Atlantic City, NJ;66;52;71;57;Sunny and nice;WSW;9;54%;3%;4
Austin, TX;89;63;93;71;Mostly sunny, warm;S;3;53%;4%;5
Baltimore, MD;69;48;72;54;Nice with sunshine;SSW;6;52%;5%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;86;56;85;63;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;5;50%;1%;5
Billings, MT;65;46;55;35;Very windy, a shower;WNW;25;37%;82%;2
Birmingham, AL;76;51;82;59;Plenty of sun;SSE;5;50%;7%;5
Bismarck, ND;61;48;53;29;Windy;NW;19;53%;59%;1
Boise, ID;70;46;60;37;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;11;41%;1%;4
Boston, MA;60;52;69;48;Mostly sunny, warmer;W;8;52%;2%;4
Bridgeport, CT;59;45;69;48;Brilliant sunshine;W;7;55%;4%;4
Buffalo, NY;61;50;61;54;Partly sunny;S;9;57%;7%;4
Burlington, VT;53;45;64;45;Pleasant and warmer;S;8;61%;29%;2
Caribou, ME;55;45;57;38;A morning shower;WSW;7;74%;60%;1
Casper, WY;70;51;57;26;Very windy, a shower;NE;26;37%;59%;4
Charleston, SC;84;64;78;65;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;63%;8%;5
Charleston, WV;66;44;74;53;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;5;56%;8%;4
Charlotte, NC;78;48;75;50;Sunny and nice;SSE;5;49%;3%;4
Cheyenne, WY;68;54;66;31;Very windy;NNW;31;26%;41%;4
Chicago, IL;69;47;72;50;Becoming very windy;SW;18;46%;18%;3
Cleveland, OH;65;54;68;61;Sun and clouds;S;8;47%;8%;4
Columbia, SC;84;54;79;54;Sunny and pleasant;E;5;57%;3%;5
Columbus, OH;67;43;71;56;Sunny intervals;S;6;59%;11%;4
Concord, NH;50;44;68;38;Mostly sunny, warmer;W;8;57%;4%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;82;59;90;69;Plenty of sunshine;S;12;51%;0%;5
Denver, CO;80;55;81;35;Partly sunny, warm;NE;7;15%;3%;4
Des Moines, IA;67;50;78;41;Mostly sunny, warmer;NW;19;41%;29%;4
Detroit, MI;67;44;63;58;Windy in the p.m.;SSW;12;56%;20%;3
Dodge City, KS;80;49;92;40;Sunny and windy;NNE;25;23%;3%;4
Duluth, MN;62;43;53;36;A bit of rain;NW;18;67%;79%;1
El Paso, TX;89;59;95;60;Partly sunny;WNW;7;19%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;32;18;30;13;Cloudy;W;5;59%;38%;0
Fargo, ND;63;47;59;30;A little rain, windy;NNW;19;60%;65%;1
Grand Junction, CO;76;46;77;41;Mostly sunny;NW;10;20%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;67;42;65;51;Windy in the p.m.;SW;17;61%;56%;2
Hartford, CT;55;47;70;45;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;6;52%;4%;4
Helena, MT;53;44;51;35;Windy with a shower;W;21;42%;66%;3
Honolulu, HI;87;72;86;71;Partial sunshine;SW;7;57%;44%;7
Houston, TX;87;65;88;71;Partly sunny, warm;S;5;62%;1%;5
Indianapolis, IN;70;45;76;57;Windy in the p.m.;SSW;17;54%;15%;4
Jackson, MS;78;50;82;56;Sunny and beautiful;SSE;2;50%;5%;5
Jacksonville, FL;87;69;84;70;Partly sunny;ENE;9;69%;44%;5
Juneau, AK;48;37;47;40;Cloudy with a shower;E;7;82%;65%;1
Kansas City, MO;76;57;83;50;Sunny and warm;N;17;41%;41%;4
Knoxville, TN;72;44;76;51;Sunny and pleasant;SE;4;57%;5%;4
Las Vegas, NV;93;62;95;66;Sunny and hot;NNW;5;15%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;68;44;75;59;Sunny and pleasant;S;7;56%;9%;4
Little Rock, AR;78;49;80;54;Sunny and nice;S;6;53%;3%;4
Long Beach, CA;94;64;90;63;Sunny and very warm;SE;5;46%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;94;67;95;67;Sunny and hot;SSE;5;39%;2%;5
Louisville, KY;71;47;78;60;Sunny and warm;SSW;8;50%;9%;4
