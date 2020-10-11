Atlantic City, NJ;70;63;67;66;Heavy rain, windy;ENE;20;91%;91%;1
Austin, TX;95;70;89;60;Sunny and very warm;N;5;51%;3%;5
Baltimore, MD;70;60;64;60;Periods of rain;NNE;11;89%;85%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;88;71;88;69;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;7;72%;5%;5
Billings, MT;58;44;67;41;Windy with a shower;WNW;19;34%;61%;1
Birmingham, AL;75;66;84;60;Partly sunny, warmer;W;6;71%;18%;5
Bismarck, ND;65;40;63;39;Mostly cloudy;WNW;10;46%;7%;2
Boise, ID;60;51;68;47;Mostly sunny;ENE;12;39%;44%;4
Boston, MA;61;51;56;54;A little p.m. rain;ENE;17;62%;91%;1
Bridgeport, CT;66;50;57;55;Heavy morning rain;ENE;15;77%;95%;1
Buffalo, NY;60;51;66;54;Partly sunny;SSE;9;71%;69%;2
Burlington, VT;51;35;60;47;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;51%;63%;3
Caribou, ME;47;26;52;29;Brilliant sunshine;SE;2;49%;6%;3
Casper, WY;54;35;66;35;Windy;SW;25;32%;1%;4
Charleston, SC;83;72;82;68;Partly sunny, humid;W;7;77%;27%;5
Charleston, WV;69;60;78;53;Humid and warmer;SW;5;83%;55%;1
Charlotte, NC;76;67;80;63;Decreasing clouds;SSW;5;81%;28%;1
Cheyenne, WY;66;39;67;41;Increasingly windy;W;20;22%;1%;4
Chicago, IL;67;61;68;48;Rain and a t-storm;W;12;78%;65%;2
Cleveland, OH;65;61;75;55;Partly sunny;SSW;13;66%;67%;2
Columbia, SC;85;70;81;64;Decreasing clouds;WSW;6;75%;26%;2
Columbus, OH;71;58;76;46;A p.m. thunderstorm;NW;6;74%;78%;2
Concord, NH;62;34;58;44;Periods of sun;ENE;7;57%;69%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;68;82;53;Sunny and cooler;NNE;15;35%;2%;5
Denver, CO;76;40;76;45;Sunny and pleasant;SW;7;19%;0%;4
Des Moines, IA;82;52;69;49;Mostly sunny, cooler;S;14;45%;4%;4
Detroit, MI;65;55;72;46;Showers and t-storms;WNW;11;80%;85%;1
Dodge City, KS;95;44;78;45;Sunny and cooler;SSW;10;26%;0%;4
Duluth, MN;57;51;61;47;Heavy morning rain;SW;12;55%;81%;2
El Paso, TX;89;58;87;57;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;7;20%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;38;25;36;23;Snow showers;NNE;7;52%;83%;1
Fargo, ND;73;46;65;44;Partly sunny;WSW;12;42%;8%;3
Grand Junction, CO;71;39;71;42;Plenty of sunshine;E;6;23%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;65;54;70;45;Rain and a t-storm;W;14;83%;68%;1
Hartford, CT;66;49;55;52;Rain, breezy, cooler;NE;15;67%;93%;1
Helena, MT;55;47;61;39;Winds subsiding;NNE;17;40%;44%;1
Honolulu, HI;89;76;88;76;Clouds and sun;ENE;10;60%;76%;6
Houston, TX;92;74;91;69;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;67%;7%;5
Indianapolis, IN;79;62;76;43;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;8;74%;54%;2
Jackson, MS;77;63;87;61;Partly sunny, warmer;WNW;8;69%;10%;5
Jacksonville, FL;87;71;86;69;Warm with some sun;WNW;8;72%;27%;4
Juneau, AK;49;43;49;38;A little a.m. rain;E;8;83%;82%;1
Kansas City, MO;86;56;73;54;Sunny and cooler;S;15;40%;1%;4
Knoxville, TN;72;66;79;55;A shower;SSW;6;77%;80%;3
Las Vegas, NV;89;60;90;63;Plenty of sun;NNW;5;20%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;69;63;77;46;A t-storm around;NW;7;74%;77%;1
Little Rock, AR;81;66;82;49;Sunny and breezy;N;14;51%;16%;5
Long Beach, CA;77;62;89;64;Warmer with sunshine;SSE;6;51%;1%;5
Los Angeles, CA;79;64;92;68;Sunny;ESE;5;49%;2%;5
