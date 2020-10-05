Baltimore, MD;68;49;73;55;Mostly sunny;SW;6;57%;5%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;83;57;85;67;Sunshine, pleasant;NE;7;62%;15%;6
Billings, MT;79;53;85;46;Mostly sunny;W;10;27%;0%;4
Birmingham, AL;78;54;82;56;Sunshine and nice;SE;5;60%;4%;5
Bismarck, ND;73;49;78;47;Mostly sunny;NW;13;48%;4%;3
Boise, ID;80;51;81;52;Sunny and very warm;E;6;31%;0%;4
Boston, MA;63;52;69;57;Partly sunny;SSW;8;66%;37%;3
Bridgeport, CT;66;55;69;56;Turning sunny;SW;8;65%;28%;4
Buffalo, NY;58;48;65;59;Increasingly windy;SW;16;60%;30%;3
Burlington, VT;66;51;66;54;Clouds and sun;S;13;59%;57%;3
Caribou, ME;63;44;62;50;Some sun;SSW;11;65%;82%;2
Casper, WY;73;41;81;41;Sunshine;SW;14;21%;1%;4
Charleston, SC;76;66;74;67;Showers;NNE;8;86%;86%;2
Charleston, WV;61;41;73;54;Sunny and nice;SSW;6;63%;0%;4
Charlotte, NC;75;51;78;57;Sunshine and nice;SSW;5;63%;6%;5
Cheyenne, WY;74;45;81;48;Hazy sun and smoky;W;10;17%;1%;5
Chicago, IL;61;50;71;58;Breezy with some sun;SW;14;56%;8%;4
Cleveland, OH;58;49;69;59;Inc. clouds;SW;15;52%;13%;4
Columbia, SC;78;54;76;62;Partial sunshine;S;5;74%;24%;4
Columbus, OH;56;39;70;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;8;63%;5%;4
Concord, NH;67;44;67;48;Areas of morning fog;SSW;7;70%;66%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;59;86;63;Warm with sunshine;SE;6;56%;2%;5
Denver, CO;84;49;85;51;Hazy and very warm;SSW;5;16%;2%;5
Des Moines, IA;71;51;78;54;Mostly sunny;SW;9;52%;9%;4
Detroit, MI;59;46;68;57;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;15;60%;35%;4
Dodge City, KS;85;49;87;55;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;39%;0%;5
Duluth, MN;67;48;66;51;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;15;61%;43%;3
El Paso, TX;92;56;94;59;Mostly sunny;E;5;15%;0%;6
Fairbanks, AK;44;32;48;37;Partly sunny;SSW;4;85%;64%;1
Fargo, ND;73;47;75;48;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;13;51%;9%;3
Grand Junction, CO;82;46;82;44;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;7;16%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;60;49;65;56;Breezy with some sun;SW;15;66%;21%;4
Hartford, CT;66;51;70;55;Areas of morning fog;S;7;65%;44%;4
Helena, MT;78;48;80;45;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;33%;0%;4
Honolulu, HI;89;75;89;75;Sunshine and nice;ENE;10;55%;18%;8
Houston, TX;83;62;86;62;Abundant sunshine;NE;6;59%;4%;6
Indianapolis, IN;63;44;74;54;Some sun, pleasant;SW;9;56%;4%;4
Jackson, MS;76;52;82;59;Sunny and nice;NNE;4;58%;3%;5
Jacksonville, FL;76;74;84;74;Spotty showers;ENE;8;84%;71%;2
Juneau, AK;54;46;52;40;Rain tapering off;E;6;88%;90%;1
Kansas City, MO;76;55;80;59;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;5;53%;4%;4
Knoxville, TN;71;48;77;52;Mostly sunny;S;5;66%;4%;5
Las Vegas, NV;97;65;98;67;Warm with sunshine;NNW;5;10%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;63;40;72;51;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;63%;0%;5
Little Rock, AR;69;45;78;53;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;3;52%;3%;5
Long Beach, CA;91;63;84;64;Partly sunny;SW;5;56%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;90;63;89;63;Partly sunny;S;5;41%;1%;5
Louisville, KY;65;42;74;53;Sunny and nice;SSW;6;57%;0%;4
