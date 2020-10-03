Austin, TX;84;61;88;59;Partly sunny;NE;4;56%;3%;6
Baltimore, MD;66;48;68;53;Inc. clouds;NE;5;54%;61%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;79;52;84;58;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;6;54%;5%;6
Billings, MT;74;46;84;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;11;30%;3%;4
Birmingham, AL;74;48;79;53;Mostly sunny;N;5;52%;16%;5
Bismarck, ND;58;36;68;48;Mostly sunny;S;11;59%;4%;4
Boise, ID;83;54;84;51;Warm with hazy sun;NE;7;24%;0%;4
Boston, MA;66;48;65;54;Partly sunny;SE;7;57%;56%;4
Bridgeport, CT;66;46;66;51;Clouds and sun;E;7;58%;56%;4
Buffalo, NY;54;45;62;48;Rain, mainly later;SE;7;63%;85%;1
Burlington, VT;59;40;60;46;Rather cloudy;SE;6;63%;66%;1
Caribou, ME;55;36;57;39;Rather cloudy;SSE;3;53%;33%;1
Casper, WY;70;36;79;46;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;14;30%;3%;4
Charleston, SC;72;61;69;59;A shower;N;8;80%;66%;1
Charleston, WV;67;46;70;48;A t-storm around;WSW;5;60%;77%;2
Charlotte, NC;70;48;72;50;Partly sunny;SW;6;58%;7%;5
Cheyenne, WY;65;40;77;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;W;17;26%;3%;5
Chicago, IL;57;45;56;42;A shower in the a.m.;N;15;64%;55%;1
Cleveland, OH;58;49;61;50;Couple of t-storms;NW;9;66%;86%;1
Columbia, SC;73;51;72;51;Clouds and sun, nice;N;5;61%;13%;4
Columbus, OH;60;46;61;39;Couple of t-storms;NW;6;62%;71%;1
Concord, NH;65;36;66;41;Mostly cloudy;E;3;57%;13%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;83;61;77;53;Sunshine;ENE;13;47%;5%;5
Denver, CO;70;45;82;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;6;25%;3%;5
Des Moines, IA;53;38;58;43;Clearing and cool;SSE;4;61%;4%;3
Detroit, MI;57;45;55;41;A touch of rain;NNW;5;73%;66%;1
Dodge City, KS;76;42;78;51;Mostly sunny;S;12;44%;0%;5
Duluth, MN;47;33;53;42;Cool with some sun;SSW;5;63%;42%;3
El Paso, TX;90;59;89;59;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;7;25%;0%;6
Fairbanks, AK;63;37;56;34;Periods of sun, mild;N;5;66%;8%;2
Fargo, ND;54;31;58;47;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;65%;9%;3
Grand Junction, CO;80;46;82;47;Sunny and very warm;E;8;21%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;52;44;55;33;A touch of rain;N;6;75%;59%;1
Hartford, CT;69;42;68;50;Becoming cloudy;E;5;62%;56%;4
Helena, MT;77;44;81;49;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;7;38%;0%;4
Honolulu, HI;88;75;89;77;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;54%;44%;8
Houston, TX;84;61;87;65;Turning sunny;NNE;5;57%;7%;6
Indianapolis, IN;63;50;58;38;Cloudy with a shower;NW;7;76%;56%;1
Jackson, MS;75;51;80;54;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;51%;15%;6
Jacksonville, FL;77;68;73;67;Rain and a t-storm;N;9;86%;84%;1
Juneau, AK;55;46;51;46;Cloudy, p.m. rain;ESE;12;94%;95%;1
Kansas City, MO;65;42;63;47;Partly sunny, cool;SE;4;63%;1%;4
Knoxville, TN;70;45;72;49;Becoming cloudy;WNW;5;64%;34%;3
Las Vegas, NV;99;66;98;67;Hot with sunshine;NNW;5;8%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;65;50;68;41;A t-storm in spots;NW;8;64%;53%;1
Little Rock, AR;73;56;73;45;Partly sunny;NNE;8;58%;12%;5
Long Beach, CA;87;66;88;64;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;49%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;94;66;92;66;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;5;47%;2%;5
