Austin, TX;84;58;87;63;Mostly sunny;S;4;48%;1%;6
Baltimore, MD;68;47;67;48;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;47%;14%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;80;52;79;52;Sunny and nice;ENE;6;52%;4%;6
Billings, MT;74;45;72;45;Mostly sunny;SE;7;47%;0%;4
Birmingham, AL;71;45;74;49;Mostly sunny;E;5;49%;11%;5
Bismarck, ND;55;38;55;34;Decreasing clouds;ESE;7;61%;4%;2
Boise, ID;84;51;82;53;Sunny and very warm;ENE;6;28%;0%;4
Boston, MA;63;48;67;48;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;57%;25%;4
Bridgeport, CT;64;48;67;45;Plenty of sun;NW;6;56%;9%;4
Buffalo, NY;57;45;56;46;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;65%;55%;2
Burlington, VT;57;45;57;41;A shower or two;WNW;4;69%;82%;2
Caribou, ME;54;43;59;36;Mostly cloudy;N;6;60%;24%;1
Casper, WY;75;34;66;37;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;48%;0%;4
Charleston, SC;74;58;73;61;Some sun, pleasant;NNE;9;59%;31%;6
Charleston, WV;64;40;66;45;Partial sunshine;ENE;4;64%;15%;4
Charlotte, NC;70;46;71;48;Sunshine;E;6;51%;8%;5
Cheyenne, WY;73;41;63;38;Partly sunny, cooler;SSW;9;42%;0%;5
Chicago, IL;55;42;57;48;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;6;55%;80%;1
Cleveland, OH;56;45;58;48;Sun and clouds, cool;SE;9;58%;55%;3
Columbia, SC;74;49;73;51;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;5;52%;9%;5
Columbus, OH;59;39;59;45;Clouds and sun, cool;E;5;59%;55%;2
Concord, NH;58;38;64;38;Partly sunny;NW;4;64%;29%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;76;57;84;61;Clouds limiting sun;SSE;13;46%;18%;4
Denver, CO;78;45;69;44;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;36%;2%;5
Des Moines, IA;58;45;53;41;Cloudy;NE;5;78%;58%;1
Detroit, MI;56;40;57;45;Clouds and sun;ESE;5;60%;50%;2
Dodge City, KS;80;48;74;40;Partly sunny;E;16;38%;25%;5
Duluth, MN;44;37;49;33;Rain and snow shower;NE;5;66%;53%;1
El Paso, TX;89;59;92;60;Partly sunny;E;5;18%;0%;6
Fairbanks, AK;65;48;60;36;Partly sunny;E;5;50%;32%;2
Fargo, ND;52;39;51;31;Mostly cloudy;N;6;74%;42%;1
Grand Junction, CO;76;47;80;47;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;21%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;51;35;55;44;Showers around;ESE;5;73%;86%;1
Hartford, CT;63;44;68;43;Mostly sunny;NW;5;60%;10%;4
Helena, MT;77;44;74;46;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;3;49%;0%;4
Honolulu, HI;87;75;89;74;Partly sunny;ENE;10;58%;31%;8
Houston, TX;83;58;84;61;Mostly sunny;SE;6;56%;1%;6
Indianapolis, IN;62;44;62;50;Partly sunny;SSE;6;61%;55%;2
Jackson, MS;74;48;75;52;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;4;48%;13%;6
Jacksonville, FL;80;64;78;70;Mostly cloudy;NNE;11;67%;50%;2
Juneau, AK;56;48;54;46;Showers;ENE;6;92%;94%;1
Kansas City, MO;64;49;65;45;Cloudy;NNE;7;59%;44%;2
Knoxville, TN;65;42;70;47;Partly sunny;E;4;56%;12%;5
Las Vegas, NV;99;66;99;68;Sunshine and hot;NW;5;8%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;62;43;64;46;Clouds and sun, cool;E;5;63%;30%;4
Little Rock, AR;70;47;73;56;Partly sunny;SE;6;57%;69%;5
Long Beach, CA;91;65;87;63;Sunny and very warm;SE;4;52%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;99;66;93;61;Sunny and hot;SSE;6;42%;2%;5
Louisville, KY;64;44;66;51;Clouds and sun;ESE;5;60%;35%;4
