US Forecast for Sunday, October 18, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;58;32;60;47;Partly sunny;SSE;9;50%;11%;3

Albuquerque, NM;78;49;79;49;Sunny and very warm;NE;4;16%;0%;5

Anchorage, AK;42;31;38;31;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;78%;47%;0

Asheville, NC;60;38;65;46;Sunshine;SE;6;58%;10%;4

Atlanta, GA;65;47;69;55;Partly sunny, nice;E;6;63%;6%;5

Atlantic City, NJ;61;47;65;55;Partly sunny;SE;9;58%;5%;3

Austin, TX;75;70;90;72;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;59%;27%;5

Baltimore, MD;61;44;65;53;Partly sunny;SSW;6;61%;14%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;76;60;86;66;Sunshine and warmer;SE;7;65%;5%;5

Billings, MT;33;23;31;27;Cold with snow;NE;8;92%;87%;1

Birmingham, AL;69;52;77;59;Mostly sunny;SE;6;59%;11%;5

Bismarck, ND;36;21;35;23;Cold with some sun;NNE;10;54%;57%;3

Boise, ID;69;45;69;47;Partly sunny;NNW;6;42%;1%;3

Boston, MA;57;39;60;45;Mostly sunny;SE;7;53%;6%;3

Bridgeport, CT;59;41;63;51;Partly sunny;SE;9;53%;8%;4

Buffalo, NY;54;45;60;48;Mostly cloudy;SSW;12;49%;66%;1

Burlington, VT;57;41;61;50;Periods of sun;SSE;13;44%;27%;3

Caribou, ME;48;33;56;37;Not as cool;SSE;6;62%;13%;3

Casper, WY;42;24;48;32;Mostly cloudy;WNW;9;74%;14%;2

Charleston, SC;70;58;76;61;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;9;68%;9%;5

Charleston, WV;62;41;68;51;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;51%;26%;4

Charlotte, NC;64;42;68;48;Mostly sunny;NE;5;53%;6%;4

Cheyenne, WY;63;31;46;38;Cooler;WSW;12;69%;44%;2

Chicago, IL;63;52;52;39;Rain, cooler;NNW;9;68%;68%;1

Cleveland, OH;59;50;59;48;Inc. clouds;SW;16;50%;66%;2

Columbia, SC;67;47;72;52;Clouds and sunshine;NE;5;57%;7%;4

Columbus, OH;61;44;59;49;Decreasing clouds;S;8;58%;75%;2

Concord, NH;57;28;60;37;Partly sunny;SSE;5;55%;8%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;76;68;86;60;Winds subsiding;S;17;69%;27%;5

Denver, CO;74;36;58;42;Cooler but pleasant;ESE;6;55%;26%;4

Des Moines, IA;68;36;47;33;Rain and drizzle;ENE;9;55%;66%;3

Detroit, MI;56;51;57;38;Mostly cloudy;NW;10;60%;76%;1

Dodge City, KS;80;37;50;35;Clouds and sun;E;20;63%;3%;2

Duluth, MN;37;28;40;26;Chilly with some sun;W;10;61%;13%;3

El Paso, TX;89;57;91;53;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;7;16%;0%;5

Fairbanks, AK;29;15;25;16;Some sunshine;SW;4;42%;68%;1

Fargo, ND;43;23;37;24;Partly sunny, cold;WSW;11;57%;13%;3

Grand Junction, CO;73;44;74;44;Sunny and warm;ENE;8;25%;0%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;53;48;52;33;Cool with rain;W;8;69%;69%;1

Hartford, CT;59;35;63;45;Partly sunny;ESE;6;60%;8%;3

Helena, MT;32;23;36;32;A bit of snow;NNW;3;81%;86%;1

Honolulu, HI;86;76;85;74;Spotty showers;WSW;9;66%;80%;2

Houston, TX;79;71;86;74;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;8;75%;55%;4

Indianapolis, IN;63;51;62;44;A shower in the p.m.;N;8;58%;84%;1

Jackson, MS;73;56;82;61;Sunshine and nice;SSE;6;54%;12%;5

Jacksonville, FL;75;70;79;72;Spotty showers;NE;11;77%;67%;2

Juneau, AK;40;28;39;31;Mostly cloudy;ENE;5;59%;44%;1

Kansas City, MO;73;45;49;40;Rather cloudy;NE;13;55%;48%;1

Knoxville, TN;64;38;71;51;Mostly sunny;ESE;4;61%;15%;4

Las Vegas, NV;91;60;92;64;Sunny and hot;NW;5;15%;0%;4

Lexington, KY;62;44;63;54;Clouds and sun;S;9;68%;78%;3

Little Rock, AR;70;59;78;65;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;70%;64%;1

