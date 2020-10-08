Atlantic City, NJ;69;51;71;62;Mostly sunny;SW;8;56%;2%;4
Austin, TX;86;71;85;67;Partly sunny, humid;N;5;72%;53%;2
Baltimore, MD;71;49;73;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;49%;3%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;85;75;81;73;Rain and wind;W;17;81%;98%;1
Billings, MT;85;49;77;48;Sunshine and warm;S;6;26%;2%;4
Birmingham, AL;84;67;79;69;Spotty showers;ESE;10;69%;73%;1
Bismarck, ND;74;47;74;41;Sunny and warm;NE;9;45%;2%;3
Boise, ID;81;49;79;52;Warm with sunshine;E;5;24%;25%;4
Boston, MA;62;42;63;52;Sunshine;SSW;9;42%;25%;4
Bridgeport, CT;64;44;66;56;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;54%;2%;4
Buffalo, NY;58;43;67;62;Sunny;SSW;8;61%;7%;4
Burlington, VT;53;36;58;49;Mostly sunny;S;6;50%;40%;4
Caribou, ME;49;31;50;37;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;15;41%;59%;3
Casper, WY;81;42;80;44;Mostly sunny;SE;9;17%;0%;4
Charleston, SC;85;67;82;73;Cloudy and humid;ESE;11;75%;41%;2
Charleston, WV;74;46;80;62;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;4;57%;17%;4
Charlotte, NC;86;60;75;65;Not as warm;SE;5;61%;30%;3
Cheyenne, WY;83;54;80;48;Partly sunny;SSW;10;15%;0%;4
Chicago, IL;68;54;80;65;Sunny and warmer;SW;12;56%;8%;4
Cleveland, OH;65;51;74;65;Plenty of sun;SSW;10;50%;8%;4
Columbia, SC;88;62;82;68;Clouds;ESE;5;66%;42%;2
Columbus, OH;70;44;77;59;Partly sunny;SSW;7;58%;5%;4
Concord, NH;59;31;60;41;Sunshine;SSW;8;45%;0%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;68;83;65;Partly sunny;E;7;78%;8%;2
Denver, CO;86;55;86;52;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;15%;0%;4
Des Moines, IA;76;61;86;61;Winds subsiding;SW;15;57%;9%;4
Detroit, MI;68;45;75;64;Sunny and warm;SSW;8;61%;9%;4
Dodge City, KS;90;60;93;53;Mostly sunny;S;17;31%;0%;5
Duluth, MN;65;47;75;47;Partly sunny, warm;NW;9;66%;12%;3
El Paso, TX;92;58;94;59;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;14%;0%;6
Fairbanks, AK;54;30;49;29;Mostly sunny, mild;NNE;7;58%;8%;1
Fargo, ND;70;51;77;41;Mostly sunny, warm;N;9;51%;7%;3
Grand Junction, CO;80;48;81;50;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;17%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;68;42;78;64;Sunny and warmer;SW;10;62%;14%;4
Hartford, CT;62;40;65;51;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;52%;2%;4
Helena, MT;82;46;75;42;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;5;36%;4%;3
Honolulu, HI;89;73;88;74;Partial sunshine;NE;7;54%;49%;8
Houston, TX;84;74;77;70;Windy with rain;NNW;17;82%;89%;1
Indianapolis, IN;78;51;83;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;7;55%;2%;4
Jackson, MS;81;67;81;73;Periods of rain;NNW;15;78%;90%;1
Jacksonville, FL;85;73;84;75;A stray thunderstorm;ESE;10;79%;73%;3
Juneau, AK;49;40;51;40;Turning cloudy;E;6;76%;75%;1
Kansas City, MO;85;64;86;66;Sunny and very warm;SSW;12;58%;2%;4
Knoxville, TN;81;60;78;61;Inc. clouds;ENE;5;64%;75%;3
Las Vegas, NV;96;63;92;63;Sunny and very warm;NNE;5;16%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;77;53;81;63;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;59%;58%;4
Little Rock, AR;81;65;74;65;Showers, not as warm;ENE;6;84%;89%;1
Long Beach, CA;76;62;74;63;Low clouds breaking;SSE;6;69%;6%;5
