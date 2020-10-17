Austin, TX;75;70;90;72;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;59%;27%;5
Baltimore, MD;61;44;65;53;Partly sunny;SSW;6;61%;14%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;76;60;86;66;Sunshine and warmer;SE;7;65%;5%;5
Billings, MT;33;23;31;27;Cold with snow;NE;8;92%;87%;1
Birmingham, AL;69;52;77;59;Mostly sunny;SE;6;59%;11%;5
Bismarck, ND;36;21;35;23;Cold with some sun;NNE;10;54%;57%;3
Boise, ID;69;45;69;47;Partly sunny;NNW;6;42%;1%;3
Boston, MA;57;39;60;45;Mostly sunny;SE;7;53%;6%;3
Bridgeport, CT;59;41;63;51;Partly sunny;SE;9;53%;8%;4
Buffalo, NY;54;45;60;48;Mostly cloudy;SSW;12;49%;66%;1
Burlington, VT;57;41;61;50;Periods of sun;SSE;13;44%;27%;3
Caribou, ME;48;33;56;37;Not as cool;SSE;6;62%;13%;3
Casper, WY;42;24;48;32;Mostly cloudy;WNW;9;74%;14%;2
Charleston, SC;70;58;76;61;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;9;68%;9%;5
Charleston, WV;62;41;68;51;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;51%;26%;4
Charlotte, NC;64;42;68;48;Mostly sunny;NE;5;53%;6%;4
Cheyenne, WY;63;31;46;38;Cooler;WSW;12;69%;44%;2
Chicago, IL;63;52;52;39;Rain, cooler;NNW;9;68%;68%;1
Cleveland, OH;59;50;59;48;Inc. clouds;SW;16;50%;66%;2
Columbia, SC;67;47;72;52;Clouds and sunshine;NE;5;57%;7%;4
Columbus, OH;61;44;59;49;Decreasing clouds;S;8;58%;75%;2
Concord, NH;57;28;60;37;Partly sunny;SSE;5;55%;8%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;76;68;86;60;Winds subsiding;S;17;69%;27%;5
Denver, CO;74;36;58;42;Cooler but pleasant;ESE;6;55%;26%;4
Des Moines, IA;68;36;47;33;Rain and drizzle;ENE;9;55%;66%;3
Detroit, MI;56;51;57;38;Mostly cloudy;NW;10;60%;76%;1
Dodge City, KS;80;37;50;35;Clouds and sun;E;20;63%;3%;2
Duluth, MN;37;28;40;26;Chilly with some sun;W;10;61%;13%;3
El Paso, TX;89;57;91;53;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;7;16%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;29;15;25;16;Some sunshine;SW;4;42%;68%;1
Fargo, ND;43;23;37;24;Partly sunny, cold;WSW;11;57%;13%;3
Grand Junction, CO;73;44;74;44;Sunny and warm;ENE;8;25%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;53;48;52;33;Cool with rain;W;8;69%;69%;1
Hartford, CT;59;35;63;45;Partly sunny;ESE;6;60%;8%;3
Helena, MT;32;23;36;32;A bit of snow;NNW;3;81%;86%;1
Honolulu, HI;86;76;85;74;Spotty showers;WSW;9;66%;80%;2
Houston, TX;79;71;86;74;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;8;75%;55%;4
Indianapolis, IN;63;51;62;44;A shower in the p.m.;N;8;58%;84%;1
Jackson, MS;73;56;82;61;Sunshine and nice;SSE;6;54%;12%;5
Jacksonville, FL;75;70;79;72;Spotty showers;NE;11;77%;67%;2
Juneau, AK;40;28;39;31;Mostly cloudy;ENE;5;59%;44%;1
Kansas City, MO;73;45;49;40;Rather cloudy;NE;13;55%;48%;1
Knoxville, TN;64;38;71;51;Mostly sunny;ESE;4;61%;15%;4
Las Vegas, NV;91;60;92;64;Sunny and hot;NW;5;15%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;62;44;63;54;Clouds and sun;S;9;68%;78%;3
Little Rock, AR;70;59;78;65;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;70%;64%;1
Long Beach, CA;80;65;80;63;Partly sunny;S;5;67%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;87;63;84;62;Mostly sunny;S;5;64%;1%;4