Long Beach, CA;80;65;80;63;Partly sunny;S;5;67%;0%;4

Los Angeles, CA;87;63;84;62;Mostly sunny;S;5;64%;1%;4

Louisville, KY;65;49;65;54;Clearing;SE;8;64%;75%;2

Madison, WI;61;37;45;27;Rain and drizzle;WNW;7;59%;58%;3

Memphis, TN;70;55;74;63;Showers around;SE;9;62%;72%;2

Miami, FL;86;79;85;80;Overcast, a t-storm;NE;11;76%;73%;2

Milwaukee, WI;64;44;46;32;Rain and drizzle;W;10;65%;81%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;53;29;43;27;Partly sunny, chilly;W;11;48%;7%;3

Mobile, AL;75;58;84;66;Warmer with sunshine;ENE;7;63%;6%;5

Montgomery, AL;71;54;77;61;Sunshine, pleasant;ESE;6;62%;10%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;25;22;33;28;Windy, not as cold;SSE;26;53%;14%;3

Nashville, TN;68;51;68;60;A shower;SE;6;62%;67%;2

New Orleans, LA;75;66;85;71;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;9;63%;7%;5

New York, NY;60;44;62;52;Partly sunny;SE;7;50%;6%;4

Newark, NJ;60;39;63;49;Partly sunny;SE;6;56%;8%;3

Norfolk, VA;63;49;69;57;Sunny and pleasant;E;7;61%;6%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;76;62;69;46;Partly sunny;NNE;12;73%;18%;2

Olympia, WA;62;51;61;51;Periods of rain;SSW;10;87%;75%;1

Omaha, NE;70;37;47;34;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;8;53%;67%;3

Orlando, FL;87;73;86;75;Spotty showers;ENE;12;75%;82%;5

Philadelphia, PA;61;40;67;50;Partly sunny;SE;6;57%;7%;4

Phoenix, AZ;96;65;97;66;Sunny and hot;ESE;5;15%;0%;5

Pittsburgh, PA;60;42;64;50;Clouds and sun;S;7;51%;58%;2

Portland, ME;51;37;58;45;Mostly sunny;SE;6;57%;7%;3

Portland, OR;64;52;65;52;Spotty showers;W;6;76%;72%;1

Providence, RI;58;36;62;43;Partly sunny;ENE;5;57%;6%;3

Raleigh, NC;62;41;69;51;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;66%;5%;4

Reno, NV;81;44;81;43;Sunny and very warm;W;6;29%;0%;4

Richmond, VA;62;39;67;50;Sunshine;ESE;4;64%;8%;4

Roswell, NM;94;52;92;47;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;13%;0%;5

Sacramento, CA;93;54;90;53;Sunny and very warm;S;4;39%;2%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;73;47;72;49;Mostly sunny;SE;7;33%;0%;4

San Antonio, TX;76;67;89;72;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;9;64%;26%;5

San Diego, CA;72;64;80;65;Partly sunny;WSW;6;64%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;90;57;74;55;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;7;57%;1%;4

Savannah, GA;73;59;77;62;Clouds and sun, nice;ENE;10;70%;19%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;52;62;53;A little rain;SSW;13;85%;67%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;61;26;44;27;Chilly with some sun;E;9;43%;10%;3

Spokane, WA;58;44;56;45;Spotty showers;SW;3;74%;72%;1

Springfield, IL;69;48;56;37;A few showers;NNE;10;59%;84%;1

St. Louis, MO;69;50;63;42;Afternoon rain;NNE;7;66%;94%;1

Tampa, FL;88;71;90;75;A stray t-shower;ENE;9;73%;57%;5

Toledo, OH;59;49;58;37;A shower or two;NNW;8;58%;81%;1

Tucson, AZ;98;63;95;63;Sizzling sunshine;ESE;7;13%;0%;5

Tulsa, OK;75;62;67;46;Spotty showers;NNE;8;79%;84%;2

Vero Beach, FL;87;77;86;79;A few showers;ENE;14;74%;85%;2

Washington, DC;62;42;66;52;Mostly sunny;SE;6;63%;11%;4

Wichita, KS;73;47;51;41;Partly sunny;NE;14;59%;55%;2

Wilmington, DE;61;39;66;50;Partly sunny;ESE;7;64%;5%;4

