Atlantic City, NJ;75;58;67;51;A touch of a.m. rain;WNW;10;63%;60%;4
Austin, TX;91;60;84;58;Sunny and nice;SE;4;38%;1%;6
Baltimore, MD;72;54;69;48;Clouds breaking;NW;6;56%;28%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;87;54;79;50;Sunny and nice;NNE;6;49%;4%;6
Billings, MT;71;48;73;45;Partly sunny;NNE;9;38%;3%;4
Birmingham, AL;78;49;71;46;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;47%;4%;6
Bismarck, ND;52;36;57;39;Periods of sun;E;7;54%;44%;2
Boise, ID;83;53;84;52;Partly sunny, warm;NE;7;26%;0%;4
Boston, MA;76;56;64;49;A little p.m. rain;WNW;7;65%;61%;1
Bridgeport, CT;72;55;64;47;A little a.m. rain;WNW;8;62%;60%;3
Buffalo, NY;61;48;57;43;Showers;WNW;9;72%;87%;2
Burlington, VT;69;48;59;45;Rain and drizzle;SE;5;72%;69%;1
Caribou, ME;69;46;60;43;Cloudy, rain;N;3;74%;96%;1
Casper, WY;68;38;74;37;Partly sunny;E;12;30%;3%;4
Charleston, SC;78;61;75;57;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;9;60%;10%;6
Charleston, WV;70;44;63;41;Clouds and sun, cool;S;5;66%;9%;2
Charlotte, NC;79;53;70;46;Mostly sunny;NW;7;46%;6%;5
Cheyenne, WY;65;44;73;41;Hazy sunshine;N;11;21%;0%;5
Chicago, IL;57;45;54;45;Periods of sun, cool;NW;9;53%;28%;3
Cleveland, OH;62;49;56;45;Clouds and sun;NW;15;64%;55%;3
Columbia, SC;82;57;74;47;Mostly sunny;N;6;48%;10%;5
Columbus, OH;65;42;59;39;Clouds and sunshine;N;7;58%;44%;3
Concord, NH;75;46;57;39;Rain and drizzle;WNW;5;77%;70%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;81;54;77;58;Sunny and nice;SE;7;38%;0%;6
Denver, CO;71;47;78;45;Hazy sunshine;N;5;18%;0%;5
Des Moines, IA;61;36;57;44;Inc. clouds;ESE;5;54%;61%;4
Detroit, MI;62;41;56;40;Cool with some sun;NW;7;63%;38%;2
Dodge City, KS;70;43;82;49;Mostly sunny, nice;S;16;33%;1%;5
Duluth, MN;54;35;46;35;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;63%;73%;2
El Paso, TX;89;58;90;59;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;19%;0%;6
Fairbanks, AK;66;47;61;46;Clouds and sun, mild;ESE;6;49%;35%;2
Fargo, ND;52;36;50;40;Cool with low clouds;ESE;5;58%;59%;1
Grand Junction, CO;82;45;80;47;Partly sunny;ESE;7;17%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;54;36;51;37;A shower or two;NW;6;74%;60%;2
Hartford, CT;74;54;63;44;Rain and drizzle;SW;6;64%;59%;2
Helena, MT;70;45;73;45;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;4;43%;0%;4
Honolulu, HI;90;75;89;74;A few showers;SE;6;62%;82%;7
Houston, TX;89;63;83;58;Sunny and pleasant;E;7;44%;2%;6
Indianapolis, IN;64;43;60;42;Clouds and sun, cool;NNW;6;62%;27%;2
Jackson, MS;80;51;73;48;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;6;46%;1%;6
Jacksonville, FL;81;61;79;63;Sunny and pleasant;N;8;57%;9%;6
Juneau, AK;57;47;54;47;Cloudy, p.m. rain;SW;8;96%;100%;1
Kansas City, MO;64;41;65;50;Partly sunny, cool;ESE;3;51%;57%;5
Knoxville, TN;71;45;66;43;Partly sunny, cool;NNE;5;55%;5%;5
Las Vegas, NV;101;67;99;68;Sunshine and hot;NW;5;9%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;68;40;62;42;Cool with some sun;WNW;6;69%;14%;4
Little Rock, AR;78;47;70;46;Mostly sunny;SE;5;50%;3%;5
Long Beach, CA;96;66;92;65;Sunny and hot;SSE;5;45%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;101;69;97;67;Hot with sunshine;SE;5;33%;2%;5
Louisville, KY;69;44;65;46;Partly sunny, cool;NW;5;61%;16%;4