Los Angeles, CA;77;61;76;62;Low clouds breaking;S;6;70%;5%;5
Louisville, KY;82;55;83;65;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;57%;27%;4
Madison, WI;65;50;80;60;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;11;56%;8%;4
Memphis, TN;81;65;75;67;Rain, not as warm;NE;8;76%;90%;1
Miami, FL;88;81;88;81;Partial sunshine;ESE;12;67%;77%;6
Milwaukee, WI;63;53;78;63;Sunshine and breezy;SW;15;57%;8%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;68;57;83;51;Mostly sunny;NNW;12;55%;12%;4
Mobile, AL;85;75;86;77;Spotty showers;S;13;79%;86%;2
Montgomery, AL;85;70;79;71;Spotty showers;ESE;15;81%;81%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;23;14;30;27;Very windy;WSW;45;78%;11%;4
Nashville, TN;79;61;79;65;Thickening clouds;ESE;6;63%;78%;3
New Orleans, LA;83;76;83;75;Some wind and rain;WSW;22;83%;88%;1
New York, NY;64;48;68;58;Mostly sunny;SW;7;51%;1%;4
Newark, NJ;65;45;69;55;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;6;52%;3%;4
Norfolk, VA;72;55;72;58;Partly sunny;SSE;5;53%;0%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;86;64;85;64;Sunny and humid;S;11;67%;2%;5
Olympia, WA;67;51;65;52;Mostly cloudy;S;7;80%;87%;1
Omaha, NE;83;65;90;56;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;15;48%;9%;4
Orlando, FL;92;76;89;75;A t-storm in spots;ESE;10;76%;54%;3
Philadelphia, PA;68;46;72;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;53%;4%;4
Phoenix, AZ;102;70;99;69;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;5;15%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;66;44;75;60;Mostly sunny;S;5;54%;0%;4
Portland, ME;58;37;59;49;Sunshine;SW;9;44%;25%;4
Portland, OR;64;55;70;57;Nice with some sun;SSW;6;75%;85%;2
Providence, RI;62;39;63;47;Plenty of sun;SSW;6;46%;0%;4
Raleigh, NC;82;57;74;63;Not as warm;SSE;5;63%;27%;2
Reno, NV;79;42;79;44;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;26%;1%;3
Richmond, VA;73;47;73;58;Partly sunny;S;5;54%;2%;4
Roswell, NM;91;50;95;54;Blazing sunshine;W;5;18%;2%;5
Sacramento, CA;75;53;73;57;Partly sunny, cool;SSW;5;59%;4%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;85;58;83;58;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;8;26%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;88;71;91;67;Warm with some sun;NNE;8;66%;27%;4
San Diego, CA;75;64;75;66;Low clouds breaking;WSW;6;63%;5%;5
San Francisco, CA;64;58;68;60;Clouds breaking;WSW;8;71%;15%;4
Savannah, GA;88;67;84;75;Becoming cloudy;ENE;10;76%;55%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;67;56;66;55;Rather cloudy;SSW;9;78%;87%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;78;60;88;48;Mostly sunny;N;8;49%;6%;4
Spokane, WA;74;50;73;53;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;6;54%;66%;3
Springfield, IL;82;56;85;62;Sunshine;SSW;11;56%;6%;4
St. Louis, MO;85;57;84;61;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;59%;9%;4
Tampa, FL;90;75;91;75;A t-storm around;ESE;8;72%;54%;5
Toledo, OH;69;43;78;62;Plenty of sun;SW;6;55%;10%;4
Tucson, AZ;98;65;98;64;Very hot;SE;7;13%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;88;65;86;64;Sunny and very warm;SSE;9;65%;9%;5
Vero Beach, FL;88;76;88;77;Partly sunny;ESE;11;72%;73%;5
Washington, DC;72;48;72;59;Partly sunny;S;6;56%;1%;4
Wichita, KS;87;62;87;64;Sunny and warm;S;15;55%;2%;4
Wilmington, DE;68;46;71;56;Mostly sunny;S;6;56%;2%;4
