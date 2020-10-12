Atlantic City, NJ;63;63;73;52;Cloudy and warmer;NNW;9;82%;30%;1
Austin, TX;88;59;87;60;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;2;35%;1%;5
Baltimore, MD;61;56;71;48;Warmer;NW;9;75%;18%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;89;68;85;54;Partly sunny;NNE;7;57%;10%;5
Billings, MT;68;40;65;47;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;48%;44%;1
Birmingham, AL;83;57;75;49;Mostly sunny;N;7;52%;6%;5
Bismarck, ND;63;39;60;48;Partly sunny;S;9;48%;47%;3
Boise, ID;70;49;70;46;Partly sunny;WNW;7;48%;36%;2
Boston, MA;56;54;62;52;Breezy with rain;NW;17;85%;93%;1
Bridgeport, CT;56;51;65;47;Rain and drizzle;NNW;10;83%;66%;1
Buffalo, NY;67;55;62;50;Turning sunny;SSW;13;68%;44%;4
Burlington, VT;62;48;55;45;Rain;SW;15;80%;89%;1
Caribou, ME;52;28;54;45;Rain, becoming heavy;E;8;67%;97%;1
Casper, WY;65;36;69;49;Windy;SW;21;38%;6%;3
Charleston, SC;83;69;84;62;Sunshine and mild;NNE;5;73%;28%;5
Charleston, WV;78;53;67;43;Not as warm;S;5;61%;1%;4
Charlotte, NC;72;64;79;48;Clouds breaking;N;6;70%;19%;4
Cheyenne, WY;66;42;72;52;Mostly sunny, mild;WSW;13;23%;2%;4
Chicago, IL;67;47;70;49;Sunshine and breezy;NW;13;41%;2%;4
Cleveland, OH;74;55;64;53;Sunshine;SSW;11;53%;6%;4
Columbia, SC;82;65;83;53;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;5;73%;30%;4
Columbus, OH;74;45;67;43;Sunny;SW;6;54%;1%;4
Concord, NH;56;43;55;44;Breezy with rain;NNW;15;87%;89%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;81;53;82;57;Partly sunny;SSE;6;39%;0%;5
Denver, CO;76;46;81;55;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;16%;2%;4
Des Moines, IA;67;49;71;49;Mostly sunny;ESE;11;37%;9%;4
Detroit, MI;72;45;67;44;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;55%;13%;4
Dodge City, KS;76;44;82;50;Sunny and very warm;S;10;26%;0%;4
Duluth, MN;63;46;59;43;Partly sunny;WSW;13;54%;73%;3
El Paso, TX;84;57;91;60;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;21%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;37;25;35;19;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;50%;44%;1
Fargo, ND;64;43;61;45;Abundant sunshine;SW;13;46%;58%;3
Grand Junction, CO;69;41;76;47;Sunny and pleasant;E;7;20%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;69;44;67;43;Partly sunny;WNW;12;57%;15%;4
Hartford, CT;56;52;62;47;Rain tapering off;NNW;7;84%;87%;1
Helena, MT;60;39;59;43;Spotty showers;W;7;56%;87%;1
Honolulu, HI;89;73;88;72;Partly sunny;ENE;12;55%;28%;5
Houston, TX;90;67;86;63;Partly sunny, warm;E;6;53%;3%;5
Indianapolis, IN;76;42;71;45;Sunny and delightful;SW;7;55%;0%;4
Jackson, MS;86;58;77;50;Not as warm;NNE;6;52%;4%;5
Jacksonville, FL;85;68;88;69;Mostly sunny, warm;E;6;65%;12%;5
Juneau, AK;49;40;49;37;Clouds and sun;ENE;5;81%;55%;1
Kansas City, MO;71;54;78;57;Sunny and warm;S;9;34%;1%;4
Knoxville, TN;77;55;70;45;Mostly sunny;NE;5;65%;3%;4
Las Vegas, NV;91;62;93;65;Sunny and hot;NNW;4;16%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;75;45;68;44;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;4;57%;1%;4
Little Rock, AR;81;48;75;49;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;48%;2%;5
Long Beach, CA;92;64;91;63;Sunny and very warm;W;5;44%;1%;5
Los Angeles, CA;90;66;92;67;Sunny and hot;ESE;5;39%;2%;5