Madison, WI;57;35;50;36;Inc. clouds;NNW;5;59%;7%;3
Memphis, TN;76;48;68;48;Partly sunny, cool;E;7;51%;1%;5
Miami, FL;88;77;85;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;NE;8;79%;78%;2
Milwaukee, WI;57;40;52;39;Inc. clouds;WNW;7;55%;14%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;56;36;50;38;Mostly cloudy;E;4;55%;16%;2
Mobile, AL;86;58;77;53;Sunny and nice;NNE;8;45%;2%;6
Montgomery, AL;80;50;70;46;Plenty of sunshine;N;6;50%;7%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;42;35;36;30;Windy with rain;NW;27;93%;74%;1
Nashville, TN;73;43;66;44;Cool with some sun;N;6;51%;2%;4
New Orleans, LA;86;65;78;61;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;8;47%;2%;6
New York, NY;72;57;66;52;A little a.m. rain;WSW;8;58%;57%;3
Newark, NJ;72;55;66;48;A little a.m. rain;WSW;6;59%;58%;3
Norfolk, VA;80;60;68;54;Not as warm;N;9;62%;19%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;74;45;73;56;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;46%;1%;5
Olympia, WA;71;49;73;50;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;2;80%;7%;4
Omaha, NE;62;37;63;46;Inc. clouds;SE;4;54%;60%;4
Orlando, FL;84;66;84;70;Partly sunny;NNE;7;60%;13%;7
Philadelphia, PA;73;54;67;48;A little a.m. rain;W;6;57%;58%;4
Phoenix, AZ;105;72;105;72;Blazing sunshine;WNW;5;11%;0%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;65;44;60;39;Clouds and sun;NW;7;67%;45%;2
Portland, ME;68;54;62;47;A little p.m. rain;NW;7;71%;69%;1
Portland, OR;77;55;81;53;Sunny and very warm;N;4;59%;8%;4
Providence, RI;75;55;65;46;A little p.m. rain;WNW;6;62%;63%;1
Raleigh, NC;79;57;70;47;Turning sunny;ENE;7;58%;14%;5
Reno, NV;88;51;88;49;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;5;19%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;77;54;69;45;Not as warm;NW;6;62%;18%;5
Roswell, NM;87;51;86;53;Sunny and breezy;S;12;29%;3%;6
Sacramento, CA;94;60;100;59;Hazy sunshine;SSW;5;31%;2%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;80;52;80;52;Partly sunny;ESE;7;26%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;90;60;85;57;Plenty of sunshine;SE;9;48%;1%;6
San Diego, CA;98;66;85;64;Mostly sunny;S;6;51%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;87;62;80;60;Not as warm;WSW;9;54%;2%;5
Savannah, GA;82;59;78;55;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;8;55%;9%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;72;55;71;56;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;3;79%;27%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;56;35;59;42;Partly sunny, cool;ESE;5;53%;31%;3
Spokane, WA;74;51;80;48;Sunny and very warm;SSE;1;51%;1%;4
Springfield, IL;63;41;60;40;Partly sunny, cool;NE;6;60%;10%;3
St. Louis, MO;66;43;62;42;Partly sunny, cool;E;6;60%;7%;4
Tampa, FL;84;65;86;68;Clouds and sun, nice;NNE;6;60%;11%;7
Toledo, OH;61;36;56;36;Clouds and sun, cool;WNW;5;61%;22%;3
Tucson, AZ;102;70;102;69;Very hot;ESE;6;11%;0%;6
Tulsa, OK;75;43;72;55;Partly sunny;SSE;5;50%;26%;5
Vero Beach, FL;85;71;82;73;Clouds and sun;NNE;9;68%;42%;5
Washington, DC;73;55;68;47;Clouds breaking;NW;6;55%;20%;4
Wichita, KS;66;38;71;51;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;47%;2%;5
Wilmington, DE;73;54;68;47;A little a.m. rain;W;7;61%;57%;3
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.