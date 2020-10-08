US Forecast for Friday, October 9, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;58;37;60;48;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;52%;0%;4

Albuquerque, NM;85;53;83;52;Mostly sunny, warm;WNW;4;15%;0%;5

Anchorage, AK;51;38;51;36;A shower or two;NE;5;71%;80%;1

Asheville, NC;78;58;70;60;Not as warm;SE;4;61%;79%;3

Atlanta, GA;83;63;77;65;A passing shower;ESE;8;65%;85%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;69;51;71;62;Mostly sunny;SW;8;56%;2%;4

Austin, TX;86;71;85;67;Partly sunny, humid;N;5;72%;53%;2

Baltimore, MD;71;49;73;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;49%;3%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;85;75;81;73;Rain and wind;W;17;81%;98%;1

Billings, MT;85;49;77;48;Sunshine and warm;S;6;26%;2%;4

Birmingham, AL;84;67;79;69;Spotty showers;ESE;10;69%;73%;1

Bismarck, ND;74;47;74;41;Sunny and warm;NE;9;45%;2%;3

Boise, ID;81;49;79;52;Warm with sunshine;E;5;24%;25%;4

Boston, MA;62;42;63;52;Sunshine;SSW;9;42%;25%;4

Bridgeport, CT;64;44;66;56;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;54%;2%;4

Buffalo, NY;58;43;67;62;Sunny;SSW;8;61%;7%;4

Burlington, VT;53;36;58;49;Mostly sunny;S;6;50%;40%;4

Caribou, ME;49;31;50;37;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;15;41%;59%;3

Casper, WY;81;42;80;44;Mostly sunny;SE;9;17%;0%;4

Charleston, SC;85;67;82;73;Cloudy and humid;ESE;11;75%;41%;2

Charleston, WV;74;46;80;62;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;4;57%;17%;4

Charlotte, NC;86;60;75;65;Not as warm;SE;5;61%;30%;3

Cheyenne, WY;83;54;80;48;Partly sunny;SSW;10;15%;0%;4

Chicago, IL;68;54;80;65;Sunny and warmer;SW;12;56%;8%;4

Cleveland, OH;65;51;74;65;Plenty of sun;SSW;10;50%;8%;4

Columbia, SC;88;62;82;68;Clouds;ESE;5;66%;42%;2

Columbus, OH;70;44;77;59;Partly sunny;SSW;7;58%;5%;4

Concord, NH;59;31;60;41;Sunshine;SSW;8;45%;0%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;68;83;65;Partly sunny;E;7;78%;8%;2

Denver, CO;86;55;86;52;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;15%;0%;4

Des Moines, IA;76;61;86;61;Winds subsiding;SW;15;57%;9%;4

Detroit, MI;68;45;75;64;Sunny and warm;SSW;8;61%;9%;4

Dodge City, KS;90;60;93;53;Mostly sunny;S;17;31%;0%;5

Duluth, MN;65;47;75;47;Partly sunny, warm;NW;9;66%;12%;3

El Paso, TX;92;58;94;59;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;14%;0%;6

Fairbanks, AK;54;30;49;29;Mostly sunny, mild;NNE;7;58%;8%;1

Fargo, ND;70;51;77;41;Mostly sunny, warm;N;9;51%;7%;3

Grand Junction, CO;80;48;81;50;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;17%;0%;5

Grand Rapids, MI;68;42;78;64;Sunny and warmer;SW;10;62%;14%;4

Hartford, CT;62;40;65;51;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;52%;2%;4

Helena, MT;82;46;75;42;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;5;36%;4%;3

Honolulu, HI;89;73;88;74;Partial sunshine;NE;7;54%;49%;8

Houston, TX;84;74;77;70;Windy with rain;NNW;17;82%;89%;1

Indianapolis, IN;78;51;83;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;7;55%;2%;4

Jackson, MS;81;67;81;73;Periods of rain;NNW;15;78%;90%;1

Jacksonville, FL;85;73;84;75;A stray thunderstorm;ESE;10;79%;73%;3

Juneau, AK;49;40;51;40;Turning cloudy;E;6;76%;75%;1

Kansas City, MO;85;64;86;66;Sunny and very warm;SSW;12;58%;2%;4

Knoxville, TN;81;60;78;61;Inc. clouds;ENE;5;64%;75%;3

Las Vegas, NV;96;63;92;63;Sunny and very warm;NNE;5;16%;0%;5

Lexington, KY;77;53;81;63;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;59%;58%;4

