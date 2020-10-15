Atlantic City, NJ;70;65;68;45;Rain at times;NW;11;82%;95%;1
Austin, TX;87;58;75;55;Not as warm;ESE;9;38%;55%;5
Baltimore, MD;75;55;58;40;A bit of rain;NW;8;77%;84%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;85;59;72;50;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;9;59%;19%;5
Billings, MT;50;34;65;30;Partly sunny;W;13;41%;71%;2
Birmingham, AL;79;54;66;42;Sunny and cooler;N;9;54%;15%;5
Bismarck, ND;46;31;48;33;Mostly cloudy;SE;10;46%;75%;2
Boise, ID;59;39;66;48;Sunny and breezy;N;15;40%;0%;3
Boston, MA;73;62;71;48;Rain;ESE;10;75%;94%;1
Bridgeport, CT;71;62;65;44;Cooler, p.m. rain;NNW;8;72%;93%;1
Buffalo, NY;67;47;51;40;Cooler;SW;9;63%;73%;1
Burlington, VT;78;50;54;42;A few showers;NNE;5;82%;91%;1
Caribou, ME;63;53;62;49;Rain;SW;5;80%;95%;1
Casper, WY;46;24;64;39;Windy;SW;24;34%;8%;4
Charleston, SC;79;71;82;54;A thunderstorm;N;6;71%;55%;5
Charleston, WV;80;48;58;33;A shower or two;S;5;66%;58%;3
Charlotte, NC;78;61;65;41;Spotty showers;N;7;68%;67%;2
Cheyenne, WY;46;25;65;49;Increasingly windy;W;20;27%;1%;4
Chicago, IL;57;38;57;41;Clouds and sun;WNW;13;38%;33%;4
Cleveland, OH;65;46;53;43;Partly sunny, cooler;SSW;12;50%;36%;4
Columbia, SC;82;69;74;48;A couple of t-storms;NNE;7;69%;63%;5
Columbus, OH;64;38;55;32;Partly sunny, cool;SSW;6;53%;8%;4
Concord, NH;75;52;63;44;Cooler with rain;NW;6;85%;94%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;74;51;72;51;Sunshine and nice;SE;10;30%;1%;5
Denver, CO;57;32;70;48;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;14;27%;1%;4
Des Moines, IA;55;36;56;42;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;41%;2%;4
Detroit, MI;59;35;56;38;Partly sunny;SSW;7;51%;35%;3
Dodge City, KS;53;35;68;46;Partly sunny;S;14;37%;0%;4
Duluth, MN;46;32;43;29;Partly sunny;SSW;10;49%;85%;3
El Paso, TX;80;53;77;51;Sunny and nice;SE;9;26%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;22;8;27;16;Mostly sunny;NE;7;50%;10%;1
Fargo, ND;52;31;45;35;Partly sunny, chilly;SE;11;38%;67%;3
Grand Junction, CO;67;36;67;39;Sunny;ENE;6;22%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;51;37;54;35;Partial sunshine;WSW;10;51%;66%;3
Hartford, CT;73;61;66;45;Rain, not as warm;NNW;6;76%;94%;1
Helena, MT;51;36;63;30;Very windy;WNW;28;43%;71%;1
Honolulu, HI;87;75;87;74;Mostly cloudy;NE;9;60%;44%;6
Houston, TX;88;57;69;58;Cooler;NE;10;59%;59%;3
Indianapolis, IN;58;33;58;35;Partly sunny;SW;7;47%;4%;4
Jackson, MS;82;53;67;44;Sunlit, not as warm;NE;9;54%;16%;5
Jacksonville, FL;84;70;87;66;Partly sunny;NNW;6;61%;30%;5
Juneau, AK;47;36;46;26;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;60%;11%;1
Kansas City, MO;59;40;63;51;Mostly sunny;S;9;36%;1%;4
Knoxville, TN;79;51;62;35;Partly sunny;NNW;5;59%;40%;4
Las Vegas, NV;92;62;88;62;Plenty of sun;NW;10;12%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;68;40;58;34;Partly sunny, cooler;SW;6;55%;5%;4
Little Rock, AR;64;45;66;42;Plenty of sun;S;5;40%;0%;4
Long Beach, CA;95;65;89;64;Mostly sunny;S;5;50%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;92;66;98;65;Very hot;SSE;6;37%;2%;5