Madison, WI;52;40;52;38;Spotty showers;NNE;5;70%;76%;1
Memphis, TN;68;48;72;55;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;51%;33%;5
Miami, FL;84;77;84;81;Thunderstorms;ESE;11;81%;88%;2
Milwaukee, WI;52;41;54;42;A shower in the p.m.;NW;4;65%;85%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;51;38;53;38;Cloudy;W;4;57%;49%;1
Mobile, AL;78;52;77;55;Sunny and beautiful;NNE;7;46%;6%;6
Montgomery, AL;71;47;73;51;Sunny and nice;E;5;52%;10%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;34;29;34;27;Afternoon flurries;NW;20;88%;61%;1
Nashville, TN;66;41;70;50;Partly sunny;E;4;55%;47%;5
New Orleans, LA;79;61;77;63;Sunny and beautiful;NE;8;49%;4%;6
New York, NY;66;52;67;49;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;49%;6%;4
Newark, NJ;65;48;67;45;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;51%;8%;4
Norfolk, VA;69;55;68;53;Mostly sunny, cool;NE;7;54%;13%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;73;56;79;48;Mostly cloudy;N;10;48%;20%;3
Olympia, WA;74;50;69;51;Partly sunny;N;3;83%;9%;3
Omaha, NE;62;44;57;42;Mostly cloudy;E;6;77%;24%;1
Orlando, FL;84;71;81;72;Showers;NNE;9;75%;92%;2
Philadelphia, PA;68;48;67;45;Mostly sunny;NW;6;47%;8%;4
Phoenix, AZ;105;70;104;70;Plenty of sunshine;NW;6;10%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;59;39;62;43;Partly sunny;ESE;5;60%;24%;4
Portland, ME;60;47;63;48;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;63%;26%;4
Portland, OR;78;55;77;54;Partly sunny, nice;N;5;64%;7%;4
Providence, RI;65;45;69;45;Plenty of sunshine;NW;5;54%;13%;4
Raleigh, NC;70;47;70;48;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;58%;11%;5
Reno, NV;88;49;87;49;Sunny;SW;6;19%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;68;45;68;43;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;55%;12%;5
Roswell, NM;87;52;86;49;Winds subsiding;NE;13;23%;0%;6
Sacramento, CA;93;58;97;56;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;S;5;35%;2%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;78;52;80;54;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;7;30%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;85;57;88;62;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;56%;1%;6
San Diego, CA;83;64;84;62;Mostly sunny;S;6;57%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;86;60;77;59;Patchy fog, then sun;WSW;9;54%;3%;5
Savannah, GA;78;55;76;61;Sun and some clouds;NNE;8;58%;29%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;73;56;68;55;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;4;84%;27%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;58;39;59;37;Inc. clouds;E;5;59%;30%;2
Spokane, WA;77;49;80;47;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;1;54%;1%;4
Springfield, IL;58;41;60;46;A shower in the p.m.;NE;4;64%;80%;1
St. Louis, MO;62;44;62;50;A shower in the p.m.;SE;6;68%;73%;1
Tampa, FL;83;67;81;72;A passing shower;NE;8;74%;86%;3
Toledo, OH;57;36;58;42;Clouds and sun;SSE;1;61%;67%;2
Tucson, AZ;103;69;101;68;Very hot;E;7;11%;0%;6
Tulsa, OK;73;55;78;50;Mostly cloudy;N;8;49%;41%;4
Vero Beach, FL;85;73;81;75;Heavy thunderstorms;W;10;84%;90%;2
Washington, DC;67;46;67;46;Mostly sunny, cool;SW;5;51%;13%;4
Wichita, KS;71;51;72;43;Clouds and sun;NNE;8;48%;7%;4
Wilmington, DE;67;47;66;45;Mostly sunny;NW;7;50%;6%;4