Little Rock, AR;81;65;74;65;Showers, not as warm;ENE;6;84%;89%;1

Long Beach, CA;76;62;74;63;Low clouds breaking;SSE;6;69%;6%;5

Los Angeles, CA;77;61;76;62;Low clouds breaking;S;6;70%;5%;5

Louisville, KY;82;55;83;65;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;57%;27%;4

Madison, WI;65;50;80;60;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;11;56%;8%;4

Memphis, TN;81;65;75;67;Rain, not as warm;NE;8;76%;90%;1

Miami, FL;88;81;88;81;Partial sunshine;ESE;12;67%;77%;6

Milwaukee, WI;63;53;78;63;Sunshine and breezy;SW;15;57%;8%;4

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;68;57;83;51;Mostly sunny;NNW;12;55%;12%;4

Mobile, AL;85;75;86;77;Spotty showers;S;13;79%;86%;2

Montgomery, AL;85;70;79;71;Spotty showers;ESE;15;81%;81%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;23;14;30;27;Very windy;WSW;45;78%;11%;4

Nashville, TN;79;61;79;65;Thickening clouds;ESE;6;63%;78%;3

New Orleans, LA;83;76;83;75;Some wind and rain;WSW;22;83%;88%;1

New York, NY;64;48;68;58;Mostly sunny;SW;7;51%;1%;4

Newark, NJ;65;45;69;55;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;6;52%;3%;4

Norfolk, VA;72;55;72;58;Partly sunny;SSE;5;53%;0%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;86;64;85;64;Sunny and humid;S;11;67%;2%;5

Olympia, WA;67;51;65;52;Mostly cloudy;S;7;80%;87%;1

Omaha, NE;83;65;90;56;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;15;48%;9%;4

Orlando, FL;92;76;89;75;A t-storm in spots;ESE;10;76%;54%;3

Philadelphia, PA;68;46;72;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;53%;4%;4

Phoenix, AZ;102;70;99;69;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;5;15%;0%;5

Pittsburgh, PA;66;44;75;60;Mostly sunny;S;5;54%;0%;4

Portland, ME;58;37;59;49;Sunshine;SW;9;44%;25%;4

Portland, OR;64;55;70;57;Nice with some sun;SSW;6;75%;85%;2

Providence, RI;62;39;63;47;Plenty of sun;SSW;6;46%;0%;4

Raleigh, NC;82;57;74;63;Not as warm;SSE;5;63%;27%;2

Reno, NV;79;42;79;44;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;26%;1%;3

Richmond, VA;73;47;73;58;Partly sunny;S;5;54%;2%;4

Roswell, NM;91;50;95;54;Blazing sunshine;W;5;18%;2%;5

Sacramento, CA;75;53;73;57;Partly sunny, cool;SSW;5;59%;4%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;85;58;83;58;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;8;26%;0%;4

San Antonio, TX;88;71;91;67;Warm with some sun;NNE;8;66%;27%;4

San Diego, CA;75;64;75;66;Low clouds breaking;WSW;6;63%;5%;5

San Francisco, CA;64;58;68;60;Clouds breaking;WSW;8;71%;15%;4

Savannah, GA;88;67;84;75;Becoming cloudy;ENE;10;76%;55%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;67;56;66;55;Rather cloudy;SSW;9;78%;87%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;78;60;88;48;Mostly sunny;N;8;49%;6%;4

Spokane, WA;74;50;73;53;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;6;54%;66%;3

Springfield, IL;82;56;85;62;Sunshine;SSW;11;56%;6%;4

St. Louis, MO;85;57;84;61;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;59%;9%;4

Tampa, FL;90;75;91;75;A t-storm around;ESE;8;72%;54%;5

Toledo, OH;69;43;78;62;Plenty of sun;SW;6;55%;10%;4

Tucson, AZ;98;65;98;64;Very hot;SE;7;13%;0%;5

Tulsa, OK;88;65;86;64;Sunny and very warm;SSE;9;65%;9%;5

Vero Beach, FL;88;76;88;77;Partly sunny;ESE;11;72%;73%;5

Washington, DC;72;48;72;59;Partly sunny;S;6;56%;1%;4

Wichita, KS;87;62;87;64;Sunny and warm;S;15;55%;2%;4

Wilmington, DE;68;46;71;56;Mostly sunny;S;6;56%;2%;4

