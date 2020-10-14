Austin, TX;91;71;90;58;Low clouds, then sun;NNE;6;61%;42%;5
Baltimore, MD;71;55;75;56;Mostly sunny;SW;10;61%;57%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;83;63;85;64;Partly sunny;NE;5;69%;10%;5
Billings, MT;57;36;51;34;Mostly cloudy;S;12;44%;18%;2
Birmingham, AL;82;57;81;56;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;57%;12%;5
Bismarck, ND;50;29;51;31;Windy with some sun;WNW;18;43%;31%;2
Boise, ID;60;38;59;38;Abundant sunshine;N;8;45%;0%;3
Boston, MA;69;51;73;61;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;12;61%;10%;3
Bridgeport, CT;69;52;72;59;Mostly sunny;SSW;12;61%;17%;4
Buffalo, NY;62;55;64;45;Windy, p.m. showers;WSW;21;64%;97%;1
Burlington, VT;67;47;72;51;Winds subsiding;N;16;48%;74%;3
Caribou, ME;54;39;65;52;Mostly cloudy, mild;S;10;61%;33%;2
Casper, WY;54;28;46;23;Overcast and breezy;SSE;15;49%;26%;1
Charleston, SC;79;69;80;70;Partly sunny;SE;6;77%;44%;4
Charleston, WV;74;53;76;48;Clouds and sun, warm;NNW;8;57%;61%;4
Charlotte, NC;75;54;77;62;Some sun, pleasant;S;5;66%;70%;3
Cheyenne, WY;66;30;51;25;Cooler with some sun;NW;15;33%;1%;3
Chicago, IL;75;48;56;38;Windy and cooler;NW;20;51%;18%;3
Cleveland, OH;66;62;63;46;Spotty showers;W;20;66%;84%;1
Columbia, SC;79;59;81;66;Humid with some sun;SE;4;71%;66%;3
Columbus, OH;73;58;63;36;Spotty showers;NW;10;64%;86%;1
Concord, NH;69;40;74;51;Mostly sunny, warm;S;9;59%;17%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;69;77;54;Windy and cooler;NNE;18;56%;28%;4
Denver, CO;81;36;60;32;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;6;32%;1%;4
Des Moines, IA;75;40;55;37;Windy and cooler;WNW;19;37%;27%;4
Detroit, MI;63;57;59;36;Cloudy with a shower;W;16;55%;61%;1
Dodge City, KS;89;42;63;36;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;17;40%;1%;4
Duluth, MN;52;35;47;33;Windy with some sun;W;19;53%;45%;3
El Paso, TX;94;60;82;54;Not as hot;ESE;8;19%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;29;16;28;10;Cloudy;NNE;3;56%;7%;1
Fargo, ND;59;30;49;31;Increasingly windy;W;19;49%;9%;3
Grand Junction, CO;82;41;66;37;Partly sunny, cooler;ENE;7;25%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;61;48;52;36;Windy with a shower;NW;20;64%;60%;1
Hartford, CT;70;47;74;59;Mostly sunny, warm;S;10;63%;17%;4
Helena, MT;53;36;51;33;Cloudy and breezy;SSW;13;45%;43%;2
Honolulu, HI;88;75;87;74;Sunshine and nice;ESE;8;58%;44%;7
Houston, TX;87;72;90;64;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;70%;61%;5
Indianapolis, IN;78;56;59;34;Spotty showers;W;19;60%;64%;1
Jackson, MS;82;56;82;56;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;65%;12%;5
Jacksonville, FL;85;69;84;68;Clouds and sun;SE;7;70%;53%;4
Juneau, AK;48;41;48;35;A little rain;N;7;82%;60%;0
Kansas City, MO;83;51;61;41;Windy and cooler;NW;19;38%;7%;4
Knoxville, TN;76;53;79;52;Clouds and sun, nice;NNW;6;61%;59%;4
Las Vegas, NV;95;65;92;63;Sunny and hot;N;8;16%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;76;60;69;38;Showers around;NNW;15;64%;82%;3
Little Rock, AR;81;56;66;47;Spotty showers;N;16;68%;83%;1
Long Beach, CA;87;63;91;64;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;5;44%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;93;67;99;66;Mostly sunny;S;5;36%;1%;5