Louisville, KY;66;39;60;37;Mostly sunny;SW;5;47%;3%;4
Madison, WI;50;31;51;32;Showers around;SSW;7;51%;74%;2
Memphis, TN;65;46;64;42;Sunny and cool;SSW;7;41%;1%;4
Miami, FL;87;78;86;80;A t-storm or two;NNE;6;81%;77%;2
Milwaukee, WI;56;36;54;37;Partly sunny;SW;12;45%;50%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;50;34;47;37;Clouds and sun;SSE;13;51%;65%;2
Mobile, AL;84;64;73;51;Sunny, not as warm;N;11;58%;7%;5
Montgomery, AL;79;58;67;44;Cooler with sunshine;N;7;57%;16%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;45;40;43;26;Windy;NW;31;97%;97%;1
Nashville, TN;72;43;61;36;Sunshine, but cooler;SW;6;45%;4%;4
New Orleans, LA;87;66;72;59;Sunshine and cooler;NNE;12;59%;10%;5
New York, NY;72;62;64;46;Heavy rain, cooler;NW;7;79%;92%;1
Newark, NJ;75;60;63;43;Heavy rain, cooler;NNW;6;75%;92%;1
Norfolk, VA;80;65;72;49;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;8;81%;85%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;70;40;68;50;Partly sunny;S;5;35%;1%;4
Olympia, WA;62;46;61;45;A little p.m. rain;WSW;11;82%;85%;1
Omaha, NE;56;36;59;47;Partly sunny;SSE;12;40%;4%;4
Orlando, FL;91;74;90;72;Clouds and sun, warm;ENE;6;66%;27%;5
Philadelphia, PA;76;59;61;43;Heavy rain, cooler;NW;7;77%;93%;1
Phoenix, AZ;98;69;100;69;Sizzling sunshine;ENE;5;15%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;75;47;54;34;Cooler;N;6;63%;57%;2
Portland, ME;64;57;63;49;Rain;SE;9;80%;93%;1
Portland, OR;63;46;65;49;Some sun, pleasant;W;4;76%;67%;2
Providence, RI;72;60;70;46;Afternoon rain;ESE;8;77%;93%;1
Raleigh, NC;78;65;67;43;Rain and drizzle;N;8;79%;78%;1
Reno, NV;72;37;73;40;Sunny and warm;WSW;5;33%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;75;58;62;39;Cooler with rain;NNW;8;89%;86%;1
Roswell, NM;72;42;68;44;Sunny and breezy;S;13;35%;2%;5
Sacramento, CA;94;59;93;55;Mostly sunny;W;7;26%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;59;37;65;47;Abundant sunshine;SE;5;35%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;91;60;75;58;Cooler;ENE;12;44%;55%;3
San Diego, CA;85;64;86;65;Warm with sunshine;W;6;59%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;92;65;86;60;Mostly sunny;SW;7;38%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;84;70;85;57;Mostly sunny, humid;NNW;7;66%;28%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;60;50;62;50;Showers around;SSW;16;78%;84%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;54;34;54;43;Winds subsiding;SE;14;44%;8%;3
Spokane, WA;56;42;63;43;Mostly sunny, windy;WSW;18;56%;32%;3
Springfield, IL;58;31;61;36;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;39%;2%;4
St. Louis, MO;57;34;64;39;Mostly sunny;SW;8;37%;25%;4
Tampa, FL;89;72;90;70;A t-storm in spots;N;6;68%;43%;5
Toledo, OH;55;31;56;32;Partly sunny;SSW;5;52%;14%;4
Tucson, AZ;94;65;98;66;Very hot;ESE;8;17%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;72;42;70;52;Mostly sunny;S;5;35%;0%;4
Vero Beach, FL;88;75;86;76;A t-storm or two;NE;6;78%;65%;4
Washington, DC;76;57;58;40;A little rain;NW;7;75%;81%;1
Wichita, KS;61;38;66;50;Partly sunny;S;8;38%;2%;4
Wilmington, DE;75;57;59;41;Heavy rain, cooler;NW;8;80%;93%;1
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.