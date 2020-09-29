Austin, TX;82;57;88;59;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;2;27%;3%;6
Baltimore, MD;76;58;71;56;Mostly sunny;SW;10;59%;12%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;76;49;81;54;Sunny and beautiful;W;5;54%;5%;6
Billings, MT;86;47;67;39;Sunshine and cooler;E;7;39%;2%;4
Birmingham, AL;69;49;77;54;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;7;54%;7%;6
Bismarck, ND;73;45;59;37;Windy;NNW;21;46%;10%;4
Boise, ID;82;51;82;52;Plenty of sun;NE;6;31%;0%;4
Boston, MA;79;70;74;58;Windy;SW;26;69%;69%;3
Bridgeport, CT;75;66;71;57;A little a.m. rain;SW;15;62%;62%;4
Buffalo, NY;64;53;61;53;Spotty showers;SW;18;70%;87%;1
Burlington, VT;78;55;66;53;Rain, not as warm;S;9;71%;85%;2
Caribou, ME;83;63;72;47;Periods of rain;SW;17;80%;89%;1
Casper, WY;79;39;66;32;Sunny, not as warm;NE;7;44%;1%;5
Charleston, SC;82;60;75;57;Turning sunny;WSW;6;52%;8%;6
Charleston, WV;60;50;71;52;Partly sunny;SW;8;65%;31%;5
Charlotte, NC;76;52;71;51;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;60%;9%;5
Cheyenne, WY;77;47;68;36;Mostly sunny;N;11;31%;1%;5
Chicago, IL;61;51;64;48;Increasingly windy;WNW;16;61%;50%;2
Cleveland, OH;64;53;69;51;Windy;W;20;56%;71%;2
Columbia, SC;83;56;74;53;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;54%;10%;6
Columbus, OH;63;47;68;43;Clouds and sun;W;13;66%;52%;4
Concord, NH;82;64;70;48;Rain in the morning;SW;16;70%;87%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;82;57;89;61;Sunny and warm;SSW;8;30%;6%;6
Denver, CO;83;49;76;43;Mostly sunny;NE;6;23%;1%;5
Des Moines, IA;66;51;69;44;Windy;NW;19;43%;4%;4
Detroit, MI;63;49;64;47;A few showers;W;11;70%;70%;3
Dodge City, KS;86;51;85;46;Plenty of sun;NNE;13;29%;3%;5
Duluth, MN;63;46;58;44;A shower in the p.m.;NW;12;71%;66%;2
El Paso, TX;79;55;89;58;Sunshine;SE;4;19%;0%;6
Fairbanks, AK;56;43;58;43;Mainly cloudy;NE;7;49%;29%;1
Fargo, ND;72;47;59;41;Cooler;NNW;17;56%;44%;3
Grand Junction, CO;76;47;82;48;Sunny and pleasant;SW;6;18%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;61;50;62;48;A few showers;WNW;12;77%;89%;2
Hartford, CT;77;65;71;55;A little a.m. rain;SW;16;67%;78%;4
Helena, MT;82;45;68;40;Sunny and cooler;W;5;46%;0%;4
Honolulu, HI;89;74;90;73;Nice with sunshine;NE;5;51%;16%;9
Houston, TX;80;57;84;58;Sunny and pleasant;S;5;42%;0%;7
Indianapolis, IN;64;48;69;45;Partly sunny;WNW;11;61%;50%;4
Jackson, MS;72;51;79;56;Sunny and nice;WSW;5;49%;7%;6
Jacksonville, FL;86;60;77;57;Not as warm;N;7;56%;5%;6
Juneau, AK;52;44;56;48;Cloudy, p.m. rain;E;10;78%;93%;1
Kansas City, MO;72;53;75;47;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;11;42%;2%;5
Knoxville, TN;60;49;71;53;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;8;65%;22%;5
Las Vegas, NV;93;67;98;69;Sunny and hot;NNW;5;10%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;60;46;72;47;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;13;61%;28%;5
Little Rock, AR;72;52;83;55;Sunny and nice;W;7;48%;14%;5
Long Beach, CA;92;67;97;66;Sizzling sunshine;NW;6;30%;0%;6
Los Angeles, CA;93;71;98;71;Sunshine, very hot;ENE;5;32%;0%;6