Louisville, KY;80;60;66;37;Showers around;NW;14;66%;77%;2
Madison, WI;69;41;50;33;Windy and cooler;WNW;21;54%;10%;3
Memphis, TN;81;56;68;47;Cooler;N;14;71%;80%;3
Miami, FL;87;80;87;79;A stray thunderstorm;E;10;72%;65%;4
Milwaukee, WI;72;47;53;36;Windy and cooler;WNW;18;50%;13%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;62;35;50;34;Windy and cooler;W;20;44%;10%;3
Mobile, AL;82;64;83;64;Mostly sunny;W;5;69%;9%;5
Montgomery, AL;81;59;78;59;Mostly sunny;W;5;65%;14%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;35;31;50;37;Very windy;SSW;47;51%;31%;4
Nashville, TN;80;57;73;44;A shower in the p.m.;N;7;54%;80%;4
New Orleans, LA;83;67;84;70;Partly sunny, humid;S;6;64%;27%;5
New York, NY;70;56;76;60;Mostly sunny;SSW;12;54%;17%;4
Newark, NJ;70;50;75;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;59%;21%;4
Norfolk, VA;73;52;79;63;Mostly sunny;S;6;62%;28%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;89;59;71;42;Winds subsiding;N;19;39%;4%;4
Olympia, WA;62;41;59;44;Mostly sunny;N;3;74%;21%;3
Omaha, NE;77;41;57;37;Windy and cooler;NW;19;37%;27%;4
Orlando, FL;91;72;90;74;Warm with sunshine;ESE;6;64%;26%;5
Philadelphia, PA;71;54;75;58;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;9;57%;20%;4
Phoenix, AZ;100;67;98;70;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;5;17%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;70;58;71;45;A shower in the p.m.;NW;14;54%;80%;3
Portland, ME;66;46;65;56;Nice with sunshine;SSW;11;68%;12%;3
Portland, OR;62;43;62;45;Sunshine;NNE;6;69%;7%;3
Providence, RI;69;48;72;60;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;63%;10%;4
Raleigh, NC;74;51;78;63;Mostly sunny;S;5;66%;67%;4
Reno, NV;77;41;72;35;Sunny and nice;E;6;34%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;73;51;77;58;Mostly sunny, nice;S;8;57%;57%;4
Roswell, NM;99;54;73;42;Sunny and cooler;SE;11;25%;0%;5
Sacramento, CA;93;62;92;61;Hazy and hot;N;8;27%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;67;41;60;37;Mostly sunny;NE;7;39%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;93;71;92;60;Low clouds, then sun;N;6;64%;52%;5
San Diego, CA;85;65;92;65;Warm with sunshine;WNW;6;48%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;89;60;90;65;Sunny;N;6;36%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;83;69;84;68;Partly sunny;SSE;6;75%;66%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;63;46;58;49;Mostly sunny;SE;5;72%;28%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;64;31;55;33;Windy and cooler;W;19;37%;6%;3
Spokane, WA;56;33;56;40;Sunny;S;4;57%;3%;3
Springfield, IL;83;50;60;30;Winds subsiding;NW;19;43%;42%;4
St. Louis, MO;83;56;62;34;Windy and cooler;NW;19;51%;56%;4
Tampa, FL;90;70;91;72;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;5;68%;7%;6
Toledo, OH;66;55;55;32;Cooler with a shower;W;15;62%;61%;1
Tucson, AZ;97;65;96;65;Very hot;E;6;16%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;88;60;71;41;Cooler;N;11;44%;12%;4
Vero Beach, FL;88;73;87;74;A t-storm around;ESE;8;70%;64%;5
Washington, DC;74;55;77;57;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;7;59%;57%;4
Wichita, KS;87;50;64;40;Cooler with sunshine;NNW;17;41%;1%;4
Wilmington, DE;71;53;75;57;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;10;60%;21%;4
