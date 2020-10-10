Austin, TX;94;69;99;71;Blazing sunshine;S;6;50%;2%;5
Baltimore, MD;75;62;70;61;Tropical rainstorm;E;6;86%;92%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;82;68;87;72;Sunshine and warm;SSW;7;71%;1%;5
Billings, MT;87;47;60;44;Windy;W;21;29%;44%;2
Birmingham, AL;75;69;76;66;Mostly cloudy, humid;SW;10;87%;33%;1
Bismarck, ND;73;58;64;42;Mostly cloudy;W;12;41%;27%;1
Boise, ID;67;42;60;49;Sun and some clouds;ESE;8;42%;35%;3
Boston, MA;77;56;62;48;Cooler;ENE;16;48%;4%;4
Bridgeport, CT;72;58;67;50;Inc. clouds;E;9;54%;78%;4
Buffalo, NY;71;47;60;53;Cooler;ENE;12;64%;27%;3
Burlington, VT;74;42;52;36;Mostly sunny, cooler;ENE;8;53%;4%;3
Caribou, ME;70;36;50;25;Cooler;WNW;11;47%;3%;3
Casper, WY;80;50;54;35;Spotty showers;WSW;18;51%;66%;2
Charleston, SC;82;74;83;71;Showers and t-storms;SW;9;84%;88%;3
Charleston, WV;67;61;71;61;Tropical rainstorm;SSW;6;86%;92%;1
Charlotte, NC;74;67;79;68;Tropical rainstorm;SW;8;87%;91%;1
Cheyenne, WY;75;52;64;40;Increasingly windy;WNW;21;30%;26%;3
Chicago, IL;74;57;68;61;Clouds and sun;SE;9;69%;24%;2
Cleveland, OH;76;58;67;60;Cloudy;E;11;68%;68%;1
Columbia, SC;79;72;84;70;A couple of t-storms;WSW;8;80%;75%;1
Columbus, OH;72;60;73;58;A little rain;NE;6;74%;80%;1
Concord, NH;77;44;62;36;Cooler;E;11;47%;3%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;68;97;69;Sizzling sunshine;SSW;12;55%;7%;5
Denver, CO;84;56;77;42;Cooler in the p.m.;NW;12;20%;22%;4
Des Moines, IA;79;57;82;51;Increasingly windy;SSE;15;62%;53%;4
Detroit, MI;78;50;63;55;Cooler with some sun;ENE;9;71%;26%;2
Dodge City, KS;88;60;92;45;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;18;45%;6%;4
Duluth, MN;57;44;59;51;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;9;81%;72%;2
El Paso, TX;90;59;90;58;Sunny and very warm;WNW;8;19%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;50;29;37;25;Colder;NNE;7;53%;25%;1
Fargo, ND;66;52;71;43;A strong t-storm;WNW;15;70%;81%;2
Grand Junction, CO;82;53;71;40;Windy, not as warm;E;16;25%;25%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;72;48;65;54;Not as warm;ESE;10;67%;28%;2
Hartford, CT;76;56;67;48;Partly sunny;E;7;51%;64%;4
Helena, MT;78;45;56;44;Windy and cooler;S;20;35%;74%;2
Honolulu, HI;89;73;89;75;Partly sunny;ENE;13;58%;74%;8
Houston, TX;90;73;92;74;Mostly sunny;S;6;70%;3%;5
Indianapolis, IN;79;62;79;60;Cloudy;NE;7;70%;35%;1
Jackson, MS;71;66;79;65;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;9;82%;26%;3
Jacksonville, FL;86;75;86;71;Showers and t-storms;WSW;8;82%;80%;4
Juneau, AK;49;43;49;41;A touch of rain;E;8;85%;84%;1
Kansas City, MO;82;62;85;55;Mostly sunny;S;11;61%;30%;4
Knoxville, TN;70;66;73;66;Tropical rainstorm;SW;8;86%;87%;1
Las Vegas, NV;91;62;89;62;Plenty of sun;NNW;6;23%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;70;64;70;63;Tropical rainstorm;NNW;7;91%;87%;1
Little Rock, AR;72;66;83;67;Warmer;SSE;5;72%;15%;4
Long Beach, CA;75;64;78;62;Turning sunny;WNW;5;67%;2%;4
Los Angeles, CA;77;62;80;63;Turning sunny, nice;WNW;5;66%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;75;66;75;64;A little rain;N;6;81%;80%;1