Louisville, KY;64;50;76;48;Partly sunny;NW;11;57%;23%;5
Madison, WI;57;44;60;46;A couple of showers;WNW;9;70%;73%;2
Memphis, TN;73;54;80;56;Sunny and pleasant;SW;12;48%;14%;5
Miami, FL;88;77;88;78;A t-storm around;NE;7;70%;64%;7
Milwaukee, WI;58;48;62;48;A shower or two;WNW;14;66%;75%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;64;49;60;45;Windy with some sun;NW;18;63%;55%;3
Mobile, AL;75;53;79;58;Sunny and beautiful;WNW;5;51%;6%;6
Montgomery, AL;67;50;74;54;Abundant sunshine;W;5;56%;6%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;52;46;48;33;Very windy;WSW;50;89%;86%;1
Nashville, TN;68;47;78;51;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;9;54%;18%;5
New Orleans, LA;75;59;79;63;Sunny and pleasant;WNW;6;50%;5%;7
New York, NY;74;63;72;59;A bit of a.m. rain;SW;11;58%;59%;4
Newark, NJ;74;64;73;55;Occasional a.m. rain;SW;10;56%;60%;4
Norfolk, VA;82;61;73;55;Turning sunny;SW;8;63%;21%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;79;54;89;54;Sunny and warmer;ENE;7;32%;3%;5
Olympia, WA;79;50;80;52;Smoky with hazy sun;SSW;2;69%;3%;4
Omaha, NE;80;53;71;45;Sunny and windy;NW;18;41%;7%;4
Orlando, FL;90;67;78;68;Not as warm;N;10;69%;34%;7
Philadelphia, PA;75;59;71;56;Clearing;SSW;10;57%;45%;5
Phoenix, AZ;101;73;104;73;Sunny and hot;W;5;15%;0%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;62;51;66;49;Partly sunny;WSW;10;65%;54%;2
Portland, ME;71;63;69;55;Windy;SW;21;86%;70%;1
Portland, OR;84;55;84;57;Hazy and smoky;N;4;56%;3%;4
Providence, RI;76;69;72;55;Windy;SW;20;70%;69%;3
Raleigh, NC;82;56;71;53;Not as warm;SSW;7;63%;13%;5
Reno, NV;85;50;86;50;Hazy, warm and smoky;W;5;24%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;80;57;72;54;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;62%;19%;5
Roswell, NM;83;48;91;52;Sunny and very warm;S;6;19%;5%;6
Sacramento, CA;94;59;99;60;Hazy sun;SW;6;33%;0%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;75;50;80;50;Sunny and pleasant;E;7;28%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;83;55;87;56;Plenty of sun;SSE;6;29%;2%;7
San Diego, CA;87;69;90;67;Sunny;ENE;6;49%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;79;59;77;58;Turning sunny, nice;SW;7;62%;0%;5
Savannah, GA;83;56;77;55;Turning sunny;WNW;6;61%;5%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;55;78;57;Hazy sun and smoky;S;4;67%;3%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;80;49;66;41;Very windy;NNW;24;43%;2%;4
Spokane, WA;78;45;79;47;Mostly sunny, warm;E;1;52%;0%;4
Springfield, IL;63;47;72;44;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;52%;13%;4
St. Louis, MO;64;52;77;48;Lots of sun, warmer;WNW;9;46%;20%;5
Tampa, FL;87;66;81;67;Not as warm;NE;7;62%;30%;7
Toledo, OH;63;46;66;44;A few showers;W;12;67%;71%;3
Tucson, AZ;98;67;100;69;Hot with sunshine;E;6;15%;0%;6
Tulsa, OK;78;56;87;54;Sunny and warmer;NE;6;39%;5%;5
Vero Beach, FL;93;73;82;75;Spotty showers;NE;11;81%;86%;3
Washington, DC;78;58;70;55;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;61%;8%;5
Wichita, KS;77;51;82;48;Plenty of sun;NNE;9;39%;2%;5
Wilmington, DE;77;59;70;55;Turning sunny;SSW;11;62%;44%;5
_____
