Austin, TX;86;67;94;68;Sunshine and warm;S;1;60%;3%;6
Baltimore, MD;72;56;76;62;Turning out cloudy;WSW;8;66%;14%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;81;72;82;69;Very windy;SW;17;78%;32%;2
Billings, MT;78;48;85;47;Becoming cloudy;WSW;10;21%;57%;3
Birmingham, AL;75;70;77;70;Wind and rain;SSE;23;92%;91%;1
Bismarck, ND;71;39;73;59;Mostly sunny;SSE;12;58%;3%;3
Boise, ID;79;51;65;42;A few showers;W;6;54%;90%;1
Boston, MA;62;54;78;56;Breezy with some sun;SW;16;53%;22%;4
Bridgeport, CT;66;57;76;60;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;15;61%;13%;4
Buffalo, NY;68;62;71;48;Showers around;N;20;67%;78%;3
Burlington, VT;59;51;72;42;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;17;61%;80%;1
Caribou, ME;51;38;67;34;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;15;62%;80%;1
Casper, WY;76;43;81;49;Windy, warm;SW;19;22%;6%;4
Charleston, SC;82;74;81;74;Spotty showers;ESE;9;79%;89%;2
Charleston, WV;77;62;71;61;Not as warm;SSE;5;78%;44%;1
Charlotte, NC;70;65;74;67;Cloudy with showers;E;6;87%;97%;1
Cheyenne, WY;78;47;77;52;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;9;21%;6%;4
Chicago, IL;80;65;75;57;Cooler in the p.m.;NNE;9;72%;15%;3
Cleveland, OH;75;66;76;59;Breezy with some sun;NE;15;61%;49%;4
Columbia, SC;80;69;83;71;Showers and t-storms;ESE;6;79%;88%;1
Columbus, OH;77;60;76;61;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;8;65%;17%;2
Concord, NH;61;44;77;45;Breezy with some sun;WSW;13;54%;53%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;64;89;66;Turning sunny;E;4;66%;1%;5
Denver, CO;87;51;85;57;Partly sunny, warm;SW;5;18%;5%;4
Des Moines, IA;86;59;78;58;Sunny and very warm;E;8;49%;11%;4
Detroit, MI;76;64;77;51;Clouds and sun;NE;15;69%;54%;2
Dodge City, KS;91;51;89;59;Plenty of sun;SE;10;40%;2%;4
Duluth, MN;82;48;55;44;Sunny and cooler;ENE;7;69%;4%;3
El Paso, TX;92;58;92;59;Plenty of sunshine;W;7;15%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;53;29;44;28;Mostly sunny;N;6;60%;9%;1
Fargo, ND;77;39;64;54;Sunny and cooler;SSE;7;59%;5%;3
Grand Junction, CO;81;50;82;52;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;22%;1%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;79;65;73;49;Partly sunny, breezy;NE;15;68%;23%;2
Hartford, CT;66;53;77;58;Breezy with sunshine;SW;15;61%;18%;4
Helena, MT;76;41;74;42;Clouds;WSW;9;32%;74%;2
Honolulu, HI;87;73;88;73;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;10;52%;19%;8
Houston, TX;79;68;89;71;Clearing and warmer;S;7;65%;0%;6
Indianapolis, IN;83;62;80;63;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;7;69%;13%;2
Jackson, MS;78;72;74;68;Wind and rain;WSW;30;89%;93%;1
Jacksonville, FL;82;75;87;75;A few showers;SE;9;78%;82%;3
Juneau, AK;50;41;49;41;A little a.m. rain;E;10;88%;84%;1
Kansas City, MO;82;66;84;64;Partly sunny;ESE;5;67%;6%;4
Knoxville, TN;73;63;73;65;Wind and rain;NE;14;81%;90%;1
Las Vegas, NV;92;61;91;62;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;20%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;79;64;73;64;A heavy shower;ESE;7;79%;87%;1
Little Rock, AR;72;65;72;67;Wind and rain;N;20;93%;80%;1
Long Beach, CA;75;65;75;63;Clearing;WSW;6;67%;10%;4
Los Angeles, CA;75;63;77;62;Clearing;S;6;69%;7%;4
Louisville, KY;82;66;77;65;A heavy shower;E;6;74%;87%;2
