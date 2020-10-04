Atlantic City, NJ;68;57;70;56;Considerable clouds;S;8;67%;55%;3
Austin, TX;88;61;86;62;Plenty of sunshine;SE;2;49%;2%;6
Baltimore, MD;68;52;70;52;Decreasing clouds;NW;4;61%;5%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;84;58;83;57;Sunny and nice;NNE;7;62%;8%;6
Billings, MT;85;55;76;52;Sunny;SW;8;32%;2%;4
Birmingham, AL;78;53;78;53;Sunny and nice;NE;5;58%;4%;5
Bismarck, ND;69;50;72;47;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;46%;25%;4
Boise, ID;83;50;80;51;Sunny and warm;ENE;6;30%;0%;4
Boston, MA;65;55;65;54;Showers around;S;7;71%;66%;2
Bridgeport, CT;66;51;68;55;A shower in the a.m.;S;6;66%;66%;4
Buffalo, NY;61;48;58;48;A shower in the a.m.;SSW;8;74%;58%;3
Burlington, VT;62;46;65;50;Cloudy;S;6;57%;31%;1
Caribou, ME;51;37;61;45;Mostly cloudy;S;4;62%;31%;1
Casper, WY;78;45;73;39;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;9;28%;2%;4
Charleston, SC;70;60;77;65;Becoming cloudy;ENE;7;62%;16%;5
Charleston, WV;70;48;63;41;Clouds breaking;ESE;4;68%;5%;4
Charlotte, NC;70;50;75;50;Sunny and pleasant;E;5;59%;4%;5
Cheyenne, WY;76;50;75;44;Mostly sunny;W;15;17%;2%;5
Chicago, IL;54;40;60;50;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;49%;3%;4
Cleveland, OH;61;49;58;48;Clouds and sun;S;8;66%;8%;3
Columbia, SC;71;51;78;54;Nice with sunshine;E;5;58%;5%;5
Columbus, OH;65;40;60;38;Partly sunny;S;4;70%;5%;4
Concord, NH;64;39;66;44;Showers around;S;3;67%;70%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;53;80;59;Sunny and pleasant;SE;8;55%;1%;5
Denver, CO;85;51;82;49;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;7;14%;0%;5
Des Moines, IA;58;43;71;51;Sunny and windy;SW;18;52%;12%;4
Detroit, MI;55;41;59;46;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;65%;9%;4
Dodge City, KS;79;50;87;50;Sunny and warmer;SW;15;40%;2%;5
Duluth, MN;55;43;64;49;Partly sunny;WNW;12;64%;64%;3
El Paso, TX;86;58;93;58;Sunny and very warm;SW;6;24%;0%;6
Fairbanks, AK;57;34;51;35;Mostly cloudy, mild;NNW;4;71%;27%;1
Fargo, ND;63;48;70;47;Mostly sunny;WNW;13;53%;30%;3
Grand Junction, CO;80;46;81;45;Sunny and warm;NNE;6;19%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;56;37;59;49;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;67%;27%;4
Hartford, CT;67;48;69;52;A shower in the a.m.;SSE;5;68%;59%;2
Helena, MT;84;49;75;47;Sunny and warm;S;7;35%;0%;4
Honolulu, HI;88;73;88;73;Partly sunny;ENE;12;55%;30%;6
Houston, TX;86;65;84;62;Sunny and delightful;ESE;6;57%;2%;6
Indianapolis, IN;55;37;62;43;Sunny;S;5;61%;0%;4
Jackson, MS;80;52;77;53;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;4;59%;5%;5
Jacksonville, FL;72;68;77;73;Turning cloudy;NE;11;83%;44%;2
Juneau, AK;52;48;53;44;Rain;SSE;10;87%;95%;0
Kansas City, MO;62;47;74;54;Windy and warmer;SSW;18;48%;8%;4
Knoxville, TN;71;50;70;48;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;58%;4%;5
Las Vegas, NV;98;65;97;67;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;5;10%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;67;41;62;40;Mostly sunny, cool;SE;4;65%;6%;5
Little Rock, AR;71;44;69;46;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;49%;2%;5
