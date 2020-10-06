Austin, TX;88;66;90;64;Sunny and warm;N;2;52%;6%;6
Baltimore, MD;72;55;80;55;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;13;51%;5%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;86;67;88;72;Partly sunny, warm;NE;7;73%;44%;5
Billings, MT;87;48;76;48;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;6;41%;2%;4
Birmingham, AL;82;55;86;57;Hazy sunshine;NE;5;58%;6%;5
Bismarck, ND;78;49;67;41;Not as warm;NE;7;41%;2%;3
Boise, ID;83;51;81;51;Mostly sunny, warm;E;6;27%;0%;4
Boston, MA;69;58;74;52;Increasingly windy;W;19;60%;57%;3
Bridgeport, CT;69;57;72;50;Increasingly windy;WNW;16;58%;40%;4
Buffalo, NY;66;60;64;47;Windy;WNW;20;67%;74%;2
Burlington, VT;67;53;62;44;Very windy;NW;27;69%;86%;1
Caribou, ME;62;50;61;42;A few showers;NW;7;76%;88%;1
Casper, WY;82;41;80;43;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;11;20%;1%;4
Charleston, SC;74;69;83;67;Sunny and warmer;SW;5;82%;13%;5
Charleston, WV;75;54;79;51;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;8;58%;4%;4
Charlotte, NC;78;54;83;55;Plenty of sun;W;6;59%;1%;5
Cheyenne, WY;82;48;79;45;Mostly sunny;SW;9;14%;0%;4
Chicago, IL;73;59;74;49;Brilliant sunshine;NNE;7;51%;7%;4
Cleveland, OH;69;61;70;53;Strong winds;N;25;58%;18%;4
Columbia, SC;79;63;85;58;Warm with sunshine;W;5;64%;5%;5
Columbus, OH;70;52;78;43;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;11;56%;7%;4
Concord, NH;67;47;67;45;Windy;WNW;26;67%;65%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;86;64;89;63;Sunny and warm;SE;7;55%;6%;5
Denver, CO;87;51;84;50;Sunshine and warm;SSW;6;14%;0%;5
Des Moines, IA;80;54;80;50;Sunny and very warm;NE;5;46%;6%;4
Detroit, MI;69;58;71;44;Turning sunny;NNW;14;53%;16%;4
Dodge City, KS;87;55;95;56;Partly sunny;SSE;12;32%;0%;5
Duluth, MN;71;51;63;43;Partly sunny;WNW;8;62%;12%;3
El Paso, TX;91;58;93;58;Sunny and very warm;SE;5;15%;0%;6
Fairbanks, AK;44;35;51;36;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;67%;14%;1
Fargo, ND;75;48;68;41;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;13;50%;4%;3
Grand Junction, CO;81;45;83;45;Partly sunny;ENE;7;15%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;67;58;68;43;Mostly sunny;N;12;55%;16%;4
Hartford, CT;69;55;72;50;Showers around;WNW;18;63%;61%;3
Helena, MT;84;46;76;44;Sunny;SW;3;42%;0%;4
Honolulu, HI;88;74;89;75;Partly sunny;ENE;12;55%;23%;8
Houston, TX;86;62;87;71;Sun and some clouds;ENE;6;55%;44%;6
Indianapolis, IN;74;54;83;48;Sunny and very warm;NE;8;58%;6%;4
Jackson, MS;82;58;87;66;Sunshine and warm;NE;4;60%;17%;5
Jacksonville, FL;85;73;85;74;A shower or two;E;7;82%;66%;5
Juneau, AK;51;41;52;38;Clouds and sun;ENE;4;83%;40%;1
Kansas City, MO;80;61;89;60;Sunny and very warm;ENE;6;48%;2%;4
Knoxville, TN;77;51;80;54;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;61%;2%;5
Las Vegas, NV;97;66;96;67;Partly sunny, warm;N;4;10%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;71;51;79;50;Sunny and warm;WSW;9;61%;2%;4
Little Rock, AR;79;53;85;58;Plenty of sunshine;S;4;54%;7%;5
Long Beach, CA;87;63;80;63;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;5;64%;3%;5
Los Angeles, CA;88;62;84;61;Partly sunny;S;6;52%;3%;5
