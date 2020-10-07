Austin, TX;90;64;89;70;Partly sunny;E;2;51%;55%;3
Baltimore, MD;80;55;71;48;Windy, not as warm;NW;19;46%;1%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;89;74;83;75;Cloudy, p.m. showers;ENE;8;80%;100%;1
Billings, MT;75;48;85;48;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;28%;2%;4
Birmingham, AL;86;58;87;67;Clouds and sun;SSE;5;51%;29%;5
Bismarck, ND;66;41;73;46;Partly sunny;S;11;48%;6%;3
Boise, ID;82;52;81;49;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;6;22%;0%;4
Boston, MA;74;52;63;42;Windy and cooler;WNW;23;37%;0%;4
Bridgeport, CT;72;50;64;43;Winds subsiding;NW;19;43%;1%;4
Buffalo, NY;64;47;58;44;Clouds and sun;WNW;9;62%;33%;2
Burlington, VT;61;42;52;36;Cooler;NW;14;51%;6%;4
Caribou, ME;61;42;51;31;Windy and cooler;WNW;20;49%;18%;2
Casper, WY;78;42;83;44;Mostly sunny;SW;17;13%;2%;4
Charleston, SC;83;66;83;67;Partly sunny;E;5;60%;1%;5
Charleston, WV;80;50;72;46;Plenty of sunshine;SE;5;60%;1%;4
Charlotte, NC;82;56;85;60;Partly sunny;ENE;4;55%;5%;5
Cheyenne, WY;81;44;83;53;Abundant sunshine;W;10;14%;0%;4
Chicago, IL;73;51;69;53;Sunny and nice;ESE;7;53%;2%;4
Cleveland, OH;70;54;64;51;Partly sunny;SW;9;56%;4%;4
Columbia, SC;86;57;88;62;Clouds and sun, warm;ENE;4;54%;4%;5
Columbus, OH;78;43;69;44;Plenty of sun;S;4;59%;0%;4
Concord, NH;70;43;57;31;Winds subsiding;WNW;18;44%;55%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;63;87;67;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;56%;4%;5
Denver, CO;84;49;86;54;Sunny and very warm;WSW;5;15%;0%;5
Des Moines, IA;83;49;76;61;Warm with sunshine;SSE;10;46%;10%;4
Detroit, MI;72;45;68;46;Plenty of sunshine;NW;6;61%;5%;4
Dodge City, KS;96;55;91;59;Plenty of sunshine;S;14;41%;3%;5
Duluth, MN;66;42;61;49;Mostly sunny;SE;5;64%;44%;3
El Paso, TX;92;58;94;59;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;15%;0%;6
Fairbanks, AK;49;35;51;30;Sun and clouds;ENE;6;58%;11%;2
Fargo, ND;72;40;67;52;Partly sunny;SSE;9;54%;11%;3
Grand Junction, CO;81;45;81;48;Partly sunny, warm;E;8;14%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;68;44;67;43;Mostly sunny;N;7;67%;8%;4
Hartford, CT;73;49;63;40;Windy and cooler;WNW;20;41%;0%;4
Helena, MT;80;44;77;47;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;6;35%;0%;4
Honolulu, HI;89;75;88;74;Partly sunny, nice;E;11;53%;14%;8
Houston, TX;87;73;85;74;A p.m. t-storm;NE;7;75%;85%;2
Indianapolis, IN;82;47;76;50;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;4;54%;3%;4
Jackson, MS;87;69;85;69;Mainly cloudy;ENE;7;63%;69%;2
Jacksonville, FL;82;72;85;74;Cloudy and humid;ENE;7;79%;55%;2
Juneau, AK;51;39;49;40;Mostly cloudy;E;7;85%;72%;1
Kansas City, MO;89;61;84;64;Sunny and very warm;SSE;7;63%;8%;4
Knoxville, TN;80;55;83;59;Mostly sunny;NE;4;63%;6%;5
Las Vegas, NV;96;66;95;64;Mostly sunny, warm;WNW;5;15%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;80;49;75;52;Sunshine;E;5;58%;5%;4
Little Rock, AR;85;57;82;64;Partly sunny;NE;5;59%;44%;4
Long Beach, CA;75;64;75;62;Low clouds breaking;SSE;5;71%;2%;5
Los Angeles, CA;80;61;77;60;Low clouds breaking;S;6;67%;1%;5