Madison, WI;61;47;71;53;Warmer;SW;15;62%;10%;4
Memphis, TN;70;47;77;54;Sunny and nice;S;4;50%;5%;5
Miami, FL;88;83;88;82;Showers and t-storms;E;14;74%;87%;3
Milwaukee, WI;63;51;70;57;Warmer;SW;15;59%;11%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;70;50;75;53;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;53%;10%;4
Mobile, AL;82;66;79;68;Partly sunny;NE;8;75%;56%;4
Montgomery, AL;79;59;77;63;Sunny and pleasant;E;6;71%;34%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;38;32;39;34;Winds subsiding;SW;25;95%;73%;2
Nashville, TN;67;42;77;49;Sunny and delightful;SW;5;55%;3%;5
New Orleans, LA;81;67;77;71;Spotty showers;NE;9;74%;75%;4
New York, NY;69;56;70;58;Turning sunny;SW;7;58%;30%;4
Newark, NJ;69;52;71;55;Turning sunny;SW;6;60%;9%;4
Norfolk, VA;71;52;75;59;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;62%;1%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;77;54;84;58;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;58%;1%;5
Olympia, WA;68;50;70;49;Sunshine and nice;NNE;5;79%;8%;3
Omaha, NE;78;49;82;53;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;8;51%;7%;4
Orlando, FL;86;77;90;78;Showers and t-storms;E;9;76%;69%;3
Philadelphia, PA;70;51;72;56;Turning sunny;SSW;7;56%;5%;4
Phoenix, AZ;104;70;103;70;Sunshine;NE;5;11%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;61;41;68;54;Mostly sunny;SW;7;57%;5%;4
Portland, ME;61;52;63;55;Areas of morning fog;SSW;11;75%;57%;3
Portland, OR;72;53;78;55;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;67%;8%;4
Providence, RI;63;50;68;56;Partly sunny;SSW;7;72%;36%;3
Raleigh, NC;74;49;77;59;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;65%;4%;5
Reno, NV;84;46;85;46;Mostly sunny;W;5;19%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;70;48;76;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;62%;3%;5
Roswell, NM;95;55;93;53;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;10;17%;0%;5
Sacramento, CA;95;52;91;54;Sunny and very warm;SSW;4;35%;1%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;81;50;82;52;Sunny and very warm;ESE;6;24%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;90;64;90;61;Sunshine;E;5;61%;4%;6
San Diego, CA;86;65;84;65;Partly sunny;NW;6;51%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;74;53;70;56;Some sun;WSW;7;61%;1%;4
Savannah, GA;77;67;77;67;Showers;NNE;7;88%;74%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;67;53;68;53;Sunshine and nice;NNE;7;80%;8%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;79;46;83;49;Mostly sunny;WNW;13;45%;7%;4
Spokane, WA;76;46;78;47;Sunny and very warm;SE;2;50%;1%;3
Springfield, IL;65;48;75;56;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;8;58%;4%;4
St. Louis, MO;65;46;79;56;Sunny and warmer;SW;6;52%;6%;4
Tampa, FL;88;76;91;78;Showers and t-storms;E;8;76%;71%;4
Toledo, OH;59;45;69;56;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;58%;14%;4
Tucson, AZ;100;69;100;67;Very hot;E;6;10%;0%;6
Tulsa, OK;78;54;83;59;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;56%;6%;5
Vero Beach, FL;87;78;88;79;Showers and t-storms;ESE;11;78%;81%;3
Washington, DC;70;48;73;55;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;63%;3%;4
Wichita, KS;79;50;84;53;Sunny and very warm;SSW;6;56%;1%;5
Wilmington, DE;69;49;71;55;Turning sunny;SSW;7;61%;3%;4