Madison, WI;64;41;67;44;Mostly cloudy, windy;W;18;46%;29%;2
Memphis, TN;76;50;80;56;Sunny and pleasant;S;7;48%;7%;4
Miami, FL;87;77;88;80;Mostly sunny;ENE;10;62%;64%;6
Milwaukee, WI;72;44;67;47;Becoming very windy;WSW;17;53%;44%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;63;46;65;35;Mostly cloudy, windy;NW;19;49%;44%;1
Mobile, AL;87;57;82;63;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;49%;5%;5
Montgomery, AL;81;53;80;61;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;55%;6%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;43;33;39;30;Windy;W;39;74%;17%;3
Nashville, TN;71;46;79;59;Sunny and nice;S;5;50%;9%;4
New Orleans, LA;85;65;83;67;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;50%;2%;5
New York, NY;62;50;69;54;Sunny and warmer;SW;6;48%;2%;4
Newark, NJ;60;47;70;48;Sunshine and nice;SW;5;50%;4%;4
Norfolk, VA;70;55;72;52;Sunny and pleasant;S;5;52%;1%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;81;57;89;57;Sunny, windy, warm;S;19;49%;8%;4
Olympia, WA;62;46;60;40;Cloudy;W;8;74%;37%;1
Omaha, NE;70;51;77;40;Lots of sun, windy;NW;19;38%;13%;4
Orlando, FL;89;72;89;73;A t-storm around;ENE;7;66%;43%;6
Philadelphia, PA;66;47;71;53;Mostly sunny, nice;S;6;49%;5%;4
Phoenix, AZ;100;67;100;68;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;14%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;66;46;69;57;Mostly sunny;S;6;51%;9%;4
Portland, ME;54;49;65;44;Partly sunny, warmer;W;8;63%;2%;3
Portland, OR;63;49;62;44;Overcast, a shower;NNE;4;75%;49%;1
Providence, RI;62;48;69;46;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;7;54%;2%;4
Raleigh, NC;79;51;74;49;Sunny and nice;SSE;4;55%;1%;4
Reno, NV;83;45;76;39;Sunny and warm;E;5;37%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;69;46;74;50;Sunny and beautiful;S;5;54%;2%;4
Roswell, NM;91;52;98;52;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;14%;1%;5
Sacramento, CA;92;62;91;62;Sunny and hot;N;11;33%;4%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;79;52;65;40;Mostly sunny, cooler;ENE;10;40%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;90;63;92;69;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;60%;4%;5
San Diego, CA;91;65;88;65;Mostly sunny;SE;6;53%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;84;58;81;60;Sunshine;SSW;7;54%;4%;4
Savannah, GA;88;68;82;67;Mostly sunny;E;7;61%;13%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;63;50;59;47;A passing shower;ESE;7;75%;63%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;64;49;68;32;Windy;NNW;19;42%;13%;2
Spokane, WA;60;43;58;32;A passing shower;SW;9;51%;55%;3
Springfield, IL;79;45;80;49;Becoming very windy;WSW;17;45%;47%;4
St. Louis, MO;78;47;82;56;Becoming very windy;SW;17;49%;43%;4
Tampa, FL;87;71;91;71;Partly sunny, mild;ENE;6;66%;10%;6
Toledo, OH;67;40;68;55;Windy in the p.m.;SSW;10;58%;19%;3
Tucson, AZ;99;68;98;65;Very hot;S;7;16%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;85;57;88;60;Sunny, windy, warm;SSE;18;47%;12%;4
Vero Beach, FL;87;72;87;76;Partly sunny;ENE;9;69%;55%;6
Washington, DC;72;48;73;53;Mostly sunny, nice;S;6;55%;4%;4
Wichita, KS;80;54;86;50;Sunny, windy, warm;NNE;19;42%;5%;4
Wilmington, DE;65;46;70;51;Mostly sunny;S;7;54%;3%;4
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.