Louisville, KY;74;54;83;53;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;7;52%;1%;4
Madison, WI;72;54;70;43;Sunny;WNW;6;53%;6%;4
Memphis, TN;78;54;84;58;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;4;50%;6%;5
Miami, FL;88;83;88;80;Cloudy and humid;E;14;66%;23%;4
Milwaukee, WI;76;57;70;48;Mostly sunny;NW;10;52%;6%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;80;55;69;46;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;46%;8%;4
Mobile, AL;79;69;88;74;Warmer with some sun;NE;8;75%;44%;5
Montgomery, AL;79;64;84;64;Sunny and warmer;NE;5;74%;13%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;38;35;39;22;Very windy;WNW;38;96%;83%;1
Nashville, TN;77;48;83;55;Plenty of sunshine;SW;5;52%;3%;5
New Orleans, LA;79;72;86;75;Clouds and sun;ENE;9;73%;49%;4
New York, NY;69;58;75;53;Increasingly windy;WNW;16;50%;55%;4
Newark, NJ;70;55;75;51;Increasingly windy;WNW;15;55%;55%;4
Norfolk, VA;75;58;82;60;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;8;62%;1%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;83;59;89;61;Sunny and very warm;SSE;6;58%;6%;5
Olympia, WA;72;50;69;52;Mostly sunny;WNW;3;82%;30%;3
Omaha, NE;84;53;84;54;Sunny and very warm;ENE;6;47%;5%;4
Orlando, FL;93;77;91;75;A few showers;E;8;74%;66%;4
Philadelphia, PA;71;56;78;53;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;50%;8%;4
Phoenix, AZ;103;69;102;70;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;11%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;68;54;74;47;Mostly sunny, windy;WNW;18;55%;8%;4
Portland, ME;64;55;66;50;Windy;W;24;74%;67%;1
Portland, OR;77;54;75;57;Partly sunny, nice;N;4;73%;29%;3
Providence, RI;68;55;74;50;Increasingly windy;W;17;59%;57%;3
Raleigh, NC;76;57;83;58;Sunny and nice;W;6;64%;2%;5
Reno, NV;85;47;84;45;Warm with sunshine;W;5;17%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;73;58;82;56;Sunny and nice;WNW;9;55%;1%;4
Roswell, NM;95;53;93;53;Plenty of sun;S;7;22%;0%;5
Sacramento, CA;93;54;85;54;Mostly sunny;S;5;39%;1%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;82;51;85;55;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;7;21%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;90;63;90;63;Warm with sunshine;NE;6;56%;27%;6
San Diego, CA;81;64;79;64;Clouds, then sun;WNW;7;71%;2%;5
San Francisco, CA;68;55;65;58;Clouds, then sun;WSW;10;66%;4%;4
Savannah, GA;76;69;87;68;Warmer with some sun;SSW;3;76%;24%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;73;54;65;55;Mostly sunny;NE;4;85%;30%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;86;50;77;45;Sunny and warm;NNE;8;42%;7%;4
Spokane, WA;80;47;80;49;Mostly sunny, warm;S;1;52%;1%;3
Springfield, IL;80;57;83;49;Sunny and very warm;N;6;55%;5%;4
St. Louis, MO;79;57;87;54;Sunny and very warm;WNW;6;53%;4%;4
Tampa, FL;90;77;92;73;Humid, p.m. showers;E;8;75%;67%;5
Toledo, OH;70;58;73;42;Sunshine and breezy;NW;15;54%;17%;4
Tucson, AZ;99;67;101;68;Very hot;SE;5;10%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;84;60;89;62;Sunny and very warm;SSE;6;59%;6%;5
Vero Beach, FL;89;78;89;76;Some sun returning;ESE;10;73%;47%;6
Washington, DC;73;56;82;57;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;15;55%;2%;4
Wichita, KS;84;54;90;59;Sunny and very warm;SSE;7;49%;2%;5
Wilmington, DE;71;55;78;53;Sunshine and breezy;WNW;13;55%;6%;4