Long Beach, CA;92;65;88;63;Mostly sunny;S;5;45%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;94;67;92;64;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;5;38%;2%;5
Louisville, KY;64;39;64;42;Sunny;SSE;4;62%;4%;5
Madison, WI;52;34;60;47;Mostly sunny, windy;SSW;19;51%;25%;4
Memphis, TN;69;45;70;48;Plenty of sun;E;6;51%;4%;5
Miami, FL;88;82;88;83;A shower or two;E;12;72%;80%;7
Milwaukee, WI;56;38;60;51;Mostly sunny;SSW;12;53%;25%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;56;45;70;51;Mostly sunny, windy;WNW;19;54%;11%;4
Mobile, AL;80;59;83;65;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;8;54%;28%;6
Montgomery, AL;75;54;78;58;Sunny and nice;E;5;59%;6%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;34;29;38;32;Mainly cloudy;SSW;16;84%;31%;1
Nashville, TN;71;43;67;43;Sunny;E;5;53%;5%;5
New Orleans, LA;79;65;81;68;Mostly sunny;NE;8;57%;28%;6
New York, NY;67;54;68;56;A shower in the a.m.;S;6;58%;60%;3
Newark, NJ;67;50;69;52;A shower in the a.m.;S;5;61%;60%;2
Norfolk, VA;68;55;72;55;Clouds breaking;ESE;6;60%;5%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;72;48;77;55;Mostly sunny, nice;S;12;55%;1%;5
Olympia, WA;62;50;69;48;Clearing;NNE;5;77%;7%;3
Omaha, NE;66;49;78;51;Sunny, windy, warmer;NW;18;50%;11%;4
Orlando, FL;80;75;86;76;Cloudy with a shower;ENE;11;80%;57%;2
Philadelphia, PA;69;52;71;52;A shower in the a.m.;S;5;59%;57%;3
Phoenix, AZ;104;71;103;71;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;12%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;65;48;61;42;Some sun returning;S;5;69%;43%;3
Portland, ME;62;49;63;54;Cloudy with a shower;SSW;6;69%;48%;1
Portland, OR;68;54;74;52;Mostly sunny, nice;N;6;70%;6%;4
Providence, RI;68;52;67;52;Showers around;SSE;6;65%;70%;2
Raleigh, NC;68;49;74;50;Partly sunny, nice;E;5;62%;4%;5
Reno, NV;87;45;85;46;Sunny and very warm;W;5;20%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;70;48;72;50;Partly sunny;ESE;4;61%;3%;5
Roswell, NM;80;52;96;54;Blazing sunshine;SW;6;26%;1%;6
Sacramento, CA;91;52;89;52;Hazy sun and warm;SSW;3;37%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;83;53;82;51;Warm with sunshine;ESE;7;22%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;91;62;88;63;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;52%;3%;6
San Diego, CA;89;66;87;65;Fog, then sun;NNW;6;48%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;75;55;71;54;Partly sunny;WSW;7;60%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;74;59;79;67;Clouds and sun;ENE;7;64%;21%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;59;54;67;52;Partly sunny;NNE;7;78%;10%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;65;50;79;47;Plenty of sunshine;NW;14;49%;9%;4
Spokane, WA;77;47;74;46;Sunny and warm;S;2;53%;1%;3
Springfield, IL;58;32;64;48;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;8;51%;1%;4
St. Louis, MO;60;34;65;47;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;51%;0%;4
Tampa, FL;79;73;86;76;Humid and warmer;ENE;9;77%;57%;2
Toledo, OH;54;36;60;44;Mostly sunny;SSW;2;67%;8%;4
Tucson, AZ;101;68;101;68;Very hot;E;6;11%;0%;6
Tulsa, OK;70;46;76;53;Mostly sunny;S;9;56%;1%;5
Vero Beach, FL;83;76;87;79;A stray thunderstorm;E;10;78%;74%;3
Washington, DC;70;52;71;50;Partly sunny;N;5;57%;3%;4
Wichita, KS;69;48;78;51;Sunny and breezy;SSW;16;52%;5%;5
Wilmington, DE;69;52;70;51;A shower in the a.m.;S;5;64%;56%;3
