US Forecast for Friday, October 16, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;73;51;53;40;A little p.m. rain;NW;6;86%;92%;1

Albuquerque, NM;81;44;71;47;Sunny and nice;S;8;25%;0%;5

Anchorage, AK;42;25;37;28;Partly sunny;NNE;6;57%;7%;2

Asheville, NC;75;50;57;35;A shower in the a.m.;NW;9;71%;58%;3

Atlanta, GA;78;55;65;42;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;9;60%;13%;5

Atlantic City, NJ;70;65;68;45;Rain at times;NW;11;82%;95%;1

Austin, TX;87;58;75;55;Not as warm;ESE;9;38%;55%;5

Baltimore, MD;75;55;58;40;A bit of rain;NW;8;77%;84%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;85;59;72;50;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;9;59%;19%;5

Billings, MT;50;34;65;30;Partly sunny;W;13;41%;71%;2

Birmingham, AL;79;54;66;42;Sunny and cooler;N;9;54%;15%;5

Bismarck, ND;46;31;48;33;Mostly cloudy;SE;10;46%;75%;2

Boise, ID;59;39;66;48;Sunny and breezy;N;15;40%;0%;3

Boston, MA;73;62;71;48;Rain;ESE;10;75%;94%;1

Bridgeport, CT;71;62;65;44;Cooler, p.m. rain;NNW;8;72%;93%;1

Buffalo, NY;67;47;51;40;Cooler;SW;9;63%;73%;1

Burlington, VT;78;50;54;42;A few showers;NNE;5;82%;91%;1

Caribou, ME;63;53;62;49;Rain;SW;5;80%;95%;1

Casper, WY;46;24;64;39;Windy;SW;24;34%;8%;4

Charleston, SC;79;71;82;54;A thunderstorm;N;6;71%;55%;5

Charleston, WV;80;48;58;33;A shower or two;S;5;66%;58%;3

Charlotte, NC;78;61;65;41;Spotty showers;N;7;68%;67%;2

Cheyenne, WY;46;25;65;49;Increasingly windy;W;20;27%;1%;4

Chicago, IL;57;38;57;41;Clouds and sun;WNW;13;38%;33%;4

Cleveland, OH;65;46;53;43;Partly sunny, cooler;SSW;12;50%;36%;4

Columbia, SC;82;69;74;48;A couple of t-storms;NNE;7;69%;63%;5

Columbus, OH;64;38;55;32;Partly sunny, cool;SSW;6;53%;8%;4

Concord, NH;75;52;63;44;Cooler with rain;NW;6;85%;94%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;74;51;72;51;Sunshine and nice;SE;10;30%;1%;5

Denver, CO;57;32;70;48;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;14;27%;1%;4

Des Moines, IA;55;36;56;42;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;41%;2%;4

Detroit, MI;59;35;56;38;Partly sunny;SSW;7;51%;35%;3

Dodge City, KS;53;35;68;46;Partly sunny;S;14;37%;0%;4

Duluth, MN;46;32;43;29;Partly sunny;SSW;10;49%;85%;3

El Paso, TX;80;53;77;51;Sunny and nice;SE;9;26%;0%;5

Fairbanks, AK;22;8;27;16;Mostly sunny;NE;7;50%;10%;1

Fargo, ND;52;31;45;35;Partly sunny, chilly;SE;11;38%;67%;3

Grand Junction, CO;67;36;67;39;Sunny;ENE;6;22%;0%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;51;37;54;35;Partial sunshine;WSW;10;51%;66%;3

Hartford, CT;73;61;66;45;Rain, not as warm;NNW;6;76%;94%;1

Helena, MT;51;36;63;30;Very windy;WNW;28;43%;71%;1

Honolulu, HI;87;75;87;74;Mostly cloudy;NE;9;60%;44%;6

Houston, TX;88;57;69;58;Cooler;NE;10;59%;59%;3

Indianapolis, IN;58;33;58;35;Partly sunny;SW;7;47%;4%;4

Jackson, MS;82;53;67;44;Sunlit, not as warm;NE;9;54%;16%;5

Jacksonville, FL;84;70;87;66;Partly sunny;NNW;6;61%;30%;5

Juneau, AK;47;36;46;26;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;60%;11%;1