Louisville, KY;65;49;65;54;Clearing;SE;8;64%;75%;2
Madison, WI;61;37;45;27;Rain and drizzle;WNW;7;59%;58%;3
Memphis, TN;70;55;74;63;Showers around;SE;9;62%;72%;2
Miami, FL;86;79;85;80;Overcast, a t-storm;NE;11;76%;73%;2
Milwaukee, WI;64;44;46;32;Rain and drizzle;W;10;65%;81%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;53;29;43;27;Partly sunny, chilly;W;11;48%;7%;3
Mobile, AL;75;58;84;66;Warmer with sunshine;ENE;7;63%;6%;5
Montgomery, AL;71;54;77;61;Sunshine, pleasant;ESE;6;62%;10%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;25;22;33;28;Windy, not as cold;SSE;26;53%;14%;3
Nashville, TN;68;51;68;60;A shower;SE;6;62%;67%;2
New Orleans, LA;75;66;85;71;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;9;63%;7%;5
New York, NY;60;44;62;52;Partly sunny;SE;7;50%;6%;4
Newark, NJ;60;39;63;49;Partly sunny;SE;6;56%;8%;3
Norfolk, VA;63;49;69;57;Sunny and pleasant;E;7;61%;6%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;76;62;69;46;Partly sunny;NNE;12;73%;18%;2
Olympia, WA;62;51;61;51;Periods of rain;SSW;10;87%;75%;1
Omaha, NE;70;37;47;34;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;8;53%;67%;3
Orlando, FL;87;73;86;75;Spotty showers;ENE;12;75%;82%;5
Philadelphia, PA;61;40;67;50;Partly sunny;SE;6;57%;7%;4
Phoenix, AZ;96;65;97;66;Sunny and hot;ESE;5;15%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;60;42;64;50;Clouds and sun;S;7;51%;58%;2
Portland, ME;51;37;58;45;Mostly sunny;SE;6;57%;7%;3
Portland, OR;64;52;65;52;Spotty showers;W;6;76%;72%;1
Providence, RI;58;36;62;43;Partly sunny;ENE;5;57%;6%;3
Raleigh, NC;62;41;69;51;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;66%;5%;4
Reno, NV;81;44;81;43;Sunny and very warm;W;6;29%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;62;39;67;50;Sunshine;ESE;4;64%;8%;4
Roswell, NM;94;52;92;47;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;13%;0%;5
Sacramento, CA;93;54;90;53;Sunny and very warm;S;4;39%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;73;47;72;49;Mostly sunny;SE;7;33%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;76;67;89;72;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;9;64%;26%;5
San Diego, CA;72;64;80;65;Partly sunny;WSW;6;64%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;90;57;74;55;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;7;57%;1%;4
Savannah, GA;73;59;77;62;Clouds and sun, nice;ENE;10;70%;19%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;52;62;53;A little rain;SSW;13;85%;67%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;61;26;44;27;Chilly with some sun;E;9;43%;10%;3
Spokane, WA;58;44;56;45;Spotty showers;SW;3;74%;72%;1
Springfield, IL;69;48;56;37;A few showers;NNE;10;59%;84%;1
St. Louis, MO;69;50;63;42;Afternoon rain;NNE;7;66%;94%;1
Tampa, FL;88;71;90;75;A stray t-shower;ENE;9;73%;57%;5
Toledo, OH;59;49;58;37;A shower or two;NNW;8;58%;81%;1
Tucson, AZ;98;63;95;63;Sizzling sunshine;ESE;7;13%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;75;62;67;46;Spotty showers;NNE;8;79%;84%;2
Vero Beach, FL;87;77;86;79;A few showers;ENE;14;74%;85%;2
Washington, DC;62;42;66;52;Mostly sunny;SE;6;63%;11%;4
Wichita, KS;73;47;51;41;Partly sunny;NE;14;59%;55%;2
Wilmington, DE;61;39;66;50;Partly sunny;ESE;7;64%;5%;4