Louisville, KY;84;51;78;53;Sunny and warm;E;5;52%;5%;4
Madison, WI;70;44;66;51;Plenty of sunshine;SE;4;56%;2%;4
Memphis, TN;83;58;84;65;Clouds and sun;ENE;7;54%;26%;5
Miami, FL;88;80;88;81;Mostly cloudy;E;10;64%;46%;5
Milwaukee, WI;73;49;65;53;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;59%;1%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;45;67;57;Plenty of sun;SSE;6;50%;13%;4
Mobile, AL;89;75;86;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;11;79%;81%;2
Montgomery, AL;87;64;85;69;Clouds and sun;E;6;63%;41%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;40;20;20;15;Very windy;NW;41;89%;6%;3
Nashville, TN;82;54;84;60;Mostly sunny;ENE;4;62%;10%;5
New Orleans, LA;86;76;82;76;Thunderstorms;E;14;83%;86%;2
New York, NY;76;52;65;48;Not as warm;NW;20;43%;0%;4
Newark, NJ;75;51;65;44;Windy, not as warm;NW;20;43%;1%;4
Norfolk, VA;82;60;74;54;Sunny and nice;N;7;54%;2%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;88;62;86;63;Sunny and very warm;SSE;9;53%;1%;5
Olympia, WA;68;52;65;50;Cloudy;SSW;7;78%;44%;1
Omaha, NE;86;54;83;63;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;51%;8%;4
Orlando, FL;94;76;91;76;Humid with clouds;E;6;71%;44%;3
Philadelphia, PA;77;53;67;45;Winds subsiding;NW;19;46%;1%;4
Phoenix, AZ;103;70;101;71;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;5;13%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;75;48;66;44;Mostly sunny;SW;7;58%;0%;4
Portland, ME;65;49;58;38;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;17;42%;0%;4
Portland, OR;75;57;67;53;Rather cloudy;SE;5;81%;31%;1
Providence, RI;74;49;63;38;Windy and cooler;WNW;19;38%;0%;4
Raleigh, NC;83;59;81;56;Sunny and pleasant;NE;6;55%;2%;5
Reno, NV;83;43;80;42;Partly sunny, warm;W;6;23%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;80;57;75;47;Sunny and pleasant;N;7;52%;1%;4
Roswell, NM;92;53;93;52;Plenty of sunshine;S;10;20%;0%;5
Sacramento, CA;88;53;74;53;Clouds breaking;S;6;58%;1%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;84;54;85;59;Mostly sunny;SE;9;18%;1%;4
San Antonio, TX;90;62;91;70;Partly sunny, warm;NE;6;56%;55%;4
San Diego, CA;76;65;75;64;Low clouds breaking;WSW;7;65%;2%;5
San Francisco, CA;63;56;65;57;Decreasing clouds;W;12;68%;3%;4
Savannah, GA;85;66;88;68;A shower in the p.m.;SE;3;68%;56%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;56;64;55;Mostly cloudy;S;8;80%;44%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;78;44;77;62;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;14;43%;10%;4
Spokane, WA;80;50;75;49;Clouds and sun, warm;S;8;51%;2%;3
Springfield, IL;86;49;79;56;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;4;48%;6%;4
St. Louis, MO;87;54;82;56;Sunny and very warm;SE;6;55%;7%;4
Tampa, FL;88;75;92;75;A t-storm around;E;6;72%;45%;3
Toledo, OH;74;42;69;43;Brilliant sunshine;NW;4;60%;5%;4
Tucson, AZ;100;68;100;65;Very hot;SE;7;11%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;89;62;86;63;Sunny and very warm;SSE;7;54%;3%;5
Vero Beach, FL;90;75;88;76;Mostly cloudy, humid;E;7;72%;39%;5
Washington, DC;82;57;71;47;Sunlit, not as warm;NNW;10;50%;0%;4
Wichita, KS;91;60;87;62;Sunny;SSE;12;55%;4%;4
Wilmington, DE;78;52;68;44;Winds subsiding;NW;19;51%;0%;4