Kansas City, MO;59;40;63;51;Mostly sunny;S;9;36%;1%;4

Knoxville, TN;79;51;62;35;Partly sunny;NNW;5;59%;40%;4

Las Vegas, NV;92;62;88;62;Plenty of sun;NW;10;12%;0%;4

Lexington, KY;68;40;58;34;Partly sunny, cooler;SW;6;55%;5%;4

Little Rock, AR;64;45;66;42;Plenty of sun;S;5;40%;0%;4

Long Beach, CA;95;65;89;64;Mostly sunny;S;5;50%;0%;5

Los Angeles, CA;92;66;98;65;Very hot;SSE;6;37%;2%;5

Louisville, KY;66;39;60;37;Mostly sunny;SW;5;47%;3%;4

Madison, WI;50;31;51;32;Showers around;SSW;7;51%;74%;2

Memphis, TN;65;46;64;42;Sunny and cool;SSW;7;41%;1%;4

Miami, FL;87;78;86;80;A t-storm or two;NNE;6;81%;77%;2

Milwaukee, WI;56;36;54;37;Partly sunny;SW;12;45%;50%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;50;34;47;37;Clouds and sun;SSE;13;51%;65%;2

Mobile, AL;84;64;73;51;Sunny, not as warm;N;11;58%;7%;5

Montgomery, AL;79;58;67;44;Cooler with sunshine;N;7;57%;16%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;45;40;43;26;Windy;NW;31;97%;97%;1

Nashville, TN;72;43;61;36;Sunshine, but cooler;SW;6;45%;4%;4

New Orleans, LA;87;66;72;59;Sunshine and cooler;NNE;12;59%;10%;5

New York, NY;72;62;64;46;Heavy rain, cooler;NW;7;79%;92%;1

Newark, NJ;75;60;63;43;Heavy rain, cooler;NNW;6;75%;92%;1

Norfolk, VA;80;65;72;49;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;8;81%;85%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;70;40;68;50;Partly sunny;S;5;35%;1%;4

Olympia, WA;62;46;61;45;A little p.m. rain;WSW;11;82%;85%;1

Omaha, NE;56;36;59;47;Partly sunny;SSE;12;40%;4%;4

Orlando, FL;91;74;90;72;Clouds and sun, warm;ENE;6;66%;27%;5

Philadelphia, PA;76;59;61;43;Heavy rain, cooler;NW;7;77%;93%;1

Phoenix, AZ;98;69;100;69;Sizzling sunshine;ENE;5;15%;0%;5

Pittsburgh, PA;75;47;54;34;Cooler;N;6;63%;57%;2

Portland, ME;64;57;63;49;Rain;SE;9;80%;93%;1

Portland, OR;63;46;65;49;Some sun, pleasant;W;4;76%;67%;2

Providence, RI;72;60;70;46;Afternoon rain;ESE;8;77%;93%;1

Raleigh, NC;78;65;67;43;Rain and drizzle;N;8;79%;78%;1

Reno, NV;72;37;73;40;Sunny and warm;WSW;5;33%;0%;4

Richmond, VA;75;58;62;39;Cooler with rain;NNW;8;89%;86%;1

Roswell, NM;72;42;68;44;Sunny and breezy;S;13;35%;2%;5

Sacramento, CA;94;59;93;55;Mostly sunny;W;7;26%;2%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;59;37;65;47;Abundant sunshine;SE;5;35%;0%;4

San Antonio, TX;91;60;75;58;Cooler;ENE;12;44%;55%;3

San Diego, CA;85;64;86;65;Warm with sunshine;W;6;59%;0%;5

San Francisco, CA;92;65;86;60;Mostly sunny;SW;7;38%;2%;4

Savannah, GA;84;70;85;57;Mostly sunny, humid;NNW;7;66%;28%;5

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;60;50;62;50;Showers around;SSW;16;78%;84%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;54;34;54;43;Winds subsiding;SE;14;44%;8%;3

Spokane, WA;56;42;63;43;Mostly sunny, windy;WSW;18;56%;32%;3

Springfield, IL;58;31;61;36;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;39%;2%;4

St. Louis, MO;57;34;64;39;Mostly sunny;SW;8;37%;25%;4

Tampa, FL;89;72;90;70;A t-storm in spots;N;6;68%;43%;5

Toledo, OH;55;31;56;32;Partly sunny;SSW;5;52%;14%;4

Tucson, AZ;94;65;98;66;Very hot;ESE;8;17%;0%;5

Tulsa, OK;72;42;70;52;Mostly sunny;S;5;35%;0%;4

Vero Beach, FL;88;75;86;76;A t-storm or two;NE;6;78%;65%;4

Washington, DC;76;57;58;40;A little rain;NW;7;75%;81%;1

Wichita, KS;61;38;66;50;Partly sunny;S;8;38%;2%;4

Wilmington, DE;75;57;59;41;Heavy rain, cooler;NW;8;80%;93%;1