Madison, WI;71;47;67;57;Partly sunny;SE;8;71%;42%;2
Memphis, TN;72;68;79;67;A little rain;S;9;83%;59%;1
Miami, FL;88;81;89;77;A couple of t-storms;SSW;7;76%;81%;6
Milwaukee, WI;70;51;63;58;Partly sunny;SE;11;73%;55%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;66;47;70;50;Partly sunny, breezy;SE;17;66%;76%;2
Mobile, AL;81;71;84;68;Mostly sunny;SW;8;72%;6%;5
Montgomery, AL;78;68;76;66;Humid with clearing;WSW;8;84%;30%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;50;27;32;26;Colder in the a.m.;ESE;26;52%;3%;4
Nashville, TN;72;67;76;64;A little rain;NW;7;85%;73%;1
New Orleans, LA;86;72;86;74;Mostly sunny, humid;SW;8;69%;1%;5
New York, NY;72;63;66;54;Becoming cloudy;E;9;58%;85%;2
Newark, NJ;71;61;67;54;Becoming cloudy;ENE;6;59%;85%;2
Norfolk, VA;71;66;73;69;Cloudy, p.m. rain;SE;7;86%;94%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;86;63;90;58;Sunny, breezy, warm;SSW;14;56%;9%;5
Olympia, WA;61;47;58;49;Periods of rain;WSW;11;93%;91%;1
Omaha, NE;81;60;86;48;Lots of sun, windy;NW;19;59%;73%;4
Orlando, FL;92;76;90;74;A thunderstorm;SE;9;78%;77%;5
Philadelphia, PA;75;63;71;59;A little rain;ESE;6;73%;88%;1
Phoenix, AZ;96;68;94;68;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;6;22%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;77;62;73;58;A little rain;E;5;77%;84%;1
Portland, ME;72;48;59;43;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;12;50%;2%;4
Portland, OR;59;52;60;54;Periods of rain;SW;10;92%;89%;1
Providence, RI;75;55;64;47;Cooler;ENE;15;49%;41%;4
Raleigh, NC;76;66;74;70;Tropical rainstorm;SSE;6;92%;91%;1
Reno, NV;70;43;70;42;Mostly sunny, cool;SW;5;45%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;68;65;69;66;Tropical rainstorm;SE;7;90%;91%;1
Roswell, NM;95;55;94;53;Plenty of sunshine;W;11;14%;0%;5
Sacramento, CA;80;58;80;53;Mostly sunny;NW;10;50%;4%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;85;52;61;45;Showers around;SE;11;42%;65%;4
San Antonio, TX;97;65;98;69;Sunshine and hot;SSE;8;52%;1%;6
San Diego, CA;76;65;77;64;Turning sunny;NNW;7;65%;2%;5
San Francisco, CA;67;56;71;56;Partly sunny;WSW;8;65%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;81;74;86;69;Showers and t-storms;SE;8;84%;80%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;51;57;52;Periods of rain;SSW;12;91%;90%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;73;55;82;43;A strong t-storm;NW;20;63%;73%;2
Spokane, WA;57;43;56;46;Brief showers;SW;10;60%;89%;3
Springfield, IL;81;57;82;62;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;6;67%;11%;2
St. Louis, MO;81;61;83;65;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;6;67%;10%;4
Tampa, FL;86;78;88;74;Humid with a t-storm;WNW;7;81%;71%;4
Toledo, OH;80;52;65;54;Cooler;E;7;72%;34%;2
Tucson, AZ;94;63;91;62;Mostly sunny;E;6;20%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;86;61;90;61;Sunny and very warm;S;9;63%;11%;4
Vero Beach, FL;88;75;90;74;A thunderstorm;SSE;8;77%;76%;5
Washington, DC;74;65;70;64;Tropical rainstorm;SE;6;82%;92%;1
Wichita, KS;83;62;88;50;Sunny, breezy, warm;SW;15;59%;13%;4
Wilmington, DE;75;63;71;60;A little rain;ESE;7;74%;89%;1