Louisville, KY;77;65;80;47;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNW;7;67%;55%;1
Madison, WI;66;58;63;45;Rain and a t-storm;SW;10;71%;66%;3
Memphis, TN;76;66;82;52;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;14;73%;32%;5
Miami, FL;89;77;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;72%;56%;6
Milwaukee, WI;61;58;66;46;Rain and a t-storm;W;16;76%;65%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;69;52;65;48;Clouds and sun;S;13;51%;5%;3
Mobile, AL;84;68;88;70;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;71%;3%;5
Montgomery, AL;74;66;81;66;Warmer with some sun;WSW;6;77%;11%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;36;25;36;31;Periods of sun;SE;19;37%;57%;2
Nashville, TN;73;63;82;49;A t-storm around;N;6;69%;55%;2
New Orleans, LA;87;73;87;72;Mostly sunny, humid;WSW;7;72%;5%;5
New York, NY;65;54;59;57;Heavy rain, cooler;NE;15;80%;91%;1
Newark, NJ;67;53;59;56;Heavy rain, cooler;NE;14;81%;89%;1
Norfolk, VA;74;68;80;64;Spotty showers;NNW;5;84%;73%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;90;58;77;50;Sunny, not as warm;S;15;33%;3%;5
Olympia, WA;58;48;61;49;A little rain;SSE;11;68%;95%;3
Omaha, NE;87;48;71;48;Sunny and cooler;S;11;42%;5%;4
Orlando, FL;91;73;89;73;Partly sunny;W;8;68%;45%;6
Philadelphia, PA;69;57;62;60;Heavy morning rain;NNE;15;93%;89%;1
Phoenix, AZ;95;68;97;68;Sunny and warm;N;5;20%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;72;59;71;52;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;77%;77%;1
Portland, ME;58;42;54;49;Partly sunny;E;10;54%;62%;2
Portland, OR;60;54;64;53;A little rain;SE;10;72%;68%;2
Providence, RI;65;47;55;52;Rain, breezy, cooler;ENE;15;66%;89%;1
Raleigh, NC;69;67;79;63;Warmer with a shower;NNW;5;85%;59%;1
Reno, NV;70;41;79;42;Sunny and warm;WSW;5;28%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;70;65;75;60;Spotty showers;NW;5;92%;66%;1
Roswell, NM;96;53;80;49;Sunny and cooler;S;8;19%;3%;5
Sacramento, CA;84;53;85;53;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;6;45%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;58;44;71;47;Sunshine and warmer;SE;9;34%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;98;69;93;65;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;6;51%;1%;6
San Diego, CA;77;64;85;66;Sunshine;NNW;7;57%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;72;55;74;56;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;56%;3%;4
Savannah, GA;87;71;85;67;Humid with some sun;W;7;75%;26%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;52;60;52;A touch of rain;SE;11;69%;93%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;84;44;71;47;Not as warm;SSW;12;36%;7%;4
Spokane, WA;55;46;60;43;Winds subsiding;S;16;56%;66%;2
Springfield, IL;83;61;69;43;Cooler;WNW;14;67%;55%;4
St. Louis, MO;83;64;72;45;Not as warm;NW;13;55%;55%;4
Tampa, FL;85;73;88;73;Partly sunny, humid;WNW;6;73%;19%;6
Toledo, OH;64;55;77;43;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;9;73%;86%;1
Tucson, AZ;90;63;96;66;Warm with sunshine;E;6;20%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;89;61;78;50;Sunny, not as warm;S;15;37%;6%;4
Vero Beach, FL;92;72;88;70;Partly sunny;WNW;5;76%;59%;6
Washington, DC;72;64;66;59;Humid with rain;NW;7;93%;80%;1
Wichita, KS;88;50;75;49;Sunny, not as warm;S;8;35%;0%;4
Wilmington, DE;70;58;62;60;Rain, breezy, cooler;NNE;15;95%;86%;1
