;51%;30%;9
Houston, TX;76;59;80;57;Plenty of sunshine;SW;8;44%;0%;7
Indianapolis, IN;62;47;65;48;Clouds and sun;WSW;6;65%;9%;4
Jackson, MS;74;55;72;51;Clouds and sun, nice;WNW;9;53%;8%;6
Jacksonville, FL;83;73;86;60;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;82%;82%;2
Juneau, AK;54;41;52;44;Rain and drizzle;E;7;84%;73%;1
Kansas City, MO;66;46;69;53;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;51%;0%;5
Knoxville, TN;82;56;62;49;A touch of rain;W;5;83%;84%;1
Las Vegas, NV;93;66;94;67;Plenty of sun;NNW;5;12%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;75;49;64;46;Cloudy;W;5;76%;27%;2
Little Rock, AR;73;51;72;52;Nice with some sun;W;7;52%;15%;5
Long Beach, CA;88;65;95;67;Sunny;W;7;43%;0%;6
Los Angeles, CA;86;67;98;71;Sunny;ENE;5;33%;0%;6
Louisville, KY;68;50;67;50;Mostly cloudy;W;5;66%;15%;2
Madison, WI;58;44;58;44;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;78%;45%;2
Memphis, TN;73;53;70;54;Clouds and sun;SW;9;54%;13%;4
Miami, FL;88;80;88;77;A t-storm around;SSW;10;71%;79%;8
Milwaukee, WI;63;46;62;48;Clouds and sun;WSW;12;65%;54%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;58;46;64;49;Periods of sun;WNW;10;64%;16%;2
Mobile, AL;87;62;75;53;Not as warm;NW;9;59%;40%;6
Montgomery, AL;85;59;67;50;A shower or two;NW;7;71%;60%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;50;47;53;45;Very windy;SSE;34;95%;92%;1
Nashville, TN;71;50;67;47;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;66%;24%;2
New Orleans, LA;91;64;75;59;Cooler;NNW;11;55%;7%;7
New York, NY;78;68;74;65;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;89%;91%;1
Newark, NJ;80;65;77;65;A shower or two;SSE;6;83%;95%;1
Norfolk, VA;84;69;80;63;Showers and t-storms;S;8;85%;92%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;71;47;77;54;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;8;35%;0%;5
Olympia, WA;75;48;78;50;Sunshine and warm;N;6;67%;4%;4
Omaha, NE;66;43;74;53;Mostly sunny;NW;9;50%;0%;4
Orlando, FL;88;76;89;68;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;78%;85%;3
Philadelphia, PA;80;67;78;60;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;83%;94%;1
Phoenix, AZ;103;74;100;73;Sunny and warm;ENE;6;16%;0%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;81;56;62;51;A little rain;SSW;5;77%;82%;1
Portland, ME;70;61;71;63;Low clouds and fog;S;8;89%;82%;1
Portland, OR;80;56;84;55;Sunny and very warm;ENE;6;49%;3%;4
Providence, RI;76;64;79;69;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;81%;82%;2
Raleigh, NC;81;69;80;58;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;86%;94%;1
Reno, NV;77;46;86;50;Sunny and very warm;W;5;24%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;82;69;80;59;Couple of t-storms;S;7;80%;93%;1
Roswell, NM;72;43;81;48;Sunny and warmer;S;6;22%;4%;6
Sacramento, CA;99;59;96;59;Hazy, hot and smoky;SSW;3;27%;0%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;70;47;77;50;Sunny and pleasant;E;7;27%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;78;54;83;55;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;6;29%;0%;7
San Diego, CA;79;67;91;69;Brilliant sunshine;N;7;52%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;92;59;84;59;Hazy sun, not as hot;WSW;6;50%;0%;5
Savannah, GA;82;70;83;56;Heavy thunderstorms;WNW;6;86%;88%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;76;54;74;55;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;7;70%;4%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;60;42;72;49;Warmer with some sun;NW;13;47%;3%;4
Spokane, WA;71;40;77;45;Sunny and nice;N;1;53%;0%;4
Springfield, IL;68;44;63;47;Clouds and sun;SW;8;64%;21%;4
St. Louis, MO;67;50;64;52;Partly sunny;WSW;7;60%;20%;4
Tampa, FL;88;75;88;67;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;81%;84%;3
Toledo, OH;65;47;65;46;Rather cloudy;WSW;8;69%;34%;2
Tucson, AZ;97;69;96;67;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;9;20%;0%;6
Tulsa, OK;73;48;75;56;Partly sunny, nice;SW;6;45%;4%;5
Vero Beach, FL;91;75;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;10;72%;63%;7
Washington, DC;81;69;76;58;Rain and a t-storm;NNW;5;83%;96%;1
Wichita, KS;70;41;76;51;Mostly sunny;SW;8;38%;4%;5
Wilmington, DE;80;67;77;59;A thunderstorm;SSE;8;87%;93%;1