Louisville, KY;67;51;64;42;Cloudy with a shower;NW;7;68%;58%;1
Madison, WI;51;37;53;34;Clouds breaking;WSW;7;60%;5%;4
Memphis, TN;72;56;72;47;Variable cloudiness;NNE;8;60%;14%;4
Miami, FL;83;81;89;81;A stray thunderstorm;E;12;70%;71%;3
Milwaukee, WI;55;41;54;38;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;13;64%;55%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;52;37;55;44;Partly sunny, cool;S;4;58%;3%;4
Mobile, AL;77;55;82;58;Sunshine, pleasant;NNE;8;51%;3%;6
Montgomery, AL;74;51;76;54;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;5;56%;12%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;32;26;35;29;Mostly cloudy;ESE;18;78%;32%;1
Nashville, TN;70;49;72;44;Cloudy with a shower;N;7;59%;58%;2
New Orleans, LA;77;62;81;65;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;8;51%;4%;6
New York, NY;67;51;67;56;Partly sunny;ENE;6;54%;41%;4
Newark, NJ;67;46;67;51;Clouds and sun;ENE;6;58%;50%;4
Norfolk, VA;68;58;67;56;Considerable clouds;N;7;68%;39%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;74;47;73;48;Mostly sunny;SE;7;57%;1%;5
Olympia, WA;64;50;66;51;Clearing;N;4;80%;19%;1
Omaha, NE;59;40;64;49;Cool with some sun;SSE;5;68%;5%;3
Orlando, FL;81;73;80;73;Showers and t-storms;NNE;8;85%;69%;2
Philadelphia, PA;66;46;70;52;Clouds and sun;NE;5;55%;42%;4
Phoenix, AZ;104;70;103;72;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;5;11%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;62;45;66;48;A shower;ESE;6;59%;85%;2
Portland, ME;62;47;62;51;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;62%;30%;4
Portland, OR;75;56;70;55;Decreasing clouds;NNW;5;72%;12%;3
Providence, RI;68;44;68;51;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;54%;62%;3
Raleigh, NC;70;50;68;51;Sun and clouds;N;6;65%;20%;4
Reno, NV;87;48;87;45;Hazy sunshine;WSW;6;20%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;68;44;70;50;Clouds and sun;N;5;61%;17%;5
Roswell, NM;81;47;81;51;Sunny;S;8;35%;2%;6
Sacramento, CA;93;56;87;53;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;39%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;79;53;83;54;Sunshine and warm;SE;7;27%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;88;61;89;61;Partly sunny;NE;5;53%;0%;6
San Diego, CA;88;64;84;65;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;53%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;84;58;74;55;Mostly cloudy;WSW;9;53%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;73;62;74;58;A passing shower;NNE;7;72%;61%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;60;56;64;53;Decreasing clouds;NNE;4;84%;33%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;58;35;63;49;Sunshine;SSE;8;60%;5%;4
Spokane, WA;80;46;77;45;Sunny and warm;S;5;52%;1%;3
Springfield, IL;58;44;58;33;A shower in the a.m.;N;11;64%;55%;3
St. Louis, MO;61;50;62;36;Decreasing clouds;N;9;61%;7%;4
Tampa, FL;82;72;79;73;Rain and a t-storm;NE;7;91%;83%;2
Toledo, OH;58;45;56;37;Cool with rain;NNW;2;81%;71%;1
Tucson, AZ;100;68;101;68;Very hot;E;6;11%;0%;6
Tulsa, OK;75;47;70;47;Mostly sunny;E;6;56%;2%;5
Vero Beach, FL;83;75;86;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;ENE;7;81%;76%;2
Washington, DC;67;46;69;52;Sun and clouds;ENE;5;60%;60%;4
Wichita, KS;68;41;70;48;Plenty of sun;SSE;6;59%;1%;5
Wilmington, DE;66;45;69;51;Clouds and sun;NE;6;59%;48%;4