Louisville, KY;80;46;72;46;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;4;51%;0%;4
Madison, WI;64;44;66;42;Mostly sunny;W;10;43%;26%;4
Memphis, TN;82;50;74;50;Mostly sunny, nice;E;5;49%;1%;5
Miami, FL;89;76;88;77;Clouds and sun;NE;8;64%;7%;6
Milwaukee, WI;64;45;68;45;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;15;47%;4%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;64;49;62;46;Partly sunny;SSW;14;46%;12%;3
Mobile, AL;88;70;85;55;Mostly sunny;N;7;57%;9%;5
Montgomery, AL;84;65;77;51;Mostly sunny;N;6;59%;12%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;43;33;41;32;Rain;NNW;26;90%;97%;1
Nashville, TN;81;48;71;44;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;5;51%;2%;4
New Orleans, LA;89;73;84;64;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;62%;8%;5
New York, NY;54;53;66;50;Rain and drizzle;NNW;10;82%;60%;1
Newark, NJ;58;55;66;47;Rain and drizzle;NNW;8;82%;60%;1
Norfolk, VA;80;64;76;56;Clouds breaking;NNW;6;75%;25%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;76;49;80;56;Mostly sunny, nice;S;11;39%;3%;5
Olympia, WA;62;50;61;46;Rain tapering off;SW;15;81%;83%;1
Omaha, NE;69;47;71;51;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;8;43%;7%;4
Orlando, FL;89;73;90;73;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;7;65%;2%;6
Philadelphia, PA;59;57;69;48;Brief a.m. showers;NNW;8;77%;61%;2
Phoenix, AZ;97;68;100;69;Plenty of sunshine;NE;5;17%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;70;54;66;46;Mostly sunny;SW;7;56%;4%;4
Portland, ME;53;47;56;48;Breezy with rain;N;15;72%;96%;1
Portland, OR;63;55;64;49;Rain tapering off;WSW;10;80%;82%;1
Providence, RI;57;52;64;49;Breezy with rain;NNW;15;84%;88%;1
Raleigh, NC;76;61;79;50;Clouds breaking;N;5;74%;13%;4
Reno, NV;79;42;82;45;Sunshine and warm;W;6;26%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;70;59;77;46;Clouds breaking;NNW;7;69%;16%;3
Roswell, NM;79;47;91;52;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;18%;2%;5
Sacramento, CA;88;51;88;63;Sunny and very warm;NNW;5;41%;1%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;74;47;77;53;Partly sunny;SSE;7;31%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;91;63;89;59;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;6;41%;2%;5
San Diego, CA;83;65;89;67;Sunshine;NNW;7;47%;1%;5
San Francisco, CA;82;56;75;59;Sunshine;SW;7;61%;1%;4
Savannah, GA;84;67;88;67;Mostly sunny;N;4;68%;30%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;51;60;50;Rain tapering off;SW;19;82%;81%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;69;47;65;48;Mostly sunny;SSE;12;42%;5%;4
Spokane, WA;59;43;60;42;Periods of rain;SW;12;76%;76%;1
Springfield, IL;72;41;75;46;Sunny and warm;WSW;10;43%;2%;4
St. Louis, MO;72;43;78;47;Sunny and warm;S;7;42%;3%;4
Tampa, FL;87;73;89;71;Partly sunny, humid;NW;6;70%;2%;6
Toledo, OH;73;43;68;41;Sunny and pleasant;SW;5;56%;10%;4
Tucson, AZ;95;66;100;68;Very hot;E;6;17%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;77;50;82;55;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;38%;0%;4
Vero Beach, FL;89;71;87;72;Partly sunny, humid;NE;7;72%;4%;6
Washington, DC;63;59;72;49;Warmer;NW;8;73%;14%;3
Wichita, KS;74;49;79;53;Sunny and warm;S;10;35%;1%;4
Wilmington, DE;61;58;70;47;Decreasing clouds;NNW;9;79%;29%;2