Madison, WI;80;59;70;47;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;65%;6%;4
Memphis, TN;71;66;74;68;Wind and rain;NE;22;90%;93%;1
Miami, FL;88;81;88;81;Humid with a shower;SSE;10;73%;73%;3
Milwaukee, WI;82;65;67;52;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;11;68%;8%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;80;49;65;48;Sunshine and cooler;SE;7;49%;4%;3
Mobile, AL;85;77;83;73;Tropical storm;S;36;84%;85%;1
Montgomery, AL;78;71;79;70;Wind and rain;SSE;20;85%;90%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;31;28;50;28;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;27;85%;79%;2
Nashville, TN;74;66;73;68;Wind and rain;ESE;22;86%;94%;1
New Orleans, LA;83;75;84;73;Windy in the morning;WNW;17;74%;33%;2
New York, NY;70;59;77;63;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;10;58%;5%;4
Newark, NJ;71;55;78;61;Mostly sunny;SW;8;59%;8%;4
Norfolk, VA;72;61;74;65;Spotty showers;SSW;6;77%;84%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;84;63;86;61;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;5;68%;4%;5
Olympia, WA;69;52;59;47;Rain tapering off;SSW;11;81%;86%;1
Omaha, NE;88;57;81;62;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;10;45%;10%;4
Orlando, FL;87;76;90;77;A few showers;SSE;9;74%;78%;3
Philadelphia, PA;72;56;76;62;Partly sunny, warm;SW;8;63%;8%;4
Phoenix, AZ;99;68;96;67;Sunny and warm;W;5;19%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;76;60;77;62;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;8;60%;18%;4
Portland, ME;59;50;72;47;Windy and warmer;WSW;19;64%;60%;4
Portland, OR;71;56;62;51;Rain tapering off;SW;7;81%;91%;1
Providence, RI;63;51;75;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;14;56%;10%;4
Raleigh, NC;72;63;74;64;Spotty showers;SE;4;82%;86%;1
Reno, NV;79;43;70;43;Not as warm;WSW;12;38%;17%;3
Richmond, VA;71;58;72;65;Cloudy with a shower;SSW;8;79%;81%;1
Roswell, NM;97;54;95;54;Blazing sunshine;W;7;13%;1%;5
Sacramento, CA;75;59;76;57;Mostly cloudy, cool;SSW;8;65%;13%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;83;58;84;52;Mostly sunny;S;15;21%;62%;4
San Antonio, TX;90;67;96;65;Sunny and very warm;SSE;5;59%;4%;6
San Diego, CA;77;67;75;65;Clearing;NNW;7;64%;13%;2
San Francisco, CA;66;61;68;57;Mostly cloudy;W;10;80%;15%;1
Savannah, GA;85;75;83;73;Showers;SSE;10;81%;84%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;68;55;59;50;Rain tapering off;SSW;15;80%;82%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;85;49;75;57;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;9;47%;6%;4
Spokane, WA;73;54;60;42;Cooler with showers;SW;14;71%;79%;1
Springfield, IL;84;60;84;59;Partly sunny, warm;E;6;66%;6%;3
St. Louis, MO;84;60;82;62;Clouds and sun, warm;E;5;70%;16%;2
Tampa, FL;91;76;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;8;77%;74%;4
Toledo, OH;79;62;79;53;Clouds and sun, warm;ENE;15;65%;36%;3
Tucson, AZ;96;63;95;62;Sunny and very warm;SE;7;15%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;86;63;87;61;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;4;66%;6%;5
Vero Beach, FL;88;78;87;76;Spotty showers;SSE;10;77%;81%;3
Washington, DC;72;59;74;63;Becoming cloudy;SW;7;71%;17%;3
Wichita, KS;84;63;85;60;Partly sunny;SSE;7;65%;2%;4
Wilmington, DE;71;56;75;62;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;10;68%;6%;4
